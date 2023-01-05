ຝຣັ່ງ ຈະສົ່ງລົດຖັງປະເພດເບົາ ໄປໃຫ້ຢູເຄຣນ

ຝຣັ່ງປະກາດ​ວ່າ ​ຈະ​ສົ່ງ​ລົດ​ຖັງ​ປະ​ເພດເບົາ ​ໄປໃຫ້​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ, ອີງ​ຕາມເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຝຣັ່ງ ທ່ານ​ນຶ່ງກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ວານ​ນີ້ ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ມີ​ການ​ໂອ້​ລົມ​ກັນທາງ​ໂທ​ລະ​ສັບ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ຜູ້​ນໍາ​ຂອງ​ສອງ​ປະ​ເທດແລ້ວ.

ທ່ານມາກ​ຣົງ ກ່າວຕໍ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີຢູເຄຣນ, ທ່ານ​ໂວ​ໂລ​ດິ​ເມຍ ເຊ​ເລນ​ສ໌​ກີວ່າ ຝຣັ່ງຈະສົ່ງລົດຫຸ້ມເກາະ AMX-10 RC ປະ​ເພດເບົາ ທີ່ກອງທັບຝຣັ່ງໄດ້ໃຊ້ມາ ຕັ້ງແຕ່ຊຸມປີ 1980 ແຕ່ໄດ້ເລີ້ມ​ເຊົາ​ໃຊ້​ມາແດ່ແລ້ວນັ້ນ - ໄປຊ່ວຍໃນ​ການດຳ​ເນີນຄວາມພະ ຍາຍາມ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້ສົງຄາມຕໍ່ຕ້ານຣັດເຊຍ, ອີງ​ຕາມເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ທ່ານນັ້ນ​ເວົ້າ.

"ປະທານາທິບໍດີ [ມາກ​ຣົງ] ຢາກ​ເພີ້ມ ... ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ" ໃຫ້ແກ່ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນໂດຍ ການ ສົ່ງລົດຖັງ AMX-10 RC ປະ​ເພດ​ເບົ​າ​ໄປ​ໃຫ້, ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງ​ທີ່​ປຶກ​ສາ ຜູ້ນຶ່ງຂອງ ທ່ານ​ມາກ​ຣົງ ​ທີ່ບໍ່​ປະ​ສົງ​ບອກ​ນາມ ກ່າວຕໍ່ນັກຂ່າວ ຫຼັງຈາກມີການໂທລະ​ສັບທີ່​ວ່າ​ນັ້ນ​ແລ້ວ. "ມັນ​ເປັນ​ຄັ້ງ​ທໍາ​ອິດ​ທີ່​ລົດ​ຖັງ​ອອກ​ແບບ​ໂດຍປະ​ເທດ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ສະ​ໜອງ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ກອງ​ທັບ​ຂອງຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ​."

ໃນ​ການ​ກ່າວຄຳ​ປາ​ໄສ​ທາງ​ວີ​ດີ​ໂອ ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ກາງຄືນນັ້ນ, ​ທ່ານເຊ​ເລນ​ສ໌​ກີ ​ໄດ້​ຂອບ​ໃຈ​ຝຣັ່ງ, ​ໂດຍ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຢູ​ເຄຣນ​ຕ້ອງການ​ໃຫ້​ບັນດາ​ປະ​ເທດພັນທະ​ມິດ​ອື່ນ ສະໜອງ​ອາ ວຸດ​ທີ່​ໜັກ​ຂຶ້ນກວ່າ​ເກົ່າໃຫ້ເຊັ່ນ​ກັນ.

ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ "ນີ້ແມ່ນບາງສິ່ງບາງຢ່າງທີ່ສົ່ງສັນຍານອັນຊັດເຈນ ເຖິງຄູ່ຮ່ວມມືຂອງ ພວກເຮົາທັງຫມົດ. ບໍ່ມີເຫດຜົນທີ່ສົມຄວນ​ໃດໆ ທີ່ຕ້ອງ​ຖາມວ່າ ເປັນຫຍັງຢູເຄຣນ ຍັງບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບ​ການສະຫນອງລົດຖັງຂອງຕາເວັນຕົກເທື່ອ."

ຝຣັ່ງບໍ່​ໄດ້​ບອກ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ມອບ​ພາ​ຫະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ໃຊ້​ໃນ​ການ​ສູ້​ລົບໃຫ້​ແກ່​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນໃນ​ຈຳ​ນວນ ເທົ່າ​ໃດ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ສະຫະລັດ, ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບ​ເດັນກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ສະຫະລັດ​ກຳລັງ​ພິຈາລະນາສົ່ງລົດ​ຫຸ້ມ​ເກາະແບ​ຣດ​ລີ (Bradley) ​ໄປ​ໃຫ້​ຢູ​ເຄຣນ.

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ເດີນທາງຢູ່ໃນລັດເຄັນ​ຕັກ​ກີນັ້ນ, ທ່ານ​ໄບ​ເດັນ ໄດ້ຖືກຖາມໂດຍພວກນັກຂ່າວວ່າ ສະຫະລັດກໍາລັງພິຈາລະນາເອົາ​ລົດແບ​ຣດ​ລີ (Bradley) ຊຶ່​ງ​ເປັນ "ລົດຫຸ້ມເກາະເບົາ. ເປັນຍານ​ພາ​ຫະ​ນະທີ່​ມີ​ການ​ຕິດ​ຕາມຢ່າງ​ເຕັມ​ສ່ວນທີ່​ສະ​ຫນອງ​ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄປ​ຂ້າມ​ປະ​ເທດໄດ້, ມີຄວາມ​ສາ​ມາດ​ຍິງໄດ້​ຢ່າງແມ້ນ​ຢຳ ​ແລະ​ມີການ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນການ​ຍິງ​ປືນ​ໃຫຍ່ ​ແລະປືນ​ຂະ​ຫນາດ​ນ້ອຍ​ໄດ້ນັ້ນ” ໃຫ້ແກ່ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນບໍ່.



ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີຕອບວ່າ "ແມ່ນແລ້ວ," ໂດຍບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄໍາເຫັນເພີ່ມເຕີມ ແຕ່​ຢ່າງ​ໃດ.

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດຢູ່​ລຸ່ມນີ້:

France announced it will send light tanks to Ukraine, a French official said on Wednesday after a phone call between the two countries’ leaders.

Macron told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that France would send light AMX-10 RC armored combat vehicles — a light tank model the French military has used since the 1980s but is being phased out — to help its war effort against Russia, the official said.

"The president [Macron] wanted to increase ... aid" to Ukraine by delivering the AMX-10 RC light tanks, a Macron aide told reporters on condition of anonymity after the call. "It is the first time that Western-designed tanks are supplied to the Ukrainian armed forces.”

In his nightly video address, [[ https://www.president.gov.ua/en/news/treba-postaviti-krapku-v-rosijskij-agresiyi-same-cogo-roku-z-80225 ]] Zelenskyy thanked France, adding that Ukraine needed other allies to also provide heavier weapons.

"This is something that sends a clear signal to all our partners. There is no rational reason why Ukraine has not yet been supplied with Western tanks," he said.

France did not say how many of the combat vehicles would be given to Ukraine.

U.S. President Joe Biden also said on Wednesday that the U.S. is considering sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine.

While traveling in Kentucky, Biden was asked by reporters whether the U.S. was considering providing Ukraine with the Bradley, [[ https://www.military.com/equipment/m2-m3-bradley-fighting-vehicle ]] “a lightly armored, fully tracked transport vehicle that provides cross-country mobility, mounted firepower and protection from artillery and small-arms fire.”

The president said "yes," without offering further comment.

Nearly 11 months ago, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine, saying the pro-Western country needed to be "demilitarized" and "de-Nazified." The United States and Western allies have criticized the military action and are providing financial and military aid while also leveling multiple rounds of sanctions against Russia.

France has provided Kyiv with state-of-the-art artillery, armored personnel carriers, anti-aircraft missiles and air-defense systems. And the U.S. has provided Ukraine with more than 2,000 combat vehicles, including 477 Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles and more than 1,200 Humvees, The Associated Press reported.

In December, Biden also announced the U.S. would for the first time send Ukraine a Patriot missile battery, the most advanced surface-to-air missile system the West has provided to help repel Russian aerial attacks.

Russia’s Putin dismissed the announcement of the weapons system, saying they were old and Russia’s missile systems would shoot them down.

“The Patriot air defense is outdated. An antidote will always be found. … Russia will knock down the Patriot system,” he said at the time.

Also Wednesday, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby discussed the fighting in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, calling it “bloody” and “vicious.”

"The fighting there in the Donbas has been quite intense in recent weeks, and it's pretty clear to us, and certainly clear to the Ukrainians, that the Russians continue to flow manpower in to try to tip the balance there, particularly in the Donetsk area," Kirby said.

"Though winter is upon us, the fighting has not stopped and the fighting in the east has been particularly intense in the last several weeks," he added. "And I think we need to expect that that kind of fighting will continue for quite some time."

Earlier this week, Ukraine struck Russian military barracks in the Russian-held eastern Ukrainian town of Makiivka. At least 89 Russian soldiers were killed, and Moscow sought to blame the soldiers’ use of mobile phones for giving away their location, allowing for the strike.

Britain's defense ministry also said Wednesday that the attack may have been exacerbated by Russia storing ammunition close to where Russian troops were staying.

"Given the extent of the damage, there is a realistic possibility that ammunition was being stored near to troop accommodation, which detonated during the strike, creating secondary explosions," the ministry tweeted in its latest daily assessment.

The British defense ministry added that Russia had a history of unsafe ammunition storage before it launched its invasion of Ukraine, "but this incident highlights how unprofessional practices contribute to Russia's high casualty rate."

Some information for this story came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.