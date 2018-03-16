ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 4 ຄົນ ເສຍຊີວິດ 10 ເຂົ້າໂຮງໝໍ ຫຼັງຈາກຂົວຂ້າມທາງ ທີ່ລັດຟລໍຣິດາ ພັງລົງມາ

ທ່ານໝໍ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ໂຮງໝໍ​ຂອງ​ທ່າ​ນຢູ່​ນະຄອນ​ໄມ​ອາ​ມີ ລັດ​ຟລໍຣິດາ ​ໄດ້​ ຮັບເອົາ

10 ຄົນ ທີ່​ໄດ້ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້​ ເວລາ​ຂົວ​ຂ້າມ​ທາງ​ຮາຍ​ເວ ທີ່​ກຳລັງ​ກໍ່

ສ້າງ​ຢູ່ນັ້ນ ໄດ້ພັງ​ລົງ​ມາ ທັບ​ເອົາ​ລົດ​ຫຼາຍ​ຄັນ.

ດຣ. ມາຣຄ໌ ​ແມັກ​ເຄນ​ນີ ຫົວໜ້າ​ພະ​ແນ​ກສຸກ​ເສີນ ທີ່​ສູນ​ກາງ​ການແພດ​ປະຈຳ​ເຂດ

ເຄັນ​ດອລ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ແລງ​ວັນ​ພະຫັດວານີ້ມີ​ສອງ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ​ສາຫັດ.

ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ມາ​ເຖິງໂຮງໝໍ ໂດຍທີ່ຫົວ​ໃຈ​ບໍ່​ເຕັ້ນແລ້ວ ​ແຕ່​ໄດ້​ຟື້ນ​ຄືນມາ

​ໃນ​ຂະນະທີ່​ອີກຜູ້​ນຶ່ງ​ ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາ​ເຈັບ​ສາຫັດ​ຕໍ່ສະໝອງ.

ດຣ. ​ແມັກ​ເຄນ​ນີ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ອີກ​ແປດ​ຄົນ​ແມ່ນ​ຢູ່​ສະພາບທີ່​ທຸ່ນ​ທ່ຽງ​ແລ້ວ “ໂດຍມີທຸກໆ

ຢ່າງ ນັບ​ແຕ່​ກາ​ນບວມຊໍ້າ ​ໄປຫາການມີບາດແຜ ​ຕະຫຼອດຈົນກະດູກ​ຫັກ.”

ຕຳຫຼວດ​ກ່າວ​ກ່ອນໜ້ານັ້ນ ໃນວັນ​ພະຫັດວານນີ້​ວ່າ ການ​ປະຕິບັດ​ງານຊອກ​ຄົ້ນ​ຫາ​

ຢ່າງ​ເຕັມທີ່​ໄດ້​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ໄປ ​ຢູ່​ບ່ອນ​ເກີດ​ເຫ​ດລະຫວ່າງ​ມະຫາວິທະຍາ​ໄລ​ນາ​ໆຊາດ

ຟລໍຣິດາ​ ​ແລະ​ຫໍ​ພັກ​ນັກ​ສຶກສາ.

ຫົວໜ້າ​ໜ່ວຍດັບ​ເພີງ ໃນເຂດເມືອງ​ເດດ ແລະນະຄອນໄມ​ອາ​ມີ ທ່າ​ນ​ເດ​ບ ດາວນີ

ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ສີ່​ສົບ​ໄດ້​ພົບ​ເຫັນ ​ຢູ່​ຕາມຊາກ​ຫັກ​ພັງ.

ຕຳຫຼວດ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ລົດແປດ​ຄັນ​ ຖືກຊາກ​ຫັກ​ພັງທັບຢູ່.

ຂົວ​ດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້​ສ້າງ​ຂຶ້ນ ​ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ນັກຮຽນ ​ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາ​ໄລນາ​ໆຊາດ

ຟລໍຣິດາ​ ໄດ້​ຂ້າມໄປມາ​ຢ່າງ​ສະບາຍ ​ຂ້າມທາງຮາ​ຍ​ເວ 8 ເລນ ທີ່​ມີລົດ​ແລ່ນຫຼາຍ

ແລະບາງ​ຄັ້ງ​ກໍເປັນ​ອັນ​ຕະລາຍ ​ໃນເມືອງ​ສວິ​ຕວໍ​ເຕີ ຊຶ່ງເປັນເມືອງ​ນ້ອຍໆ​ທາງ​

ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ ຂອງ​ນະຄອນ​ໄມ​ອາ​ມີ.

​ໃນ​ອັນ​ທີ່​ຮ້ອງ​ວ່າ ການເລັ່ງມື​ສ້າງ​ຂົວ​ຂ້າມຢ່າງ​ວ່ອງໄວ ​ຊຶ່ງເປັນ​ພາກສ່ວນອັນສຸດ

ທ້າຍ ທີ່ໜັກ 950 ​ໂຕນ​ ເພື່ອ​ສຳ​ເລັດ​ເສັດສິ້ນການສ້າງຂົວ​ທີ່ປະກອບເຂົ້າກັນເພື່ອ

ຂ້າມ​ທາ​ງຮາ​ຍ​ເວ. ຂົວ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ໃຊ້​ລົດ​ບັນທຸກ​ພິ​ເສດ ເພື່ອຍ້າຍ​ແລະ​ນຳໄປຕັ້ງໄວ້

ຢູ່ສະຖານທີ່ແຫ່ງນັ້ນ ​ພຽງ​ແຕ່​ຫົກ​ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້ ​ເພື່ອ​ຫລີກລ່ຽງ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ມີ

ການລົບ​ກວນ​ການ​ຈະລາຈອນໄປມາ.

ຂົວ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ ມີກຳນົດທີ່​ຈະ​ເປີ​ດໃຊ້ ​ໃຫ້ຜູ້ຄົ​ນຂ້າມໄປມາໄດ້ ​ໃນ​ປີໜ້າ​ນີ້.

A doctor says his hospital in Miami, Florida, has received 10 people who were injured Thursday when a pedestrian bridge under construction collapsed across a highway, crushing a number of cars.

Dr. Mark McKenney, the trauma medical director at Kendall Regional Medical Center, said late Thursday that two of the people were critically injured. He said. one arrived in cardiac arrest, but was revived, while the other has a serious brain injury.

McKenney said the other eight people were in stable condition with “everything from bruises and abrasions, all the way to broken bones.”

Police said earlier Thursday a full search and rescue operation was under way at the site between the campus of Florida International University and student housing.

Miami-Dade Country Fire Chief Dave Downey said four bodies were found in the wreckage.

Police said eight cars were trapped under the rubble.

The bridge was put up to allow students from Florida International University to easily cross a busy and sometimes dangerous eight-lane highway in Sweetwater, a small city east of downtown Miami.

The final 950-ton section that completed the bridge was assembled at a site along the highway and installed in just one day last Saturday to avoid disrupting traffic.

The bridge was set to be open for pedestrians next year.

School officials and the company that built the bridge, Munilla Construction Management, hailed the project as a major achievement.

MCM said on Twitter it is "devastated" and will conduct a full investigation as well as cooperate with other investigators, including the National Transportation Safety Board.

Florida International University is closed for spring break. The timing of the holiday may have prevented an even bigger tragedy.

WATCH: Rescue workers probe debris for victims

WATCH: Aerial view of Florida pedestrian bridge collapse