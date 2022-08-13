ນາງເນຈິນາ ຄາລີລີ (Negina Khalili) ແມ່ນອະດີດໄອຍະການແຫ່ງສໍານັກງານໄອຍະການສູງສຸດ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງກາບູລ. ​ໃນວັນທີ 15 ສິງຫາ, ປີ 2021, ເມື່ອກຸ່ມຕາລິບານເຂົ້າ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມປະເທດອັຟການິສຖານ, ນາງໄດ້ຮັບການຂົ່ມຂູ່​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ນຳ​ໄປຂ້າແລະໄດ້ຖືກບັງຄັບໃຫ້ຕ້ອງຍ້າຍໜີອອກນອກປະເທດ. ນາງເລົ່າເລື້ອງຂອງນາງໃຫຟັງ, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ນາງເນຈິນາ ຄາລີລີ, ອະດີດໄອຍະການ ແຫ່ງສໍານັກງານໄອຍະການສູງສຸດ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາດາຣີວ່າ:

ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄື ເນຈິນາ ຄາລີລີ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເຄີຍເປັນຫົວໜ້າໃນການຕໍ່ຕ້ານ ການລ່ວງລະເມີດ ແລະກະທໍາຄວາມຮຸນແຮງຕໍ່ແມ່ຍິງ ຢູ່ທີ່ສໍານັກງານໄອຍະການສູງສຸດ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້ານັ່ງຢູ່ໃນຫ້ອງການຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໃນວັນທີ 15 ສິງຫາ ເມື່ອກຸ່ມກະບົດຕາລິບານ ພາກັນເຂົ້າມາໃນອັຟການິສຖານ.

ມັນເປັນເວລາ 11 ໂມງ 30 ນາທີ ໃນຕອນເຊົ້າ, ເມື່ອຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ສັງເກດເຫັນວ່າ ເພື່ອນຮ່ວມງານຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄົນອື່ນໆກໍາລັງພາກັນຫລົບໜີ.

ເພື່ອນຮ່ວມງານຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄົນນຶ່ງ ເຂົ້າມາໃນຫ້ອງເຮັດວຽກຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ແລ້ວບອກໃຫ້ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໜີ ຍ້ອນວ່າກຸ່ມຕາລີບານໄດ້ໃກ້ເຂົ້າມາ ແລະເບິ່ງຄືວ່າຈະຢຶດອໍານາດ.

ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ຮູ້ເລີຍວ່າຈະເຮັດຈັງໃດ ຫຼືໄປທາງໃດ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຕັດສິນໃຈອອກຈາກຫ້ອງການ ແລະມຸ້ງໜ້າເມືອເຮືອນຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ແຕ່ໄດ້ພົບວ່າ ລົດຕິດຫຼາຍ ເຊິ່ງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ສາມາດຂັບລົດໄປຕໍ່ໄດ້ອີກ.

ດັ່ງນັ້ນ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈຶ່ງໄດ້ອອກຈາກລົດ. ໃນເວລານັ້ນ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໃສ່ເກີບສົ້ນສູງ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າສັງເກດເຫັນວ່າ ທຸກໆຄົນກໍາລັງພາກັນແລ່ນ. ບາງຄົນບອກຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໃຫ້ເອົາຜ້າເບີກາ (burqa) ປົກຫົວໄວ້ ຈຶ່ງບໍ່ມີໃຜຈື່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້.

ຜູ້ຊາຍສອງສາມຄົນ ເຊິ່ງມີທັງຜູ້ເຖົ້າ ແລະຜູ້ໜຸ່ມ, ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ໃສ່ ເຄື່ອງໄປເຮັດວຽກ ແລະໃຊ້ຜ້າປົກຫົວຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄືດັ່ງຄົນທໍາມະດາທົ່ວໄປໃສ່ໃນເວລານັ້ນ ຍ່າງເຂົ້າມາບອກກັບຂ້າພະເຈົ້າວ່າ “ມັນດີແລ້ວເດ ທີ່ປະເທດຫຼົ້ມສະຫຼາຍ” ແລະ “ທັງໝົດນີ້ກໍຍ້ອນພວກແມ່ຍິງຄືເຈົ້າ.”

ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໝັ້ນໃຈໄດ້ວ່າ ບໍ່ມີໃຜຫຼັບຕາລົງໄດ້ເລີຍ ໃນອັຟການິສຖານຄືນນັ້ນ. ບໍ່ມີໃຜທີ່ຈະກ້າຟັງເພງໄດ້.

ເອກະສານທຸກຢ່າງທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າມີເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ ຫຼື ຈາກບ່ອນເຮັດວຽກຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້ານັ້ນ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າພະຍາຍາມທໍາລາຍມັນທັງໝົດ ເນື່ອງຈາກພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຍິນມາວ່າ ພວກຫົວ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງຕາລິບານຈະກວດຄົ້ນເຮືອນ.

ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຍັງຈື່ໄດ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບໂທລະສັບໃນຕອນຫົວຄໍ່າຂອງມື້ນັ້ນ, ແລະຜູ້ທີ່ຢູ່ໃນສາຍ ກໍແມ່ນໃຜຜູ້ນຶ່ງທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເຄີຍດໍາເນີນຄະດີຟ້ອງຮ້ອງ. ຜູ້ຊາຍຄົນນັ້ນກ່າວວ່າ ລາວໄດ້ຮັບອິດສະຫຼະພາບແລ້ວ ແລະລາວຈະຊອກຫາຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ, ລາວຂົ່ມຂູ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າວ່າ ລາວຊິຕາມຂ້າ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ.

ໃນມື້ທີ່ພວກເຮົາພາກັນລົງຈາກລົດໂດຍສານ ໃນເສັ້ນທາງທີ່ໄປເດີ່ນບິນ, ທະຫານຂອງພວກຕາລິບານຈໍານວນນຶ່ງ ບອກພວກເຮົາວ່າ ໂຊກບໍ່ດີປານໃດທີ່ພວກເຂົາບໍ່ພົບພວກເຮົາໄວກວ່ານີ້, ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ພວກເຂົາຕ້ອງໄດ້ຂ້າພວກເຮົາ ຖ້າພວກເຂົາສາມາດ.

ມັນເປັນການຕັດສິນໃຈຍາກຫຼາຍ ທີ່ຈະຕ້ອງຈາກປະເທດຂອງຕົນເອງ. ຂ້າພະ ເຈົ້າຢູ່ເຄິ່ງກາງການຕັດສິນໃຈລະຫວ່າງອາໄສຢູ່ໃນປະເທດຕໍ່ໄປ ແລະຕ້ອງໄດ້ຈາກປະເທດນີ້ໄປ, ແລະເມື່ອຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເຫັນບັນຫາ ແລະການຂົ່ມຂູ່ຕ່າງໆ, ຂ້າ ພະເຈົ້າຈຶ່ງຈໍາເປັນຕ້ອງຕັດສິນໃຈອອກຈາກປະເທດນີ້.

ພວກເຮົາພາກັນເຂົ້າໄປໃນເດີ່ນບິນຕອນ 4 ໂມງເຊົ້າ ແລະພາກັນລໍຖ້າສາຍການບິນຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ຄື້ນຄວາມຮ້ອນຈາກດວງຕາເວັນ ໄດ້ເຜົາໄໝ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ຮ້ອນຂຶ້ນ, ເດັກນ້ອຍພາກັນຮ້ອງໄຫ້. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າສັງເກດເຫັນແມ່ຍິງທີ່ກໍາລັງຖືພາ, ເຊິ່ງບາງຄົນກໍເກີດລູກຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ.

ມັນຍາກ ທີ່ບໍ່ສາມາດດໍາເນີນການໃດໆໄດ້ເລີຍ, ແລະກໍຖືກບັງຄັບໃຫ້ຕ້ອງໜີອອກຈາກປະເທດຂອງເຈົ້າ ແລະປະຊາຊົນຂອງເຈົ້າ, ບໍ່ມີທາງເລືອກອື່ນ ແຕ່ ຈໍາເປັນຕ້ອງໄດ້ໜີ, ເຊິ່ງບາງຄົນອາດຈະພົບກັບອະນາຄົດທີ່ດີຂຶ້ນ ແລະມີຊີວິດທີ່ດີກວ່າເກົ່າ.

Negina Khalili is a former Afghan prosecutor for the Attorney General's Office in Kabul. On August 15, 2021, when the Taliban took over Afghanistan, she received death threats and was forced to evacuate the country. She shares her story.

Negina Khalili, Former Afghan Prosecutor for Attorney General's Office, Female in Dari

I am Negina Khalili. I was the head of eliminating harassment and violence against women at the Attorney General's Office. I was in my office on August 15th, when the Taliban came to Afghanistan.

It was 11:30 a.m. when I noticed that all my colleagues were fleeing.

One of my colleagues entered my office and told me to flee because the Taliban were close and were likely to take over.

I didn't know what to do or where to go. I decided to leave the office and head home but realized that traffic was bad and I couldn't use the car.

So, I got out of the car. I was wearing high heels. I noticed that everyone was running. Someone told me to put on a burqa so that no one would recognize me.

A few men — older men and younger men — despite me wearing my work clothes and covering my head in a way that was normal in Afghanistan at that time — told me that "it's a good thing that the country has fallen" and "it's all because of you women."

I'm sure no one slept that night in Afghanistan. No one had the courage to listen to music.

Every document that I had in English or from work I tried to destroy because we had heard that the Taliban would search homes.

I remember receiving a phone call in the evening that day, and the person on the line was someone I had prosecuted. He said that he was free and he would find me. He threatened me and said that he would kill me.

The day we were getting off the buses en route to the airport, some Taliban soldiers told us that it was unfortunate that they hadn't found us sooner, meaning they would have killed us if they could.

It was a difficult decision to leave my country. I was at a crossroads between staying and leaving, but once I looked at the situation and the threats, I was forced to leave the country.

We entered the airport at 4 a.m., waiting for our flight. The heat from the sun was scorching hot. Kids were crying. I noticed pregnant women and some even past their due date there.

It is difficult to not be able to do anything and be forced to leave your country and your people — to not have any other option but to escape, which for some might lead to a great future and a better life.