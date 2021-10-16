ກຸ່ມ G-20 ໃຫ້ຄໍາໝັ້ນສັນຍາ ທີ່ຈະຊ່ວຍອັຟການິສຖານ ຫຼາຍພັນລ້ານໂດລາ ເພື່ອບໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດໄພພິບັດຕ່າງໆ

ສະມາຊິກຂອງກຸ່ມ G-20 ຊຶ່ງເປັນປະເທດທີ່ຈະເລີນທາງດ້ານອຸດສາຫະກໍາ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄໍາໝັ້ນສັນຍາວ່າ ຈະຊ່ວຍເຫລືອຫລາຍຕື້ໂດລາ ເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນບໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດໄພພິບັດໃນອັຟການິສຖານ, ຫລັງຈາກການປະຊຸມສຸກເສີນໃນມື້ວັນອັງຄານທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ເຮັນຣີ ຣິດຈ໌ແວລ ມີລາຍງານເລື້ອງນີ້ຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງລອນດອນ, ເຊິ່ງທິບສຸດາ ຈະນໍາເອົາລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເນີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ລະດູໜາວ ກໍາລັງຫຍັບໃກ້ເຂົ້າມາຢ່າງໄວວາຢູ່ໃນອັຟການິສຖານ. ໜ່ວຍງານຊ່ວຍເຫລືອກ່າວວ່າ ຫລາຍລ້ານຄົນຕ້ອງການການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອແບບຮີບດ່ວນ.

ທ່ານ ຊາລາມ ອາລ-ຈານາບີ (Salam Al-Janabi), ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂອງອົງການກອງທຶນເດັກສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ຫລື UNICEF ປະຈໍາອັຟການິສຖານກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາຄາດຄະເນວ່າ ມີເດັກນ້ອຍປະມານ 3 ລ້ານຄົນ ຕ້ອງທົນທຸກທໍລະມານກັບການຂາດສານອາຫານທີ່ຮຸນແຮງ, ໃນ 1 ລ້ານຄົນຂອງຈໍານວນພວກເຂົາ ທີ່ຈະຕ້ອງຕໍ່ສູ້ ເພື່ອເອົາຊີວິດລອດຢ່າງແທ້ຈິງ ເນື່ອງຈາກພວກເຂົາຕ້ອງການການຮັກສາຢ່າງໄວວາ ຈາກພາວະການຂາດສານອາຫານທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ.”

ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດກ່າວວ່າ ອັຟການິສຖານຕ້ອງການເງິນຫລາຍພັນລ້ານໂດລາເພື່ອຊ່ວຍໃນການຟື້ນຟູເສດຖະກິດ ແລະປ້ອງກັນບໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດໄພພິບັດ.

ສະມາຊິກຂອງກຸ່ມ G-20 ໄດ້ຈັດກອງປະຊຸມສຸກເສີນຜ່ານທາງອອນລາຍໃນມື້ວັນອັງຄານທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ເພື່ອປຶກສາຫາລືກ່ຽວກັບວິກິດການດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ທ່ານມາຣິໂອ ດຣາກີ (Mario Draghi) ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີຂອງອີຕາລີ ແລະເປັນເຈົ້າພາບຈັດການປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດນີ້ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາອີຕາລີວ່າ:

“ນີ້ເປັນຄັ້ງທໍາອິດທີ່ບັນດາຜູ້ນໍາໄດ້ໃຫ້ການຕອບສະໜອງພະຫຸພາຄີຕໍ່ວິກິດການໃນອັຟການິສຖານ. ການເຫັນດີຮ່ວມກັນແມ່ນໄດ້ຈັດຕັ້ງຂຶ້ນກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມຈໍາເປັນທີ່ບໍ່ຢາກໃຫ້ອັຟການິສຖານກັບຄືນໄປເປັນຄ້າຍໆກັບບ່ອນລີ້ໄພສໍາລັບຜູ້ກໍ່ການຮ້າຍລະຫວ່າງປະເທດ.”

ສະຫະພາບຢູໂຣບໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄໍາໝັ້ນສັນຍາວ່າຈະຊ່ວຍ 1 ຕື້ 200 ລ້ານສໍາລັບອັຟການິສຖານ ແລະບັນດາປະເທດໃກ້ຄຽງ. ການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອແມ່ນຈະຖືກສົ່ງຜ່ານອົງການສາກົນຕ່າງໆທີ່ດໍາເນີນງານຕາມສະພາບການໂຕຈິງ. ສະຫະລັດໄດ້ໃຫ້ 330 ລ້ານໂດລາຕາມຄໍາໝັ້ນສັນຍາໄປແລ້ວໃນປີນີ້. ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດທ່ານ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນບອກກັບກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດຂອງກຸ່ມ G-20 ວ່າ ເງິນຊ່ວຍເຫລືອນັ້ນບໍ່ຕ້ອງໃຫ້ກັບລັດຖະບານຂອງກຸ່ມຕາລິບານ.

ຜູ້ນໍາຂອງປະເທດເຢຍຣະມັນກ່າວວ່າ ນັ້ນບໍ່ສາມາດທີ່ຈະຍອມຮັບກຸ່ມຕິດອາວຸດໄດ້ ເມື່ອໃດທີ່ພວກເຂົາຍັງບໍ່ຍອມຮັບສິດທິຂັ້ນພື້ນຖານຂອງພວກແມ່ຍິງ ແລະເດັກນ້ອຍຍິງທັງຫລາຍ.

ທ່ານນາງແອັງເກີລາ ເມີໂກລ (Angela Merkel), ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີຂອງເຢຍຣະມັນ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາເຢຍຣະມັນວ່າ:

“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ເວົ້າໄປຢ່າງແຈ່ມແຈ້ງແລ້ວວ່າ: ລັດຖະບານຂອງກຸ່ມຕາລິບານບໍ່ໄດ້ຄອບຄຸມທົ່ວທັງໝົດ. ດ້ວຍເຫດນັ້ນກຸ່ມຕາລິບານຈຶ່ງບໍ່ເປັນທີ່ຍອມຮັບໃນວາລະຂອງການປະຊຸມນີ້. ເຖິງຢ່າງໃດກໍ່ຕາມ, ໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້, ນັ້ນຕ້ອງມີ ແລະຄວນຈະມີການປຶກສາຫາລືຫລາຍຂຶ້ນເລື້ອຍໆ.”

ກຸ່ມຕາລິບານກ່າວໃນມື້ວັນອັງຄານທີ່ຜ່ານມາວ່າ ປະຊາຄົມນາໆຊາດຄວນມີສາຍສໍາພັນແບບເປັນປົກກະຕິກັບອັຟການິສຖານ.

ເຊິ່ງທ່ານອາເມຍ ຄານ ມຸທຕາຄີ (Amir Khan Muttaqi), ຮັກສາການລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງອັຟການິສຖານກ່າວວ່າ:

“ທາງເລືອກທັງໝົດຂອງຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ ແລະຄວາມກົດດັນແມ່ນໄດ້ເຄີຍໃຊ້ມາແລ້ວ ແຕ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ຜົນ. ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້, ພວກເຮົາຄວນໃຊ້ທາງເລືອກຂອງການເຈລະຈາຕໍ່ລອງ ແລະການທໍາຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ.”

ສໍາລັບປະຊາຊົນຊາວອັຟການິສຖານທົ່ວໄປແລ້ວ, ຊີວິດເລີ້ມມີຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງຍາກຂຶ້ນ. ມີການຂາດເງິນສົດຢ່າງຮ້າຍແຮງ, ບັນດາທຸລະກິດຕ່າງໆໄດປິດໂຕລົງ ອັນນໍາໄປສູ່ການຕົກງານ, ເງິນເດືອນຕ່າງໆບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບການເບີກຈ່າຍ, ລາຄາສິນຄ້າຂັ້ນພື້ນຖານເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຢ່າງໄວວາ ອັນເປັນຜົນມາຈາກຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງ ແລະຄວາມແຫ້ງແລ້ງທີ່ຮຸນແຮງເປັນເວລາຫລາຍປີ.

ໂດຍທ່ານຊາລາມ ອາລ-ຈານາບີ, ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂອງອົງການ UNICEF ປະຈໍາອັຟການິສຖານກ່າວວ່າ:

“ນະເວລານີ້ ແມ່ນເລື້ອງຂອງຊີວິດ ແລະຄວາມຕາຍສໍາລັບເດັກນ້ອຍເຫລົ່ານີ້ ຜູ້ທີ່ຂາດສານອາຫານຢ່າງສາຫັດ ແລະຮຸນແຮງ. ດັ່ງນັ້ນ, ສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາຄາດຫວັງຢູ່ໃນຊຸມຊົນດ້ານມະນຸດສະທໍາ ລະຫວ່າງອົງການ UNICEF ແມ່ນການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອດ້ານມະນຸດສະທໍາທີ່ມອບໃຫ້ກັບຄອບຄົວ, ເດັກນ້ອຍ ແລະມານດາເຫລົ່ານັ້ນ, ບັນເທົາຄວາມເປັນການເມືອງລົງ ໂດຍພິຈາລະນາເບິ່ງຄວາມຈໍາເປັນດ້ານມະນຸດສະທໍາເປັນອັນດັບທໍາອິດ, ຄວາມຕ້ອງການຢ່າງຮີບດ່ວນຂອງເດັກນ້ອຍເຫລົ່ານີ້ເປັນອັນດັບທໍາອິດ ແລະຈາກນັ້ນຈຶ່ງພະຍາຍາມ ຄິດຫາທາງອອກຂອງລະບົບທີ່ໃຫຍ່ຂຶ້ນ ແລະເບິ່ງວ່າ ຈະດໍາເນີນການໄປແບບໃດ.”

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂອງກຸ່ມຕາລິບານ ແລະລັດຖະບານຕາເວັນຕົກ ກໍາລັງທຳການເຈລະຈາທີ່ປະເທດກາຕ້າ (Qatar) ກ່ຽວກັບການອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ມີການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອເຂົ້າໄປໃນປະເທດ ແລະປ່ອຍໃຫ້ພວກອົບພະຍົບ ອອກໄປໄດ້. ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ, ບັນດາຜູ້ນໍາຂອງກຸ່ມ G-20 ມີກໍາໜົດທີ່ຈະພົບປະກັນອີກ ແບບເຊິ່ງໜ້າ ທີ່ນະຄອນຫລວງໂຣມ ໃນທ້າຍເດືອນນີ້.

Winter is fast approaching in Afghanistan — and temperatures are falling. Aid agencies say millions of people need urgent assistance.

((Salam Al-Janabi, UNICEF in Afghanistan (in English)))

“We are expecting around 3 million children to suffer from acute malnutrition — amongst them a million who will be literally fighting for their lives as they need treatment for severe acute malnutrition.”

The United Nations says Afghanistan needs billions of dollars to rescue its economy and avert a catastrophe.

Members of the G-20 held an emergency virtual meeting Tuesday to discuss the crisis.

((Mario Draghi, Italian Prime Minister and Summit Host (in Italian)))

“It is the first time that leaders have given a multilateral response to the Afghan crisis. A consensus was found for the need for Afghanistan not to be allowed to return to being a kind of refuge for international terrorists.”

The European Union pledged $1.2 billion for Afghanistan and its neighbors. The aid will be channeled through international organizations working on the ground. The United States has already pledged $330 million so far this year. President Joe Biden told the G-20 meeting that aid money should not be given to the Taliban.

Germany’s leader said there can be no recognition of the militant group as long as it denies basic rights to women and girls.

((Angela Merkel, German Chancellor (in German)))

“I have said this very clearly: The Taliban government is not inclusive. That is why the issue of recognizing the Taliban is not on the agenda. Nevertheless, there must and should be talks, as are now increasingly taking place.”

The Taliban said Tuesday the international community should normalize relations.

((Amir Khan Muttaqi, Acting Afghan Foreign Minister)) (Pashto)

“All options of force and pressure were used but to no avail. Now, we have to use the options of negotiation and understanding.”

For ordinary Afghans, life is getting harder. There is a desperate shortage of cash. Many businesses have closed, leading to job losses. Salaries are not being paid. The price of basic goods has increased sharply — the result of years of conflict and severe drought.

((Salam Al-Janabi, UNICEF in Afghanistan (in English)))

“It is now a matter of life and death for many of these children who are severely, acutely malnourished. So, what we hope for within the humanitarian community, within UNICEF, is that the humanitarian aid provided to families, children and mothers is depoliticized — that we first look at the humanitarian imperative, the urgent needs of these children firstly, and then try and figure out the larger systems and how they will work.”

Taliban and Western government officials are holding talks in Qatar on allowing aid into the country — and letting refugees out. Meanwhile, G-20 leaders are due to meet again face-to-face in Rome at the end of the month.