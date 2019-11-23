ອະດີດເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກະຊວງຕ່າງປະເທດ ແລະພະນັກງານອະວຸໂສຂອງອົງການສື່ມວນ
ຊົນໂລກຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຫຼື USAMG ໄດ້ຖືກຕັດສິນລົງໂທດໃນວັນສຸກວານນີ້ໃຫ້ຕິດ
ຄຸກເປັນເວລາສາມເດືອນ ໃນຖານລັກຊັບສົມບັດຂອງລັດຖະບານ.
ທ່ານຮາຣຸນ ອຸລລາ (Haroon Ullah) ຜູ້ຊຶ່ງນັບແຕ່ເດືອນຕຸລາ ຫາເດືອນເມສາປີ
2019 ໄດ້ຮັບໃຊ້ ໃນນາມຫົວໜ້າເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຍຸດທະສາດຂອງສຽງອາເມຣິກາ (VOA)
ໄດ້ສາລະພາບຜິດໃນເດືອນມິຖຸນາ ທີ່ໄດ້ສໍ້ໂກງເງິນ ຫຼາຍສິບພັນໂດລາ ດ້ວຍການສົ່ງ
ໃບເກັບເງິນທີ່ບໍ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ ແລະການສົ່ງໃບເກັບເງິນລັດຖະບານ ໃນການເດີນທາງສ່ວນ
ໂຕເພື່ອສົ່ງເສີມປື້ມຂອງລາວ.
ພາຍໃຕ້ກົດລະບຽບການຕັດສິນລົງໂທດຂອງລັດຖະບານກາງ ທ່ານອຸລລາ ໄດ້ປະ
ເຊີນກັບການຕິດຄຸກແຕ່ 10 ຫາ 16 ເດືອນ ໃນຖານລັກຊັບສົມບັດລັດຖະບານ.
ກ່ອນໜ້າການຕັດສິນລົງໂທດຂອງທ່ານອຸລລານັ້ນ ບັນດາໄອຍະການ ແລະທະ
ນາຍຄວາມຕໍ່ສູ້ຄະດີໄດ້ຕົກລົງກັນ ກ່ຽວກັບການຮັບໃຊ້ໂທດ 60 ມື້ ຊຶ່ງເປັນເວລາ
30 ວັນທ້າຍອາທິດ ຖ້າວ່າທ່ານອຸລລາຈ່າຍເງິນໃຫ້ຄືນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 34,000 ໂດລາ
ເພື່ອເປັນການທົດແທນ ປະມານໄລຍະທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ລັກມາເປັນເວລາເກົ້າເດືອນຂອງ
ການລັກໃຊ້ຈ່າຍ.
ທ່ານອຸລລາໄດ້ຈ່າຍເງິນດັ່ງກ່າວໃນວັນສຸກວານນີ້. ແຕ່ຜູ້ພິພາກສາລັດຖະບານກາງ
ທ່ານທີແອັສ ແອລລິສ (T.S Ellis) ກ່າວວ່າ ການລົງໂທດທີ່ສູງກວ່ານັ້ນແມ່ນຈຳ
ເປັນດັ່ງທີ່ “ການພິຈາລະນາທົ່ວໄປ” ແກ່ບັນດາພະນັກງານລັດຖະບານ ອື່ນໆ ຜູ້ທີ່
ອາດພົວພັນໃນການປະພຶດແບບດຽວກັນ.
ທ່ານແອລລິສ ບອກທ່ານອຸລລາ ຢູ່ໃນສານເມືອງອາເລັກຊານເດຣຍ ລັດເວີຈີເນຍ
ວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າຖ້າຫາກທ່ານລັກເງິນຫຼາຍປານນີ້ຈາກລັດຖະບານ ຈະຕ້ອງ
ມີສິ່ງທີ່ຕິດຕາມມາ. ການຕັດສິນລົງໂທດຕ້ອງຢືນຢູ່ເປັນການເຕືອນໃຫ້ແກ່ຄົນອື່ນໆ
ເພື່ອບໍ່ໃຫ້ພົວພັນກັບການກະທຳດັ່ງກ່າວ.”
ທ່ານມາກ ຊາແມລ (Mark Schamel) ຜູ້ນຶ່ງໃນຈຳນວນທະນາຍຄວາມຂອງທ່ານ
ອຸລລາ ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານອຸລລາ ອາດຈະເລີ້ມໃຊ້ເວລາຕິດຄຸກ ໃນຕົ້ນເດືອນມັງກອນ
ຫຼັງຈາກຫ້ອງການຄຸກໄດ້ລະບຸວ່າທ່ານຈະຢູ່ສະຖານທີ່ຄຸມຂັງແຫ່ງໃດ. ຫຼັງຈາກການ
ຕິດຄຸກແລ້ວ ກໍຈະມີການຕິດຕາມດູແລເປັນເວລາສາມປີແລະການຮັບໃຊ້ສັງຄົມ 30
ມື້ ໃນໄລຍະນີ້ ທ່ານຈະຕ້ອງກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດາພະນັກງານອະວຸໂສຂອງລັດຖະບານກາງ
ເພື່ອເຕືອນໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າຮູ້ວ່າ ການປອມແປງເອກກະສານໃນການຍໃຊ້ຈ່າຍເປັນອາ
ຊະຍາກຳ.
former State Department official and senior employee of the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM) was sentenced Friday to three months in prison for theft of government property.
Haroon Ullah, who from October 2017 to April 2019 served as chief strategy officer for the agency that oversees Voice of America, pleaded guilty in June to swindling tens of thousands of dollars by submitting falsified invoices and by billing the government for personal trips to promote his book.
Under federal sentencing guidelines, Ullah faced 10 to 16 months in prison for theft of government property.
Prior to Ullah's sentencing, prosecutors and defense lawyers had agreed to a 60-day sentence to be served over 30 weekends as long as Ullah paid more than $34,000 in restitution, roughly the amount he purloined during a nine-month stealing spree.
Ullah made the payment Friday. But federal Judge T.S. Ellis said a higher sentence was warrantedas a "general deterrence" to other government employees who might engage in similar conduct.
"I think if you steal this much money from the government, there has to be a consequence," Ellis told Ullah in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia."The sentence must stand as a warning to others not to engage in this conduct."
Ullah will likely begin his prison term in early January after the Bureau of Prisons assigns him to a facility, Mark Schamel, one of Ullah's attorneys, said. The prison term will be followed by a three-year supervised release and 30 days of community service, during which he'll be required to speak to senior government employees to warn them that falsifying expense documentation is a crime.