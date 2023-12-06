ສົງຄາມຢູ່ໃນກາຊາ ແບ່ງແຍກ ຄວາມຄິດເຫັນ ຂອງຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ

ໂດຍທີ່ການສູ້ລົບໃນເຂດກາຊາ​ເລີ້ມ​ຄືນ​ອີກ, ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນແມ່ນມີຄວາມແບ່ງແຍກກັນເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ ຈະໂທດຜູ້ໃດ ແລະພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຢາກໃຫ້ສະຫະ ລັດເຮັດຈັ່ງໃດໃນສົງຄາມນີ້ ທີ່ໄດ້ເອົາຊີວິດຂອງຊາວອິສຣາແອລ 1,300 ຄົນ ແລະຊາວປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ 16,000 ຄົນແລ້ວ.

“ການຢັ່ງຫາງສຽງສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ ຮູ້ສຶກເຫັນໃຈພຽງໜ້ອຍດຽວ ຕໍ່ອິສຣາແອລ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ ປາແລັສໄຕນ໌” ທ່ານໂຣເບີດ ຄອລລິນສ໌ ອາຈານພະແນກການສຶກສາດ້ານຕົວເມືອງແລະນະໂຍບາຍດ້ານສາທາລະນະຢູ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ດີລລາດ ໃນນະຄອນນິວ ອໍລີນ ໄດ້ອະທິບາຍ. ທ່ານກ່າວອີກວ່າ “ແຕ່ມັນກໍບໍ່ແຕກຕ່າງກັນຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ແລະມີຫຼາຍໆຄົນທີ່ບໍ່ສາມາດຕັດສິນໃຈ ແລະພວກຄົນຜູ້ທີ່ບໍ່ແນ່ໃຈ.”

ການຢັ່ງຫາງສຽງ ໄດ້ຖືກດຳເນີນໄປເມື່ອວັນທີ 25 ຫາ 27 ເດືອນພະຈິກ ໂດຍ ກຸ່ມ Economist/YouGov ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ 38 ເປີເຊັນຂອງຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ ມີຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກເຫັນໃຈກັບຊາວອິສຣາແອລ ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ 11 ເປີເຊັນຂອງພວກທີ່ໃຫ້ຄຳຕອບ ກໍເຂົ້າຂ້າງກັບຊາວປາແລັສໄຕນ໌. ສ່ວນອີກ 28 ເປີເຊັນນັ້ນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າທັງຮູ້ສຶກເຫັນໃຈແກ່ທັງສອງຝ່າຍເທົ່າກັນ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ 23 ເປີເຊັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າແມ່ນບໍ່ແນ່ໃຈ.

ການທີ່ບໍ່ສາມາດຕັດສິນໃຈໄດ້ນັ້ນ ທ່ານຄອລລິນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ເປັນຮາກຖານໃນບັນຫາຂັດແຍ້ງທີ່ມີຄວາມສັບສົນ.

ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອວ່າ “ສົງຄາມຢູ່ຕ່າງປະເທດ ແມ່ນມີຄວາມສັບຊ້ອນຫຼາຍເກີນໄປທີ່ຜູ້ໃດຜູ້ນຶ່ງ ຈະໄຕ່ຕອງໄດ້ ກວ່ານະໂຍບາຍພາຍໃນປະເທດ.”

With the resumption of fighting in Gaza, Americans are increasingly divided over who to blame and what they want the United States to do in a war that has claimed the lives of more than 1,300 Israelis and 16,000 Palestinians.

“Polling shows Americans feel slightly more sympathy toward Israel than Palestine,” explained Robert Collins, professor of Urban Studies and Public Policy at Dillard University in New Orleans. “But it’s not an overwhelming difference, and there are a lot of undecideds and people who are unsure.”

A poll conducted from November 25-27 by The Economist/YouGov shows 38% of Americans sympathizing with Israelis while 11% of respondents sided with Palestinians. Twenty-eight percent said they were equally sympathetic to both sides, while 23% said they weren’t sure.

That indecision, Collins said, is rooted in the conflict’s complexity.

“Foreign wars are far more complicated to wrap one’s head around than domestic policy,” he told VOA.