ດ້ວຍ​ຄວາມ​ໜ​າ​ນຶ່ງ​ອາ​ຕອມ, ກ​ຣາ​ຟີນ ແມ່ນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ວັດ​ຖຸ​ມະ​ຫັດ​ສະ​ຈັນ​ທັງຫຼາຍ​ທີ່ຫຼາຍ

ຄົນເວົ້າວ່າ ມັນແມ່ນວັດຖຸແຫ່ງອະນາຄົດ. ຕອນນີ້ອະນາຄົດອາດຈະຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ແລ້ວ ໃນ

ຂະນະທີ່ຄວາມສາມາດຂອງ ກຣາຟີນ ໄດ້ຖືກຮັບຮູ້ວ່າເປັນກຸນແຈໄປສູ່ເຄືອຂ່າຍ 5G

ທີ່ມີຄວາມໄວຢ່າງມີປະສິດທິພາບ, ແລະ ອະນາຄົດຂອງການໂທລະຄົມມະນາຄົມ.

ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ເຄວິນ ອີນິກສ໌ ມີລາຍງານ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດ

ມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ແຜ່ນອາ​ຕອມ​ຄາ​ບອນ​ ທີ່​ເປັນ​ຮູບ​ຫົກ​ຫຼ່ຽມເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ ກ​ຣາ​ຟີນ. ມັນໜາ​ພຽງ​ນຶ່ງ​

ອາຕອມ, ແຕ່ແຂງແຮງກວ່າເຫຼັກ.

ມັນ​ນຳ​ພາ​ກະ​ແສ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ ແລະ ຄວາມ​ຮ້ອນ​ຢ່າງ​ມີ​ປະ​ສິດ​ທິ​ພາບ, ແລະ ​ຄວາມ​ສາ​ມາດ​

ຂອງມັນແມ່ນໄດ້ຮັບຮູ້ຢ່າງຊ້າໆ ຄືຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າໃໝ່.

ທ່ານ ຄອ​ສ​ຕີ​ຢາ ໂນໂວ​ເຊ​ລອ​ຟ, ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຊະ​ນະ​ລາງວັນໂນ​ແບ​ລ ສຳ​ລັບ​ວຽກ​ງານ​ຂອງ​

ລາວ ກ່ຽວກັບ ກຣາຟີນ ເວົ້າວ່າ ການນຳໃຊ້ທີ່ດີທີ່ສຸດຢ່າງນຶ່ງກໍແມ່ນການຄົມມະນາ

ຄົມ ຍ້ອນວ່າ ກຣາຟີນ ແມ່ນໂປ່ງໃສຢ່າງສິ້ນເຊີງ ແລະ ສາມາດສົ່ງຂໍ້ມູນຜ່ານເທັກໂນ

ໂລຈີສົ່ງຂໍ້ມູນໄດ້ໄວ ແລະ ມີປະສິດທິພາບຢ່າງໜ້າເຫຼືອເຊື່ອ.

ທ່ານ ຄອ​ສ​ຕີ​ຢາ ໂນ​ໂວ​ເຊ​ລອ​ຟ ຈາກ​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ ແມນ​ເຊັ​ສ​ເຕີ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ມັນມີ

ແຕ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ເຈົ້າດັນສັນຍານຂໍ້ມູນເຂົ້າໃຫ້ເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ແນມເຫັນໄດ້. ແລະ ເວົ້າແທ້ໆ, ຂ້າ

ພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ຄິດວ່າ ຈະມີວັດຖຸອື່ນ ນອກຈາກ ກຣາຟີນ ທີ່ສາມາດເຮັດໄດ້ແບບດຽວກັນນີ້,

ສາມາດປ່ຽນສະຖານະພາບ ໃນການແນມເຫັນໄດ້ຂອງມັນ ໃນລະດັບດຽວກັນ. ສະ

ນັ້ນຂະພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ມັນຄົງຈະແມ່ນນຶ່ງໃນສິ່ງທີ່ໜ້າຕື່ນເຕັ້ນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ພ້ອມກັນນັ້ນ

ມັນກໍເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ເໝືອນຂອງຈິງ.”

ກ​ຣາ​ຟີນ ທີ່​ມີ​ນ້ຳ​ໜັກ​ເບົາກໍສາ​ມາດ​ໃ​ຊ້​ກັບ​ທຸກ​ຢ່າງ​ໄດ້​ງ່າຍໆ​ ນັບ​ຈາກ ເກີບ ຫາ​ເຄື່ອງ​

ນຸ່ງ ເຖິງລົດຍົນ, ແລະ ນັ້ນຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນແຂງແກ່ນຫຼາຍ, ຍືດຍຸ່ນໄດ້ ທັງ ສະຫຼາດນຳ.

ແລະ ຄວາມ​ສາ​ມາດ​ຂອງ​ມັນ​ ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຄື່ອນ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ໄດ້​ຢ່າງວ່ອງ​ໄວ​ນັ້ນ ແມ່ນ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ພ​າກ​

ສ່ວນຂອງສິ່ງທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ເຄືອຂ່າຍ 5G ສຸດຍອດຄວາມໄວ ທີ່ຈະມີຂຶ້ນໃນໄວໆນີ້.. ມີ

ຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້.

ທ່ານ​ ຄອ​ສ​ຕີ​ຢາ ກ່າ​ວວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ເລີ່ມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຫັນ​ມັນ​ຄັ້ງ​ທຳ​ອິດ ​ໃນ​ການ​ປະ​ສົມ​ວັດ​

ຖຸທີ່ແຂງ, ໃນອຸບປະກອນກິລາ. ຕອນນີ້ມັນຖືກນຳໄປໃຊ້ ກັບລົດທີ່ທັນສະໄໝ. ແຕ່

ຕອນນີ້ ພວກເຮົາເລີ່ມທີ່ຈະເຫັນມັນຖືກໃຊ້ສຳລັບເຄື່ອງອີເລັກໂທຣນິກ, ສຳລັບອີ

ເລັກໂທຣນິກການພິມ. ແລະ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າມັນໄດ້ພັດທະນາໃນລະດັບທີ່ດີຫຼາຍ

ສຳລັບວັດຖຸໃໝ່.”

ກ​ຣາ​ຟີນ ຍັງ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ສ້າງ​ແທ່ນ​ພະ​ລັງ​ງານ​ແສງ​ອາ​ທິດ​ທີ່​ມີ​ປະ​ສິດ​ທິ​ພາບ ກວ່າ​

ເກົ່າມີຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້, ແລະ ມັນຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ເຄື່ອງອີເລັກໂທຣນິກສະຫຼາດ ສະຫຼາດ

ຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າ.

ແຕ່ ກ​ຣາ​ຟີນ ກໍ​ຍັງ​ອາດ​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຄົນ​ເກັ່ງ​ຂຶ້ນກວ່າ​ເກົ່າ​ໃນ​ໄວໆ​ນີ້.

ທ່ານ ຄອ​ສ​ຕີ​ຢາ ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ​ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ໄດ້​ເຫັນ​ການ​ນຳ​ໃຊ້​ທີ່​ໜ້າ

ສົນໃຈກວ່າເກົ່າ, ຄືການໃຊ້ໃນເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ຊີວະພາບ ແລະ ເທັກໂນໂລຈີເຫຍື່ອຫຸ້ມ

ແຊລ. ສະນັ້ນສິ່ງດັ່ງກ່າວຈຶ່ງແມ່ນຂ້ອນຂ້າງຈະເປັນຕາຕື່ນເຕັ້ນ ແຕ່ມັນຕ້ອງໄດ້ໃຊ້

ເວລາຕື່ມອີກໜ້ອຍນຶ່ງ ເພື່ອຄວາມຊຳນານ.”

ທ່ານ ໂນ​ໂວ​ເຊ​ລອ​ຟ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ວົງ​ຈອນກ​ຣາ​ຟີນ ແມ່ນ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ອ່ອນຫຼາຍ, ເຄື່ອງກວດ

ສອບທີ່ບາງ ເທົ່າກັບອາຕອມນີ້ ສາມາດອ່ານ ແລະ ວາດພາບກິດຈະກຳຂອງສະໝອງ

ແລະ ສົ່ງຂໍ້ມູນນັ້ນໄປຫາບັນດາທ່ານໝໍ ຫຼື ໂທລະສັບໄດ້ ໃນກໍລະນີສຸກເສີນທາງດ້ານ

ການແພດ.

At one atom thick, graphene is one of those miracle materials that many say is the stuff of the future. Now the future may be here as graphene's potential is being realized as the key to quick efficient 5G networks, and the future of telecommunications. VOA's Kevin Enochs reports.



This is the hexagonal lattice of carbon atoms called graphene.It's a single atom thick, but stronger than steel.



It conducts electricity and heat efficiently, and has been slowly realizing its potential as a game changer.



Kostya Novoselov - who won the Nobel Prize for his work on graphene - says one great application is in communications because graphene is completely transparent and can transmit information via optical circuits incredibly quickly and efficiently.



"It just allows you to push the signal processing into the optical domains. And, honestly, I don't think that any other material apart from graphene can do the same; can change its optical state at the same pace. So I think that's probably one of the most exciting and at the same time realistic applications."



Lightweight graphene can be easily incorporated into everything from shoes to clothing to cars, and that will make them strong, flexible, and smart.



And its ability to move information quickly is going to be part of what makes the superfast 5G networks that are coming soon... possible.



"We started to see it first in composite material applications, in sports goods. Now it goes into advanced cars. But now we're already starting to see it being used for electronics, for printed electronics. And I think it develops with a very good pace for a new material..."



Graphene also is making more efficient solar panels possible, and it's making smart electronics smarter, and faster.



But graphene even might soon be making people better.



"I think we will see more interesting applications, like applications in bio-technology and membrane technology. So those are quite exciting but they need a little bit more time to mature."



Novoselov says graphene circuits are so sensitive, an atom thin probe can read and map brain activity and send that information to doctors or a phone in case of a medical emergency.