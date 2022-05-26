ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກວດຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ ໄດ້ລາຍງານວ່າ ເກືອບ 2 ລ້ານຄົນ ໄດ້ປະເຊີນໜ້າຢູ່ຕາມຊາຍແດນສະຫະ
ລັດ ທົ່ວປະເທດໃນສົກປີ 2021 ທີ່ມັກຈະໃຫ້ຂໍ້ສັງເກດໂດຍພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ວ່າ ເປັນຈຳນວນປະຈຳປີຫຼາຍສຸດ
ແບບບໍ່ມີເຄີຍມີມາກ່ອນ. ມັນເປັນທ່າອຽງ ທີ່ບັນດາຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານ ກ່າວວ່າ ເປັນຜົນມາຈາກການພະ ຍາຍາມເຂົ້າ
ມາສະຫະລັດຄືນຊ້ຳແລ້ວຊ້ຳອີກເພາະຄຳສັ່ງສຸກເສີນດ້ານສຸຂະພາບ ທີ່ຮູ້ກັນໃນຊື່ກົດລະບຽບ 42 ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ປະຕິ
ເສດ ຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ ສຳລັບໂອກາດໃນການຂໍລີ້ໄພ ພາຍໃຕ້ກົດໝາຍສະຫະລັດ ບົນພື້ນຖານດ້ານ
ສາທາລະນະສຸກ.
ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຄວາມສົນໃຈສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ສຳລັບປີ 2021 ແມ່ນເພັ່ງເລັງໃສ່ການຂ້າມຊາຍແດນໂດຍບັນດາຄອບຄົວ ແລະພວກເດັກນ້ອຍທີ່ບໍ່ມີຜູ້ປົກຄອງຕິດຕາມານຳ ຈຳນວນນຶ່ງພຽງແຕ່ອາຍຸແກ່ກ່ອນພວກແອນ້ອຍ ກຸ່ມທີ່ໃຫຍ່
ສຸດຂອງຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງທີ່ມາເຖິງ ແລະຖືກສົ່ງກັບຄືນ ແມ່ນພວກຜູ້ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ເປັນໂສດ.
ແຕ່ລະເດືອນຫ້ອງການພາສີຂອງສະຫະລັດ ແລະປ້ອງກັນຊາຍແດນ (CBP) ເຜີຍແຜ່ຂໍ້ມູນການປະຕິບັດງານ
ເພື່ອອະທິບາຍໃຫ້ຮູ້ວ່າ ມີຫຍັງເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ຊາຍແດນສະຫະລັດ ຊຶ່ງຮວມທັງການຈັບກຸມ ການປະເຊີນໜ້າ ແລະ
ສົ່ງກັບຄືນ ທີ່ຮວມຢູ່ໃນການປະຕິບັດງານອື່ນໆ. ແຕ່ວ່າບັນດາກໍລະນີເຫລົ່ານີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຢ່າງໃດ.
ອົງການ CBP ຕີຄວາມໝາຍການຈັບກຸມວ່າ “ເປັນການຄວບຄຸມ ຫລືກັກໂຕຊົ່ວຄາວ ຂອງຄົນຜູ້ທີ່ເຂົ້າມາໃນ
ສະຫະລັດ ບໍ່ຖືກຕ້ອງຕາມກົດໝາຍ ຊຶ່ງອາດຈະຫລືບໍ່ອາດຈະ ເປັນຜົນຢູ່ໃນການຈັບກຸມ.”
ຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ເປັນບັນດາກຸ່ມຄອບຄົວໃຫຍ່ ຜູ້ທີ່ຂ້າມຊາຍແດນເຂົ້າມາສະຫະລັດ ຢູ່ນອກດ່ານທີ່ເປັນທາງການເພື່ອຮ້ອງຂໍການລີ້ໄພ ທີ່ຖືກຈັບຊົ່ວຄາວ ແລະໃນທີ່ສຸດຖຶກສົ່ງອອກຈາກສະຫະລັດ ກັບຄືນສູ່ບັນດາປະເທດທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າໜີມາ. ຢູ່ໃນລາຍງານປະຈຳເດືອນ ກ່ອນເດືອນມີນາ 2020 ຂອງອົງການ CBP ໄດ້ອອກລາຍຊື່ສ່ວນບຸກຄົນ ທີ່ຖືກກັກຂັງ. ແຕ່ຫລັງຈາກເດືອນມີນາ 2020 ເວລາລັດຖະບານທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ນຳໃຊ້ກົດລະບຽບ
42 ຄຳສັ່ງສຸຂະພາບຂອງອົງການ CBP ໄດ້ສ້າງກໍລະນີໃໝ່ ທີ່ຮ້ອງວ່າ “ການປະເຊີນໜ້າ” ທີ່ປະສົມກັບການ
ກັກຂັງ ແລະຖືກສົ່ງກັບຄືນ.
U.S. immigration officials reported nearly 2 million migrant encounters along U.S. borders nationwide in fiscal 2021, often cited by officials as the highest annual total on record. It’s a trend that immigration experts say is the result of repeated entry attempts because of an emergency health order known as Title 42, which denies most migrants a chance to request asylum under U.S. law on public health grounds.
While much of the attention in 2021 was focused on border crossings by families and unaccompanied minors — some barely older than toddlers — the largest cohort of migrant arrivals and expulsions were single adults.
Every month, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) releases enforcement data to explain what is happening at the U.S. borders, which includes apprehensions, encounters and removals, among other actions. But what do those terms mean?
Apprehensions
CBP defines an apprehension as "the physical control or temporary detainment of a person who is not lawfully in the United States, which may or may not result in an arrest."
Migrants — often in large family groups — who cross U.S. borders outside official ports of entry requesting asylum are temporarily apprehended and eventually expelled from the U.S. back to their countries of origin.
In its monthly reports before March 2020, CBP listed apprehensions individually. But after March 2020, when the Trump administration imposed the Title 42 health order, CBP created a new category called “encounters,” which combined apprehensions and expulsions.