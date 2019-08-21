ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ແລະປະທານາທິບໍດີເວເນຊູເອລາ
ທ່ານນິໂກລັສ ມາດູໂຣ ຕ່າງກໍກ່າວ ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ວ່າ ບັນດາສະມາຊິກ
ໃນຄະນະລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ໂອ້ລົມສົນທະນາກັບພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່
ໃນ ຄະນະລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານມາດູໂຣ.
ໃນການຕອບຄຳຖາມຕໍ່ພວກນັກຂ່າວຢູ່ທີ່ທຳນຽບຂາວນັ້ນ ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ
ບໍ່ໄດ້ບອກຊື່ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ເວເນຊູເອລາ ທີ່ພົວພັນໃນການໂອ້ລົມ ພຽງແຕ່ກ່າວ
ວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາກຳລັງສົນທະນາໃນລະດັບສູງ” ແລະກັບ “ບັນດາຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າຂອງ
ເວເນຊູເອລາ.”
ທ່ານມາດູໂຣ ກໍເຊັ່ນດຽວກັນ ບໍ່ໄດ້ບອກຊື່ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ທີ່ພົວພັນເວລາທ່ານກ່າວ
ຄຳປາໄສທາງໂທລະພາບໃນເວລາຕໍ່ມາ. ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ການສົນທະນາໄດ້ມີ
ມາເປັນເວລາ “ຫຼາຍເດືອນແລ້ວ.”
ທ່ານຮວນ ກົວອີໂດ ຜູ້ນຳຝ່າຍຄ້ານ ແລະຜູ້ທີ່ສະຫະລັດໄດ້ຮັບຮູ້ວ່າ ເປັນຜູ້ນຳ
ໄລຍະຂ້າມຜ່ານຂອງເວເນຊູເອລາ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອພາກພາສາສະແປນິສວ່າ
ບັນດາສະມາຊິກວົງໃນຂອງທ່ານມາດູໂຣ ໄດ້ຕິດຕໍ່ມາຫາພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສະ
ຫະລັດ ເພື່ອພະຍາຍາມ “ຈະໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າເອງຢູ່ລອດ.”
ທ່ານກົວອີໂດ ກ່າວຕໍ່ ວີໂອເອ ຕື່ມອີກວ່າ “ເບິ່ງຄືວ່າ ແຕ່ລະຄົນຕ່າງກໍຢາກໃຫ້
ໂຕເອງຢູ່ລອດ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ເຮົາຕ້ອງການຢາກໃຫ້ເວເນຊູເອລາຢູ່ລອດ.” ແລະ
ທ່ານກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ “ບໍ່ມີການປະສານງານກັນ” ລະຫວ່າງບັນດາຜູ້ຈົງຮັກພັກດີ ຕໍ່
ທ່ານມາດູໂຣ.
ອົງການຂ່າວ AP ໄດ້ລາຍງານວ່າ ສະຫະລັດໄດ້ລິເລີ້ມການສົນທະນາທາງລັບ
ກັບທ່ານດີໂອສດາໂດ ກາແບລໂລ ປະທານສະພານິຕິບັດຍັດແຫ່ງຊາດເວເນຊູ
ເອລາ. ອົງການຂ່າວ AP ລາຍງານວ່າ ພວກທີ່ຈົງຮັກພັກດີຕໍ່ທ່ານມາດູໂຣໄດ້
ພະຍາຍາມ ຢາກໃຫ້ມີການຄ້ຳປະກັນວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບການແກ້ແຄ້ນຄືນ
ຖ້າຫາກເຂົາເຈົ້າຫາກລົງຈາກອຳນາດໄປແລ້ວ.
ທ່ານກາແບລໂລ ຕໍ່ມາໄດ້ປະຕິເສດ ຕໍ່ລາຍງານຂ່າວນັ້ນວ່າ “ຕົວະ ແລະເສກ
ສັນປັ້ນແຕ່ງ.” ໃນລະຫວ່າງກອງປະຊຸມຖະແຫຼງຂ່າວ ຢູ່ທີ່ນະຄອນກາຣາກາສ
ນັ້ນ ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວຕອບຄຳຖາມແບບເຍາະເຍີ້ຍ ກ່ຽວກັບລາຍງານຂອງອົງການ
ຂ່າວ AP ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນຄວນຈະເປັນຄວາມລັບ ແລະເປັນດັ່ງນັ້ນ ຂ້າພະ
ເຈົ້າຈະເວົ້າຫຍັງເລີຍ.”
ທ່ານກວາອີໂດ ກ່າວຕໍ່ ວີໂອເອ ວ່າ ທ່ານຮູ້ວ່າ ບັນດາຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າຂອງທ່ານມາດູ
ໂຣຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ ພວມຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ. ທ່ານບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ການອະທິບາຍຫຍັງຕື່ມ ແຕ່
ກໍໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າການຢ້ຽມຢາມ “ເປັນການລິເລີ້ມນຳພາໂດຍລັດຖະບານທີ່ພວມກຳ
ອຳນາດ.”
ໜັງສືພິມວໍຊິງຕັນໂພສທ໌ ແລະອົງການຂ່າວອື່ນໆຂອງສະຫະລັດ ລາຍງານໃນ
ອາທິດນີ້ວ່າ ບັນດາຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າຂອງທ່ານມາດູໂຣ ໄດ້ສະເໜີຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ທີ່
ຈະຈັດການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີກ່ອນການເຈລະຈາລະຫວ່າງຝ່າຍຄ້ານ
ຂອງ ເວເນຊູເອລາ ກັບລັດຖະບານທ່ານມາດູໂຣ ທີ່ຈັດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ເກາະບາບາໂດສ
ໄດ້ຖືກໂຈະ. ການເຈລະຈາດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ແນໃສ່ເພື່ອແກ້ໄຂສະພາບການບໍ່ໄປ
ບໍ່ມາທາງດ້ານເມືອງໃນເວເນຊູເອລາ.
U.S. President Donald Trump and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro each said Tuesday that members of the Trump administration have engaged in dialogue with officials from Maduro's government.
Responding to reporters' questions at the White House, Trump did not identify the Venezuelan officials involved, saying only "we are talking at a very high level" and to "various representatives of Venezuela."
Maduro also did not give any names involved when he spoke later in a televised address. He said the talks had been going on "for months."
Opposition leader and U.S.-recognized interim Venezuelan leader Juan Guaidó told VOA Spanish that members of Maduro's inner circle reaching out to U.S. officials are trying to "save themselves."
"It seems that each one is looking to be saved, when what we want is to save Venezuela." Guaidó told VOA, adding that "there is no coordination" within those loyal to Maduro.
The Associated Press reported that the United States initiated secret communications with Diosdado Cabello, the president of Venezuela's National Constituent Assembly. The AP report said Maduro loyalists were trying to obtain guarantees that they would not suffer reprisals if they leave power.
Cabello later dismissed the report as a "lie and a manipulation." During a Caracas news conference he sarcastically responded to a question about the AP report by saying "it's supposed to be a secret and (as such) I cannot say anything."
Guaidó told VOA he is aware that some of Maduro's representatives are in the United States. He did not elaborate but did say the visit is " an initiative (led by) the government in charge."
The Washington Post and other U.S. media outlets reported this week that Maduro delegates had offered the possibility of holding presidential elections before the talks between Venezuela's opposition and the Maduro government held in Barbados were suspended. The talks aimed to resolve the political impasse.