Grab a bite: ຮຽນສຳນວນພາສາອັງກິດແບບອາເມລິກັນສຳນວນນີ້ເໜາະມື້ນີ້

Grab a bite

Welcome to English in a Minute, where we teach you all about idioms in American English.

Have you ever heard this before?

#1: I am starving, Let’s grab a bite!

If someone has ever told you in English that they were going to “grab a bite,” and you were confused this is the right program for you!

Let’s listen to this phrase in an American English conversation.

#2: All this talk about food is making me hungry. I’m starving!

#1: Me too. Do you wanna grab a bite?

#2: Sounds good.

“Grab a bite” or “get a bite” is a different way of saying, “get something to eat” or, “eat some food.” Basically, when you say “Let’s get a bite” in a conversation, it’s another way to say that you want to go find something to eat as soon as possible.

In American English, when you say that you want to “grab a bite,” it means that you want to eat right away, or that you’re interested in eating quickly. It’s something you say if you need to eat right now. If you want to make plans, or sit down and have a nice, fancy meal at a famous restaurant, you may want to say something else instead!

And that’s English in a Minute!

Have you ever heard this before?

ທ່ານເຄີຍໄດ້ຍິນ ປະໂຫຽກແນວນີ້ມາແລ້ວບໍ?

#1: I am starving, Let’s grab a bite!

ຂ້ອຍມາຄືຫິວແທ້ "ໄປ໋ ໄປຊອກກິນອັນ ໃດອັນນຶ່ງເທາະ."

If someone has ever told you in English that they were going to “grab a bite,” and you were confused this is the right program for you!

ຖ້າມີຄົນໃຊ້ປະໂຫຽກພາສາອັງກິດກັບທ່ານ They were going to grab a bite

ແລ້ວທ່ານໂງງໄປ ບໍ່ເຂົ້າໃຈວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າເວົ້າຫຽັງ ບົດຮຽນນີ້ ແມ່ນເໝາະແລ້ວ

ສຳລັບທ່ານ.

ລອງຟັງບົດສົນທະນາຕໍ່ໄປນີ້ເບິ່ງ.

#2: All this talk about food is making me hungry.

ມີແຕ່ລົມກັນເລື້ອງອາຫານການກິນເໜາະ.

ມັນລະເຮັດໃຫ້ຂ້ອຍຫິວແລ້ວໄດ໋ໜີ້ນ່າ.

Yeah -I’m starving, too.

ຫັ້ນແລ໊ະ ຂ້ອຍກໍຫິວອີ່ຫຼີຄືກັນ.

#1: Do you wanna grab a bite?

ເຈົ້າຢາກໄປຊອກຫຽັງກິນຈັກບາດບໍ່?

#2: Sounds good.

ເອີ ກໍດີຄືກັນ.

In American English, when you say that you want to grab a bite, it means that you want to eat right away, or that you’re interested in eating quickly. It’s something you say if you need to eat right now. If you want to make plans, or sit down and have a nice, fancy meal at a famous restaurant, you may want to say something else instead!

ໃນພາສາອັງກິດ ແບບອາເມລິກັນ ຖ້າເຈົ້າເວົ້າວ່າ you want to grab a bite ແມ່ນ

ເຈົ້າຢາກກິນທັນທີທັນໃດໂລດ ເຈົ້າຖ້າບໍ່ໄດ້ ເຈົ້າຫິວຫຼາຍ ເຈົ້າຢາກກິນດຽວນີ້ ດຽວນິ້

ໂລດ. ແຕ່ຖ້າເຈົ້າຢາກວາງແຜນ ຫຼືຢາກໄປນັ່ງກິນດີໆ ຢູ່ໃນຮ້ານອາຫານງາມໆ ແລະມີ

ຊື່ສຽງແດ່ ເຈົ້າກໍຈະຕ້ອງໄດ້ໃຊ້ປະໂຫຽກແນວໃໝ່. ເພາະສະນັ້ນຄຳວ່າ grab a bite

ຈຶ່ງພໍແປໄດ້ວ່າ ຢາກກິນດຽວນີ້ ອົດບໍ່ໄດ້ ເພາະວ່າຫິວຫຼາຍ.

And that’s English in a Minute!