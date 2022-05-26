ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ກວດ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ ​ໄດ້​ລ​າຍ​ງານ​ວ່າ ເກືອບ 2 ລ້ານ​ຄົນ ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າ​ຢູ່​ຕາມ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ສະ​ຫະ​

ລັດ ​ທົ່ວ​ປະ​ເທດໃນ​ສົກ​ປີ 2021 ທີ່​ມັກ​ຈະ​ໃຫ້​ຂໍ້​ສັງ​ເກດ​ໂດຍ​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ວ່າ​ ເປັນ​ຈຳ​ນວນປະ​ຈຳ​ປີ​ຫຼາຍ​ສຸດ

​ແບບ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ເຄີຍ​ມີ​ມາ​ກ່ອນ. ​ມັນ​ເປັນ​ທ່າ​ອຽງ ທີ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ຊ່ຽວ​ຊານ ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ ເປັນ​ຜົນ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ການ​ພະ ​ຍາ​ຍາມເຂົ້າ

​ມາສະ​ຫະ​ລັດຄື​ນຊ້ຳ​ແລ້​ວ​ຊ້ຳ​ອີກເພາະຄຳ​ສັ່ງ​ສຸກ​ເສີນດ້ານ​ສຸ​ຂະ​ພາບ ທີ່​ຮູ້​ກັນ​ໃນ​ຊື່​ກົດ​ລະ​ບຽບ 42 ຊຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​

ເສດ​ ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫ​ຍ່ ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ໂອກາດໃນ​ການ​ຂໍ​ລີ້​ໄພ ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ກົດ​ໝ​າຍ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ບົນ​ພື້ນ​ຖານ​ດ້ານ​

ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ສຸກ.

​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ຄວາມ​ສົນ​ໃຈ​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫ​ຍ່​ສຳ​ລັບປີ 2021 ແມ່ນ​ເພັ່ງ​ເລັງ​ໃສ່​ການ​ຂ້າມ​ຊາຍ​ແດນໂດຍ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຄອ​ບ​ຄົ​ວ ແລະ​ພວກ​ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍ​ທີ່ບໍ່ມີ​ຜູ້ປົກ​ຄອງຕິດ​ຕາ​ມາ​ນຳ ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ພຽງ​ແຕ່​ອາ​ຍຸ​ແກ່​ກ່ອນພວກ​ແອ​ນ້ອຍ ກຸ່ມ​ທີ່​ໃຫຍ່

​ ສຸດ​ຂອງ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງທີ່​ມາ​ເຖິງ ແລະ​ຖືກ​ສົ່ງ​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ ແມ່ນ​ພວກ​ຜູ້​ໃຫຍ່​ທີ່​ເປັນໂສດ.

ແຕ່​ລະ​ເດືອນຫ້ອງ​ການພາ​ສີຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ (CBP) ເຜີຍ​ແຜ່​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ການປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ

ເພື່​ອ​ອະ​ທິ​ບາ​ຍ​ໃຫ້​ຮູ້​ວ່າ​ ມີ​ຫຍັງ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຊຶ່ງ​ຮວມ​ທັງ​ການ​ຈັບ​ກຸ​ມ ການ​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າ ແລະ

​ ສົ່ງ​ກັບ​ຄືນ ທີ່​ຮວມ​ຢູ່​ໃນການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ​ອື່ນໆ. ​ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ບັນ​ດາ​ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ເຫລົ່າ​ນີ້​ໝ​າຍ​ຄວາມ​ວ່າ​ຢ່າງ​ໃດ.

​ອົງ​ການ CBP ຕີ​ຄວາມ​ໝາຍ​ການ​ຈັບ​ກຸມ​ວ່າ “ເປັນ​ການ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ ຫລື​ກັກ​ໂຕ​ຊົ່ວ​ຄາວ ຂອງ​ຄົນ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ໃນ

ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ບໍ່​ຖືກ​ຕ້ອງ​ຕາມ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ ຊຶ່ງອ​າດ​ຈະຫລື​ບໍ່​ອາດ​ຈະ ​ເປັນ​ຜົນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​ຈັບກຸມ.”

ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫ​ຍ່​ເປັນ​ບັນ​ດາກຸ່ມ​ຄອບ​ຄົວໃຫຍ່ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ຂ້າມ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຢູ່ນອກ​ດ່ານ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ທາງ​ການ​ເພື່ອ​ຮ້ອງ​ຂໍ​ການ​ລີ້​ໄພ ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຈັບ​ຊົ່ວ​ຄາວ ແລະ​ໃນ​ທີ່ສຸດ​ຖຶກ​ສົ່ງ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ກັບ​ຄືນ​ສູ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເ​ຈົ້າ​ໜີ​ມາ. ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ເດືອນ ​ກ່ອນ​ເດືອນ​ມີ​ນາ 2020 ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ CBP ໄດ້​ອອກ​ລາຍຊື່​ສ່ວນ​ບຸກ​ຄົນ ທີ່ຖືກ​ກັກ​ຂັງ. ແຕ່​ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ເດືອນ​ມີ​ນາ 2020 ເວ​ລ​າ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ນຳ​ໃຊ້​ກົດ​ລະ​ບຽບ

42 ຄຳ​ສັ່ງ​ສຸ​ຂະ​ພາບ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ CBP ໄດ້​ສ້າງ​ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ໃໝ່ ​ທີ່​ຮ້ອງວ່າ “ການ​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າ” ​ທີ່​ປະ​ສົມ​ກັບ​ການ

​ກັກ​ຂັງ​ ແລະ​ຖືກ​ສົ່ງ​ກັບ​ຄືນ.

U.S. immigration officials reported nearly 2 million migrant encounters along U.S. borders nationwide in fiscal 2021, often cited by officials as the highest annual total on record. It’s a trend that immigration experts say is the result of repeated entry attempts because of an emergency health order known as Title 42, which denies most migrants a chance to request asylum under U.S. law on public health grounds.

While much of the attention in 2021 was focused on border crossings by families and unaccompanied minors — some barely older than toddlers — the largest cohort of migrant arrivals and expulsions were single adults.

Every month, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) releases enforcement data to explain what is happening at the U.S. borders, which includes apprehensions, encounters and removals, among other actions. But what do those terms mean?

Apprehensions

CBP defines an apprehension as "the physical control or temporary detainment of a person who is not lawfully in the United States, which may or may not result in an arrest."

Migrants — often in large family groups — who cross U.S. borders outside official ports of entry requesting asylum are temporarily apprehended and eventually expelled from the U.S. back to their countries of origin.

In its monthly reports before March 2020, CBP listed apprehensions individually. But after March 2020, when the Trump administration imposed the Title 42 health order, CBP created a new category called “encounters,” which combined apprehensions and expulsions.