ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດຂອງ ຝ​ຣັ່ງ ທ່ານ ເຊ​ບາ​ສ​ຕຽນ ເລີ​ກອກ​ນູ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ມື້ນີ້​ວ່າ ຝ​ຣັ່ງ ກຳ​ລັງ​ແບ່ງ​ປັນ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ລັບ​ກັບ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ, ເຊິ່ງ​ເປັນ​ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຫ​ລັງ​ຈາກ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ​ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ຕັດ​ການ​ແບ່ງ​ປັນ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ລັບ​ກັບ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ.

ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວນັ້ນ​ ໄດ້​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ສະ​ຫະ​ພາບ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ ເຕົ້າ​ໂຮມ​ກັນຢູ່​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ ບ​ຣັ​ສ​ໂຊ​ລ​ສ໌ ປະ​ເທດ ແບ​ລ​ຈຽມ ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ມື້ນີ້, ຄຽງ​ຂ້າງ​ປະ​ທານ​າ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ທ່ານ ໂວ​ໂລ​ດີ​ເມຍ ເຊ​ເລັນ​ສ​ກີ, ສຳ​ລັບ​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສຸດຍອດ​ເພື່ອ​ປຶກ​ສາ​ຫາ​ລື ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ສຳ​ລັບ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ໃນ​ການ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ ເພື່ອຕ້ານການ​ບຸກ​ລຸກ​ຂອງ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ.

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ຝ​ຣັ່ງ ທ່ານ ເອັມ​ມາ​ນູ​ແອ​ລ ມາກ​ຣົງ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ກ່ອນ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ວ່າ ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ຫະ​ພາບ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ ຈະ “ເອົາ​ບາດ​ກ້າວ​ທີ່​ເດັດ​ຂາດ​ໄປ​ຕໍ່​ໜ້າ,” ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ດຽວ​ກັນ​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ຫັນ​ປ່ຽນ​ໃນ​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ຂອງ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ສຳ​ລັບ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີຄົນ​ໃໝ່ ​ທ່ານ ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ.

ທ່ານ ມາກ​ຣົງ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ອະ​ນາ​ຄົດ​ຂອງ ຢູ​ໂຣບ ບໍ່​ຈຳ​ເປັນ​ຕ້ອງ​ຖືກ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃນ ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ຫຼື ມົສກູ.”

ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ໃນ​ຕົ້ນ​ອາ​ທິດນີ້ ​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ລະ​ງັບ​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ທາງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຂອງ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຕໍ່​ນັກ​ລົບ​ຂອງ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ຫຼັງ​ຈາ​ການ​ພົບ​ປະ​ທີ່​ມີ​ການ​ປະ​ທະ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ກັບ​ທ່ານ ເຊ​ເລັນ​ສ​ກີ ຢູ່​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ ​ເມື່ອ​ອາ​ທິດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ.

ຜູ້​ອຳ​ນວຍ​ການ​ອົງ​ການ​ສືບ​ລັບ CIA ຂອງ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ ຈອນ ແຣດ​ຄ​ລິ​ຟ ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ວານນີ້​ວ່າ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ສິ້ນ​ສຸດ​ການ​ແບ່ງ​ປັນ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ລັບ​ກັບ ກີ​ຢິບ, ແນວ​ໃດ​ກໍ​ຕາມ​ມັນ​ອາດ​ເປັນ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ສັ້ນ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ທ່ານ ເຊ​ເລັນ​ສ​ກີ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ການ​ຖຽງ​ກັນ​ກັບ​ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ຢູ່​ຫ້ອງ​ການ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ເປັນ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່ “ໜ້າ​ເສຍ​ໃຈ” ແລະ ວ່າ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ແມ່ນ​ພ້ອມ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບ​ກັບ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ.

​ທ່ານ ແຣດ​ຄ​ລິ​ຟ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ເຄືອ​ຂ່າຍ​ໂທ​ລະ​ພາບ Fox Business ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ໃນ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ທະ​ຫານ ແລະ ດ້ານ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ລັບ ການຢຸດ​ຊະ​ງັກ (ທີ່​ກະ​ຕຸ້ນ​ໃຫ້​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ຕອບ​ສະ​ໜອງ​ນັ້ນ) ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ​ ຈະ​ຫາຍ​ໄປ.”

ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ​ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຕ້ອງ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ຄຽງ​ບ່າ​ຄຽງ​ໄຫຼ່​ກັບ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ຕ້ານ​ຢັນ​ການ​ຮຸກ​ຮານ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ນັ້ນ, ແຕ່​ເພື່ອ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ໂລກ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຈຸດ​ທີ່​ດີກວ່າ​ເກົ່າ​ ເພື່ອ​ທີ່​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບ​ທີ່​ວ່ານີ້ ​ຈະ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ໄປ​ໜ້າ.”

ອ່ານ​ຂ​່າວນີ້​ເປັນ​ພ​າ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ

French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu said Thursday that France is sharing intelligence with Ukraine, a move that followed the United States saying it was cutting off intelligence-sharing with Ukraine.

The move comes as European Union leaders gathered Thursday in Brussels, along with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, for a summit to discuss boosting defense spending and bolstering pledges of support for Ukraine in its battle against Russia’s invasion.

French President Emmanuel Macron said ahead of the talks that EU members would “take decisive steps forward,” while he expressed concerns about shifts in U.S. supportທ່ for Ukraine under new President Donald Trump.

"The future of Europe does not have to be decided in Washington or Moscow," Macron said.

Trump earlier in the week ordered the U.S. to suspend military aid to Kyiv’s fighters after his contentious meeting last week with Zelenskyy at the White House.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe said Wednesday that the United States had also, for the moment, ended sharing its intelligence with Kyiv, although it could be short-lived after Zelenskyy said the exchanges with Trump in the Oval Office had been “regrettable” and that Ukraine was ready for peace talks with Russia.

"I think on the military front and the intelligence front, the pause [that prompted Ukraine's president to respond], I think will go away," Ratcliffe told the Fox Business Network.

"I think we'll work shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine as we have to push back on the aggression that's there, but to put the world in a better place for these peace negotiations to move forward," he said.