ສານພິເສດຢູ່ໃນປາກິສຖານໄດ້ພົບວ່າ ອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີທີ່ມາຈາກທະຫານ,
ທ່ານເພີເວສ ມຸສຊາຣັຟ (Pervez Musharraf) ມີຄວາມຜິດຖານຂາຍຊາດຮ້າຍ
ແຮງ ແລະໄດ້ຕັດສິນປະຫານຊີວິດຂອງຜູ້ກ່ຽວ.
ນີ້ເປັນເທື່ອທຳອິດທີ່ຈອມຜະເດັດການທະຫານໄດ້ຖືກດຳເນີນຄະດີ ແລະຖືກຕັດສິນ
ຢູ່ໃນສານປາກິສຖານ.
ທ່ານມຸສຊາຣັຟ ຜູ້ທີ່ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ໄດ້ຮັບການປິ່ນປົວຢູ່ນະຄອນດູບາຍ ໄດ້ຂຶ້ນກຳອຳ
ນາດດ້ວຍການເຮັດລັດຖະປະຫານໃນປີ 1999. ການປະຕິບັດຂັ້ນຕົ້ນຂອງທ່ານໄດ້
ຮັບການປົກປ້ອງຢ່າງຖືກຕ້ອງຕາມກົດໝາຍໂດຍສານຍຸຕິທຳ ແລະຕິດຕາມມາໂດຍ
ສະພາ. ມັນກ່ຽວໂຍງກັບການປະກາດພາວະສຸກເສີນໃນປີ 2007 ທີ່ໄດ້ນຳພາການ
ກ່າວຫາຕໍ່ທ່ານ.
ຄະດີໄດ້ແກ່ຍາວຜ່ານສານຕ່າງໆນັບແຕ່ປີ 2014 ເປັນຕົ້ນມາເວລາທ່ານມຸສຊາຣັຟ
ໄດ້ຖືກຕັດສິນລົງໂທດ. ໃນປີ 2016 ທ່ານໄດ້ຮັບອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ອອກຈາກປະເທດ
ເພື່ອໄປປິ່ນປົວ ພາຍໃຕ້ອັນທີ່ຫຼາຍຄົນເຊື່ອວ່າ ທ່ານຖືກກົດດັນໃຫ້ອອກຈາກອຳ
ນາດທະຫານຂອງປະເທດ.
ທ່ານໄດ້ຖືກຂໍຮ້ອງໃຫ້ກັບຄືນປະເທດໂດຍສານຍຸຕິທຳ ແລະບັນທຶກຄຳໃຫ້ການຫຼາຍ
ຄັ້ງ ແຕ່ໄດ້ອ້າງເຫດຜົນທາງການແພດທີບໍ່ສາມາດປະຕິບັດໄດ້.
ໃນຕົ້ນເດືອນນີ້ຈາກໂຮງໝໍໃນນະຄອນດູບາຍ ທ່ານມຸສຊາຣັຟໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມບໍ່
ໄວ້ວາງໃຈຕໍ່ຂັ້ນຕອນທາງດ້ານຍຸຕິທຳ ແລະກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ຕົກເປັນຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍ.
ບັນດາພັກຝ່າຍຄ້ານທີ່ສຳຄັນຢູ່ໃນປະເທດ ໄດ້ເຫັນພ້ອມກັບການຕັດສິນທີ່ແນວແນ່
ຕໍ່ການເຮັດລັດຖະປະຫານຂອງພວກທະຫານໃນອະນາຄົດ. ປາກິສຖານໄດ້ໃຊ້ເວ
ລາເຄິ່ງນຶ່ງ ຂອງການເປັນເອກກະລາດ ຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການປົກຄອງຂອງທະຫານ.
ທ່ານບີລາວາລ ບຸດໂຕ ຊາດາຣີ ຜູ້ນຳຝ່າຍຄ້ານພັກປະຊາຊົນຂອງປາກິສຖານ ແລະ
ລູກຊາຍຂອງອະດີດນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີທີ່ຖືກຂ້າຕາຍ ທ່ານນາງເບນາເຊຍ ບຸດໂຕ
ໄດ້ຂຽນລົງຢູ່ໃນບັນຊີສົ່ງຂໍ້ຄວາມທວິດເຕີວ່າ “ປະຊາທິປະໄຕເປັນການແກ້ແຄ້ນທີ່
ດີສຸດ.”
A special court in Pakistan Tuesday found former president and military ruler Pervez Musharraf guilty of high treason and sentenced him to death.
This was the first time a military dictator was tried and convicted in court in Pakistan.
Musharraf, who is currently receiving medical treatment in Dubai, came to power through a military coup in 1999. His initial actions received legal cover by the judiciary and subsequently the parliament. It was his imposition of the state of emergency in 2007 that led to the charges against him.
The case has been dragging through the courts since 2014 when Musharraf was indicted. In 2016, he was allowed to leave the country for medical treatment, under what many believe was pressure from the country's powerful military.
He was asked by the judiciary to return and record his testimony multiple times but cited medical reasons for not being able to do so.
Earlier this month, from a hospital in Dubai, Musharraf expressed distrust in the judicial process and said he was being victimized.
The major opposition parties in the country hailed the decision as a bulwark against future military coups. Pakistan has spent more than half of its existence under direct military rule.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, leader of opposition Pakistan People's Party, and son of Pakistan's slain former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, wrote on his Twitter account: "Democracy is the best revenge."