ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ແລະ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ເວ​ເນ​ຊູ​ເອ​ລາ

ທ່ານ​ນິ​ໂກ​ລັ​ສ ມາ​ດູ​ໂຣ ຕ່າງ​ກໍ​ກ່າວ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ບັນ​ດາສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ

​ໃນຄະ​ນະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານຂອງທ່າ​ນທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ໂອ້​ລົມສົນ​ທະ​ນາ​ກັບ​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່

ໃນ ຄະ​ນະລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ມາ​ດູໂຣ.

ໃນ​ການຕອບ​ຄຳ​ຖາມ​ຕໍ່​ພວກ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ​ນັ້ນ ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣຳ

ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ບອກຊື່ພວກເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ເວ​ເນ​ຊູ​ເອ​ລາ ​ທີ່​ພົວ​ພັນໃນ​ການ​ໂອ້​ລົມ ພຽງ​ແຕ່​ກ່າວ

​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາ​ໃນ​ລະ​ດັບ​ສູງ” ແລະ​ກັບ “ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ຕາງ​ໜ້າ​ຂອງ

​ເວ​ເນ​ຊູ​ເອ​ລາ.”

ທ່ານ​ມາ​ດູ​ໂຣ ​ກໍເຊັ່ນ​ດຽວ​ກັນ ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້ບອກ​ຊື່​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ ​ທີ່ພົວ​ພັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ທ່ານກ່າວ

ຄຳ​ປາ​ໄສ​ທາງ​ໂທ​ລະ​ພາບໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ຕໍ່​ມາ. ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ການ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາ​ໄດ້​ມີ​

ມາ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ “ຫຼາຍ​ເດືອນແລ້ວ.”

ທ່ານ​ຮວນ ກົວ​ອີ​ໂດ ຜູ້​ນຳ​ຝ່າຍ​ຄ້ານ ແລະຜູ້​ທີ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຮູ້​ວ່າ ເປັນຜູ້​ນຳ​

ໄລ​ຍະຂ້າມ​ຜ່ານ​ຂອງເວ​ເນ​ຊູ​ເອ​ລາ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່ວີ​ໂອ​ເອພາກພາ​ສາ​ສະ​ແປ​ນິ​ສວ່າ

​ ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ວົງໃນ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ມາ​ດູ​ໂຣ ໄດ້​ຕິດ​ຕໍ່​ມາ​ຫາ​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສະ

​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ເພື່ອ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາ​ມ “​ຈະ​ໃຫ້​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເອງ​ຢູ່​ລອດ.”

ທ່ານກົວ​ອີ​ໂດ ກ່າວຕໍ່ ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ຕື່ມ​ອີກ​ວ່າ “ເບິ່ງ​ຄື​ວ່າ​ ແຕ່​ລະ​ຄົນ​ຕ່າງ​ກໍ​ຢາກ​ໃຫ້​

ໂຕ​ເອງຢູ່​ລອດ ​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ເຮົາ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ຢາກ​ໃຫ້ເວ​ເນ​ຊູ​ເອ​ລາ​ຢູ່​ລອດ.” ແລະ

ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ຕື່ມ​ວ່າ “ບໍ່​ມີ​ການ​ປະ​ສານ​ງານ​ກັນ” ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ບັນ​ດາຜູ້​ຈົງ​ຮັກ​ພັກ​ດີ ​ຕໍ່

ທ່ານ​ມາ​ດູ​ໂຣ.

ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ AP ໄດ້​ລາຍ​ງານ​ວ່າ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ໄດ້ລິເລີ້ມ​ການສົນ​ທະ​ນາ​ທາງ​ລັບ​

ກັບທ່ານ​ດີ​ໂອ​ສ​ດາ​ໂດ ກາ​ແບ​ລ​ໂລ ​ປະ​ທານ​ສ​ະ​ພາ​ນິ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ຍັດແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ເວ​ເນ​ຊູ​

ເອ​ລາ. ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ AP ລາຍ​ງານ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ທີ່​ຈົງ​ຮັກ​ພັກ​ດີ​ຕໍ່ທ່ານ​ມາ​ດູ​ໂຣໄດ້

​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ ຢາກ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ຄ້ຳ​ປະ​ກັນ​ວ່າ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ບໍ່ໄດ້​ຮັບການ​ແກ້​ແຄ້ນ​ຄືນ

ຖ້​າ​ຫາກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຫາກ​ລົງ​ຈາກ​ອຳ​ນາດ​ໄປ​ແລ້ວ.

ທ່ານ​ກາ​ແບ​ລ​ໂລ ຕໍ່​ມາ​ໄດ້ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ ​ຕໍ່ລາຍ​ງານຂ່າວນັ້ນວ່າ “ຕົວະ ແລະ​ເສກ

​ສັນ​ປັ້ນ​ແຕ່ງ​.” ໃນລະ​ຫວ່າງກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ຂ່າວ ຢູ່​ທີ່​ນະ​ຄອນ​ກາ​ຣາ​ກາ​ສ

ນັ້ນ ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວຕອບຄຳ​ຖາມ​ແບບ​ເຍາະ​ເຍີ້ຍ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​

ຂ່າວ AP ໂດຍ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ມັນ​ຄວນຈະ​ເປັນ​ຄວາມ​ລັບ ແລະ​ເປັນ​ດັ່ງ​ນັ້ນ ຂ້າ​ພະ​

ເຈົ້າຈະ​ເວົ້າ​ຫຍັງ​ເລີຍ.”

ທ່ານກວາ​ອີ​ໂດ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່ ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ຮູ້​ວ່າ ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ຕາງ​ໜ້າຂອງທ່ານ​ມາ​ດູ​

ໂຣ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ ພວມ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ. ທ່ານ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ການ​ອະ​ທິ​ບາຍ​ຫຍັງ​ຕື່ມ​ ແຕ່

​ກໍໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າການ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ “ເປັນ​ການ​ລິເລີ້ມ​ນຳ​ພາ​ໂດຍ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ທີ່ພວມ​ກຳ​

ອຳ​ນາດ.”

ໜັງ​ສື​ພິມວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ​ໂພ​ສ​ທ໌ ແລະອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ອື່ນໆ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ລາຍ​ງານ​ໃນ

​ອາ​ທິດ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ຕາງ​ໜ້າ​ຂອງທ່ານ​ມາ​ດູ​ໂຣ ໄດ້​ສະ​ເໜີ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້​ທີ່​

ຈະ​ຈັດ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ກ່ອນການເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ຝ່າຍ​ຄ້ານ​

ຂອງ ເວ​ເນ​ຊູ​ເອ​ລາ ​ກັບ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ທ່ານ​ມາ​ດູ​ໂຣ ທີ່​ຈັດ​ຂຶ້ນຢູ່​ເກາະ​ບາ​ບາໂດ​ສ

ໄດ້​ຖືກໂຈະ. ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ແນ​ໃສ່​ເພື່ອ​ແກ້​ໄຂສະ​ພາບການ​ບໍ່​ໄປ

​ບໍ່​ມາ​ທາງດ້ານ​ເມືອງ​ໃນ​ເວ​ເນ​ຊູ​ເອ​ລາ.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro each said Tuesday that members of the Trump administration have engaged in dialogue with officials from Maduro's government.



Responding to reporters' questions at the White House, Trump did not identify the Venezuelan officials involved, saying only "we are talking at a very high level" and to "various representatives of Venezuela."



Maduro also did not give any names involved when he spoke later in a televised address. He said the talks had been going on "for months."



Opposition leader and U.S.-recognized interim Venezuelan leader Juan Guaidó told VOA Spanish that members of Maduro's inner circle reaching out to U.S. officials are trying to "save themselves."



"It seems that each one is looking to be saved, when what we want is to save Venezuela." Guaidó told VOA, adding that "there is no coordination" within those loyal to Maduro.



The Associated Press reported that the United States initiated secret communications with Diosdado Cabello, the president of Venezuela's National Constituent Assembly. The AP report said Maduro loyalists were trying to obtain guarantees that they would not suffer reprisals if they leave power.



Cabello later dismissed the report as a "lie and a manipulation." During a Caracas news conference he sarcastically responded to a question about the AP report by saying "it's supposed to be a secret and (as such) I cannot say anything."



Guaidó told VOA he is aware that some of Maduro's representatives are in the United States. He did not elaborate but did say the visit is " an initiative (led by) the government in charge."



The Washington Post and other U.S. media outlets reported this week that Maduro delegates had offered the possibility of holding presidential elections before the talks between Venezuela's opposition and the Maduro government held in Barbados were suspended. The talks aimed to resolve the political impasse.