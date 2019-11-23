ອະ​ດີດ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ກະ​ຊວງ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ແລະ​ພະ​ນັກ​ງານ​ອະ​ວຸ​ໂສຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ສື່ມວນ​

ຊົນ​ໂລກ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຫຼື USAMG ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກວານ​ນີ້ໃຫ້​ຕິດ​

ຄຸກ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ສ​າມ​ເດືອນ ໃນ​ຖານ​ລັກ​ຊັບ​ສົມ​ບັດ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ.

ທ່າ​ນ​ຮາ​ຣຸນ ອຸລ​ລາ (Haroon Ullah) ຜູ້​ຊຶ່ງ​ນັບ​ແຕ່​ເດືອນ​ຕຸ​ລາ ຫາ​ເດືອນ​ເມ​ສາ​ປີ

2019 ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ໃຊ້​ ໃນ​ນາມ​ຫົວ​ໜ້າເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ຍຸດ​ທະ​ສາດຂອງສຽງ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ (VOA)

​ໄດ້​ສາ​ລະ​ພ​າບ​ຜິດ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ມິ​ຖຸ​ນາ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ສໍ້​ໂກງ​ເງິນ ​ຫຼາຍ​ສິບ​ພັນ​ໂດ​ລ​າ ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ສົ່ງ​

ໃບ​ເກັບ​ເງິນ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ຖືກ​ຕ້ອງ ແລະການ​ສົ່ງ​ໃບເກັບ​ເງິນ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບາ​ນ ​ໃນການ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ສ່ວນ​

ໂຕເພື່ອ​ສົ່ງ​ເສີມ​ປື້ມ​ຂອງ​ລາວ.

ພາ​ຍ​ໃຕ້​ກົດ​ລະ​ບຽບ​ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ລົງ​ໂທດຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ກາງ ທ່ານ​ອຸ​ລ​ລາ ໄດ້​ປະ​

ເຊີນກັບການ​ຕິດ​ຄຸກ​ແຕ່ 10 ຫາ 16 ເດືອນ ໃນ​ຖາ​ນ​ລັກ​ຊັບ​ສົມ​ບັດ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ.

ກ່ອນ​ໜ້າ​ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ລົງ​ໂທດຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ອຸ​ລ​ລາ​ນັ້ນ ບັນ​ດາ​ໄອ​ຍະ​ການ ແລະ​ທ​ະ​

ນາຍ​ຄວາມ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ຄະ​ດີໄດ້​ຕົກ​ລົງກັນ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບການຮັບ​ໃຊ້ໂທດ 60 ມື້ ​ຊຶ່ງເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ

30 ວັນທ້າຍອາ​ທິດ ​ຖ້າວ່າ​ທ່ານ​ອຸ​ລ​ລາຈ່າຍ​ເງິນ​ໃຫ້​ຄືນ​ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 34,000 ໂດ​ລາ

ເພື່ອ​ເປັນ​ການ​ທົດ​ແທນ ປະ​ມານ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ລັກມາເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ເກົ້າ​ເດືອນ​ຂອງ​

ການລັກໃຊ້​ຈ່າຍ.

ທ່ານ​ອຸ​ລ​ລາ​ໄດ້ຈ່າຍ​ເງິນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກວານ​ນີ້. ແຕ່​ຜູ້​ພິ​ພາກ​ສາລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ກາງ

ທ່ານ​ທີ​ແອັ​ສ ແອ​ລ​ລິ​ສ (T.S Ellis) ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ທີ່​ສູງກວ່າ​ນັ້ນ​ແມ່ນ​ຈຳ

​ເປັນດັ່ງ​ທີ່ “ການ​ພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​ນາ​ທົ່ວ​ໄປ” ແກ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ພະ​ນັກ​ງານ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ​ອື່ນໆ ຜູ້​ທີ່

​ອາດ​ພົວ​ພັນ​ໃນ​ການ​ປະ​ພຶດ​ແບບ​ດຽວ​ກັນ.

ທ່ານແອ​ລ​ລິ​ສ ບອກ​ທ່ານ​ອຸ​ລ​ລາ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສານ​ເມືອງ​ອາ​ເລັກ​ຊານ​ເດ​ຣຍ​ ລັດ​ເວີ​ຈີ​ເນຍ

ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ​ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ທ່ານ​ລັກ​ເງິນ​ຫຼາຍ​ປານ​ນີ້ຈາກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ຈະ​ຕ້ອງ​

ມີ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ຕິດ​ຕາ​ມ​ມາ. ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ຕ້ອງ​ຢືນ​ຢູ່​ເປັນ​ການ​ເຕືອນ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ຄົນ​ອື່ນໆ

ເພື່ອ​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ພົວ​ພັນ​ກັບ​ການ​ກະ​ທຳດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.”

ທ່ານ​ມາກ ຊາ​ແມ​ລ (Mark Schamel) ຜູ້​ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ທະ​ນາຍ​ຄວາມ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​

ອຸ​ລ​ລາ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ ທ່ານ​ອຸ​ລ​ລາ ອາດ​ຈະ​ເລີ້ມໃຊ້​ເວ​ລາ​ຕິດຄຸກ​ ໃນ​ຕົ້ນ​ເດືອນ​ມັງ​ກອນ

ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ຫ້ອງ​ການ​ຄຸກ​ໄດ້​ລະ​ບຸ​ວ່າ​ທ່ານຈະ​ຢູ່​ສະ​ຖານ​ທີ່​ຄຸມ​ຂັງ​ແຫ່ງ​ໃດ. ​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກການ​

ຕິດ​ຄຸກ​ແລ້ວ ກໍ​ຈະ​ມີ​ການ​ຕິດ​ຕາມ​ດູ​ແລ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ສາມ​ປີແລະ​ການຮັບ​ໃຊ້​ສັງ​ຄົມ 30

ມື້ ໃນ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ນີ້ ທ່ານ​ຈະ​ຕ້ອງ​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່ບັນ​ດາພະ​ນັກ​ງານອະ​ວຸ​ໂສ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ກາງ

ເພື່ອ​ເຕືອນ​ໃຫ້​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຮູ້​ວ່າ ການ​ປອ​ມ​ແປງ​ເອກ​ກະ​ສານໃນ​ການຍໃຊ້​ຈ່າຍ​ເປັນ​ອາ

ຊະ​ຍາ​ກຳ.

former State Department official and senior employee of the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM) was sentenced Friday to three months in prison for theft of government property.



Haroon Ullah, who from October 2017 to April 2019 served as chief strategy officer for the agency that oversees Voice of America, pleaded guilty in June to swindling tens of thousands of dollars by submitting falsified invoices and by billing the government for personal trips to promote his book.



Under federal sentencing guidelines, Ullah faced 10 to 16 months in prison for theft of government property.



Prior to Ullah's sentencing, prosecutors and defense lawyers had agreed to a 60-day sentence to be served over 30 weekends as long as Ullah paid more than $34,000 in restitution, roughly the amount he purloined during a nine-month stealing spree.



Ullah made the payment Friday. But federal Judge T.S. Ellis said a higher sentence was warrantedas a "general deterrence" to other government employees who might engage in similar conduct.



"I think if you steal this much money from the government, there has to be a consequence," Ellis told Ullah in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia."The sentence must stand as a warning to others not to engage in this conduct."



Ullah will likely begin his prison term in early January after the Bureau of Prisons assigns him to a facility, Mark Schamel, one of Ullah's attorneys, said. The prison term will be followed by a three-year supervised release and 30 days of community service, during which he'll be required to speak to senior government employees to warn them that falsifying expense documentation is a crime.