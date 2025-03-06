ລັດຖະມົນຕີປ້ອງກັນປະເທດຂອງ ຝຣັ່ງ ທ່ານ ເຊບາສຕຽນ ເລີກອກນູ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ວ່າ ຝຣັ່ງ ກຳລັງແບ່ງປັນຂໍ້ມູນລັບກັບ ຢູເຄຣນ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນການເຄື່ອນໄຫວທີ່ມີຂຶ້ນຫລັງຈາກ ສະຫະລັດ ເວົ້າວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຕັດການແບ່ງປັນຂໍ້ມູນລັບກັບ ຢູເຄຣນ.
ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວນັ້ນ ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນຂະນະທີ່ບັນດາຜູ້ນຳສະຫະພາບຢູໂຣບ ເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນຢູ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງ ບຣັສໂຊລສ໌ ປະເທດ ແບລຈຽມ ໃນວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້, ຄຽງຂ້າງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຢູເຄຣນ ທ່ານ ໂວໂລດີເມຍ ເຊເລັນສກີ, ສຳລັບກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດເພື່ອປຶກສາຫາລື ກ່ຽວກັບ ການສະໜັບສະໜູນສຳລັບ ຢູເຄຣນ ໃນການຕໍ່ສູ້ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ເພື່ອຕ້ານການບຸກລຸກຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຝຣັ່ງ ທ່ານ ເອັມມານູແອລ ມາກຣົງ ໄດ້ກ່າວກ່ອນການເຈລະຈາວ່າ ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະຫະພາບຢູໂຣບ ຈະ “ເອົາບາດກ້າວທີ່ເດັດຂາດໄປຕໍ່ໜ້າ,” ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນທ່ານໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການຫັນປ່ຽນໃນການສະໜັບສະໜູນຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ສຳລັບ ຢູເຄຣນ ພາຍໃຕ້ປະທານາທິບໍດີຄົນໃໝ່ ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ.
ທ່ານ ມາກຣົງ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ອະນາຄົດຂອງ ຢູໂຣບ ບໍ່ຈຳເປັນຕ້ອງຖືກຕັດສິນໃນ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ຫຼື ມົສກູ.”
ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໃນຕົ້ນອາທິດນີ້ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ ສະຫະລັດ ລະງັບການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທາງທະຫານຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ຕໍ່ນັກລົບຂອງ ຢູເຄຣນ ຫຼັງຈາການພົບປະທີ່ມີການປະທະຄຳເວົ້າກັບທ່ານ ເຊເລັນສກີ ຢູ່ທຳນຽບຂາວ ເມື່ອອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.
ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການອົງການສືບລັບ CIA ຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ຈອນ ແຣດຄລິຟ ກ່າວໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ວ່າ ສະຫະລັດ ຍັງໄດ້ສິ້ນສຸດການແບ່ງປັນຂໍ້ມູນລັບກັບ ກີຢິບ, ແນວໃດກໍຕາມມັນອາດເປັນໄລຍະສັ້ນ ຫຼັງຈາກທ່ານ ເຊເລັນສກີ ກ່າວວ່າການຖຽງກັນກັບທ່ານ ທຣຳ ຢູ່ຫ້ອງການປະທານາທິບໍດີ ເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ “ໜ້າເສຍໃຈ” ແລະ ວ່າຢູເຄຣນ ແມ່ນພ້ອມສຳລັບການເຈລະຈາສັນຕິພາບກັບ ຣັດເຊຍ.
ທ່ານ ແຣດຄລິຟ ກ່າວຕໍ່ເຄືອຂ່າຍໂທລະພາບ Fox Business ວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ໃນດ້ານການທະຫານ ແລະ ດ້ານຂໍ້ມູນລັບ ການຢຸດຊະງັກ (ທີ່ກະຕຸ້ນໃຫ້ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຢູເຄຣນ ຕອບສະໜອງນັ້ນ) ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ຈະຫາຍໄປ.”
ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງເຮັດວຽກຄຽງບ່າຄຽງໄຫຼ່ກັບ ຢູເຄຣນ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງໄດ້ຕ້ານຢັນການຮຸກຮານຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ, ແຕ່ເພື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້ໂລກຢູ່ໃນຈຸດທີ່ດີກວ່າເກົ່າ ເພື່ອທີ່ການເຈລະຈາສັນຕິພາບທີ່ວ່ານີ້ ຈະດຳເນີນໄປໜ້າ.”
ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ
French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu said Thursday that France is sharing intelligence with Ukraine, a move that followed the United States saying it was cutting off intelligence-sharing with Ukraine.
The move comes as European Union leaders gathered Thursday in Brussels, along with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, for a summit to discuss boosting defense spending and bolstering pledges of support for Ukraine in its battle against Russia’s invasion.
French President Emmanuel Macron said ahead of the talks that EU members would “take decisive steps forward,” while he expressed concerns about shifts in U.S. supportທ່ for Ukraine under new President Donald Trump.
"The future of Europe does not have to be decided in Washington or Moscow," Macron said.
Trump earlier in the week ordered the U.S. to suspend military aid to Kyiv’s fighters after his contentious meeting last week with Zelenskyy at the White House.
CIA Director John Ratcliffe said Wednesday that the United States had also, for the moment, ended sharing its intelligence with Kyiv, although it could be short-lived after Zelenskyy said the exchanges with Trump in the Oval Office had been “regrettable” and that Ukraine was ready for peace talks with Russia.
"I think on the military front and the intelligence front, the pause [that prompted Ukraine's president to respond], I think will go away," Ratcliffe told the Fox Business Network.
"I think we'll work shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine as we have to push back on the aggression that's there, but to put the world in a better place for these peace negotiations to move forward," he said.
