ອະດີດ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ໄຕ້​ຫ​ວັນ ທ່ານ​ມາ ຢິງ-ຈຽວ ຈະ​ໄປ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມຈີນໃນອາ​ທິດ​ໜ້າ​ນີ້ ​ໃນອັນ​ທີ່​ໂຄ​ສົກ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ເປັນ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຫລຸດ​ຜ່ອນ​ຄວາມ​ເຄັ່ງຕຶງລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ເກາະ​ທີ່​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ຕົນ​ເອງ ແລະ​ຈີນ​ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໃຫຍ່ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ເອ​ພີ.

ທ່ານ​ມາ ໄດ້​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ໃນ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ອົບ​ອຸ່ນ​ກັບ​ປັກ​ກິ່ງ ແຕ່​ໄດ້​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ຕຳ​ແໝ່ງ ​ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ຄວາມ​ມືດ​ມົວຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ສະ​ພາ​ນິ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ຢັດ​ຂອງປະ​ເທດໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ການ​ຄ້າ ​ທ່າມ​ກາງ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວ​ງ​ຄັ້ງ​ໃຫຍ່ສຸດ ນັບ​ແຕ່​ຊຸມ​ປີ 1990.

ການ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ການ​ໄປ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ຂອງທ່ານ​ມາ ມີ​ຂຶ້ນໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່ກອງທັບ​ປົດ​ປ່ອຍ​ປະຊາ ຊົນຈີນ ໄດ້​ສົ່ງ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ລົບ​ໄປ​ຍັງ​ເກາະ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ​ເກຶອບ​ທຸກ​ມື້ ແລະ​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ການ​ສື່​ສານຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ທາງ​ການ​ ລະ​ຫວ່າງລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ຂອງ​ສອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ໄດ້​ຕັດ​ຂາດ​. ​

ພັກລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ທີ່​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ຈີນ ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ອ້າງວ່າ ​ເກາະ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ ​ເປັນດິນ​ແດນ​ສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ພັກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຂອງໄຕ້​ຫວັນໃນປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ຕົດເປັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່ມີ​ອະ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ ທີ່​ບໍ່​ແມ່ນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງ​ຈີນ.

Former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou will visit China next week, in what a spokesman called a bid to ease tensions between the self-ruled island and the mainland.

Ma presided over a period of warm ties with Beijing, but left office under a cloud after a trade deal with the mainland failed to win approval amid the island's largest protests since the 1990s.

Ma's proposed visit comes as China's People Liberation Army sends fighter jets towards Taiwan on a near daily basis, and as official communications between the two governments have broken off. China's ruling government claims Taiwan is part of its national territory, but Taiwan's current ruling government says it's already a sovereign state that is not part of China.