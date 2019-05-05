ພ​ວກ​ຫົວ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ໄດ້​ຍິງ​ຈະຫຼວດ​ຈາກ​ເຂດ ກາ​ຊາ ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ໂດຍ​ພວກ ຮາມາສ

ເຂົ້າໄປໃນພາກໃຕ້ຂອງປະເທດ ອິສຣາແອລ, ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງກອງທັບ ອິສຣາ

ແອລ.

ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອ​ລ ໄດ້​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້​ຄືນ​ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ທາງ​ອາ​ກາດ ດ້ວຍ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ຮົບ ແລະ

ລົດຖັງ ອິສຣາແອລ. ກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກ ກາຊາ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຊາວປາແລັສໄຕນ໌

4 ຄົນໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ, ລວມທັງແມ່ມານຄົນນຶ່ງ ແລະ ແອນ້ອຍຄົນນຶ່ງ.

ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ທາງ​ອາ​ກາດ​ຄັ້ງ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ວານນີ້ ໄດ້​ຕົກ​ຖືກ​ຕຶກ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ

ອານາໂດລູ ຂອງ ເທີກີ. ເທີກີ ໄດ້ກ່າວປະນາມການໂຈມຕີດັ່ງກ່າວຢ່າງຮຸນແຮງ.

ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອ​ລ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຈະຫຼວດ​ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ 250 ລູກໄດ້​ຍິງ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ແດນ​ຂອງ

ອິສຣາແອລ ແລະ ວ່າຫຼາຍສິບລູກຖືກສະກັດໄດ້ໂດຍລະບົບປ້ອງກັນທາງອາກາດຂອງ

ອິສຣາແອລ.

ຊາວ ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອ​ລ 4 ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ​ຈາກ​ຈະຫຼວດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.

ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານມາ, ຊາວ​ປາ​ແລັ​ສ​ໄຕ​ນ໌ 4 ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຍ້ອນ​ຈະຫຼວດ​ຂອງ ອິ​ສ​ຣາ

ແອລ, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ທະຫານ ອິສຣາແອລ ສອງຄົນກໍໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບໃນການປະທ້ວງ

ປະຈຳອາທິດຢູ່ໃກ້ກັບເຂດຊາຍແດນ.

ການ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ກັນ​ໄດ້​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ພ​ວກ​ຜູ້​ນຳ ຮາ​ມາ​ສ ກັບ ຈີ​ຮາດ ອິ​ສ​ລາມ ໄດ້​ເດີນ

ທາງໄປນະຄອນຫຼວງ ໄຄໂຣ ຂອງ ອີຈິບ ເພື່ອພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະສະຫຼຸບຂໍ້ຕົກລົງທີ່ລະ

ອຽດອ່ອນ ທີ່ຫວັງວ່າຈະນຳໄປສູ່ການຢຸດຍິງໄລຍະຍາວໃນເຂດ ກາຊາ.

ການ​ກໍ່​ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ຄັ້ງຫຼ້າ​ສຸດ, ເຊິ່ງ​ເຄັ່ງ​ຕຶງ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ໃນ​ຮອບຫຼາຍ​ອາ​ທິດ​ຢູ່​ເຂດ ກາ​ຊາ

ນັ້ນ, ຍັງໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນພຽງບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດວັນ ກ່ອນຊາວ ມຸສລິມ ເລີ່ມເດືອນສັກສິດຖືສິນອົດ

ຫຼື ຣາມາດານ ແລະ ຊາວ ອິສຣາແອລ ສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງວັນເອກະລາດ.

ການ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ຮ້ອງ​ເພງ​ຂອງ​ໂທ​ລະ​ພາບ Eurovision ກໍ​ຍັງ​ຈະ​ຖືກ​ຈັດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ

ອິສຣາແອງ ໃນກາງເດືອນນີ້.

Militants fired a barrage of rockets Saturday from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip into southern Israel, the Israeli military said.



Israel retaliated with air strikes from Israeli aircraft and tanks. The Gaza Health Ministry said four Palestinians died, including a pregnant woman and an infant.



One airstrike Saturday struck a building housing the Turkish news agency Anadolu. Turkey strongly condemned the strike.



Israel said at least 250 rockets were lobbed into Israeli territory and that dozens were intercepted by Israel's air defense systems.



Four Israelis were wounded by the rockets.



On Friday, four Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire, while two Israelis soldiers were wounded in weekly protests near the border.



The flare-up comes as Hamas and Islamic Jihad leaders are in Cairo trying to finalize a fragile agreement that was hoped to lead to a long-term cease-fire in Gaza.



The latest violent outbreak, the most intense along the Gaza in weeks, also comes days before Muslims begin the holy month of Ramadan and Israelis celebrate Independence Day.



The Eurovision song contest is also to be held in Israel at the middle of the month.