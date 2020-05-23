ຊຸດຮັບໃບປະກາດ ນັກສຶກສາ ບັນລຸມາດຕະຖານ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ທ່ານໝໍໃສ່ ປິ່ນປົວຄົນໄຂ້ COVID-19

ຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ໄດ້ປ່ຽນແປງວິທີທີ່ຄົນພົບປະສັງສັນໃນສັງຄົມ, ຊື້ເຄື່ອງ ແລະ ເຮັດວຽກ. ໂຣກລະບາດດັ່ງກ່າວ ຍັງໄດ້ ຍາດຊິງເອົາງານທີ່ສຳຄັນຂອງພວກນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກ ສາ ໃນລະຫວ່າງປີຈົບການ ສຶກສາຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໄປ ຄື, ຍົກເລີກງານເຕັ້ນລຳ, ການແຂ່ງຂັນກິລາ ແລະ ແມ່ນກະທັ້ງງານຮັບໃບປະກາດ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ອາຣາຊ ອາຣາບາຊາດີ ຈະ ນຳເອົາລາຍ ງານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຂ່າວດີຂອງຜູ້ຊ່ວຍການແພດໃນລັດເວີມັອນ ຜູ້ທີ່ກຳ ລັງຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ພວກນັກຮຽນບໍລິຈາກຊຸດຈົບການສຶກສາ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍພະນັກງານ ສາທາລະນະສຸກ ຕໍ່ສູ້ ກັບ COVID-19 ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.



ນັກຮຽນທີ່ກຳລັງຈະຈົບການສຶກສາ ເກືອບສີ່ລ້ານຄົນໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ປີນີ້ຈະຖືກ ປະຕິເສດການເຂົ້າຮ່ວມພິທີຕ່າງໆຍ້ອນມາດຕະການຢູ່ຫ່າງກັນໃນສັງຄົມ ແລະ ຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ໂຣກລະບາດໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ. ມັນປາກົດອອກມາວ່າ ຊຸດຈົບຊັ້ນທີ່ຈະເສຍຖິ້ມລ້າໆຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້ານັ້ນ ແທ້ຈິງແລ້ວອາດນຳໄປຊ່ວຍຊີວິດ ຂອງຄົນໄດ້.

ທ່ານ ແນທານນຽລ ມົວ, ຜູ້ກໍ່ຕັ້ງອົງການ Gowns 4 Good ກ່າວວ່າ “ໃນຖາ ນະເປັນຜູ້ຊ່ວຍແພດການຢາສຸກເສີນ ປິ່ນປົວຄົນໄຂ້ COVID-19 ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ໄດ້ເປັນສັກຂີພະຍານດ້ວຍຕົນເອງ ກ່ຽວ ກັບ ຜົນກະທົບທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງທັງຢູ່ໃນຊຸມ ຊົນຂອງພວກເຮົານີ້ ແລະ ບ່ອນອື່ນໆ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ຍິນເລື່ອງທີ່ເປັນຕາຢ້ານ ຂອງບັນດາພະນັກງານປິ່ນປົວສຸຂະພາບ ທີ່ຂາດອຸປະກາດປ້ອງກັນສ່ວນຕົວ ເພື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້ຕົນເອງປອດໄພ.”

ພະນັກງານສາທາລະນະສຸກ, ທ່ານ ແນທານນຽລ ມົວ, ເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ໄດ້ກໍ່ຕັ້ງ ມູນນິທິ Gowns 4 Good. ລາວໄດ້ຂໍໃຫ້ພວກນັກຮຽນທີ່ຈົບການສຶກສາບໍລິ ຈາກຊຸດຮັບໃບປະກາດໃໝ່ ຫຼື ໃຊ້ແລ້ວຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໃຫ້ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ແຖວໜ້າ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 75,000 ຄົນລົງທະບຽນຢູ່ກັບສະຖານທີ່.

ທ່ານ ແນທານນຽລ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ຕັ້ງມູນນິທິ Gowns 4 Good ຂຶ້ນ ມາດ້ວຍຈຸດປະສົງທີ່ຈະປົກປ້ອງພະນັກງານປິ່ນປົວສຸຂະພາບ ດ້ວຍການ ໝູນໃຊ້ຊຸດຮັບໃບປະກາດ. ຊຸດດັ່ງກ່າວມີປະ ສິດທິພາບກວ່າມາດຕະການອື່ນໆ ຂອງອຸປະກອນປ້ອງກັນສ່ວນຕົວ, ຍ້ອນລວງຍາວ, ແຂນເສື້ອ ແລະ ການສວມ ໃສ່ທີ່ງ່າຍດາຍຂອງມັນດ້ວຍຊິບ.”

ທ່ານ ແນທານນຽລ ກ່າວວ່າ ການໃສ່ຊຸດກັບຫຼັງແມ່ນບັນລຸຄວາມຮຽກຮ້ອງຂອງ ສູນກາງເພື່ອການຄວບຄຸມ ແລະ ປ້ອງກັນໂຣກ ສຳລັບອຸປະກອນປ້ອງກັນສ່ວນ ຕົວ ຫຼື PPE, ດ້ວຍການປົກປິດເຂດທີ່ສຳຄັນຕ່າງໆ ຂອງປາຍແຂນ, ເອິກ,​ ທ້ອງ ແລະ ແອວ.

ທ່ານ ແນທານນຽລ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ການທີ່ໄດ້ຟັງເລື່ອງສ່ວນຕົວຂອງຄົນທີ່ເຮັດວຽກຢູ່ ແຖວໜ້າທີ່ວ່າບໍ່ມີຫຍັງ, ທີ່ຮ້ອງຂໍຊຸດປ້ອງກັນ, ຮ້ອງຂໍການສະໜັບສະໜູນໃດໆ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາສາມາດສະໜອງໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະ ໄວເທົ່າທີ່ຈະໄວນັ້ນ, ແລະ ພວກ ເຮົາກໍກຳລັງເຮັດວຽກຫຼາຍເທົ່າທີ່ເຮົາຈະເຮັດໄດ້ເພື່ອຮັບປະກັນວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຈະສາມາດເຜີຍແຜ່ເລື່ອງຂອງພວກເຮົາ, ໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນບໍລິຈາກເພື່ອ ຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຜູ້ທີ່ອອກມາຮ້ອງຂໍ.”

ທ່ານ ມົວ ເວົ້າວ່າ ໃນຈຳນວນການບໍລິຈາກ 5,600 ຊຸດທີ່ລາວໄດ້ຮັບແລ້ວ ນັ້ນ, ບາງຊຸດແມ່ນໄດ້ມາພ້ອມກັບຈົດໝາຍທີ່ຊາບຊຶ້ງໃຈຈາກພໍ່ແມ່ຜູ້ທີ່ລູກຂອງ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດຫຼາຍປີຜ່ານມາ ກ່ອນຈະມີໂອກາດທີ່ຈະຮຽນຈົບ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຂຽນວ່າ, ຊຸດຮຽນຈົບການສຶກສາດັ່ງກ່າວ ເບິ່ງຄືວ່າ ຈະມີຄຸນຄ່າໂພດທີ່ຈະບໍລິຈາກ, ຈົນຮອດ ດຽວນີ້ ເມື່ອຊຸດດັ່ງກ່າວຈະສາມາດຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຊີວິດ ຂອງຜູ້ທີ່ກຳ ລັງພະຍາຍາມ ຊ່ວຍຊີວິດຂອງພວກເຮົາໄວ້.

Concerns over the coronavirus have changed the ways people socialize, shop, and work. The pandemic also robbed many students of big events during their graduating years in school, canceling dances, sporting events, and even commencement. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi brings us this good news story of a physician’s assistant in Vermont who is urging students to donate their graduation gowns to help health workers battling COVID-19.

Nearly four million graduates in the United States will this year be denied a rite of passage due to social distancing and concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. It turns out their otherwise-wasted graduation gowns could actually save lives.

“As an emergency medicine physician assistant treating COVID-19 patients, I have witnessed firsthand the devastating effects both here in our community and beyond. I've heard the horror stories of healthcare workers lacking the personal protective equipment to keep safe."

Health worker, Nathaniel Moore, recently founded the charity, Gowns 4 Good. He’s asking graduates to donate their new or used gowns to more than 75,000 front-line responders registered on the site.

"I developed Gowns 4 Good with the purpose to protect healthcare workers by upcycling graduation gowns. The gowns are more effective than other alternative measures of PPE, given their length, their sleeves and their easy donning with zippered access.”

Moore says gowns worn backwards meet CDC requirements for personal protective equipment, or PPE, by covering critical zones of forearms, chest, stomach and waistline.

"To hear these personal stories of people on the frontlines that have nothing, that are begging for gowns, that are begging for any support that we can offer them and as fast as possible, and we're working just as hard as we can to make sure we can spread our story, get people to donate to help those that are reaching out."

Moore says among the 56-hundred donations he so far received, some came with heartfelt notes from parents whose children died years ago before having the chance to graduate. The regalia seemed too precious to give away, they wrote, until now when the gowns could save the lives of those trying to save ours.