ປະທານາທິບໍດີຝຣັ່ງ ທ່ານມາກຣົງ ສັ່ງປິດປະເທດ ເປັນເທື່ອທີສາມ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍໂຮງຮຽນ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີຝຣັ່ງ ທ່ານເອັມມານູຍແອລ ມາກຣົງ ໄດ້ສັ່ງໃຫ້ຝຣັ່ງນຳໃຊ້ການປິດປະເທດ

ເປັນເທື່ອທີສາມ ໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ໃນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມ ເພື່ອຈະຫລຸດຜ່ອນຄື້ນຟອງຫົວທີ

ສາມຂອງໂຄວິດ-19 ທີ່ພວມລະບາດຢູ່ໃນປະເທດຂອງທ່ານ.

ຮວມຢູ່ໃນບັນດາມາດຕະການຕ່າງໆນັ້ນ ທ່ານມາກຣົງ ໄດ້ປິດໂຮງຮຽນທັງໝົດ ເປັນເວລາ

ສາມອາທິດ ເລີິ້ມແຕ່ວັນຈັນອາທິດໜ້ານີ້ເປັນຕົ້ນໄປ.

ທ່ານມາກຣົງ ຫວັງວ່າຈະຫຼີກລ່ຽງການປິດປະເທດ ແລະບໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ເສດຖະກິດ.

ເຖິງຢ່າງໃດກໍດີຈຳນວນການຕາຍຂອງປະຊາຊົນຢູ່ປະເທດເກືອບ ຮອດ 100,000 ຄົນ

ແລະເຮັດໃຫ້ຝຣັ່ງຕ້ອງໄດ້ເລີ້ມເລັ່ງລັດການສັກຢາວັກຊິນ ທີ່ໄດ້ມີການຫລ້າຊ້າ ກວ່າທີ່ໄດ້

ຄາດຫວັງເອົາໄວ້. ການເພີິ້ມຂຶ້ນຂອງກໍລະນີຕິດ ເຊື້ອໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ບັນດາຫ້ອງສຸກເສີນຂອງ

ໂຮງໝໍຢູ່ໃນເຂດຕ່າງໆ ເຕັມໄປດ້ວຍ ພວກຄົນປ່ວຍຈາກການແຜ່ລະບາດໄວຣັສ

ໂຄໂຣນາ.

ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວຖະແຫຼງຜ່ານທາງໂທລະພາບຕໍ່ປະເທດຊາດວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຈະສູນເສຍການ

ຄວບຄຸມ ຖ້າຫາກພວກເຮົາບໍ່ເຄື່ອນໄຫວດຽວນີ້.”

ທ່ານຍັງໄດ້ປະກາດຈຳກັດການເຄື່ອນໄຫວໄປມາ ເລີ້ມແຕ່ວັນເສົາຈະມາ ເຖິງນີ້ ຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວ

ປະເທດ ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍນຶ່ງເດືອນ.

ຢູ່ທີ່ສະຫະລັດ ສູນກາງປ້ອງກັນ ແລະຄວບຄຸມພະຍາດ (CDC) ໄດ້ລາຍງານ ໃນວັນພຸດ

ວານນີ້ວ່າໂຄວິດ-19 ແມ່ນຢູ່ອັນດັບທີສາມທີ່ນຳໄປສູ່ການຕາຍຢູ່ໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ປີກາຍນີ້

ແລະໄດ້ເພີ້ມຈຳນວນການຕາຍທັງໝົດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ເກືອບ 16 ເປີເຊັນ ຈາກປີກ່ອນ.

ລະຫວ່າງການລາຍງານ ຂອງທິມງານຮັບມືກັບໂຄວິດ-19 ຢູ່ທຳນຽບຂາວນັ້ນ ຜູ້ອຳນວຍ

ການ ອົງການ CDC ທ່ານນາງໂຣແຊລ ວາເລັນສະກີ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ ບັນດານັກຂ່າວວ່າ ໂຣກລະ

ບາດນີ້ ເປັນຮອງຈາກໂຮກຫົວໃຈ ແລະມະເຮັງທໍ່ ນັ້ນ ໃນປີກາຍນີ້ ອີງຕາມການເສຍຊີວິດປະມານ 378,000 ຄົນ ຫຼື 11 ເປີ ເຊັນ ຂອງການຕາຍທັງໝົດຢູ່ໃນປະເທດປີກາຍນີ້.

ທ່ານນາງວາເລັນສະກີ ກ່າວວ່າ ການຕາຍຍ້ອນໂຄວິດ-19 ມີຈຳນວນສູງສຸດ ຢູ່ໃນໝູ່ຊາວ

ຮິສແປນິກ ແລະໃນການຕາຍຂອງຊົນເຜົ່າແລະບັນດາຊົນກຸ່ມນ້ອຍ ແມ່ນຫຼາຍກວ່າສອງ

ເທົ່າ ຂອງອັດຕາການຕາຍຂອງພວກຄົນຜິວຂາວ ທີ່ບໍ່ແມ່ນ ຊາວຮິສແປນິກ.

ໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ບໍລິສັດຟາຍເຊີຣ ກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນໄດ້ຜະລິດ 120 ລ້ານໂດສ ຂອງຢາວັກຊີນ

ກັນໂຄວິດ-19 ໃຫ້ແກ່ສະຫະລັດ.

ຜູ້ຜະລິດຢດັ່ງກ່າວາ ຢູ່ໃນເປົ້າໝາຍທີ່ຈະສົ່ງໃຫ້ແກ່ສະຫະລັດ 200 ລ້ານໂດສ ໃນທ້າຍ

ເດືອນພຶດສະພາ ຈະມາເຖິງນີ້ ແລະ 300 ລ້ານໂດສ ໃນທ້າຍເດືອນ ກໍລະກົດ ດັ່ງທີ່ເຂົາ

ເຈົ້າໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາ ໃນຕົ້ນປີກາຍນີ້.

President Emmanuel Macron ordered France into its third national lockdownWednesday in an effort to slow a third wave of COVID-19 infecting his country.

Among the lockdown measures, Macron closed all schools for three weeks beginning next Monday.

Macron had hoped to avoid a lockdown and the effect it would have on the economy. However, the country’s death toll is nearing 100,000 and it has struggled with a vaccine rollout that has been slower than hoped for. A rise in cases is crippling intensive care units in areas hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

"We will lose control if we do not move now," he said in a televised address to the nation.

He also announced movement restrictions, beginning Saturday, for the whole country for at least a month.

In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday that COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death in the United States last year, and it boosted the overall U.S. death toll by nearly 16% from the previous year.

During the White House COVID-19 Response Team briefing, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told reporters the pandemic trailed only heart disease and cancer last year, accounting for about 378,000 fatalities, or 11% of all deaths in the country last year.

Walensky said COVID-19 deaths were highest among Hispanic people, and deaths among ethnic and racial minority groups were more than double the death rate of non-Hispanic white people.

Also Wednesday, Pfizer said it had produced 120 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for the U.S.

The drugmaker is on track to deliver to the U.S. 200 million doses by the end of May and 300 million doses by the end of July, as they had vowed earlier this year.