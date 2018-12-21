ຜູ້ບໍລິຫານ ລະດັບສູງ ຂອງ ບໍລິສັດ ນິສສັນ ຈະປະເຊີນກັບ ຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາໃໝ່ ຕື່ມອີກ

ອະດີດປະທານ ບໍລິສັດນິສສັນ ທ່ານຄາໂລສ ໂກສເຊິນ (Carlos Ghosn) ກຳລັງປະ
ເຊີນກັບ ຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາໃໝ່ ຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ ຈາກຄະນະໄອຍະການຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ຊຶ່ງເຮັດໃຫ້ຄວາມຫວັງ
ທີ່ວ່າ ທ່ານຈະຖືກປ່ອຍໂຕ ໃນວັນສຸກມື້ນີ້ ໝົດໄປ.
ຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາໃໝ່ ແມ່ນຮວມທັງ ທ່ານ ໂກສເຊິນ ໄດ້ຊັກຈູງໃຫ້ ບໍລິສັດ ນິສສັນ ເປັນຜູ້ຮັບ
ຜິດຊອບ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການລຸບທຶນ 16 ຕື້ໂດລາ ໃນການລົງທຶນສ່ວນຕົວຂອງຜູ້ກ່ຽວ.
ອີງຕາມໄອຍະການ ທີ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງໂຕກຽວແລ້ວ ມີການສົງໄສວ່າ ທ່ານ ໂກສເຊິນ ໄດ້
ໂອນການຄ້າສ່ວນຕົວຂອງທ່ານ ມາໃຫ້ບໍລິສັດນິສສັນ ເພື່ອຫລີກລ່ຽງບໍ່ຢາກ ຈ່າຍເງິນ
16 ຕື້ໂດລາ.
ທ່ານ ໂກສເຊິນ ໄດ້ຖືກຈັບ ເມື່ອວັນທີ 19 ພະຈິກ ໃນຂໍ້ຫາສົມຮູ້ຮ່ວມຄິດ ເພື່ອແຈ້ງ
ລາຍຮັບ ຂອງບໍລິສັດນິສສັນຕ່ຳກວ່າຄວາມເປັນຈິງ ຫ້າສິບເປີເຊັນ ນັບແຕ່ປີ 2010 ຫາ
2015.
Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn is facing a new set of allegations from Japanese prosecutors, squashing any hopes that he would be released from custody Friday.
The new accusations allege Ghosn manipulated Nissan into bearing the costs for $16 million in his personal investment losses.
According to the Tokyo prosecutor, Ghosn is suspected of transferring personal trades to Nissan to avoid paying the $16 million.
Ghosn was detained on November 19 on suspicion of conspiring to understate his Nissan income by about 50 percent between 2010 and 2015.
