ສານ​ພິ​ເສດ​ຢູ່​ໃນປາ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານໄດ້​ພົບ​ວ່າ ອະ​ດີດ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີທີ່ມາ​ຈາກ​ທະ​ຫານ,

ທ່ານເພີ​ເວ​ສ ມຸ​ສ​ຊາ​ຣັ​ຟ (Pervez Musharraf) ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຜິດຖານ​ຂາຍ​ຊາດຮ້າຍ​

ແຮງ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ປະ​ຫານ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ກ່ຽວ.

ນີ້​ເປັນເທື່ອ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ທີ່​ຈອມ​ຜະ​ເດັດ​ການ​ທະ​ຫານ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຄະ​ດີ ແລະ​ຖືກ​ຕັດ​ສິນ

​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສານ​ປາ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານ.

ທ່ານມຸ​ສ​ຊາ​ຣັ​ຟ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ນີ້ ​ໄດ້​ຮັບການ​ປິ່ນ​ປົວຢູ່​ນະ​ຄອນ​ດູ​ບາຍ ໄດ້ຂຶ້ນ​ກຳ​ອຳ​

ນາດ​ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ເຮັດ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ປະ​ຫານ​ໃນ​ປີ 1999. ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ຂັ້ນ​ຕົ້ນ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​

ຮັບ​ການ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ຢ່າງ​ຖືກ​ຕ້ອງ​ຕາມ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ໂດຍ​ສານ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ ແລະ​ຕິດ​ຕາ​ມ​ມາ​ໂດຍ​

ສະ​ພາ. ມັນກ່ຽວ​ໂຍງ​ກັບການ​ປະ​ກາດ​ພາ​ວະ​ສຸກ​ເສີນໃນປີ 2007 ທີ່​ໄດ້​ນຳ​ພາການ

​ກ່າ​ວ​ຫາ​ຕໍ່​ທ່ານ.

ຄະ​ດີ​ໄດ້​ແກ່​ຍາວ​ຜ່ານ​ສານ​ຕ່າງໆ​ນັບ​ແຕ່​ປີ 2014 ​ເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ​ມາເວ​ລາ​ທ່ານມຸ​ສ​ຊາ​ຣັ​ຟ

ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ລົງ​ໂທດ. ໃນ​ປີ 2016 ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ປະ​ເທດ​

ເພື່ອ​ໄປປິ່ນ​ປົວ ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ອັນ​ທີ່​ຫຼາຍ​ຄົນ​ເຊື່ອ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ຖືກ​ກົດ​ດັນ​ໃຫ້​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ອຳ​

ນາດທະ​ຫານ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ.

ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຖືກຂໍ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໂດຍ​ສານ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ ແລະ​ບັນ​ທຶກ​ຄຳ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ຫຼາຍ​

ຄັ້ງ ແຕ່​ໄດ້​ອ້າງ​ເຫດ​ຜົນ​ທາງ​ການ​ແພດ​ທີ​ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ໄດ້.

ໃນ​ຕົ້ນ​ເດືອນ​ນີ້ຈາ​ກ​ໂຮ​ງ​ໝໍ​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ດູ​ບາຍ ທ່ານມຸ​ສ​ຊາ​ຣັ​ຟໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ຄວາມ​ບໍ່​

ໄວ້​ວ​າງ​ໃຈ​ຕໍ່​ຂັ້ນ​ຕອນ​ທາງ​ດ້ານຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ ແລ​ະ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຕົກເປັນ​ຜູ້​ເຄາະ​ຮ້າຍ.

​ບັນ​ດາ​ພັກ​ຝ່າຍ​ຄ້ານ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນຢູ່​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ ໄດ້​ເຫັນ​ພ້ອ​ມ​ກັ​ບ​ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນທີ່​ແນວ​ແນ່​

ຕໍ່​ການ​ເຮັດ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ປະ​ຫານ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ທະ​ຫານ​ໃນ​ອະ​ນາ​ຄົດ. ປາ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານ​ໄດ້ໃຊ້ເວ

​ລາເຄິ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ​ ຂອງການເປັນ​ເອກ​ກະ​ລາດ ຢູ່​ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ການປົກ​ຄອງຂອງ​ທ​ະ​ຫານ.

​ທ່ານ​ບີ​ລາ​ວາ​ລ ບຸດ​ໂຕ ຊາ​ດາ​ຣີ ຜູ້​ນຳ​ຝ່າ​ຍ​ຄ້ານພັກ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ຂອງປາ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານ ແລະ

​ລູ​ກຊາຍ​ຂອງອະ​ດີດ​ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຂ້າ​ຕາຍ ທ່ານນາງເບ​ນາ​ເຊຍ ບຸດ​ໂຕ

ໄດ້​ຂຽນ​ລົງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ບັນ​ຊີ​ສົ່ງ​ຂໍ້​ຄວາມ​ທວິ​ດເຕີ​ວ່າ “ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ​ເປັນ​ການ​ແກ້​ແຄ້ນ​ທີ່​

ດີ​ສຸດ.”





A special court in Pakistan Tuesday found former president and military ruler Pervez Musharraf guilty of high treason and sentenced him to death.



This was the first time a military dictator was tried and convicted in court in Pakistan.



Musharraf, who is currently receiving medical treatment in Dubai, came to power through a military coup in 1999. His initial actions received legal cover by the judiciary and subsequently the parliament. It was his imposition of the state of emergency in 2007 that led to the charges against him.



The case has been dragging through the courts since 2014 when Musharraf was indicted. In 2016, he was allowed to leave the country for medical treatment, under what many believe was pressure from the country's powerful military.



He was asked by the judiciary to return and record his testimony multiple times but cited medical reasons for not being able to do so.



Earlier this month, from a hospital in Dubai, Musharraf expressed distrust in the judicial process and said he was being victimized.



The major opposition parties in the country hailed the decision as a bulwark against future military coups. Pakistan has spent more than half of its existence under direct military rule.



Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, leader of opposition Pakistan People's Party, and son of Pakistan's slain former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, wrote on his Twitter account: "Democracy is the best revenge."