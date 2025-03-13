ບັນດາລັດຖະມົນຕີກຸ່ມ 7 ປະເທດ ຈະຫາລືກັນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຢູເຄຣນ ທ່າມກາງຄວາມກົດດັນຢຸດຍິງ

ສົງຄາມ ຣັດເຊຍ-ຢູເຄຣນ ແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນວາລະກອງປະຊຸມ ໃນວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ບັນດາລັດຖະມົນຕີຕ່າງປະເທດຈາກກຸ່ມປະເທດອຸດສາຫະກຳຊັ້ນນຳ G7 ປະຊຸມກັນຢູ່ປະເທດ ການາດາ ທ່າມກາງຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຜັກດັນໃຫ້ມີການຢຸດຍິງ ໃນຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງດັ່ງກ່າວ.
ການເຈລະຈາໃນເມືອງ ເກເບັກ ມີຂຶ້ນລຸນຫຼັງການເຈລະຈາລະຫວ່າງ ສະຫະລັດ ກັບ ຢູເຄຣນ ທີ່ລວມມີຂໍ້ສະເໜີຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ສຳລັບການຢຸດຊົ່ວຄາວ ແລະ ທັນທີ ໄລຍະ 30 ວັນ,” ເຊິ່ງບັນດາຜູ້ນຳ ຢູເຄຣນ ກ່າວວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າພ້ອມແລ້ວທີ່ຈະຮັບເອົາ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຢູເຄຣນ ທ່ານ ໂວໂລດີເມຍ ເຊເລັນສກີ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນລະຫວ່າງຄຳປາໄສປະຈຳຄືນ ເມື່ອວັນພຸດວານນີ້ວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງເດີນໜ້າສູ່ສັນຕິພາບ, ເຮົາຕ້ອງເດີນໜ້າສູ່ການຮັບປະກັນຄວາມປອດໄພ, ປັດໄຈສຳຄັນຄືຄວາມສາມາດຂອງພັນທະມິດພວກເຮົາ ໃນການເຮັດໃຫ້ໝັ້ນໃຈວ່າ ຣັດເຊຍ ພ້ອມທີ່ຈະບໍ່ຫຼອກລວງ ແຕ່ຍຸຕິສົງຄາມຢ່າງແທ້ຈິງ.”
ວັງເຄຣັມລິນກ່າວວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າກຳລັງລໍຖ້າຟັງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຂໍ້ສະເໜີການຢຸດຍິງຈາກບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ສະຫະລັດ. ທຳນຽບຂາວກ່າວໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ວ່າ ທີ່ປຶກສາດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດ ທ່ານ
ສຕີຟ ວິດຄອຟ ຈະເດີນທາງໄປ ມົສກູ ສຳລັບການເຈລະຈາໃນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດວັນຈະມາເຖິງນີ້.
ການເຈລະຈາຂອງກຸ່ມ 7 ປະເທດໄດ້ນຳເອົາບັນດາລັດຖະມົນຕີຈາກ ອັງກິດ, ການາດາ, ຝຣັ່ງ, ເຢຍຣະມັນ, ອີຕາລີ, ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ແລະ ສະຫະລັດ ມາລວມຕົວກັນ.
ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດ ການາດາ ທ່ານນາງ ເມລານີ ໂຈລີ, ຜູ້ທີ່ເປັນເຈົ້າພາບຈັດກອງປະຊຸມນັ້ນ, ກ່າວວ່າ ການາດາ ມີຄວາມຍິນດີກັບຂໍ້ສະເໜີຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ຈະຢຸດສູ້ລົບກັນໃນ ຢູເຄຣນ ແລະ ວ່າການຢຸດຍິງແມ່ນ “ບາດກ້າວທຳອິດໄປສູ່ຄວາມເປັນທຳ ແລະ ສັນຕິພາບທີ່ຍາວນານ.”
ທ່ານນາງ ໂຈລີ ກ່າວໃນຖະແຫຼງການສະບັບນຶ່ງວ່າ “ດຽວນີ້ໝາກບານແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນເດີ່ນຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ ເພື່ອສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍມີຄວາມພ້ອມເຊັ່ນກັນສຳລັບການຢຸດຍິງ ແລະ ສິ້ນສຸດການນອງເລືອດນີ້. ໂລກແມ່ນກຳລັງຕິດຕາມເບິ່ງຢູ່.”
ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ມາໂກ ຣູບີໂອ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວຂະນະທີ່ເດີນທາງໄປ ການາດາ ເມື່ອວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ວ່າ ສະຫະລັດ ຈະມີ “ຫຼາຍຈຸດຕິດຕໍ່” ກັບ ຣັດເຊຍ ເພື່ອປະເມີນຄວາມຍິນດີຂອງພວກເຂົາສຳລັບຂໍ້ຕົກລົງສັນຕິພາບດັ່ງກ່າວ.
