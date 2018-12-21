ຜູ້ບໍລິຫານ ລະດັບສູງ ຂອງ ບໍລິສັດ ນິສສັນ ຈະປະເຊີນກັບ ຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາໃໝ່ ຕື່ມອີກ

ອະ​ດີດ​ປະ​ທານ ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ນິ​ສ​ສັນ ທ່ານ​ຄາ​ໂລ​ສ ໂກ​ສ​ເຊິນ (Carlos Ghosn) ກຳລັງປະ​

ເຊີນ​ກັບ​ ຂໍ້ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ໃໝ່ ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ ຈາກ​ຄະ​ນະ​ໄອ​ຍະ​ການ​ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ ຊຶ່ງ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ຄວາມ​ຫວັງ​

ທີ່​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ຈະ​ຖືກ​ປ່ອຍ​ໂຕ​ ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກມື້ນີ້ ​ໝົດ​ໄປ.

ຂໍ້ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ໃໝ່​ ແມ່ນ​ຮວມ​ທັງ ທ່ານ ​ໂກ​ສ​ເຊິນ​ ໄດ້​ຊັກ​ຈູງ​ໃຫ້ ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ ນິ​ສ​ສັນ ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ຮັບ​

ຜິດ​ຊອບ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ​ການ​ລຸບ​ທຶນ 16 ຕື້​ໂດ​ລາ ​ໃນ​ການ​ລົງ​ທຶນ​ສ່ວນ​ຕົວ​ຂອງ​ຜູ້ກ່ຽວ.

ອີງ​ຕາມ​ໄອ​ຍະ​ການ ​ທີ່​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງ​ໂຕ​ກຽວ​ແລ້ວ ມີ​ການ​ສົງ​ໄສວ່າ ທ່ານ​ ໂກ​ສ​ເຊິນ ໄດ້​

ໂອນ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ສ່ວນ​ຕົວ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ມາ​ໃຫ້​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ນິ​ສ​ສັນ ເພື່ອ​ຫລີກ​ລ່ຽງ​ບໍ່​ຢາກ ຈ່າຍ​ເງິນ

16 ຕື້​ໂດ​ລາ.

ທ່ານ​ ໂກ​ສ​ເຊິນ ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຈັບ ເມື່ອ​ວັນ​ທີ 19 ພະ​ຈິກ ໃນ​ຂໍ້​ຫາ​ສົມ​ຮູ້​ຮ່ວມ​ຄິດ ເພື່ອແຈ້ງ​

ລາຍຮັບ ຂອງ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ນິ​ສ​ສັນ​ຕ່ຳ​ກວ່າ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຈິງ ຫ້າ​ສິບ​ເປີ​ເຊັນ ນັບ​ແຕ່ປີ 2010 ຫາ

2015.

Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn is facing a new set of allegations from Japanese prosecutors, squashing any hopes that he would be released from custody Friday.



The new accusations allege Ghosn manipulated Nissan into bearing the costs for $16 million in his personal investment losses.



According to the Tokyo prosecutor, Ghosn is suspected of transferring personal trades to Nissan to avoid paying the $16 million.



Ghosn was detained on November 19 on suspicion of conspiring to understate his Nissan income by about 50 percent between 2010 and 2015.