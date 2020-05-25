ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຈີນ ເດືອນວ່າ ການແຊກແຊງໃດໆ ຈາກຕ່າງປະເທດ ຈະຮັບເອົາບໍ່ໄດ້

ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງຈີນ ທ່ານຫວັງ ຢີ ກ່າວເຕືອນປະເທດຕາເວັນຕົກ ແລະຄົນອື່ນໆທຸກຄົນວ່າ “ບໍ່ມີການແຊກແຊງຈາກພາຍນອກໃດໆ ທີ່ຈະຮັບເອົາໄດ້” ໃນຂະນະທີ່ປັກກິ່ງກຳລັງພິຈາລະນາກົດໝາຍຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງສະບັບໃໝ່ເພື່ອໃຊ້ຢູ່ພາຍໃນຮົງກົງ ທີ່ປົກຄອງຕົນເອງເຄິ່ງນຶ່ງ.

“ການແຊກແຊງເຂົ້າພາຍໃນກິດຈະການຂອງຮົງກົງຈາກຕ່າງະເທດທີ່ບໍ່ຖືກຕ້ອງຕາມກົດໝາຍຫຼາຍເກີນໄປ ທີ່ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງຈີນ ຢູ່ໃນຄວາມອັນຕະລາຍຮ້າຍແຮງ” ທ່ານຫວັງ ໄດ້ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນກອງປະຊຸມຖະແຫລງຂ່າວໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້.

ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຂໍ້ສະເໜີດັ່ງກ່າວ “ບໍ່ມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ສິດທິ ແລະເສລີພາບ ທີ່ພົນລະເມືອງຊາວຮົງກົງໄດ້ຮັບ. ແລະມັນບໍ່ມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ສິດອັນຊອບທຳແລະຜົນປະໂຫຍດຕ່າງໆຂອງບັນດານັກລົງທຶນຊາວຕ່າງປະເທດ ຢູ່ໃນຮົງກົງ.”

ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວໄປອີກວ່າ ປະຊາຊົນ “ບໍ່ຈຳເປັນຕ້ອງມາເປັນຫ່ວງເປັນໃຍ” ນຳການຈັດແຈງໃນດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງໃໝ່ນີ້.

“ປະຊາຊົນຄວນມີຄວາມໝັ້ນໃຈຂຶ້ນຕື່ມ” ທ່ານຫວັງໄດ້ກ່າວໄປ ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ ກໍໄດ້ກ່າວຢ່າງຈະແຈ້ງວ່າ ຈີນ ມີ “ຫລັກການ ແລະກ້າຫານ. ພວກເຮົາຈະຕອບໂຕ້ຄືນຕໍ່ການກ່າວດູຖືກໃດໆທີ່ຈົງໃຈ ເພື່ອຈະໄດ້ປົກປ້ອງກຽດແລະສັກສີປະເທດຊາດຂອງພວກເຮົາ ແລະພວກເຮົາຈະໂຕ້ແຍ້ງທຸກການໃສ່ຮ້າຍປ້າຍສີ ທີ່ບໍ່ມີມູນຄວາມຈິງທັງຫຼາຍນັ້ນ ດ້ວຍຄວາມແທ້ຈິງ.”

ກົດໝາຍໃໝ່ດັ່ງກ່າວ ຈະຫ້າມອັນທີ່ທາງການຈີນ ຖືວ່າເປັນ ການແຍກໂຕອອກ ການໂຄ່ນລົ້ມ ແລະສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເອີ້ນວ່າ ການເຄື່ອນໄວກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ພາຍໃນຮົງກົງ ຊຶ່ງປັກກິ່ງ ກ່າວວ່າ ເປັນໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ຕໍ່ຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດ.

ສະພາປະຊາຊົນຂອງຈີນ ຄາດໝາຍວ່າ ຈະຮັບຮອງເອົາກົດໝາຍໃໝ່ດັ່ງກ່າວຢ່າງກວ້າງຂວາງໃນອາທິດໜ້າຈະມາເຖິງນີ້.

ທີ່ປຶກສາດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ໂຣເບີດ ໂອບຣາຍແອນ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ລາຍການ Face the Nation ຂອງໂທລະພາບ CBS ໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ວ່າ ຈີນ ກຳລັງປະເຊີນໜ້າ ມາດຕະການລົງໂທດຕ່າງໆຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຖ້າຫາກຈີນ ດຳເນີນການຕໍ່ໄປກັບຂໍ້ສະເໜີກົດໝາຍນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານໂອບຣາຍແອນ ກ່າວໄປວ່າ “ແລະຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ບໍ່ສາມາດເຫັນວ່າ ຮົງກົງຈະຍັງຄົງເປັນສູນກາງດ້ານການເງິນຂອງເອເຊຍໄດ້ແນວໃດ ຖ້າຫາກພັກຄອມມິວນິສຂອງຈີນ ດຳເນີນການຕໍ່ໄປ ແລະຈັດຕັ້ງປະຕິບັດ ກົດໝາຍຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດນີ້ ແລະເຂົ້າຄຸ້ມຄອງຮົງກົງ.”

ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໄມຄ໌ ພອມພຽວ ໄດ້ເອີ້ນກົດໝາຍດັ່ງກ່າວວ່າ ເປັນ "ການປະກາດການທຳລາຍ" ລະບົບການປົກຄອງດ້ວຍຕົນເອງສຳລັບຮົງກົງ.

ຢູ່ໃນຮົງກົງມື້ວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ຕຳຫຼວດໄດ້ຍິງແກັສນ້ຳຕາ ແລະສີດນ້ຳໃສ່ພວກປະທ້ວງເພື່ອປະຊາທິປິະໄຕ ຕໍ່ຕ້ານກົດໝາຍໃໝ່ດັ່ງກ່າວ. ປະມານ 180 ຄົນຖືກຈັບກຸມໄປ.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is warning the West and everyone else that “no external interference will be tolerated” as Beijing considers a new security law inside semi-autonomous Hong Kong.

“Excessive unlawful foreign meddling in Hong Kong affairs has placed China’s national security in serious jeopardy,” Wang said at a news conference Sunday.

He said the proposal “does not affect the rights and freedoms enjoyed by Hong Kong residents. And it does not affect the legitimate rights and interests of foreign investors in Hong Kong.”

He said people are becoming “unnecessarily worried” about the new security arrangements.

“People should have more confidence,” he said, while at the same time making it clear that China has “principles and guts. We will push back against any deliberate insult to resolutely defend our national honor and dignity and we will refute all groundless slander with facts.”

The new law would ban what Chinese authorities regard as secessionist, subversive, and what they call terrorist activities inside Hong Kong which Beijing says threatens national security.

The Chinese parliament is widely expected to rubber-stamp its approval later this week.

U.S. National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien told CBS’s Face the Nation Sunday that China is facing U.S. sanctions if it carries out the proposal.

“And I can’t see how Hong Kong remains the Asian financial center if the Chinese Communist Party goes through and implements this national security law and takes over Hong Kong,” O'Brien said.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has called it the “death knell” for Hong Kong autonomy.

In Hong Kong on Sunday, police fired tear gas and water cannons at pro-democracy demonstrators against the new law. About 180 people were arrested.