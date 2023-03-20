ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ລັດ​ອາ​ຟ​ຣິ​ກາ​ກາງ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ມີ​ຄົນ​ຈີນ 9 ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຂ້າ​ຕາຍໃນ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ຄຳ​ແຫ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວເອ​ພີ.

ການ​ດັກ​ສະ​ກັດ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ວານນີ້ ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ຄຳ​ຈິມ​ໂບ​ໂລ (Chimbolo) ໃກ້​ກັບ​ເມືອງ​ບາມ​ບາ​ຣີ (Bambari).

ເຈົ້າ​ເມືອງ​ບາ​ບາ​ຣີ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ມື​ປືນ​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ປະ​ມານ 5 ໂມງ​ເຊົ້າ ແລະ​ເອົາ​ຊະ​ນະ​ພວກ​ຍາມ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ຄຳ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.

ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ທັນ​ມີ​ກຸ່ມ​ໃດ​ອ້າງ​ເອົາ​ຄວາມ​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ​ເທື່ອ ແຕ່​ມີ​ການ​ສົງ​ໄສວ່າ​ເປັນ​ນ້ຳ​ມື​ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມ​ແນວ​ໂຮມ​ຮັກ​ຊາດ​ເພື່ອ​ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງຫຼື CPC ຊຶ່ງ​ມີ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຂດນັ້ນ.

ແຕ່​ໂຄ​ສົກ​ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມ CPC ໄດ້​ຖິ້ມ​ໂທດ​ໃສ່​ພວກ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຮັບ​ຈ້າງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ. ລາວ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ກຸ່ມ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຮັບ​ຈ້​າງ​ແວັກ​ເນີ້ ໂດຍ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ຫຼັກ​ຖານ​ໃດໆ ເພື່ອ​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ຢ້ານ​ກົວ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ຈີນ ອອກ​ໄປ​ຈາກ​ເຂດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.

