ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຝຣັ່ງ ທ່ານ ເອັມມານູແອລ ມາກຣົງ, ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ເຢຍຣະມັນ ທ່ານ ໂອລາຟ ໂຊລ ແລະ ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ອິຕາລີ ທ່ານ ມາຣີໂອ ດຣາກີ ໄດ້ເດີນທາງຮອດນະຄອນຫຼວງ ກີຢິບ ໃນວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ໃນການສະແດງຄວາມສະໜັບສະໜູນຕໍ່ຢູເຄຣນ ທ່າມກາງການຕໍ່ສູ້ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນການບຸກລຸກຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ.
ທ່ານ ມາກຣົງ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນແມ່ນຊ່ວງເວລາທີ່ສຳຄັນ. ມັນແມ່ນຂໍ້ຄວາມແຫ່ງຄວາມສາມັກຄີທີ່ພວກເຮົາກຳລັງສົ່ງໃຫ້ຢູເຄຣນ.”
ການຢ້ຽມຢາມດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນໃນຂະນະທີ່ຄະນະກຳມາທິການ ຢູໂຣບ ພິຈາລະນາວ່າ ຢູເຄຣນ ຈະໄດ້ຮັບສະຖານະພາບເປັນຜູ້ສະໝັກຂໍເປັນສະມາຊິກສະຫະພາບຢູໂຣບຫຼືບໍ່.
ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ກີຢິບ ນັ້ນ, ທ່ານ ມາກຣົງ, ທ່ານ ໂຊລສ໌ ແລະ ດຣາກີ ແມ່ນຄາດວ່າຈະພົບປະກັບປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຢູເຄຣນ ທ່ານ ໂວໂລດີເມຍ ເຊເລັນສກີ.
ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ປະກາດໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ສົ່ງເງິນ 1 ພັນລ້ານໂດລາຕື່ມອີກໃນການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອກອງທັບໃຫ້ ຢູເຄຣນ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອດ້ານອາວຸດ ແລະ ອຸປະກອນຄັ້ງທີສອງ ແລະ ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດຂອງ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ທີ່ມີຈຸດປະສົງເພື່ອປະເຊີນໜ້າກັບການຜັກດັນທີ່ຊ້າ ແຕ່ບໍ່ລົດລະຂອງຣັດເຊຍໃນພາກພື້ນ ດອນບາສ ຂອງຢູເຄຣນ.
ໂຄສົກສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດ ທ່ານ ຈອນ ເຄີບີ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວຢູ່ທຳນຽບຂາວວ່າ ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອລວມມີອຸປະກອບມູນຄ່າ 350 ລ້ານໂດລາທີ່ມາຈາກກອງທັບ ສະຫະລັດ ໂດຍກົງ, ລວມທັງປືນໃຫຍ່ ໂຮວິດເຊີ (Howitzer) ເຄື່ອນທີ່ໆມີກຳລັງແຮງສູງ 18 ເຄື່ອງ, ລູກປືນ 36,000 ລູກ ແລະ ຍານພາຫະນະຍຸດທະວິທີເພື່ອແກ່ປືນໃຫຍ່ ໂຮວິດເຊີ 18 ຄັນ, ພ້ອມກັບລູກປືນເພີ່ມອີກ ແລະ ເຄື່ອງມືອື່ນໆ.
ທ່ານ ເຄີບີ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທີ່ຍັງເຫຼືອຢູ່ 650 ລ້ານໂດລາ, ລວມທັງລະບົບປ້ອງກັນຊາຍຝັ່ງ, ວິທະຍຸ, ອຸປະກອນໃນຍາມກາງຄືນ ແລະ ເຄື່ອງມືອື່ນໆນັ້ນ, ຈະຖືກຊື້ໂດຍທຳນຽບຫ້າແຈຈາກຜູ້ຜະລິດອາວຸດຜ່ານກົນໄກກອງທຶນທີ່ຮູ້ຈັກກັນດັ່ງກັບໂຄງການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພ ຢູເຄຣນ.
French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi arrived Thursday in Kyiv in a show of support to Ukraine amid its battle to fend off a Russian invasion.
"It's an important moment. It's a message of unity we're sending to the Ukrainians," Macron said.
The trip comes as the European Commission considers whether to recommend Ukraine be granted candidate status for EU membership.
While in Kyiv, Macron, Scholz and Draghi are expected to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The United States announced Wednesday it is sending $1 billion more in military aid to Ukraine, Washington’s 12th and biggest tranche yet of weaponry and equipment intended to confront Russia’s slow but relentless advance on Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region.
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters at the White House the aid includes $350 million of equipment coming directly from the U.S. military, including 18 high-powered mobile long-range howitzers, 36,000 rounds of ammunition and 18 tactical vehicles to tow the howitzers, along with additional ammunition and other equipment.
Kirby said the remaining $650 million in aid, including coastal defense systems, radios, night vision devices and other equipment, will be purchased by the Pentagon from weapons manufacturers through a funding mechanism known as the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.
