ລົມພັດແຮງ ຄວາມຊຸ່ມເຢັນຕໍ່າ ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ໄຟໄໝ້ປ່າເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ

ຄວາມເສຍຫາຍທີ່ນຳມາໂດຍໄຟໄໝ້ປ່າທີ່ມີລົດພັດ ຢູ່ຕາມພູຜາທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກ

ສຽງເໜືອ ຂອງນະຄອນລອສແອນຈີລິສແມ່ນເກືອບເຖິງ 156 ຕະລາງໄມມ໌ ໂດຍເຜົາ

ໄໝ້ເຄສາສະຖານ ບ້ານເຮືອນ ແລະສູນກາງທຳມະຊາດແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ ຢູ່ເຂດສະຫງວນສັດປ່າ

ທີ່ມີຊື່ສຽງ ໃນເຂດປະຊາຄົມ ໃກ້ຕີນພູທະເລຊາຍ ຢູ່ທາງພາກ ໃຕ້ຂອງລັດຄາລີຟໍເນຍ.

ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ.

ໄຟປ່າທີ່ຮູ້ກັນໃນຊື່ ໄຟ Bobcat ຄາດວ່າຈະຮ້າຍແຮງເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນໃນຕະຫລອດວັນ ອາທິດ

ວານນີ້ ແລະວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ສະພາບດິນຟ້າອາກາດ ເຮັດໃຫ້ໄຟ ໄໝ້ທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງ

ດຳເນີນຢູ່ຕໍ່ໄປ ເນື່ອງຈາກມີລົມແຮງຊ່ວຍພັດແລະອຸນນະພູມຂອງ ຄວາມຊຸ່ມເຢັນຕໍ່າ. ຢູ່

ທົ່ວລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍ ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກ່າວວ່າ ໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ພວກກດັບເພີງເກືອບ

19,000 ຄົນໄດ້ຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບໄຟໄໝ້ປ່າ ທີ່ສຳຄັນຫຼາຍ ກວ່າຊາວແຫ່ງ. ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຍັງສືບ

ສວນການເສຍຊີວິດຂອງຜູ້ມອດໄຟຄົນນຶ່ງທີ່ຢູ່ໃນໜ້າທີ່ທາງພາກໃຕ້ຂອງລັດຄາລີຟໍເນຍ

ທີ່ໄຟປ່າໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນຕົ້ນເດືອນນີ້.

The destruction wrought by a wind-driven wildfire in the mountains northeast of Los Angeles is approaching 156 square miles, burning structures, homes and a nature center in a famed Southern California wildlife sanctuary in foothill desert communities. The blaze, known as the Bobcat Fire, is expected to grow through Sunday and Monday as critical fire weather conditions continued due to gusty winds and low humidity. Across California, authorities say Sunday nearly 19,000 firefighters continue to fight more than two dozen major wildfires. Officials are also investigating the death of a firefighter on the lines of another Southern California wildfire that erupted earlier this month.