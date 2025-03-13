ບັນດາລັດຖະມົນຕີກຸ່ມ 7 ປະເທດ ຈະຫາລືກັນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຢູເຄຣນ ທ່າມກາງຄວາມກົດດັນຢຸດຍິງ

ສົງ​ຄາມ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ-ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ແມ່ນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ວາ​ລະ​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ມື້ນີ້ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຈາກ​ກຸ່ມປະ​ເທດ​ອຸ​ດ​ສາ​ຫະ​ກຳ​ຊັ້ນ​ນຳ G7 ປະ​ຊຸມ​ກັນ​ຢູ່​ປະ​ເທດ ກາ​ນາ​ດາ ທ່າມ​ກາງ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ຜັກ​ດັນ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ຢຸດ​ຍິງ​ ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.

ການ​ເຈ​ລ​ະ​ຈາ​ໃນ​ເມືອງ ເກ​ເບັກ ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ລຸນຫຼັງ​ກາ​ນ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ກັບ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ທີ່​ລວມ​ມີ​ຂໍ້​ສະ​ເໜີ​ຂອງ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ຢຸດ​ຊົ່ວ​ຄາວ ແລະ ທັນ​ທີ ໄລຍະ 30 ວັນ,” ເຊິ່ງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ນຳ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ພ້ອມ​ແລ້ວ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຮັບ​ເອົາ.

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ທ່ານ ໂວ​ໂລ​ດີ​ເມຍ ເຊ​ເລັນ​ສ​ກີ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ຄຳ​ປາ​ໄສ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ຄືນ ​ເມື່ອ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ວານນີ້​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຕ້ອງເດີນ​ໜ້າ​ສູ່​ສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບ, ເຮົາ​ຕ້ອງ​ເດີນ​ໜ້າ​ສູ່​ການ​ຮັບ​ປະ​ກັນ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ, ປັດ​ໄຈ​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຄື​ຄວາມ​ສາ​ມາດ​ຂອງ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ​ພວກເຮົາ​ ໃນ​ການ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ໝັ້ນ​ໃຈ​ວ່າ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ພ້ອມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ບໍ່ຫຼອກ​ລວງ ແຕ່​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ສົງ​ຄາ​ມ​ຢ່າງ​ແທ້​ຈິງ.”

ວັງ​ເຄ​ຣັມ​ລິນ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ລໍ​ຖ້າ​ຟັງ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ຂໍ້​ສະ​ເໜີ​ການ​ຢຸດ​ຍິງ​ຈາກ​ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ. ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ວານນີ້​ວ່າ ທີ່​ປຶກ​ສາ​ດ້ານ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ ທ່ານ

ສ​ຕີ​ຟ ວິດ​ຄອ​ຟ ຈະ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ໄປ ມົ​ສ​ກູ ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ໃນ​ບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ໃດ​ວັນ​ຈະ​ມາ​ເຖິງນີ້.

ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມ 7 ປະ​ເທດ​ໄດ້​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ບັນ​ດາ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຈາກ ອັງ​ກິດ, ກາ​ນາ​ດາ, ຝ​ຣັ່ງ, ເຢຍ​ຣະ​ມັນ, ອີ​ຕາ​ລີ, ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ ແລະ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ມາ​ລວມ​ຕົວ​ກັນ.

ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ກາ​ນາ​ດາ ທ່ານນາງ ເມ​ລາ​ນີ ໂຈ​ລີ, ຜູ້​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ເຈົ້າ​ພາບ​ຈັດ​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ນັ້ນ, ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ກາ​ນາ​ດາ ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຍິນ​ດີ​ກັບ​ຂໍ້​ສະ​ເໜີ​ຂອງ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທີ່​ຈະ​ຢຸດ​ສູ້ລົບ​ກັນ​ໃນ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ແລະ ວ່າ​ການ​ຢຸດ​ຍິງແມ່ນ “ບາດ​ກ້າວ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ໄປ​ສູ່​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ທຳ ແລະ ສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບ​ທີ່​ຍາວ​ນານ.”

ທ່ານ​ນາງ ໂຈ​ລີ ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ການ​ສະ​ບັບ​ນຶ່ງວ່າ “ດຽວນີ້​ໝາກ​ບານ​ແມ່ນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເດີ່ນ​ຂອງ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ເພື່ອ​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ກໍ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ພ້ອມ​ເຊັ່ນ​ກັນ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ຢຸດ​ຍິງ ແລະ ສິ້ນ​ສຸດ​ການນອງ​ເລືອດນີ້. ໂລກ​ແມ່ນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຕິດ​ຕາມ​ເບິ່ງ​ຢູ່.”

ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ ມາ​ໂກ ຣູ​ບີ​ໂອ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ໄປ ກາ​ນາ​ດາ ເມື່ອ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານນີ້​ວ່າ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຈະມີ “ຫຼາຍ​ຈຸດ​ຕິດ​ຕໍ່” ກັບ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ເພື່ອ​ປະ​ເມີນ​ຄວາມ​ຍິນ​ດີ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.

The Russia-Ukraine war is on the agenda Thursday as foreign ministers from the G7 group of leading industrial nations meet in Canada amid a push to secure a ceasefire in the conflict.

The talks in Quebec follow U.S.-Ukraine talks that included a U.S. proposal for “an immediate, interim 30-day ceasefire,” which Ukrainian leaders said they were ready to accept.

“We must move toward peace. We must move toward security guarantees,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during his nightly address Wednesday. “The key factor is our partners’ ability to ensure Russia’s readiness not to deceive but to genuinely end the war.”

The Kremlin has said it was waiting to hear about the ceasefire proposal from U.S. officials. The White House said Wednesday that national security adviser Steve Witkoff was heading to Moscow for talks in the coming days.

The G7 talks bring together ministers from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.

Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly, who is hosting the meetings, said Canada welcomes the U.S. proposal to halt the fighting in Ukraine and that a ceasefire is “the first step toward a just and lasting peace.”

“The ball is now in Russia’s court to show that it is likewise ready for a ceasefire and to put an end to the bloodshed. The world is watching,” Joly said in a statement.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters en route to Canada on Wednesday that the U.S. will have “multiple points of contact” with Russia to assess its willingness for the peace deal.