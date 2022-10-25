ອະດີດນັກບິນກອງທັບສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ເຮັດວຽກຢູ່ ຈີນ ຖືກຈັບໂຕຢູ່ໃນອອສເຕຣເລຍ ແລະກໍາລັງປະເຊີນກັບການສົ່ງຜູ້ຮ້າຍຂ້າມແດນ

ອະດີດນັກບິນ ແລະເປັນຄູສອນການບິນຂອງກອງທັບສະຫະລັດທີ່ເຮັດວຽກຢູ່ໃນປະເທດຈີນ ໄດ້ຖືກຄວບຄຸມໂຕຢູ່ໃນປະເທດອອສເຕຣເລຍ ແລະປະເຊີນກັບການສົ່ງຜູ້ຮ້າຍຂ້າມແດນກັບຄືນໄປ ສະຫະລັດ, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ຮັບການເປີດເຜີຍຈາກເອກະສານຂອງສານ ແລະການບັນທຶກຂອງບໍລິສັດ, ອີງຕາມອົງການຂ່າວ Reuters.

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕໍາຫຼວດຂອງລັດຖະບານກາງອອສເຕຣເລຍ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຈັບທ່ານເອດມັນ ດຸກແກນ (Edmund Duggan), ອາຍຸ 54 ປີ ໃນວັນສຸກທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ຢູ່ບໍລິເວນນອກເມືອງອໍເຣັນຈ໌ (Orange), ໃນລັດ ນິວ ເຊົາທ໌ ເວລ, ແລະລາວກໍໄດ້ປາກົດໂຕຢູ່ສານໃນມື້ດຽວກັນ. ອີງຕາມການຢັ້ງຢືນຈາກການບັນທຶກຂອງສານ, ແຫຼ່ງຂ່າວຈາກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕໍາຫຼວດສອງຄົນ ແລະທະນາຍຄວາມຂອງລາວ.

ແຫຼ່ງຂ່າວທັງສອງຄົນກ່າວວ່າ ທະນາຍຄວາມຂອງລາວ ປາກົດໂຕດ້ວຍການປະຊຸມທາງວີດີໂອ, ແລະທ່ານດຸກແກນ ແມ່ນຖືກປະຕິເສດໃນການປະກັນໂຕ, ເຊິ່ງລາວໄດ້ຖືກພາໂຕໄປຄຸກບາເທິສທ໌ (Bathurst) ທີ່ຢູ່ໃກ້ໆນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານດຸກແກນ ເປັນອະດີດພົນລະເມືອງຂອງສະຫະລັດ, ແລະຕໍາຫຼວດຂອງລັດຖະບານກາງ ໄດ້ດໍາເນີນການຕາມການຮ້ອງຂໍຈາກສະຫະລັດໃຫ້ຈັບໂຕຂອງລາວ ໄວ້ກ່ອນໜ້ານັ້ນ ເຊິ່ງເບິ່ງຄືວ່າ ກໍາລັງຢູ່ໃນຂັ້ນຕອນດໍາເນີນງານສົ່ງໂຕຜູ້ຮ້າຍຂ້າມແດນຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ, ອີງຕາມຄໍາເວົ້າຂອງນຶ່ງໃນແຫຼ່ງຂ່າວທີ່ເປັນຕຳຫຼວດ ຜູ້ທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ສໍາພາດຕໍ່ສາທາລະນະ.

ການປາກົດໂຕຢູ່ສານໃນຄັ້ງຕໍ່ໄປຂອງທ່ານດຸກການ ແມ່ນຈະມີຂຶ້ນຢູ່ນະຄອນຊິດນີ ໃນເດືອນພະຈິກທີ່ຈະມາເຖິງນີ້ ເພື່ອພິຈາລະນາການຮ້ອງຂໍປະກັນໂຕຕ່າງໆ. ລາຍລະອຽດກ່ຽວກັບໝາຍຈັບຂອງສະຫະລັດ ແລະຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາຕ່າງໆທີ່ລາວກໍາລັງປະເຊີນຢູ່ ແມ່ນຍັງບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບການເປີດເຜີຍ.

“ບຸກຄົນດັ່ງກ່າວ ຖືກຈັບໂຕເມື່ອວັນທີ 21 ຕຸລາ 2022 ຕາມການຮ້ອງຂໍຈາກລະຫະລັດ ສໍາລັບການຈັບໂຕຊົ່ວຄາວ,” ໂຄສົກລັດຖະບານກາງຈາກກະຊວງຂອງໄອຍະການສູງສຸດ ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫຼງການທີ່ສົ່ງໃຫ້ອົງການຂ່າວ Reuters. “ເນື່ອງຈາກມັນມີຄວາມຈໍາເປັນກ່ອນການພິຈາລະນາຂອງສານ, ສະນັ້ນ ມັນຈຶ່ງບໍ່ເໝາະສົມທີ່ຈະສະແດງຄວາມຄິດເຫັນໃດໆເພີ້ມເຕີມ.”

A former U.S. military pilot and flight instructor who worked in China was arrested in Australia and faces extradition to the United States, Australian court documents and company records show.

Australian Federal Police arrested Daniel Edmund Duggan, 54, on Friday in the rural town of Orange in New South Wales, and he appeared in court there on the same day, court records show and two police sources and his lawyer confirmed.

His lawyer appeared by videoconference, and Duggan was denied bail and taken to the nearby Bathurst jail, two of the sources said.

Duggan is a former U.S. citizen and the federal police were acting on a U.S. request for his arrest ahead of likely formal extradition proceedings, said one of the police sources, who was not authorized to speak publicly.

Duggan's next court appearance will be in Sydney in November to consider any bail application. Details of the U.S. arrest warrant and the charges he faces are sealed.

"An individual was arrested on 21 October 2022 pursuant to a request from the United States of America for their provisional arrest," a spokesman for the federal Attorney-General's Department said in a written statement to Reuters. "As the matter is before the courts, it would not be appropriate to comment further."