ມືປືນຊາຍ ທີ່ເປັນຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງໄສ ໃນເຫດການຍິງສັງຫານໝູ່ ໃນວັນປີໃໝ່ຈີນ ເສຍຊີວິດແລ້ວ

ໃນມື້ກ່ອນວັນປິໃໝ່ຈີນ ຫຼືກຸດຈີນ, ຜູ້ຊາຍຄົນນຶ່ງໄດ້ຍິງປືນໃສ່ຫ້ອງເຕັ້ນ ລໍາ ໃນເມືອງມອນເຕຣີ ພາກ, ລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍ ເຊິ່ງເປັນຊຸມຊົນທີ່ມີຊາວເອເຊຍອາໄສຢູ່ເປັນສ່ວນຫຼາຍ. ໃນນັ້ນ, ມີຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 10 ຄົນ ​ແລະອີກ 10 ຄົນໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ. ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກ່າວວ່າ ຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງໄສທີ່ຍິງຜູ້ຄົນຢູ່ໃນງານລ້ຽງດັ່ງກ່າວ ອາຍຸ 72 ປີ ພົບວ່າເສຍຊີວິດໃນມື້ຕໍ່ມາ ດ້ວຍການໃຊ້ປືນຍິງໂຕ ຕາຍ ແລະຍັງບໍ່ຮູ້ລາຍລະອຽດໃດໆ ກ່ຽວກັບແຮງຈູງໃຈຂອງຜູ້ກ່ຽວໃນຄັ້ງນີ້. ຈີເນຍ ດູ​ໂລທ (Genia Dulot) ມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ການຍິງກັນ ມີຂຶ້ນພຽງບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດນາທີຫຼັງຈາກ 10 ໂມງກາງຄືນວັນເສົາ ວັນທີ 21 ມັງກອນ ຕາມເວລາຢູ່ໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ, ໃນມື້ກ່ອນວັນເທດສະການ ປີໃໝ່ຈີນ ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ຈັດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ ຫ້ອງເຕັ້ນລໍາສຕາ (Star Ballroom) ໃນເມືອງມອນເຕຣີ ພາກ, ລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນເຂດທີ່ມີປະຊາກອນຊາວເອເຊຍຈໍານວນຫຼາຍອາໄສຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ.

ຮ້ອຍເອກແອນດຣູ ເມເຢີ (Andrew Meyer), ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີີຂອງພະແນກຕໍາຫຼວດນະຄອນ ລອສແອເຈີລິສ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ເມື່ອບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໄປຮອດສະຖານທີ່ເກີດເຫດ, ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າສັງເຫດເຫັນລູກຄ້າຈໍານວນຫຼາຍ ພາກັນຮ້ອງນອງນັນໃນຂະນະທີ່ຫຼັ່ງອອກມາຈາກບໍ​ລິ​ເວນ

ດັ່ງກ່າວ, ເຊິ່ງບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ໄດ້ພາກັນເຂົ້າໄປບໍລິເວນທີ່ເກີດເຫດ ແລະລະບຸຈໍານວນຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍເພີ້ມເຕີມໃນທັນທີ.”

ຜູ້ຕ້ອງຫາ ທີ່ເປັນມືປືນຄົນດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ຖືກລະບຸວ່າເປັນຊາຍອາຍຸ 72 ປີ ມີຊື່ວ່າ ​ທ້າວຮູ ແຄນ ທຣານ (Huu Can Tran), ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ຂັບລົດໄປຫ້ອງເຕັ້ນ ລໍາຫຼາຍ ຫຼາຍ (Lai Lai) ໃນເມືອງອາລຮໍາບຣາ (Alhambra) ທີ່ຢູ່ໃກ້ຄຽງ, ໂດຍຂັບລົດໄປຂົງເຂດດັ່ງກ່າວປະມານ 20 ຫາ 30 ນາທີ ລຸນຫຼັງຍິງຜູ້ຄົນຢູ່ໃນສະຖານທີ່ທໍາອິດ. ຢ່າງໃດກໍຕາມ, ມີປະຊາຊົນສອງຄົນຢູ່ໃນທີ່ນັ້ນ ໄດ້ຢຸດການໂຈມຕີຂອງລາວໄວ້ ກ່ອນທີ່ລາວຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ແລະບາດເຈັບລົ້ມຕາຍອີກຫຼາຍກວ່ານັ້ນ.

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ທາງການກ່າວວ່າ ​ທ້າວທຣານ ໄດ້ເດີນທາງໄປສະຖານທີ່ທີສອງດ້ວຍລົດຕູ້ສີຂາວ, ເຊິ່ງພົບເຫັນໃນຕອນເຊົ້າຂອງມື້ຕໍ່ມາ ຢູ່ທີ່ເມືອງທໍແຣນສ໌ (Torrance), ເຊິ່ງຕັ້ງຫ່າງຈາກເມືອງມອນເຕຣີ ພາກ ໄປທາງທິດຕາເວັນຕົກສຽງໃຕ້ປະມານ 50 ກິໂລແມັດ.

ທ່ານໂຣເບີດ ລູນາ (Robert Luna), ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕໍາຫຼວດຂອງນະຄອນລອສ ແອນ​ເຈີລິສ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ໃນລະຫວ່າງທີ່ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕໍາຫຼວດຂອງເມືອງທໍແຣນສ໌ ຂັບລົດຕິດຕາມມາທາງດ້ານຫຼັງລົດຕູ້ຂອງຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງໄສ, ເຊິ່ງລົດຕູ້ສີຂາວ ໄດ້ຂັບເຂົ້າໄປໃນບໍລິເວນບ່ອນຈອດລົດຂອງສູນການຄ້າ, ເມື່ອເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ລົງຈາກລົດລາດຕະເວນ ຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ເພື່ອຈະເຂົ້າໄປສອບຖາມເຈົ້າຂອງລົດຕູ້ຄັນດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຍິນສຽງປືນດັງຂຶ້ນນຶ່ງນັດ ອອກມາຈາກລົດຕູ້ສີຂາວຄັນນັ້ນ.”

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕໍາຫຼວກ່າວວ່າ ທ້າວທຣານ ຂ້າໂຕເອງຕາຍ. ຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນ, ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕໍາຫຼວດກໍຄົ້ນພົບຫຼັກຖານຕ່າງໆຢູ່ໃນລົດຕູ້ສີຂາວ ທີ່ເຊື່ອມໂຍງ​ ທ້າວທຣານ ໃສ່ເຫດການຍິງກັນຢູ່ໃນ ເມືອງມອນເທຣີ ພາກ. ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກ່າວວ່າ ບໍ່ມີຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງໄສຄົນອື່ນໆລວມຢູ່ໃນເຫດການດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ທ່ານລູນາ ໄດ້ອະທິບາຍກ່ຽວກັບອາວຸດທີ່ຄົ້ນພົບຢູ່ເມືອງອາລຮໍາບຣາ ວ່າເປັນປືນສັ້ນເຄິ່ງອັດຕະໂນມັດ ຄືຢູ່ໃນຂໍ້ມູນວາລະສານຂອງປືນ, ເຊິ່ງມີຄວາມເຊື່ອ ວ່າ ເປັນປືນທີ່ຜິດກົດໝາຍຢູ່ໃນລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍ. ສ່ວນປືນສັ້ນອັນທີສອງ ແມ່ນຄົ້ນພົບຢູ່ໃນລົດຕູ້ສີຂາວ ທີ່ ທ້າວທຣານ ເສຍຊີວິດຢູ່ໃນນັ້ນ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ປະກາດຖະແຫຼງການ ໃນວັນອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ເພື່ອເປັນກຽດໃຫ້ແກ່ຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍຈາກເຫດການຍິງສັງຫານໝູ່ໃນຄັ້ງນີ້, ໂດຍມີຄໍາສັ່ງໃຫ້ເອົາທຸງລົງໄວ້ເຄິ່ງເສົາ ຢູ່ທີ່ທໍານຽບຂາວ ແລະຕຶກອາຄານຕ່າງໆຂອງລັດຖະບານກາງ ຈົນຮອດຍາມຕາເວັນຄ້ອຍຄໍ່າຂອງມື້ວັນພະຫັດທີ່ຈະມາເຖິງນີ້.

ຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທ່ານນາງຄາມາລາ ແຮຣິສ, ໄດ້ກ່າວຖະແຫຼງການຢູ່ໃນງານລ້ຽງ ເຊິ່ງຈັດຂຶ້ນ ຢູ່ເມືອງທາລລາຮັສຊີ (Tallahassee), ລັດຟລໍລິດາ, ໂດຍໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມເສົ້າສະຫຼົດໃຈຕໍ່ເຫດການທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນ ເມືອງມອນເຕຣີ ພາກ, ເຊິ່ງ ທ່ານນາງໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ໝົດທຸກຄົນຢູ່ໃນຫ້ອງນີ້ ແລະໃນທົ່ວປະເທດຂອງພວກເຮົາເຂົ້າໃຈ ວ່າຕ້ອງຢຸດຄວາມຮຸນແຮງດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້, ເຊິ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີໄບເດັນ ແລະຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ, ລວມທັງຜູ້ບໍລິຫານງານຂອງລັດທະບານພວກເຮົາ ຈະຍັງຄົງໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜຸນແກ່ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ທ້ອງຖິ່ນຢ່າງຄົບຖ້ວນສົມບູນ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາຮຽນຮູ້ຫຼາຍຢ່າງ.”

ເຈົ້າເມືອງ ເມືອງມອນເຕຣີ ພາກ ກໍໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມເຫັນຕໍ່ເຫດການທີ່ເສົ້າໃຈດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ເຊັ່ນດຽວກັນ.

ທ່ານເຮັນຣີ ໂລ (Henry Lo), ເຈົ້າເມືອງ ເມືອງມອນເຕຣີ ພາກ, ລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ນີ້ແມ່ນຊຸມຊົນທີ່ມີຄວາມແຕກຕ່າງ, ເປັນຊຸມຊົນທີ່ມີຄວາມແຕກຕ່າງຫຼາຍໆຢ່າງ, ມື້ວານນີ້, ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ໄດ້ເລີ້ມຕົ້ນສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງປີໃໝ່ຂອງພວກເຮົາ, ແລະພະແນກຕໍາຫຼວດຂອງພວກເຮົາກໍຮັບຮູ້ກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມແຕກຕ່າງທັງຫຼາຍເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ, ແລະກໍຮັບຮູ້ລະຫວ່າງລະດັບຂອງຜູ້ທີ່ປາກເວົ້າຫຼາຍພາສາເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນເຊັ່ນດຽວກັບຄວາມຫຼາກຫຼາຍທາງດ້ານວັດທະນະທໍາ ແລະຂ້າພະເຈົ້າກໍຕ້ອງການໃຫ້ມີຄວາມ ໝັ້ນໃຈ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຕ້ອງການໃຫ້ຊຸມຊົນມີຄວາມໝັ້ນໃຈວ່າ ພະແນກຕໍາຫຼວດຂອງພວກເຮົາຈະຍັງຄົງປົກປ້ອງ ແລະຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພຂອງປະຊາຊົນທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນ ເມືອງມອນເຕຣີ ພາກ ໃນທຸກໆມື້.”

ຫົວ​ໜ້າເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຮັກສາກົດໝາຍ ລູນາ ກ່າວວ່າ ຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍຈາກເຫດການສັງຫານໝູ່ທັງໝົດ ແມ່ນຜູ້ທີ່ມີອາຍຸ​ແກ່ກວ່າ 50 ປີ.

On the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year, a gunman opened fire at a dance hall in a predominantly Asian community of Monterey Park, California. At least 10 people died during and 10 were injured. Officials said a 72-year-old man suspected of carrying out the shooting was found dead the next day with self-inflicted gun wound. The motive for the attack is unclear. Genia Dulot reports.

The shooting happened shortly after 10 p.m. local time on January 21 (Saturday), the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year, at Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California, a city with a majority Asian population.

Andrew Meyer, Captain, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

“When officers arrived on scene, they observed numerous individuals, patrons of the location pouring out of the location screaming. The officers made entry to the location and located additional victims.”

The alleged gunman, later identified as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, then drove to the Lai Lai Ballroom in nearby Alhambra, arriving there some 20 to 30 minutes after the first shooting. However, two people there managed to disarm him before he could cause more casualties.

Officials said Tran fled the second location in a white cargo van, which was spotted the next morning in Torrance, a city about 50 kilometers southwest of Monterey Park.

Robert Luna, Los Angeles County Sheriff

“As Torrance officers pulled behind the vehicle, the white van entered the shopping center parking lot, when officers exited their patrol vehicle to contact the occupant, they heard one gunshot, coming from within the van.”

Police said Tran killed himself. Later police discovered evidence inside the van, linking Tran to the shooting in Monterey Park. Officials said that no other suspects are at large.

Luna described the weapon recovered at Alhambra as a magazine-fed semiautomatic assault pistol, which he believes to be illegal in the state of California. A second handgun was discovered in the van where Tran was found dead.

President Joe Biden issued a proclamation Sunday honoring the victims of the mass shooting, ordering flags to fly at half-staff at the White House and other federal buildings until sunset Thursday.

The Vice President Kamala Harris, speaking at an event in Tallahassee, Florida, addressed the tragedy in Monterey Park.

Kamala Harris, US Vice President

“All of us in this room and in our country understand: this violence must stop. And President Biden and I, and our administration will continue to provide full support to local authorities as we learn more.”

Monterey Park’s mayor also reflected on the tragic event.

Henry Lo, Mayor, Monterey Park, California

“This is a diverse community, a very diverse community. Yesterday, we kicked off our Lunar Celebration and our police department, very much aware of its diversity, also has within its ranks those who are multilingual, as well as multicultural. And I want to rest assure, I want the community to be rest assured that our police department will continue every day to protect the safety of everyone who lives in Monterey Park.”

Sheriff Luna said the victims of the shooting all appear to be over 50 years old.