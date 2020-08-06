ອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີໂຄລອມເບຍ ທ່ານ ອາລວາໂຣ ອູຣິເບ ກຳລັງກັກຕົນເອງຢູ່ບ້ານດ້ວຍໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ

ແຫຼ່ງຂ່າວຂອງປະເທດ ໂຄລອມເບຍ ກ່າວວ່າ ອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ອາລວາໂຣ

ອູຣິເບ ກຳລັງກັກຕົນເອງຢູ່ບ້ານດ້ວຍໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ໃນວັນ ພະຫັດມື້ນີ້.

ສື່ມວນຊົນທ້ອງຖິ່ນໄດ້ລາຍງານໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ວ່າ ທ່ານອຸຣີເບ ໄດ້ຕິດເຊື້ອໄວຣັສ

ຫຼັງຈາກສານສູງສຸດໄດ້ສັ່ງໃຫ້ກັກຂັງທ່ານຢູ່ໃນບ້ານ.

ສານກຳລັງສືບສວນວ່າ ທ່ານ ອູຣີເບ ໄດ້ມີສ່ວນຮ່ວມໃນການວາແຜນຊື້ ຈອບອອຍ

ສັກຂີພວກພິຍານ ໃນຄະດີທີ່ພົວພັນກັບອະດີດກຳລັງທະຫານທີ່ຖືກຕັ້ງຂຶ້ນມາເພື່ອ

ສັງຫານຄູ່ແຂ່ງທາງການເມືອງ.

ທ່ານອູຣີເບ ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນນຶ່ງໃນບັນດານັກການເມືອງທີ່ມີອິດທິພົນທີ່ສຸດຢູ່ໃນໂຄລອມເບຍ

ນັ້ນ, ຖືກລາຍງານວ່າມີສຸຂະພາບແຂງແຮງ ດ້ວຍບໍ່ມີອາການຂອງໄວຣັສ ຢູ່ສວນຂອງ

ທ່ານໃນເມືອງ ຄໍໂດບາ.

ໜັງສືພິມ ແອລ ຕຽມໂປ (El Tiempo) ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ໂບໂກຕາ ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານ ອູຣີເບ

ໄດ້ມີຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງເຖິງຄວາມຢູ່ດີກິນດີຂອງພັນລະຍາຂອງທ່ານ ດ້ວຍລູກຊາຍຂອງ

ເຂົາເຈົ້າ ທ້າວ ເຮໂຣນີໂມ ແລະ ທ້າວ ໂທມັສ ກໍໄດ້ຕິດເຊື້ອ ໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາເຊັ່ນກັນ. ສະພາບການລູກຊາຍຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ຊັດເຈນ.

ໂຄລອມເບຍ ໄດ້ຢືນຢັນໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 345,700 ກໍລະນີ ແລະມີຜູ້ເສຍຊີ

ວິດຫຼາຍກວ່າ 11,000 ຄົນ.

Colombian media outlets say that former President Alvaro Uribe is self-quarantining with the coronavirus Thursday.

The local media reported Wednesday that Uribe was infected with the virus, a day after the Supreme Court ordered that he be placed on house arrest.

The court is investigating if Uribe was involved in a plot to bribe witnesses in a case involving former members of paramilitary death squads.

Uribe, one of the most influential politicians in Colombia, is said to be in good health with no symptoms of the virus at his ranch in Córdoba.

Bogotá's El Tiempo newspaper says Uribe is expressing concern for his wife's well being, with their sons Jerónimo and Tomás also infected with the coronavirus. The status of the couple's sons is unclear.

Colombia has confirmed more than 345,700 cases of the coronavirus and more than 11,000 deaths.