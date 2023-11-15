ກອງ​ປະຊຸມ​ສຸດ​ຍອດ​ ການ​ຮ່ວມ​ມື​ດ້ານ​ເສດຖະກິດ​ເອເຊຍ - ປາຊີ​ຟິກ ຫຼື APEC ທີ່ກຳລັງຈັດຂຶ້ນ​ນີ້ ​ເປັນ​ການຮວມໂຕ​ຂອງ​ບັນດາ​ຜູ້ນຳ​ໂລກ​ທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດ ທີ່​ມາ​ເຕົ້າ​ໂຮມ​ກັນ​ຢູ່​ນະຄອນ ​ແຊນ ຟຣານຊິສໂກ (San Francisco) ຂອງ​ສະຫະລັດ ນັບ​ແຕ່​ປີ 1945 ​ເມື່ອມີການລົງນາມ ໃນ​ສົນທິສັນຍາ​ສ້າງຕັ້ງ​ອົງການ​ສະຫະ​ປະຊາ​ຊາດ​. Chris Casquejo ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ​ເບິ່ງກັບ​ຄືນໄປຫາ​ເຫດການ​ປະຫວັດສາດ​ນັ້ນ, ເຊິ່ງ ອາດນະສັກມີລາຍລະອຽດ.

78 ປີກ່ອນ, ຜູ້ນຳຂອງ 46 ປະເທດ ແລະ ບັນດາຜູ້ແທນ, ທີ່ປຶກສາ ແລະ ພະນັກງານອີກ 3,500 ຄົນ ໄດ້ເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນຢູ່ນະຄອນ ແຊນ ແຟຣນຊິສໂກ (San Francisco) ເປັນເວລາ 2 ເດືອນ ເພື່ອຈັດຕັ້ງລະບຽບໂລກ ໃໝ່ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ສົງຄາມໂລກຄັ້ງທີ 2 ໃກ້ຈະສິ້ນສຸດລົງ.

"ຂໍ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ບໍ່​ລົ້ມ​ແຫລວ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຄວ້າ​ເອົາ​ໂອ​ກາດ​ອັນ​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ໃນ​ການ​ສ້າງ​ກົດ​ລະ​ບຽບແຫ່ງເຫດຜົນ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ ເພື່ອ​ສ້າງ​ສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບ​ທີ່​ຍືນ​ຍົງ ​ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ການນໍາທາງ​ຂອງ​ພຣະ​ເຈົ້າ."

ນັ້ນແມ່ນຄຳປາໄສຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຜູ້ທີ 33, ທ່ານ Harry Truman, ຢູ່ທີ່ the Opera House ໃນ​ປີ 1945.

ຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານດ້ານການທູດກ່າວວ່າ ​ແຊນ ແຟຣນຊິສໂກ (San Francisco) ໄດ້ຖືກເລືອກໃນປີ 1945 ເນື່ອງຈາກຄວາມສາມາດໃນການຟື້ນໂຕ, ການກໍ່ສ້າງຄືນໃຫມ່ຈາກແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວ ໃນປີ 1906, ນະວັດຕະກຳໃນການກໍ່ສ້າງເຮືອທີ່ມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນຕໍ່ການເຮັດສົງຄາມ, ແລະຄວາມຫຼາກຫຼາຍຂອງເມືອງ, ເນື່ອງຈາກວ່າ ເມືອງນີ້ ມີປະຊາກອນຊາວເອເຊຍ ຈຳ ນວນຫຼາຍຢູ່ແລ້ວ, ລວມທັງ Chinatown ແລະຊຸມຊົນຍີ່ປຸ່ນ. ພ້ອມທັງ ບົດບາດ​ຂອງ​ແມ່ ຍິງ​ໃນ​ການ​ຮ່າງກົດບັດ ​ຂອງ​ອົງການ​ສະຫະ​ປະຊາ​ຊາດ ສະບັບດັ້ງເດີມ ຍັງໂດດເດັ່ນໃນຊ່ວງເວລານັ້ນ ອີກດ້ວຍ. ທ່ານນາງ Bertha Lutz ຈາກບຣາຊີລ ແມ່ນນຶ່ງໃນແມ່ຍິງ 4 ຄົນ ທີ່ໄດ້ລົງນາມໃນກົດບັດດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ທ່ານ Marco Tavanti, ສາດສະດາຈານດ້ານຄວາມຍືນຍົງ ແລະ ຄວາມເປັນຜູ້ນໍາ ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ແຊນ ແຟຣນຊິສໂກ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄຳເຫັນຜ່ານທາງຊູມ ວ່າ:

"ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ການສັງເກດການນີ້ ຈາກທ່ານນາງ Bertha Lutz ທີ່ເວົ້າວ່າ, ເຈົ້າອາດຈະເອີ້ນພວກເຮົາວ່າ ຜູ້ສາວ ເມື່ອພວກເຮົາເອົາກາເຟມາໃຫ້ທ່ານ ຫຼືພວກເຮົາໃຫ້ບໍລິການອາຫານທ່ຽງກັບທ່ານ. ແຕ່ທ່ານບໍ່ເອີ້ນພວກເຮົາວ່າຜູ້ສາວເມື່ອພວກເຮົາຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້. ພວກເຮົາເປັນຜູ້ແທນຄືກັນກັບທ່ານ.”

ຜູ້​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ ຢູ່ທີ່ ແຊນ ແຟຣນຊິສໂກ ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃຈ​ເຖິງ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຂອງ​ວຽກ​ ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ, ສ້າງ​ຂອບການເຮັດວຽກ ​ເພື່ອ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ໂລກ​ອີກເທື່ອນຶ່ງ ແລະ​ຮ່ວມ​ກັນ​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ໃຫຍ່ໆ. ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າມີຄວາມຫວັງສຳລັບອະນາຄົດ ທ່າມກາງເວລາທີ່ມືດມົວ.

ທ່ານ Anthony Pahnke, ຮອງສາດສະດາຈານດ້ານການພົວພັນສາກົນ, ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາ ໄລແຫ່ງລັດ ແຊນ ແຟຣນຊິສໂກ ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງຊູມວ່າ:

"ຄວາມເປັນຕາຢ້ານກົວ ຂອງການຂ້າລ້າງເຜົ່າພັນ ກຳລັງເປັນທີ່ຮູ້ຈັກໂດຍທົ່ວເຖິງ, ປະຊາ ຊົນ ຮູ້ວ່າສິ່ງຕ່າງໆ ກຳລັງເກີດຂື້ນ, ແຕ່ແທ້ໆແລ້ວ, ເຈົ້າຮູ້, ປະຊາຊົນກໍາລັງເລີ້ມຮັບຮູ້ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນເລື້ອຍໆ. ບັນດາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ ​ພວມ​ກ້າວ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ຄວາມ​ຮັບ​ຮູ້​ທີ່​ວ່າ​ ພວກເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ ຈຳ​ເປັນ​ຕ້ອງສ້າງຕັ້ງ​ລະບຽບການ​ສາກົນ ທີ່ມີ​ຄຳ​ໝັ້ນ​ສັນຍາ​ທີ່​ແທ້​ຈິງ ພ້້ອມດ້ວຍ​ຄວາມສາມາດທີ່ແທ້ຈິງໃນ​ການຄຸ້ມຄອງ​ສິດທິ​ມະນຸດຊົນ.”

​ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ທີ່​ກອງ​ປະຊຸມ​ຮ່ວມ​ມື​ດ້ານ​ເສດຖະກິດເອເຊຍ - ປາຊີ​ຟິກ ຫຼື APEC ອາດ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ພາໃຫ້ເກີດມີ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກລົງ​ທີ່​ສຳຄັນ, ບັນດາ​ຜູ້​ຊ່ຽວຊານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ, ກອງ​ປະຊຸມ​ຫຼາຍ​ຝ່າຍ​ຍັງ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສຳຄັນຢູ່.

ທ່ານ Marco Tavanti, ສາດສະດາຈານດ້ານຄວາມຍືນຍົງ ແລະ ຄວາມເປັນຜູ້ນໍາ ຂອງມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ຊານ ຟຣານຊິສໂກ ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງຊູມວ່າ:

"ວຽກງານທີ່ແທ້ຈິງຂອງກອງປະຊຸມເຫຼົ່ານີ້, ຄືທີ່ມັນໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນປີ 1945 ນັ້ນ, ເປັນການສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນແນວທາງປະຕິບັດທີ່ສໍາຄັນ, ຫຼັກການພື້ນຖານທີ່ສໍາຄັນ ທີ່ຈະພາໃຫ້ເກີດການຮ່ວມມືຕົວຈິງ ແລະ ການແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາຕົວຈິງ ໃນທົ່ວທຸກປະເພດຂອງພາກສ່ວນທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງ ຫຼາຍໆຝ່າຍ."

ຈາກ​ການ​ຮວມໂຕກັນຂອງ​ບັນດາ​ຜູ້ນຳຂອງ​ໂລກ​ ເອເປັກ, ນະຄອນຊານ ຟຣານຊິສໂກ ​ແມ່ນເປັນ​ສູນ​ກາງທາງ​ການ​ທູດ​ອີກຄັ້ງ.

ອ່ານບົດລາຍງານເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຂ້າງລຸ່ມນີ້:

The upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, or APEC, summit will be the largest gathering of world leaders to converge in the U.S. city of San Francisco since 1945, when the founding charter of the United Nations was signed. VOA’s Chris Casquejo looks back on that historic event.



78 years ago, leaders of 46 nations and 3,500 others --- delegates, advisors and staff --- gathered in San Francisco for two months to establish a new world order as World War II neared its end.



Harry Truman, 1945

“Let us not fail to grasp this supreme chance to establish a worldwide rule of reason to create an enduring peace under the guidance of God.”





Diplomacy experts say San Francisco was chosen in 1945 because of its resilience, rebuilding from the 1906 earthquake, innovations in shipbuilding crucial to the war effort, and its diversity, as the city already had a sizable Asian population, including a Chinatown and a Japanese community. Also notable for its time, the role that women played in drafting the original United Nations charter. Brazil’s Bertha Lutz was one of four women to sign it.



Marco Tavanti, University of San Francisco, Sustainability and Leadership Professor through Zoom:

“The observation, I think, from Bertha Lutz who said, you know, you might call us ladies when we bring you coffee or we serve you lunch. But you don't call us ladies when we are here. We are delegates like you.”



Participants in the San Francisco Conference understood the importance of their work, creating a framework to prevent another global war and collectively solve big issues. They had hope for the future amid dark times.



Anthony Pahnke, San Francisco State University, Associate Professor of International Relations through Zoom:

“The full extent, the horrors of the Holocaust, are becoming known, people knew things were going on, but really, you know, people are becoming more and more aware. Countries around the world are coming to the realization that they need to found some international order with real promise with real ability to look out for human rights.”



While the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation, or APEC, summit might not produce major agreements, experts say multilateral meetings like it are still important.



Marco Tavanti, University of San Francisco Sustainability and Leadership Professor through Zoom:



“The actual work of these conferences, as it happened in 1945 is really the articulations of important guidelines, important principles that will later generate actual cooperation and actual solutions across multilateral type of actors.”



With the APEC gathering of world leaders, San Francisco is diplomacy central once again.