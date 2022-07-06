ທະຫານນັກລົບເກົ່າ ສົງຄາມຫວຽດນາມ 4 ຄົນ ໄດ້ຮັບຫຼຽນກຽດຕິຍົດ ຫຼື Medal of Honor

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ມອບຫຼຽນກຽດຕິຍົດ ຫຼື Medal of Honor ຊຶ່ງເປັນຫຼຽນທີ່ສູງທີ່ສຸດຂອງປະເທດ ສຳລັບຄວາມກ້າຫານ ໃຫ້ແກ່ ທະຫານກອງທັບບົກສະຫະລັດ 4 ຄົນໃນການປະຕິບັດໜ້າທີ່ຂອງພວກເຂົາລະຫວ່າງສົງຄາມຫວຽດນາມ.

ໃນລະຫວ່າງພິທີມອບຫຼຽນຢູ່ທີ່ທຳນຽບຂາວ ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ມອບຫຼຽນກຽດຕິຍົດ ແກ່ ສິບໂທ ເດີໄວ້ຕ໌ ເບີດແວລ (Dwight Birdwell), ພັນຕີຈອນ ດັຟຟີ (John Duffy), ແລະສິບໂທ ເດັນນິສ ຟູຈີ (Dennis Fujii).

ສ່ວນຈ່າຕີ ແອດເຫວີດ ເອັນ ຄາເນຊີໂຣ ໄດ້ຮັບຫຼຽນ ຫລຸນຫຼັງທີ່ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ.

ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ວ່າ “ພຽງແຕ່ໄດ້ຍິນສິ່ງທີ່ແຕ່ລະ ຄົນໄດ້ເຮັດ ກໍໜ້າແປກໃຈ ພວກເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້ເຮັດເກີນກວ່າ ແລະກາຍບົດບາດໜ້າທີ່ຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ.”

ມື້ລາງທ່ານຄາເນຊີໂຣ ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ບັງ​ຄັບ​ບັນ​ຊາກອງທະຫານ ໃນປີ 1966 ເມື່ອພວກນັກລົບຫວຽດນາມເໜືອ ໄດ້ໂຈມຕີໜ່ວຍທະຫານຂອງລາວ. ລາວໄດ້ຂັບ​ໄລ່ ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຂອງສັດຕູສາມກຸ່ມ ດ້ວຍການຍິງປືນເຂົ້າໃສ່ ພ້ອມກັບລະເບີດ ມືຫຼາຍລູກ ເພື່ອອຳນວຍໃຫ້ໜ່ວຍທະຫານຂອງລາວ ທີ່ຍັງເຫຼືອຖອນ​ອອກໄປໄດ້ຢ່າງປອດໄພ. ລາວໄດ້ຖືກຍິງ ແລະເສຍຊີວິດ ໃນລະຫວ່າງການຕໍ່ສູ້ ເມື່ອວັນທີ 6 ມີນາ ປີ 1967.

President Joe Biden has awarded the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest award for valor, to four U.S. Army soldiers for their actions during the Vietnam War.



During a ceremony at the White House on Tuesday, President Joe Biden presented the award to Specialist 5 Dwight Birdwell, Major John Duffy and Specialist 5 Dennis Fujii.



Staff Sergeant Edward N. Kaneshiro received the award posthumously.



“It’s just astounding when you hear what each of them have done,” Biden said Tuesday. “They went far above and beyond their duty.”



Kaneshiro was leading an infantry squad in 1966 when North Vietnamese fighters attacked his unit. He repelled three enemy groups with gunfire and grenades, allowing the rest of his unit to safely withdraw. He was shot and killed during fighting on March 6, 1967.