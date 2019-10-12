ອະ​ດີດ​ເອກ​ອັກ​ຄະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ທູດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ປະ​ຈຳ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ມາ​ຣີ ໂຢ​ວັນ​ໂນ​ວິດ​ຈ໌

ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ ທີ່​ນຳ​ພາ​ການ​ສືບ​ສ​ວ​ນ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ​ຕໍ່​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​

ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ນັ້ນ​ວ່າ ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ກົດ​ດັນ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ​

ໃຫ້ປົດ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ອອກ​ຈາກຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ.

ການ​ເປີດ​ເຜີຍດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ແມ່ນ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ເທື່ອ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ໂດຍ ໜັງ​ສື​ພິມ​ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ​ໂພ​ສທ໌

ຊຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ຂໍ້​ມູນໃໝ່​ທີ່​ຫາ​ກໍ​ມີ​ການ​ເປີດ​ເຜີຍນັ້ນ​ແມ່ນຢູ່​ໃນຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ການທີ່​ມີ​ການ​

ກະ​ກຽມ​ໄວ້​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ໂຢ​ວັນໂນ​ວິດ​ຈ໌ ​ທີ່​ຕົນ​ໄດ້​ຮັບມານັ້ນ.

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣຳ ​ຈື່​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ໂຢ​ວັນໂນ​ວິດ​ຈ໌ວ່າ ​ເຄີຍ​ເປັນ​ເອກ​ອັກ​ຄະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ທູດ

ປະຈຳ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ພຶດ​ສະ​ພາ​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ທີ່ມີ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ອ້າງ​ແບບ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ມູນ

​ຄວາມ​ຈິງວ່າ ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ໄດ້ຫາ​ທາງ​ບ່ອນທຳ​ລາຍ​ຕໍ່​ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ.

ຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​ກະ​ກຽມ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ນາງນັ້ນ ອະ​ດີດ​ເອກ​ອັກ​ຄະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ທູດ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ

ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ​ ຂອງ​ພວກນາຍ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ ເພື່ອ​ປົດ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ອອກຈາກ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ ແມ່ນ

ອີງ​ຕາມ “ການ​ກ່າວອ້າງ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ມີ​ມູນ​ຄວາມ​ຈິງ ແລະ​ຜິ​ດ​ພາດ ໂດຍ​ຜູ້​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ເຫັນໄດ້ແຈ້ງ​

ວ່າ​ມີ​ຈຸດ​ປະ​ສົງ​ທີ່​ຍັງ​ເປັນ​ຄຳ​ຖາມ​ຢູ່ນັ້ນ.”

ນັກ​ການ​ທູດທີ່​ຮັບ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ມາຍາວ​ນານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ນາງ “ບໍ່ໜ້າ​ເຊື່ອ​ເລີຍ” ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ

ການ​ປົດ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ ກະ​ຊວງ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ເຊື່ອ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​

ນາງ “​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ຫຍັງ​ຜິດ.”

ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ໂຢ​ວັນ​ໂນ​ວິດ​ຈ໌ ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກວານ​ນີ້​ໄດ້ໄປ​ໃຫ້​ການເປັນ​ການສ່ວ​ນ​ຕົວຕໍ່ຄະ​

ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ ທີ່​ນຳ​ພາ​ໃນ​ການ​ສື​ບ​ສວນ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງທ່ານທ​ຣຳ ເຖິງ

ແມ່​ນໄດ້​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມໃນ​ເທື່ອ​ກ່ອນຂອງ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ທີ່​ຈະ​ກີດ​ກັ້ນ

ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ ຈາກ​ການ​ໄປ​ໃຫ້​ການ.

ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ​ໄດ້ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ ໂດຍ​ຮ້ອງ​ການ

​ສືບ​ສວນນີ້ວ່າ “ຜິດ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ທຳ​ມະ​ນູນ.” ແລະ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໄດ້​ຂັດ​ຂວາງບໍ່​ໃຫ້​

ເອກ​ອັກ​ຄະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ທູດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ສະ​ຫະ​ພາບ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ ແລະ​ຜູ້​ບໍ​ລິ​ຈາກເງິນ​ສະ

​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນໃຫ້​ແກ່​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳຄື​ທ່ານ ກໍ​ດອນ ​ຊັນແລນດ໌ ຈາກ​ການ​ໄປ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ດ້ວຍ

​ຄວາມ​ສະ​ໝັກ​ໃຈ.

ປະ​ທານ​າ​ທິບໍດີ​ທ​ຣຳຍັງ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ຢືນ​ຢັດວ່າ ການ​ໂທ​ລະ​ສັບ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 25 ກໍ​ລະ

​ກົດ ​ໄປໂອ້​ລົມກັບ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຢູເຄ​ຣນ ທ່ານ​ໂວ​ໂລ​ດິ​ເມຍ ເຊ​ເລັນ​ສ໌​ກີ ຊຶ່ງ​ກໍ່​ໃຫ້

​ເກີດການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ​ນັ້ນ ບໍ່ໄດ້​ເປັນອັນ​ຕະ​ລາຍໃດໆ​ທັງ​ນັ້ນ. ​

ທ່ານເຊ​ເລັນ​ສ໌ກີ ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ “ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ມີ​ການຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ໃດໆ” ​ໃນການ​ໂທ​ລະ​ສັບ​ ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ

​ທ​ຣຳ​ໄດ້ຂໍ​ຮ້ອງ​ທ່ານ​ເຊ​ເລັນ​ສ໌​ກີ ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ຜູ້​ສະ​ໝັກ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ​ທີ່ ມີ​ຄະ​

ແນນນຳ​ໜ້າຂອງພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ແລະອະ​ດີດ​ຮອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ທ່ານ​ໂຈ

ໄບ​ເດັນ ແລະ​ລູກ​ຊາຍ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ຄື​ທ່ານ​ຮັນ​ເຕີ.



The former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch told House committees leading the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump that the president pressured his State Department to remove her from her post.



The revelation was first reported by The Washington Post, which said the newly disclosed information was in Yovanovitch's prepared remarks that it obtained.



Trump recalled Yovanovitch from her U.S. ambassadorship to Ukraine last May after unfounded claims she sought to undermine his policies.



In her prepared testimony, the former ambassador said the decision by her superiors to remove her was based on "unfounded and false claims by people with clearly questionable motives."



The longtime diplomat said she was "incredulous" over her removal from the position, despite the State Department's belief she had "done nothing wrong."



Yovanovitch on Friday testified privately before House committees leading the impeachment inquiry into Trump, despite previous efforts by the State Department to block officials from being deposed.



The White House is refusing to participate in the impeachment inquiry, calling it "unconstitutional." and the State Department has, thus far, blocked U.S. ambassador to the European Union and Trump donor Gordon Sondland from giving voluntary testimony.



Trump continues to maintain that his July 25 phone call with Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskiy--which prompted the impeachment inquiry-- was innocuous.



Zelenskiy has also stated that there was "no blackmail" in the call in which Trump asked Zelenskiy to investigate Democratic presidential frontrunner and former Vice President Joe Biden, and his son, Hunter.

