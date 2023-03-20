ອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີໄຕ້ຫວັນ ທ່ານມາ ຢິງ-ຈຽວ ຈະໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມຈີນໃນອາທິດໜ້ານີ້ ໃນອັນທີ່ໂຄສົກຄົນນຶ່ງກ່າວວ່າ ເປັນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມ ທີ່ຈະຫລຸດຜ່ອນຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງລະຫວ່າງເກາະທີ່ປົກຄອງຕົນເອງ ແລະຈີນແຜ່ນດິນໃຫຍ່ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ.
ທ່ານມາ ໄດ້ປົກຄອງປະເທດ ໃນໄລຍະທີ່ມີຄວາມອົບອຸ່ນກັບປັກກິ່ງ ແຕ່ໄດ້ອອກຈາກຕຳແໝ່ງ ພາຍໃຕ້ຄວາມມືດມົວຫລັງຈາກສະພານິຕິບັດຢັດຂອງປະເທດໄດ້ປະຕິເສດ ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງການຄ້າ ທ່າມກາງການປະທ້ວງຄັ້ງໃຫຍ່ສຸດ ນັບແຕ່ຊຸມປີ 1990.
ການສະເໜີການໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມຂອງທ່ານມາ ມີຂຶ້ນໃນຂະນະທີ່ກອງທັບປົດປ່ອຍປະຊາ ຊົນຈີນ ໄດ້ສົ່ງເຮືອບິນລົບໄປຍັງເກາະໄຕ້ຫວັນເກຶອບທຸກມື້ ແລະໃນຂະນະທີ່ການສື່ສານຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ ລະຫວ່າງລັດຖະບານ ຂອງສອງປະເທດ ໄດ້ຕັດຂາດ.
ພັກລັດຖະບານທີ່ປົກຄອງຈີນ ໄດ້ກ່າວອ້າງວ່າ ເກາະໄຕ້ຫວັນ ເປັນດິນແດນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງຕົນ ແຕ່ວ່າພັກລັດຖະບານຂອງໄຕ້ຫວັນໃນປັດຈຸບັນກ່າວວ່າ ຕົດເປັນປະເທດທີ່ມີອະທິປະໄຕ ທີ່ບໍ່ແມ່ນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງຈີນ.
Former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou will visit China next week, in what a spokesman called a bid to ease tensions between the self-ruled island and the mainland.
Ma presided over a period of warm ties with Beijing, but left office under a cloud after a trade deal with the mainland failed to win approval amid the island's largest protests since the 1990s.
Ma's proposed visit comes as China's People Liberation Army sends fighter jets towards Taiwan on a near daily basis, and as official communications between the two governments have broken off. China's ruling government claims Taiwan is part of its national territory, but Taiwan's current ruling government says it's already a sovereign state that is not part of China.