ລິ້ງ ສຳຫລັບເຂົ້າຫາ

logo-print
ພາສາຕ່າງໆ
ກ່ອນ ຕໍ່ໄປ
Breaking News
ເອເຊຍ

ຜູ້ບໍລິຫານ ລະດັບສູງ ຂອງ ບໍລິສັດ ນິສສັນ ຈະປະເຊີນກັບ ຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາໃໝ່ ຕື່ມອີກ

ໃນພາບຖ່າຍເມື່ອ ວັນທີ 12 ພຶດສະພາ 2016 ນີ້, ໃນເວລານັ້ນ ປະທານ ແລະຜູ້ບໍລິຫານໃຫຍ່ ຂອງບໍລິສັດ ນິສສັນ ທ່ານ ຄາໂລສ ໂກສເຊິນ ເດີນທາງໄປຮອດ ກອງປະຊຸມ ຖະແຫລງຂ່າວຮ່ວມ ກັບ ບໍລິສັດ ມິດຊູບີຊິ ໂມເຕີສ໌ ຄອຣໂປເຣຊັນ ໃນນະຄອນ ໂຢໂກຮາມາ ໃກ້ກັບ ນະຄອນຫຼວງໂຕກຽວ.

ເບິ່ງຄວາມເຫັນ

ອະ​ດີດ​ປະ​ທານ ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ນິ​ສ​ສັນ ທ່ານ​ຄາ​ໂລ​ສ ໂກ​ສ​ເຊິນ (Carlos Ghosn) ກຳລັງປະ​
ເຊີນ​ກັບ​ ຂໍ້ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ໃໝ່ ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ ຈາກ​ຄະ​ນະ​ໄອ​ຍະ​ການ​ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ ຊຶ່ງ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ຄວາມ​ຫວັງ​
ທີ່​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ຈະ​ຖືກ​ປ່ອຍ​ໂຕ​ ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກມື້ນີ້ ​ໝົດ​ໄປ.

ຂໍ້ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ໃໝ່​ ແມ່ນ​ຮວມ​ທັງ ທ່ານ ​ໂກ​ສ​ເຊິນ​ ໄດ້​ຊັກ​ຈູງ​ໃຫ້ ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ ນິ​ສ​ສັນ ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ຮັບ​
ຜິດ​ຊອບ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ​ການ​ລຸບ​ທຶນ 16 ຕື້​ໂດ​ລາ ​ໃນ​ການ​ລົງ​ທຶນ​ສ່ວນ​ຕົວ​ຂອງ​ຜູ້ກ່ຽວ.

ອີງ​ຕາມ​ໄອ​ຍະ​ການ ​ທີ່​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງ​ໂຕ​ກຽວ​ແລ້ວ ມີ​ການ​ສົງ​ໄສວ່າ ທ່ານ​ ໂກ​ສ​ເຊິນ ໄດ້​
ໂອນ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ສ່ວນ​ຕົວ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ມາ​ໃຫ້​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ນິ​ສ​ສັນ ເພື່ອ​ຫລີກ​ລ່ຽງ​ບໍ່​ຢາກ ຈ່າຍ​ເງິນ
16 ຕື້​ໂດ​ລາ.

ທ່ານ​ ໂກ​ສ​ເຊິນ ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຈັບ ເມື່ອ​ວັນ​ທີ 19 ພະ​ຈິກ ໃນ​ຂໍ້​ຫາ​ສົມ​ຮູ້​ຮ່ວມ​ຄິດ ເພື່ອແຈ້ງ​
ລາຍຮັບ ຂອງ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ນິ​ສ​ສັນ​ຕ່ຳ​ກວ່າ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຈິງ ຫ້າ​ສິບ​ເປີ​ເຊັນ ນັບ​ແຕ່ປີ 2010 ຫາ
2015.

Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn is facing a new set of allegations from Japanese prosecutors, squashing any hopes that he would be released from custody Friday.

The new accusations allege Ghosn manipulated Nissan into bearing the costs for $16 million in his personal investment losses.

According to the Tokyo prosecutor, Ghosn is suspected of transferring personal trades to Nissan to avoid paying the $16 million.

Ghosn was detained on November 19 on suspicion of conspiring to understate his Nissan income by about 50 percent between 2010 and 2015.

ຄວາມເຫັນຂອງທ່ານ

ສະແດງຄວາມເຫັນໃຫ້ເບິ່ງ

ທ່ານອາດຈະມັກເລື້ອງນີ້ຄືກັນ

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG