ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຄົນນຶ່ງໃນສາທາລະນະລັດອາຟຣິກາກາງກ່າວວ່າ ມີຄົນຈີນ 9 ຄົນໄດ້ຖືກຂ້າຕາຍໃນການໂຈມຕີຢູ່ທີ່ບໍ່ຄຳແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ.
ການດັກສະກັດໂຈມຕີໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ມີຂຶ້ນທີ່ບໍ່ຄຳຈິມໂບໂລ (Chimbolo) ໃກ້ກັບເມືອງບາມບາຣີ (Bambari).
ເຈົ້າເມືອງບາບາຣີ ກ່າວວ່າ ການໂຈມຕີຂອງພວກມືປືນມີຂຶ້ນປະມານ 5 ໂມງເຊົ້າ ແລະເອົາຊະນະພວກຍາມຢູ່ທີ່ບໍ່ຄຳດັ່ງກ່າວ.
ຍັງບໍ່ທັນມີກຸ່ມໃດອ້າງເອົາຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບເທື່ອ ແຕ່ມີການສົງໄສວ່າເປັນນ້ຳມືຂອງກຸ່ມແນວໂຮມຮັກຊາດເພື່ອການປ່ຽນແປງຫຼື CPC ຊຶ່ງມີການປະຕິບັດງານຢູ່ໃນເຂດນັ້ນ.
ແຕ່ໂຄສົກຂອງກຸ່ມ CPC ໄດ້ຖິ້ມໂທດໃສ່ພວກທະຫານຮັບຈ້າງຣັດເຊຍ. ລາວໄດ້ກ່າວຫາກຸ່ມທະຫານຮັບຈ້າງແວັກເນີ້ ໂດຍບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຫຼັກຖານໃດໆ ເພື່ອສ້າງຄວາມຢ້ານກົວໃຫ້ແກ່ບໍລິສັດຈີນ ອອກໄປຈາກເຂດດັ່ງກ່າວ.
BANGUI, Central African Republic (AP) — A local official in Central African Republic says nine Chinese nationals have been killed in attack at a gold mining site. The ambush on Sunday took place near the town of Bambari at the Chimbolo mine. The mayor of nearby Bambari said the gunmen attacked around 5 a.m. and overpowered the site's security guards. There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but suspicion fell on the Coalition of Patriots for Change which is active in the area. But a spokesman for the CPC instead blamed Russian mercenaries for the attack. He accused the Wagner Group without providing evidence of trying to scare Chinese companies away from the area.