ຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງ ກາບູລ ເຖິງ ວໍຊິງຕັນ: ເລື່ອງຂອງນຶ່ງຄອບຄົວ ອົບພະຍົບ

ທ່ານ ເນມັດ ອັລລາ ຮາໂກຣີ ແມ່ນຊາວ ອັຟການິສຖານ ຜູ້ເປັນພໍ່ຂອງລູກ 7 ຄົນ ແລະ ເປັນຜູ້ໄດ້ຮັບວີຊາຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງພິເສດ ຫຼືຜູ້ໄດ້ຮັບວີຊາ SIV. ລາວໄດ້ຊື້ປີ້ເຮືອບິນຖ້ຽວດຽວມາ ສະຫະລັດ ສຳລັບລາວເອງ ແລະ ຄອບຄົວຂອງລາວໃນວັນທີ 16 ສິງຫາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ແຕ່ນຶ່ງວັນກ່ອນການເດີນ ທາງຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ລັດຖະບານ ອັຟການິສຖານ ໄດ້ພັງລົງ. ແຕ່ໃນທີ່ສຸດຄອບຄົວຂອງ ລາວກໍໄດ້ເດີນທາງມາ ອາເມຣິກາ ເກືອບສອງອາທິດຕໍ່ມາ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ອານຸສ ອາເວທິສຢານ (Anush Avetisyan) ໄດ້ພົບປະກັບເຂົາເຈົ້າໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ແລະ ມີລາຍງານສຳລັບພວກເຮົາ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ທ່ານ ເນມັດ ອັລລາ ຮາໂກຣີ ມັກຈະຄິດຫາເລື່ອງທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ ອັຟການິສຖານ ໃນວັນທີ 15 ສິງຫາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ເວລາທີ່ລັດຖະບານໄດ້ພັງລົງ, ແລະ ກຸ່ມຕາລີບານໄດ້ເຂົ້າຍຶດຄອງປະເທດຂອງລາວ.

ທ່ານ ຮາໂກຣີ, ຜູ້ໄດ້ຮັບວີຊາຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງພິເສດ, ໄດ້ມີແຜນທີ່ຈະເດີນທາງອອກຈາກ ອັຟການິສຖານ ພ້ອມກັບຄອບຄົວຂອງລາວພຽງນຶ່ງວັນຕໍ່ມາ, ແຕ່ພວກຕາລີບານ ໄດ້ຍົກເລີກຖ້ຽວບິນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ທ່ານ ເນມັດ ຮາໂກຣີ, ອົບພະຍົບ ອັຟການິສຖານ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນເປັນວັນທີ່ບໍ່ດີຫຼາຍ.”

ລາວໄດ້ໃຊ້ເວລາ 12 ວັນຢ່າງໝົດຫວັງ ແລະ ເຈັບຊໍ້າທາງຈິດໃຈຫຼາຍຢູ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງ ກາບູລ ກ່ອນໄດ້ຂຶ້ນເຮືອບິນອອກມາ.

ທ່ານ ເນມັດ ກ່າວວ່າ “ເວລາທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ໄປສະໜາມບິນ ກາບູລ ຕອນ 11 ໂມງແລງກັບຄອບ ຄົວຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ຄາດວ່າມັນຈະມີຄົນຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເຫັນເດັກນ້ອຍສາມຄົນຕາຍເພາະວ່າມັນມີຄົນຫຼາຍໂພດ. ແມ່ຍິງຄົນນຶ່ງກໍໄດ້ຕາຍຄືກັນ.”

ທ່ານ ເນມັດ ໄດ້ບັນທຶກພາບທີ່ວ່ານີ້.

ອາກາດຮ້ອນແຮງ, ປະຊາຊົນແອອັດ, ແຕກຕື່ນ ແລະ ຮ້ອງກະໂວຍກະວາຍ. ຫຼາຍຄົນໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບຍ້ອນໜາມໝາກຈັບທີ່ຖືກໃຊ້ຢູ່ເທິງຮົ້ວອ້ອມສະໜາມບິນ ກາບູລ.

ທ່ານ ເນມັດ ກ່າວວ່າ “ທຸກຄົນໃນຄອບຄົວຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ພາກັນຮ້ອງໄຫ້ ເພາະວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າທຸກຄົນບາດເຈັບ. ລູກສາວກັບລູກຊາຍຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ, ທ່ານຮູ້ບໍ່, ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຍ່າງຢູ່ໜາມໝາກຈັບດ້ວຍຕີນເປົ່າ, ບໍ່ມີເກີບ.”

ເວລາທີ່ຄອບຄົວໄດ້ໄປຮອດທາງເຂົ້າຂອງສະໜາມບິນ, ທ່ານ ຮາໂກຣີ ໄດ້ປະ ສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງຄອບ ຄົວໄວ້ ແລະ ກັບເຂົ້າໄປຫາຝູງຄົນຈຳນວນຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ເພື່ອຊອກຫາລູກຊາຍອີກສອງຄົນ ແລະ ລູກ ສາວອາຍຸ 9 ປີ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຫຼົງຢູ່ໃນຝູງຄົນນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານ ເນມັດ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າລາວໄດ້ຕາຍແລ້ວ. ເພາະວ່າຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເຫັນເດັກນ້ອຍຕາຍສາມຄົນ. 6 ຊົ່ວໂມງ, 6 ຊົ່ວໂມງຕໍ່ມາຂ້າພະເຈົ້າກໍເຫັນລາວ, ລູກຊາຍຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າສອງຄົນ. ແລະ ເວລາຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເຫັນລູກ ສາວຍັງມີຊີວິດຢູ່, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າກໍໄດ້ໄຫ້. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າດີໃຈຫຼາຍ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຂອບ ໃຈພະເຈົ້າທີ່ລາວຍັງມີຊີວິດຢູ່.”

ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານ ຮາໂກຣີ ພົບເຫັນລູກຊາຍອາຍຸ 16 ປີຂອງລາວ, ລາວແມ່ນບໍ່ຮູ້ສຶກຕົວ.

ທ່ານ ເນມັດ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ຄຸເຂົ່າລົງດິນ, ແລະ ໄດ້ແບກລາວຂຶ້ນດ້ວຍໂຕຂອງຂ້າພະ ເຈົ້າ ແລະ ເອົາລາວອອກໄປຈາກຄົນ. ຄົນຢູ່ຫັ້ນແມ່ນສູງ, ສູງກວ່າລາວ. ລາວແມ່ນຄົນນ້ອຍໆ, ຢູ່ທາງຫຼັງຂອງຄົນຄືແນວນີ້. ແລະ ມັນກໍບໍ່ມີອາກາດ ແລະ ແສງແດດກໍແຮງ. ສະນັ້ນຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ເອົາລາວອອກມາທາງນອກ ແລະ ເອົານໍ້າໃຫ້ລາວ, ແລະ ຫຼັງຈາກບໍ່ດົນລາວກໍໄດ້ຫາຍໃຈ.”

ມັນໃຊ້ເວລາ 4 ວັນສຳລັບທ່ານ ຮາໂກຣີ ທີ່ຈະໄດ້ເຂົ້າໄປໃນສະໜາມບິນ. ຮອດເວລານັ້ນ, ເມຍ ແລະ ລູກຂອງລາວອີກສີ່ຄົນແມ່ນໄດ້ຂຶ້ນໄປເທິງເຮືອບິນແລ້ວ ແລະ ກຳລັງເດີນທາງ, ເຊິ່ງທຳອິດແມ່ນໄປປະເທດ ກາຕ້າ ແລະ ຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນກໍມາ ສະຫະລັດ. ທຸກຄົນໃນຄອບຄົວໃນທີ່ສຸດກໍໄດ້ລວມຕົວກັນ 12 ວັນຕໍ່ມາໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ວໍຊິງຕັນ, ບ່ອນທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າອາໄສຢູ່ໂຮງແຮມທີ່ອົບພະຍົບ ອັຟການິສຖານ ຄົນອື່ນ ແລະ ທີ່ຍັງເຫຼືອຢູ່ລໍຖ້າທີ່ພັກອາໄສຖາວອນ. ອົບພະຍົບຄົນອື່ນໆໄດ້ຖືກສົ່ງໄປຖານທັບອາກາດໃນລັດ ເວີຈິເນຍ, ເທັກຊັສ, ວິສຄອນຊິນ ແລະ ນິວເຈີຊີ.

ພວກເດັກນ້ອຍບໍ່ຢາກທີ່ຈະເວົ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບ ສິ່ງທີ່ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ບ້ານ, ແຕ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍຄາດຫວັງຢ່າງດີໃຈກັບຊີວິດໃໝ່ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໃນ ສະຫະລັດ.

ທ້າວ ອາບ ໂມບິນ, ອົບພະຍົບ ອັຟການິສຖານ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້ອຍຢາກເລີ່ມເຕະບານກັບອ້າຍນ້ອງຂອງຂ້ອຍ, ໄປໂຮງຮຽນ ແລະ ຊອກຫາໝູ່ໃໝ່. ເພາະວ່າຂ້ອຍໂດດດ່ຽວຢູ່ນີ້.”

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າລໍຖ້າທີ່ພັກອາໄສນັ້ນ, ອົງການເພື່ອການຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານສາກົນ ໄດ້ສະໜອງອາຫານໃຫ້ທ່ານ ຮາໂກຣີ ແລະ ຄອບຄົວຂອງລາວ. ອາສາສະໝັກ ແລະ ຄົນໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນແມ່ນໄດ້ນຳເອົາສິ່ງຂອງຕ່າງໆໄປໂຮງແຮມ. ອົບພະຍົບສ່ວນຫຼາຍທີ່ໄດ້ເດີນທາງຮອດ ສະຫະລັດ ແມ່ນບໍ່ໄດ້ເອົາຫຍັງມານຳ.

ທ່ານ ຮາໂກຣີ ແມ່ນເປັນຫ່ວງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ອານາຄົດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະ ວ່າພວກຕາລີບານ ຈະທຳ ຮ້າຍພີ່ນ້ອງຂອງລາວຜູ້ທີ່ຍັງຢູ່ໃນ ອັຟການິສຖານ.

ທ່ານ ເນມັດ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຂົາຮູ້ຈັກພໍ່ຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ, ອ້າຍນ້ອງຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ໜີອອກຈາກ ອັຟການິສຖານ ແລະ ຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນພວກເຂົາກໍໄດ້ຊອກຫາຄອບຄົວຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ. ແທນທີ່ຈະເປັນຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ, ພວກເຂົາຈະເອົາເຂົາເຈົ້າໄປ, ພໍ່ ແລະ ອ້າຍນ້ອງຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ.”

ທ່ານ ຮາໂກຣີ ເວົ້າວ່າ ເດັກນ້ອຍແມ່ນເຈັບຊໍ້າທີ່ສຸດຈາກຄວາມວຸ້ນວາຍນັ້ນ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າເລີ່ມແຕ່ລະວັນດ້ວຍການຍ່າງນຳກັນ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າຫາຍໃຈເຂົ້າ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າລົມກັນ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າຮຽນຮູ້ທີ່ຈະໃຊ້ຊີວິດ ໂດຍປາສະຈາກຄວາມຢ້ານກົວ. ທ່ານ ຮາໂກຣີ ແລະ ຄອບຄົວຂອງລາວແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກຍ້າຍໄປຢູ່ລັດ ຄາລິຟໍເນຍ, ບ່ອນ ທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະເລີ່ມສ້າງຊີວິດໃໝ່. ແລະ ສິ່ງສຳຄັນຫຼັກທີ່ທ່ານ ຮາໂກຣີ ຈະພະຍາຍາມສອນພວກລູກໆຂອງລາວກໍແມ່ນ ສິ່ງດີໆແມ່ນກຳລັງຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນ.

Nemat Ullah Haghori is an Afghan father of seven and a recipient of the Special Immigrant Visa, or SIV recipient. He had one-way tickets to the US for himself and his family on August 16, but one day before their trip, the Afghanistan government collapsed. The family finally made its way to America nearly two weeks later. Anush Avetisyan met with them in Washington DC and has their story.

Nemat Ullah Haghori’s thoughts keep going back to Afghanistan on August 15th, when the government collapsed, and the Taliban took over his country.

Haghori – a Special Immigrant Visa holder – was scheduled to depart Afghanistan with his family just one day later, but the Taliban cancelled their flight.

“It was a very bad day…”

He spent 12 desperate and traumatic days in Kabul before getting a flight out.

“When I came to the Kabul airport at 11 pm with my family, I didn’t expect there would be so many people. I saw three kids die because there were too many people. One lady was

dead too…

Nemat Haghori filmed these shots.

Oppressive heat, crowds of people, panic and screaming. Many were injured by barbed wire used on top of fences around the Kabul airport.

“My whole family was crying because they were all injured. My one daughter and son, they were walking on the wire, you know? No shoes, bare feet…”

When the family reached the entrance to the airport, Haghori had to leave part of his family there and go back into the sea of people looking for his two sons and nine-year-old daughter who got lost in the crowd.

“I thought maybe she died. Because I already saw three dead children. Six hours, six hours – and I found him, my two sons. And when I saw my daughter alive, I was crying. I was very happy, I was thanking God she was alive.”

When Haghori found his sixteen-year-old son, the boy was unconscious.

“He was dropped on the ground, and I put him on my body and took him away from the people. The people were tall – taller than him. He was small, at the back of the people, like this. And there was no air, and the sun was shining… So, I took him outside and gave him water, and after a while he was breathing.”

It took Haghori four days to make it inside the airport. By then, his wife and four of their children managed to get on a plane and were on their way – first to Qatar, and then to the US. The whole family finally reunited 12 days later in Washington DC, where they are staying at a hotel where other Afghan refugees and awaiting more permanent accommodations. Other refugees have been redirected to military bases in Virginia, Texas, Wisconsin and New Jersey.

The children don’t want to talk about what happened back home, but they are happily anticipating a new life in the US.

“I really want to start playing football with my brothers, going to school and finding some friends! Because I’m really alone here…”

While they await accommodation, the International Organization for Migration has provided Haghori and his family with food. Volunteers and locals are bringing items to the hotel. Most refugees arrived in the U.S. with nothing.

Haghori is worried about their future

and that the Taliban will harm his relatives who are still in Afghanistan.

“They know my father; they know my brothers. I left Afghanistan and after that they were searching for my family. Instead of me, they will take them, my father, my brothers.

Haghori says the children are being hurt most by the turmoil. They start every day with a walk together. They breathe in. They talk. They learn to live without fear. Haghori and his family were relocated to California where they will begin to build a new life. And the main thing Haghori tries to teach his children there, is that the worst is behind them.