ອະດີດເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດສະຫະລັດ ປະຈຳຢູເຄຣນ ທ່ານນາງມາຣີ ໂຢວັນໂນວິດຈ໌
ກ່າວຕໍ່ຄະນະກຳມະການສະພາຕ່ຳ ທີ່ນຳພາການສືບສວນຟ້ອງຮ້ອງຕໍ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີ
ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ນັ້ນວ່າ ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ໄດ້ກົດດັນກະຊວງຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງທ່ານ
ໃຫ້ປົດທ່ານນາງອອກຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງ.
ການເປີດເຜີຍດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນລາຍງານເປັນຜູ້ເທື່ອທຳອິດໂດຍ ໜັງສືພິມວໍຊິງຕັນໂພສທ໌
ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຂໍ້ມູນໃໝ່ທີ່ຫາກໍມີການເປີດເຜີຍນັ້ນແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫຼງການທີ່ມີການ
ກະກຽມໄວ້ຂອງທ່ານນາງໂຢວັນໂນວິດຈ໌ ທີ່ຕົນໄດ້ຮັບມານັ້ນ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ຈື່ທ່ານນາງໂຢວັນໂນວິດຈ໌ວ່າ ເຄີຍເປັນເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດ
ປະຈຳຢູເຄຣນ ໃນເດືອນພຶດສະພາແລ້ວນີ້ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ມີການກ່າວອ້າງແບບບໍ່ມີມູນ
ຄວາມຈິງວ່າ ທ່ານນາງໄດ້ຫາທາງບ່ອນທຳລາຍຕໍ່ນະໂຍບາຍຂອງທ່ານ.
ຢູ່ໃນການກະກຽມໃຫ້ການຂອງທ່ານນາງນັ້ນ ອະດີດເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດກ່າວວ່າ
ການຕັດສິນໃຈ ຂອງພວກນາຍທ່ານນາງ ເພື່ອປົດທ່ານນາງອອກຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງ ແມ່ນ
ອີງຕາມ “ການກ່າວອ້າງທີ່ບໍ່ມີມູນຄວາມຈິງ ແລະຜິດພາດ ໂດຍຜູ້ຄົນທີ່ເຫັນໄດ້ແຈ້ງ
ວ່າມີຈຸດປະສົງທີ່ຍັງເປັນຄຳຖາມຢູ່ນັ້ນ.”
ນັກການທູດທີ່ຮັບໜ້າທີ່ມາຍາວນານກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານນາງ “ບໍ່ໜ້າເຊື່ອເລີຍ” ກ່ຽວກັບ
ການປົດທ່ານນາງອອກຈາກໜ້າທີ່ ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ກະຊວງຕ່າງປະເທດເຊື່ອວ່າ ທ່ານ
ນາງ “ບໍ່ໄດ້ເຮັດຫຍັງຜິດ.”
ທ່ານນາງໂຢວັນໂນວິດຈ໌ ໃນວັນສຸກວານນີ້ໄດ້ໄປໃຫ້ການເປັນການສ່ວນຕົວຕໍ່ຄະ
ນະກຳມະການຂອງສະພາຕ່ຳ ທີ່ນຳພາໃນການສືບສວນຟ້ອງຮ້ອງທ່ານທຣຳ ເຖິງ
ແມ່ນໄດ້ມີຄວາມພະຍາຍາມໃນເທື່ອກ່ອນຂອງກະຊວງຕ່າງປະເທດ ທີ່ຈະກີດກັ້ນ
ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ຈາກການໄປໃຫ້ການ.
ທຳນຽບຂາວໄດ້ປະຕິເສດຕໍ່ການເຂົ້າຮ່ວມການສືບສວນຟ້ອງຮ້ອງ ໂດຍຮ້ອງການ
ສືບສວນນີ້ວ່າ “ຜິດລັດຖະທຳມະນູນ.” ແລະກະຊວງຕ່າງປະເທດໄດ້ຂັດຂວາງບໍ່ໃຫ້
ເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດສະຫະລັດປະຈຳສະຫະພາບຢູໂຣບ ແລະຜູ້ບໍລິຈາກເງິນສະ
ໜັບສະໜຸນໃຫ້ແກ່ທ່ານທຣຳຄືທ່ານ ກໍດອນ ຊັນແລນດ໌ ຈາກການໄປໃຫ້ການດ້ວຍ
ຄວາມສະໝັກໃຈ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳຍັງສືບຕໍ່ຢືນຢັດວ່າ ການໂທລະສັບຂອງທ່ານໃນວັນທີ 25 ກໍລະ
ກົດ ໄປໂອ້ລົມກັບປະທານາທິບໍດີຢູເຄຣນ ທ່ານໂວໂລດິເມຍ ເຊເລັນສ໌ກີ ຊຶ່ງກໍ່ໃຫ້
ເກີດການສືບສວນຟ້ອງຮ້ອງນັ້ນ ບໍ່ໄດ້ເປັນອັນຕະລາຍໃດໆທັງນັ້ນ.
ທ່ານເຊເລັນສ໌ກີ ຍັງໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ບໍ່ໄດ້ມີການຂົ່ມຂູ່ໃດໆ” ໃນການໂທລະສັບ ທີ່ທ່ານ
ທຣຳໄດ້ຂໍຮ້ອງທ່ານເຊເລັນສ໌ກີ ສືບສວນຜູ້ສະໝັກເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທີ່ ມີຄະ
ແນນນຳໜ້າຂອງພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ແລະອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທ່ານໂຈ
ໄບເດັນ ແລະລູກຊາຍຂອງທ່ານ ຄືທ່ານຮັນເຕີ.
The former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch told House committees leading the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump that the president pressured his State Department to remove her from her post.
The revelation was first reported by The Washington Post, which said the newly disclosed information was in Yovanovitch's prepared remarks that it obtained.
Trump recalled Yovanovitch from her U.S. ambassadorship to Ukraine last May after unfounded claims she sought to undermine his policies.
In her prepared testimony, the former ambassador said the decision by her superiors to remove her was based on "unfounded and false claims by people with clearly questionable motives."
The longtime diplomat said she was "incredulous" over her removal from the position, despite the State Department's belief she had "done nothing wrong."
Yovanovitch on Friday testified privately before House committees leading the impeachment inquiry into Trump, despite previous efforts by the State Department to block officials from being deposed.
The White House is refusing to participate in the impeachment inquiry, calling it "unconstitutional." and the State Department has, thus far, blocked U.S. ambassador to the European Union and Trump donor Gordon Sondland from giving voluntary testimony.
Trump continues to maintain that his July 25 phone call with Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskiy--which prompted the impeachment inquiry-- was innocuous.
Zelenskiy has also stated that there was "no blackmail" in the call in which Trump asked Zelenskiy to investigate Democratic presidential frontrunner and former Vice President Joe Biden, and his son, Hunter.