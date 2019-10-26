ມີກ​ານ​ພົບ​ເຫັນສົບ​ຄົນ​ຕາຍ 39 ຄົນ​ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຕູ້​ລົດ​ບັນ​ທຸກ​ສິນ​ຄ້າ​ຄັນ​ນຶ່ງ ໃນ​ພາກອອກ​ສຽງ

ໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ອັງ​ກິດ ​ຊຶ່ງເປັນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃນຄະ​ດີ​ລັກ​ລອບ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ​ທີ່ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ສຸດ​ຂອງ

​ອັງ​ກິດ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງ​ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກວານ​ນີ້.

ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ​ໄດ້​ຈັບ​ຜູ້​ຕ້ອງ​ສົງ​ໄສ​ສີ່​ຄົນ ຮວມ​ທັງ​ຄົນ​ຂັບ​ລົດ​ບັນ​ທຸກ ທີ່​ພົ​ວ​ພັນ​ກັບ​ຄະ​ດີນີ້.

ໃນ​ເບື້ອງ​ຕົ້ນ ​ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ພວກ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ​ແມ່ນສັນ​ຊາດ​ຈີນ ແຕ່​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​

ວັນ​ສຸກວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ “​ຮູບ​ການ​ທີ່​ພວມ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຢູ່.”

ຈີນ​ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ທັນ​ໄດ້​ຢືນ​ຢັນກ່ຽວ​ກັບພວກ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ​ໃດໆ​ເລີຍ.

ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ດຽວ​ກັນ ບັນ​ດາ​ຄອບ​ຄົວ​ຊາວ​ຫວຽດ​ນາມ​ໄດ້​ອອກ​ມາກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຢ້ານ​

ວ່າ​ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ຮັກ​ຫອມ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ ອາດຮວມ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ບັນ​ດາຜູ້​ເຄາະ​ຮ້າຍ.

ຄອບ​ຄົວ​ນຶ່ງ​ປາ​ກົດ​ວ່າ​ໄດ້ຮັບ​ການ​ສົ່ງ​ຂໍ້​ຄວາມ​ຈາກ​ແມ່​ຍິງ ອາ​ຍຸ 26 ປີ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​

ນາງ​ໃກ້​ຈະ​ຕາຍ. “ຂ້ອຍ​ເສຍ​ໃຈ​ຫຼາຍ ແມ່ ແລະ​ພໍ່ ການ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ໄປ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອ

ງ​ຂ້ອຍ ​ບໍ່​ເປັນ​ຜົນ​ສຳ​ເລັດ ແມ່ ຂ້ອຍ​ຮັກ​ເຈົ້າ ແລະ​ພໍ່​ຫຼາຍ​ທີ່​ສຸດ. ຂ້ອຍ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຈະຕາຍ​

ເພາະ​ວ່າ ຂ້ອຍ​ຫາຍ​ໃຈ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້ ແມ່ ຂ້ອຍ​ເສ​ຍ​ໃຈ​ຫຼາຍ.”

​ຊາກ​ສົບ​ເຫຼົ່າ​ນີ້ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ພົບ​ເຫັນ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຄຸ້ມ​ອຸດ​ສາ​ຫະ​ກຳ​ ໃນ​ເມືອງ

​ເກ​ຣ​ສ໌ (Grays) 40 ກິ​ໂລ​ແມັດ​ທາງ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ຂອງ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງ​ລອນດອນ.



The discovery of 39 bodies in the back of a container truck in southeastern England is one of Britain's worst human smuggling cases, police said Friday.



Police have arrested four suspects, including the driver of the truck, in connection with the case.



Police initially said the migrants were Chinese citizens, but said Friday this is a "developing picture."



China has not confirmed the identities of any of the migrants.



Meanwhile, Vietnamese families have come forward, saying they fear their loved ones may be among the victims.



One family seems to have received a text from a 26-year-old woman as she was dying. "I'm so sorry mom and dad...My journey abroad doesn't succeed....Mom, I love you and dad very much. I'm dying because I can't breathe...Mom, I'm so sorry."



The bodies were found Wednesday in an industrial park in Grays, 40 kilometers east of London.