ອິສຣາແອລ: ການເດີນທາງ ຄ້າຂາຍຢູ່ເຂດ ກາຊາ ຈະເປີດຄືນ ຖ້າມີຄວາມສະຫງົບຢູ່ເຂດຊາຍແດນ

ອິສຣາແອລ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນອາທິດມື້ນີ້ວ່າ ຕົນຈະເປີດຄືນໃໝ່ນິຄົມ ເຄແຣັມ ຊາໂລມ

(Kerem Sharom) ເຂດຂ້າມຜ່ານການຄ້າພຽງແຫ່ງດຽວຂອງ ກາຊາ ຖ້າຫາກວ່າ

ຊາຍແດນດັ່ງກ່າວ ຍັງຄົງມີຄວາມສະຫງົບງຽບຢູ່ເປັນເວລາສອງວັນ.

ລັດຖະມົນຕີປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ອິສຣາແອລ ທ່ານ ອາວິກດໍ ລິບເບິແມັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນ

ອາທິດມື້ນີ້ວ່າ “ຖ້າມື້ນີ້ກັບມື້ອື່ນ ສະພາບການຍັງສືບຕໍ່ເປັນຄືມື້ວານນີ້ ແລ້ວ ໃນວັນອັງ

ຄານ ພວກເຮົາກໍຈະອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ນິຄົມ ເຄແຣັມ ຊາໂລມ ກັບຄືນສູ່ສະພາບປົກກະຕິ.”

ທ່ານລັດຖະມົນຕີປ້ອງກັນປະເທດເວົ້າວ່າ ວັນເສົາວານນີ້ ເປັນມື້ທີ່ສະຫງົບທີ່ສຸດ ນັບ

ຕັ້ງແຕ່ວັນທີ 30 ມີນາເປັນຕົ້ນມາ ມື້ທີ່ພວກ ປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ ເລີ້ມຕົ້ນການປະທ້ວງຫຼາຍ

ອາທິດຢູ່ຕາມເຂດຊາຍແດນ.

ຢ່າງໃດກໍດີ ທ່ານ ລິບເບິແມັນ ກໍໄດ້ເຕືອນວ່າ “ພວກທີ່ຢູ່ໃນເຂດ ກາຊາ ຕ້ອງເຂົ້າໃຈດີ

ຕາບໃດທີ່ລູກໂປ່ງສົ່ງໄຟ ແລະໄຟຕ່າງໆຖືກສົ່ງເຂົ້າມາທາງເບື້ອງພວກເຮົາ ຊີວິດຢູ່

ທາງເບື້ອງຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ກໍຈະບໍ່ໄດ້ກັບຄືນສູ່ປົກກະຕິ” ຊຶ່ງເປັນຄຳເວົ້າ ທີ່ໝາຍ

ເຖິງຄວາມໂຫດຮ້າຍຮຸນແຮງທີ່ຊາວ ປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ ມັກຈະສົ່ງຂ້າມຊາຍແດນເຂົ້າໄປ.

ທ່ານ ລັດຖະມົນຕີ ກ່າວວ່າ “ສິ່ງສຳຄັນແມ່ນຄວາມມິດງຽບ ແລະ ຄວາມງຽບສະຫງົບ

ຢູ່ເລາະຕາມກຳແພງ.

ໃນວັນເສົາວານນີ້ພວກ ຮາມັສ ເວົ້າວ່າຕົນໄດ້ບັນລຸສັນຍາສະຫງົບເສິກກັບ ອິສຣາ

ແອລ ແຕ່ ອິສຣາແອລ ບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ການຢືນຢັນສັນຍາຢຸດຍິງດ່ັງກ່າວ.

ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ໄດ້ຊຸກຍູ້ ໃຫ້ທັງສອງຟ່າຍ ລ້າຖອຍອອກຫ່າງຈາກ

“ການເປີດສາກສົງຄາມກັນ.”

Israel said Sunday it will reopen Kerem Shalom, Gaza's only commercial crossing, if the border remains calm for two days.



Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said Sunday, "If today and tomorrow the situation continues as it was yesterday, then on Tuesday we will allow Kerem Shalom to return to normal."



Saturday was the calmest day, the defense minister said, since March 30, the day when Palestinians began mounting weeks of demonstrations along the border.



Lieberman warned, however, that "Gaza residents need to understand that as long as there are incendiary balloons and fires on our side, life on their side will not return to a normal routine," in a reference to the fiery implements that Palestinians often send across the border.



"The key is quiet and calm and zero flaming balloons and conflict by the fence," the minister said.



On Saturday, Hamas said it had reached a truce with Israel, but Israel did not confirm the cease-fire.



The United Nations has urged both sides to step "back from the brink" of war.