ອະ​ດີດ​ປະ​ທານ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ລົດ​ຍົນ ນິ​ສ​ສັນ ທ່ານ ຄາ​ລອ​ສ໌ ໂກ​ນ ຍັງ​ຈະ​ຖືກ​ຂັງ​ຄຸກ​ໃນ​ລະ

ຫວ່າງບຸນ ຄຣິສມັສ ທີ່ໃກ້ຈະມາເຖິງນີ້, ຫຼັງຈາກສານ ໂຕກຽວ ໄດ້ເພີ່ມມື້ຄຸມຂັງທ່ານ

ຕືື່ມອີກ 10 ວັນໃນວັນອາທິດມື້ນີ້.

ສານ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ເຂດ​ ໂຕ​ກຽວ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃຈ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ການ​ສະ​ບັບ​ນຶ່ງວ່າ “ໄລ​ຍະ​ການ​ກັກ​ຂັງ​

ຈະໝຸດອາຍຸໃນວັນທີ 1 ມັງກອນ.”

ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານມາ, ທ່ານ ໂກ​ນ ໄດ້​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ກັບ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ຊຸດ​ໃໝ່ ຈາກ​ບັນ​ດາ​

ໄອຍະການ ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ, ທີ່ກ່າວຫາວ່າທ່ານ ໄດ້ຈັດການໃຫ້ບໍລິສັດ ນິສສັນ ຈ່າຍເງິນ 16

ລ້ານໂດລາ ສຳລັບການສູນເສຍຕ່າງໆໃນການລົງທຶນສ່ວນຕົວຂອງທ່ານ.

ອີງ​ຕາມ​ໄອ​ຍະ​ການ ໂຕ​ກຽວ ນັ້​ນ, ທ່ານ ໂກ​ນ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ສົງ​ໄສ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ໂອນ​ການ​

ຄ້າຂາຍສ່ວນຕົວທັງຫຼາຍເຂົ້າບໍລິສັດ ນິສສັນ ເພື່ອຫຼີກລ່ຽງການຈ່າຍເງິນ 16 ລ້ານ

ໂດລາ.

ທ່ານ ໂກ​ນ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ຕົວ​ຄັ້ງ​ທຳ​ອິດ ເມື່ອ​ວັນ​ທີ 19 ພະ​ຈິກທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ໃນຂໍ້​ສົງ​ໄສ

ກ່ຽວກັບ ການສົມຮູ້ຮ່ວມຄິດ ເພື່ອປິດບັງລາຍໄດ້ຈາກບໍລິສັດ ນິສສັນຂອງທ່ານ ປະ

ມານ 50 ເປີເຊັນ ໃນລະຫວ່າງປີ 2010 ແລະ 2015.

ບັນ​ດາ​ໄອ​ຍະ​ການ ໂຕ​ກຽວ ໄດ້​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງອະ​ດີດ​ປະ​ທານ ໂກ​ນ ຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ທາງ​ການ,

ຜູ້ບໍລິຫານບໍລິສັດ ນິສສັນ ອີກຄົນນຶ່ງ ແລະ ບໍລິສັດລົດຍົນ ນິສສັນ ເອງສຳລັບການ

ລາຍງານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ລາຍໄດ້ຂອງທ່ານ ໂກນ ທີ່ຕ່ຳກວ່າຄວາມເປັນຈິງປະມານ 44

ລ້ານໂດລາ ໃນຮ່າງເອກະສານດ້ານການເງິນ.

Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn will still be behind bars come Christmas, after a Tokyo court Sunday added another 10 days to his detention.



"The full term of the detention will expire on January 1," the Tokyo District Court said in a statement.



On Friday, Ghosn faced a new set of allegations from Japanese prosecutors, alleging that he manipulated Nissan into bearing the costs for $16 million in his personal investment losses.



According to the Tokyo prosecutor, Ghosn is suspected of transferring personal trades to Nissan to avoid paying the $16 million.



Ghosn was first detained on November 19 on suspicion of conspiring to understate his Nissan income by about 50 percent between 2010 and 2015.



Tokyo prosecutors have formally indicted former Ghosn, another Nissan executive and the Nissan Motor Corporation itself for underreporting about $44 million of Ghosn's income in financial filings.