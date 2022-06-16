ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ຝ​ຣັ່ງ ທ່ານ ເອັມ​ມາ​ນູ​ແອ​ລ ມາກ​ຣົງ, ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ ເຢຍ​ຣະ​ມັນ ທ່ານ ໂອ​ລາ​ຟ ໂຊ​ລ ແລະ ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ ອິ​ຕາ​ລີ ທ່ານ ມາ​ຣີ​ໂອ ດ​ຣາ​ກີ ໄດ້​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ຮອດ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ ກີ​ຢິບ ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ມື້ນີ້ ໃນ​ການ​ສະ​ແດງ​ຄວາມ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ຕໍ່​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ທ່າມ​ກາງ​ການ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເພື່ອ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ການ​ບຸກ​ລຸກ​ຂອງ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ.

ທ່ານ ມາກ​ຣົງ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ມັນ​ແມ່ນ​ຊ່ວ​ງ​ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ. ມັນ​ແມ່ນ​ຂໍ້​ຄວາມ​ແຫ່ງ​ຄວາມ​ສາ​ມັກ​ຄີ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ສົ່ງ​ໃຫ້​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ.”

ການ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມາ​ທິ​ການ ຢູ​ໂຣບ ພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​ນາ​ວ່າ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ຈະ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ພາບ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ສະ​ໝັກ​ຂໍ​ເປັນ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ຫະ​ພາບ​ຢູ​ໂຣບຫຼືບໍ່.

ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ ກີ​ຢິບ ນັ້ນ, ທ່ານ ມາ​ກ​ຣົງ, ທ່ານ ໂຊ​ລ​ສ໌ ແລະ ດຣາ​ກີ ແມ່ນ​ຄາດ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ພົບ​ປະ​ກັບ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ທ່ານ ໂວ​ໂລ​ດີ​ເມຍ ເຊ​ເລັນ​ສ​ກີ.

ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ວານນີ້​ວ່າ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ສົ່ງ​ເງິນ 1 ພັນ​ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລາ​ຕື່ມ​ອີກ​ໃນ​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອກອ​ງ​ທັບ​ໃຫ້ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ, ເຊິ່ງ​ແມ່ນ​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ດ້ານ​ອາ​ວຸດ ແລະ ອຸ​ປະ​ກອນຄັ້ງ​ທີ​ສອງ ແລະ ໃຫຍ່​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ຂອງ ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ທີ່​ມີ​ຈຸດ​ປະ​ສົງ​ເພື່ອ​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າ​ກັບ​ການ​ຜັກ​ດັນ​ທີ່​ຊ້າ ແຕ່ບໍ່​ລົດ​ລະ​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍໃນ​ພາກ​ພື້ນ ດອນ​ບາ​ສ ຂອງ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ.

ໂຄ​ສົກ​ສະ​ພາ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ ທ່ານ ຈອນ​ ເຄີ​ບີ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ຢູ່​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ​ວ່າ ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ລວມ​ມີ​ອຸ​ປະ​ກອບ​ມູນ​ຄ່າ 350 ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລາ​ທີ່​ມາ​ຈາກກອງ​ທັບ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໂດຍ​ກົງ, ລວມ​ທັງ​ປືນ​ໃຫຍ່ ໂຮ​ວິດ​ເຊີ (Howitzer) ເຄື່ອນ​ທີ່ໆ​ມີ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ແຮງ​ສູງ 18 ເຄື່ອງ, ລູກ​ປືນ 36,000 ລູກ ແລະ ຍານ​ພາ​ຫະ​ນະ​ຍຸດ​ທະ​ວິ​ທີເພື່ອ​ແກ່​ປືນ​ໃຫຍ່ ໂຮ​ວິດ​ເຊີ 18 ຄັນ, ພ້ອມ​ກັບ​ລູກ​ປືນ​ເພີ່ມ​ອີກ ແລະ ເຄື່ອງ​ມື​ອື່ນໆ.

ທ່ານ ເຄີ​ບີ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ທີ່​ຍັງ​ເຫຼືອ​ຢູ່ 650 ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລາ, ລວມ​ທັງ​ລະ​ບົບ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ຊາຍ​ຝັ່ງ, ວິ​ທະ​ຍຸ, ອຸ​ປະ​ກອນ​ໃນ​ຍາມ​ກາງ​ຄືນ ແລະ ເຄື່ອງ​ມື​ອື່ນໆນັ້ນ, ຈະ​ຖືກ​ຊື້​ໂດຍ​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຫ້າ​ແຈຈາກ​ຜູ້​ຜະ​ລິດ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ຜ່ານ​ກົນ​ໄກ​ກອງ​ທຶນ​ທີ່​ຮູ້​ຈັກ​ກັນ​ດັ່ງ​ກັບ​ໂຄງ​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ດ້ານ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ.

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi arrived Thursday in Kyiv in a show of support to Ukraine amid its battle to fend off a Russian invasion.

"It's an important moment. It's a message of unity we're sending to the Ukrainians," Macron said.

The trip comes as the European Commission considers whether to recommend Ukraine be granted candidate status for EU membership.

While in Kyiv, Macron, Scholz and Draghi are expected to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The United States announced Wednesday it is sending $1 billion more in military aid to Ukraine, Washington’s 12th and biggest tranche yet of weaponry and equipment intended to confront Russia’s slow but relentless advance on Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters at the White House the aid includes $350 million of equipment coming directly from the U.S. military, including 18 high-powered mobile long-range howitzers, 36,000 rounds of ammunition and 18 tactical vehicles to tow the howitzers, along with additional ammunition and other equipment.

Kirby said the remaining $650 million in aid, including coastal defense systems, radios, night vision devices and other equipment, will be purchased by the Pentagon from weapons manufacturers through a funding mechanism known as the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.