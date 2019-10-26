ມີການພົບເຫັນສົບຄົນຕາຍ 39 ຄົນ ຢູ່ໃນຕູ້ລົດບັນທຸກສິນຄ້າຄັນນຶ່ງ ໃນພາກອອກສຽງ
ໃຕ້ຂອງປະເທດອັງກິດ ຊຶ່ງເປັນນຶ່ງໃນຄະດີລັກລອບຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງສຸດຂອງ
ອັງກິດ ອີງຕາມຄຳເວົ້າຂອງຕຳຫຼວດໃນວັນສຸກວານນີ້.
ຕຳຫຼວດໄດ້ຈັບຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງໄສສີ່ຄົນ ຮວມທັງຄົນຂັບລົດບັນທຸກ ທີ່ພົວພັນກັບຄະດີນີ້.
ໃນເບື້ອງຕົ້ນ ຕຳຫຼວດກ່າວວ່າ ພວກຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງແມ່ນສັນຊາດຈີນ ແຕ່ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນ
ວັນສຸກວານນີ້ວ່າ ນີ້ແມ່ນ “ຮູບການທີ່ພວມດຳເນີນຢູ່.”
ຈີນຍັງບໍ່ທັນໄດ້ຢືນຢັນກ່ຽວກັບພວກຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງໃດໆເລີຍ.
ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ ບັນດາຄອບຄົວຊາວຫວຽດນາມໄດ້ອອກມາກ່າວວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຢ້ານ
ວ່າ ຜູ້ທີ່ຮັກຫອມຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ອາດຮວມຢູ່ໃນບັນດາຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍ.
ຄອບຄົວນຶ່ງປາກົດວ່າໄດ້ຮັບການສົ່ງຂໍ້ຄວາມຈາກແມ່ຍິງ ອາຍຸ 26 ປີ ໃນຂະນະທີ່
ນາງໃກ້ຈະຕາຍ. “ຂ້ອຍເສຍໃຈຫຼາຍ ແມ່ ແລະພໍ່ ການເດີນທາງໄປຕ່າງປະເທດຂອ
ງຂ້ອຍ ບໍ່ເປັນຜົນສຳເລັດ ແມ່ ຂ້ອຍຮັກເຈົ້າ ແລະພໍ່ຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດ. ຂ້ອຍກຳລັງຈະຕາຍ
ເພາະວ່າ ຂ້ອຍຫາຍໃຈບໍ່ໄດ້ ແມ່ ຂ້ອຍເສຍໃຈຫຼາຍ.”
ຊາກສົບເຫຼົ່ານີ້ໄດ້ຖືກພົບເຫັນ ໃນວັນພຸດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ຢູ່ໃນຄຸ້ມອຸດສາຫະກຳ ໃນເມືອງ
ເກຣສ໌ (Grays) 40 ກິໂລແມັດທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງນະຄອນຫຼວງລອນດອນ.
The discovery of 39 bodies in the back of a container truck in southeastern England is one of Britain's worst human smuggling cases, police said Friday.
Police have arrested four suspects, including the driver of the truck, in connection with the case.
Police initially said the migrants were Chinese citizens, but said Friday this is a "developing picture."
China has not confirmed the identities of any of the migrants.
Meanwhile, Vietnamese families have come forward, saying they fear their loved ones may be among the victims.
One family seems to have received a text from a 26-year-old woman as she was dying. "I'm so sorry mom and dad...My journey abroad doesn't succeed....Mom, I love you and dad very much. I'm dying because I can't breathe...Mom, I'm so sorry."
The bodies were found Wednesday in an industrial park in Grays, 40 kilometers east of London.