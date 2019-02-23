ກອງປະຊຸມ ສຸດຍອດ ທີ່ຫວຽດນາມ ລະຫວ່າງ ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ກັບ ທ່ານ ກິມ

ບາງທີ ຄວາມສຳເລັດອັນໃຫຍ່ຫຼວງທີ່ສຸດ ຂອງກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດ ລະຫວ່າງ ທ່ານ

ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ກັບທ່ານ ກິມຈົງອຶນ ກໍຄື ການທີ່ມັນເກີດຂຶ້ນໄດ້ ເທົ່ານັ້ນເອງ. ແຕ່ວ່າ ເວ

ລາພວກເພິ່ນທັງສອງພົບພໍ້ກັນອີກ ໃນອາທິດໜ້າ ຊຶ່ງເບິ່ງຄືວ່າ ຈະບໍ່ເປັນການດີພໍ.

ບິລ ກາໂລ ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ມີລາຍງານເພີ້ມຕື່ມ ກ່ຽວກັບ ກັບຄວາມຄາດຫວັງທີ່ສູງ

ສົ່ງກວ່າ ຢູ່ໃນກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດຄັ້ງທີສອງທີ່ຫວຽດນາມ ລະຫວ່າງທ່ານທຣຳກັບ

ທ່ານກິມ ດັ່ງສາລີ ຈະສະເໜີລາຍລະອຽດ ໃນອັນ ດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ເມື່ອປີກາຍນີ້ຢູ່ສິງກະໂປ ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ກັບທ່ານ ກິມຈົງອຶນ ເຫັນດີນຳ ກັນວ່າ ຈະ

ເຮັດວຽກ “ມຸ້ງໜ້າໄປສູ່ການລົບລ້າງນິວເຄລຍຢ່າງສິ້ນເຊີງ ຈາກ ແຫລມເກົາຫລີ.”

ຢູ່ຫວຽດນາມ ມັນຈະມີຄວາມກົດດັນ ໃຫ້ສ້າງຄວາມກະຈ່າງແຈ້ງສຳລັບແນວ ຄິດ

ດັ່ງກ່າວ ບໍ່ວ່າມັນຈະເປັນຫົນທາງໃດແລະວິທີໃດ ໃນການປະຕິບັດສິ່ງດັ່ງ ກ່າວ

ດັ່ງທ່ານ Robert Manning ຈາກສະພາອັດແລນຕິກເວົ້າວ່າ: “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ

ມັນຈະມີຄວາມກົດດັນໃສ່ທັງສອງຝ່າຍເພື່ອໃຫ້ໄດ້ຮັບໝາກ ຜົນເປັນໂຕເປັນຕົນ ບໍ່ຄືກັນກັບກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດເທື່ອທຳອິດ. ບໍ່ດັ່ງນັ້ນ ຂ້າ ພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ມັນຈະ

ຖືກໝາຍກາ ວ່າລົ້ມແຫລວ ແລ້ວພວກເຮົາກໍຈະກັບຄືນ ໄປຫາຈຸດເລີ້ມຕົ້ນອີກ.”

ສະຫະລັດຢາກໃຫ້ເກົາຫລີເໜືອ ເອົາບາດກ້າວ ທີ່ເປັນແກ່ນສານໄປສູ່ການລົບ

ລ້າງອາວຸດ ນິວເຄລຍ ເຊັ່ນທຳລາຍສະຖານທີ່ສຳຄັນຂອງນິວເຄລຍ ຫລືບໍ່ ກໍມອບ

ບັນຊີຂອງນິວເຄລຍແລະລູກສອນໄຟໃຫ້. ສ່ວນເກົາຫລີເໜືອ ແມ່ນຢາກ ໃຫ້ສະ

ຫະ|ລັດຜ່ອນເບົາລົງ ເລື້ອງການລົງໂທດດ້ານເສດຖະກິດ. ຫຼື​ການສິ້ນ​ສຸດລົງ​ຂອງ

ສົງ​ຄາມ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ທາງ​ການ ໃນ​ຊຸມ​ປີ 1950.

ຫາກແຕ່ວ່າ ສິ່ງທີ່ປາກົດອອກມາ ທີ່ມີຜົນດີ ກໍອາດຈະແມ່ນ ການຕົກລົງມອບ ການ

ດຳເນີນງານ ໃຫ້ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂັ້ນຕໍ່າລົງເພື່ອຈັດຕັ້ງປະຕິບັດ ດັ່ງທີ່ທ່ານ James

McKeon ຈາກສູນກາງຄວບຄຸມອາວຸດ ແລະຫ້າມເຜີຍແຜ່ອາວຸດ ກ່າວວ່າ: “ພວກຜູ້

ນຳທັງສອງປະເທດນີ້ ຈະບໍ່ສາມາດແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາໄດ້ໝົດທຸກ ຢ່າງດ້ວຍຕົວຂອງພວກ

ເພິ່ນເອງ.ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ຄິດວ່າ ພວກເພິ່ນມີຄວາມເຂົ້າ ໃຈພໍ ທີ່ຈະແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາທີ່ສະ

ຫລັບສັບຊ້ອນແທ້ໆນີ້ໄດ້ ຊຶ່ງພວກທ່ານຈຳເປັນ ຈະຕ້ອງມີນັກວິທະຍາສາດ ຈະຕ້ອງ

ໄດ້ມີຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານດ້ານເທັກນິກມາຊ່ອຍ.”

ມັນມີຮ່ອງຮອຍສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ຫວຽດນາມຈະເປັນບ່ອນທີ່ໃຫ້ໝາກຜົນ ຫລາຍ

ກວ່າສິງກະໂປ.

ໃນການຫ້າງຫາ ສຳລັບກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດຄັ້ງນີ້ ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຈັດ

ກອງປະຊຸມຫລາຍລະດັບ ກັບຄູ່ຕຳແໜ່ງຝ່າຍເກົາຫລີເໜືອມາແລ້ວ.

ແລະທີ່ຫວຽດນາມ ທັງສອງຝ່າຍຈະມີເວລາສອງມື້ ສຳລັບກອງປະຊຸມ ແທນ ທີ່ຈະ

ແມ່ນມື້ດຽວ ເພື່ອຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ຄວາມຄືບໜ້າ ມີແກ່ນສານ ເລື້ອງຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ ນິວເຄລຍນີ້.



Perhaps the biggest achievement of the first summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un was that it happened at all. But when the two leaders meet again next week, that likely won't be good enough. More from VOA's Bill Gallo on the high expectations for the second Trump-Kim summit in Vietnam.



Last year in Singapore, Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un agreed to work toward the "complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula."



In Vietnam, there will be pressure to clarify what that idea even means, and how to start implementing it.

(Robert Manning, Atlantic Council)

"I think there's pressure on both sides to have a tangible outcome, unlike the first summit. Otherwise, I think it's going to be branded a failure. And then we're back to square one."



The U.S. wants North Korea to take a tangible step toward dismantling its nuclear weapons, such as destroying a key nuclear site...



...or providing a list of its nuclear and missile inventory.



North Korea wants the U.S. to provide sanctions relief...



...or a formal end to the 1950s Korean War.



But the most productive outcome could be an agreement to hand the process off to lower level officials.



(James McKeon, Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation)

"The two leaders of the countries can't solve everything themselves. I don't think they have a thorough enough understanding to be able to take care of some of these really complex issues that you're going to need scientists on, you're going to need technical experts on."



There are signs Vietnam will be more substantive than Singapore.



In preparation for the summit, U.S. officials have held more working level meetings with their North Korean counterparts.



And in Vietnam, the two sides will have two days of meetings, rather than just one to make concrete progress on a nuclear deal.