ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 4 ຄົນ ເສຍຊີວິດ 10 ເຂົ້າໂຮງໝໍ ຫຼັງຈາກຂົວຂ້າມທາງ ທີ່ລັດຟລໍຣິດາ ພັງລົງມາ

ທ່ານໝໍຄົນນຶ່ງກ່າວວ່າ ໂຮງໝໍຂອງທ່ານຢູ່ນະຄອນໄມອາມີ ລັດຟລໍຣິດາ ໄດ້ ຮັບເອົາ
10 ຄົນ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ເວລາຂົວຂ້າມທາງຮາຍເວ ທີ່ກຳລັງກໍ່
ສ້າງຢູ່ນັ້ນ ໄດ້ພັງລົງມາ ທັບເອົາລົດຫຼາຍຄັນ.
ດຣ. ມາຣຄ໌ ແມັກເຄນນີ ຫົວໜ້າພະແນກສຸກເສີນ ທີ່ສູນກາງການແພດປະຈຳເຂດ
ເຄັນດອລ ກ່າວວ່າ ໃນຕອນແລງວັນພະຫັດວານີ້ມີສອງຄົນໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບສາຫັດ.
ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ຄົນນຶ່ງໄດ້ມາເຖິງໂຮງໝໍ ໂດຍທີ່ຫົວໃຈບໍ່ເຕັ້ນແລ້ວ ແຕ່ໄດ້ຟື້ນຄືນມາ
ໃນຂະນະທີ່ອີກຜູ້ນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ຮັບບາເຈັບສາຫັດຕໍ່ສະໝອງ.
ດຣ. ແມັກເຄນນີ ກ່າວວ່າ ອີກແປດຄົນແມ່ນຢູ່ສະພາບທີ່ທຸ່ນທ່ຽງແລ້ວ “ໂດຍມີທຸກໆ
ຢ່າງ ນັບແຕ່ການບວມຊໍ້າ ໄປຫາການມີບາດແຜ ຕະຫຼອດຈົນກະດູກຫັກ.”
ຕຳຫຼວດກ່າວກ່ອນໜ້ານັ້ນ ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ວ່າ ການປະຕິບັດງານຊອກຄົ້ນຫາ
ຢ່າງເຕັມທີ່ໄດ້ດຳເນີນໄປ ຢູ່ບ່ອນເກີດເຫດລະຫວ່າງມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລນາໆຊາດ
ຟລໍຣິດາ ແລະຫໍພັກນັກສຶກສາ.
ຫົວໜ້າໜ່ວຍດັບເພີງ ໃນເຂດເມືອງເດດ ແລະນະຄອນໄມອາມີ ທ່ານເດບ ດາວນີ
ກ່າວວ່າ ສີ່ສົບໄດ້ພົບເຫັນ ຢູ່ຕາມຊາກຫັກພັງ.
ຕຳຫຼວດກ່າວວ່າ ລົດແປດຄັນ ຖືກຊາກຫັກພັງທັບຢູ່.
ຂົວດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ສ້າງຂຶ້ນ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ພວກນັກຮຽນ ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລນາໆຊາດ
ຟລໍຣິດາ ໄດ້ຂ້າມໄປມາຢ່າງສະບາຍ ຂ້າມທາງຮາຍເວ 8 ເລນ ທີ່ມີລົດແລ່ນຫຼາຍ
ແລະບາງຄັ້ງກໍເປັນອັນຕະລາຍ ໃນເມືອງສວິຕວໍເຕີ ຊຶ່ງເປັນເມືອງນ້ອຍໆທາງ
ພາກຕາເວັນອອກ ຂອງນະຄອນໄມອາມີ.
ໃນອັນທີ່ຮ້ອງວ່າ ການເລັ່ງມືສ້າງຂົວຂ້າມຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວ ຊຶ່ງເປັນພາກສ່ວນອັນສຸດ
ທ້າຍ ທີ່ໜັກ 950 ໂຕນ ເພື່ອສຳເລັດເສັດສິ້ນການສ້າງຂົວທີ່ປະກອບເຂົ້າກັນເພື່ອ
ຂ້າມທາງຮາຍເວ. ຂົວດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ໃຊ້ລົດບັນທຸກພິເສດ ເພື່ອຍ້າຍແລະນຳໄປຕັ້ງໄວ້
ຢູ່ສະຖານທີ່ແຫ່ງນັ້ນ ພຽງແຕ່ຫົກຊົ່ວໂມງໃນວັນເສົາແລ້ວນີ້ ເພື່ອຫລີກລ່ຽງ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ມີ
ການລົບກວນການຈະລາຈອນໄປມາ.
ຂົວດັ່ງກ່າວ ມີກຳນົດທີ່ຈະເປີດໃຊ້ ໃຫ້ຜູ້ຄົນຂ້າມໄປມາໄດ້ ໃນປີໜ້ານີ້.
A doctor says his hospital in Miami, Florida, has received 10 people who were injured Thursday when a pedestrian bridge under construction collapsed across a highway, crushing a number of cars.
Dr. Mark McKenney, the trauma medical director at Kendall Regional Medical Center, said late Thursday that two of the people were critically injured. He said. one arrived in cardiac arrest, but was revived, while the other has a serious brain injury.
McKenney said the other eight people were in stable condition with “everything from bruises and abrasions, all the way to broken bones.”
Police said earlier Thursday a full search and rescue operation was under way at the site between the campus of Florida International University and student housing.
Miami-Dade Country Fire Chief Dave Downey said four bodies were found in the wreckage.
Police said eight cars were trapped under the rubble.
The bridge was put up to allow students from Florida International University to easily cross a busy and sometimes dangerous eight-lane highway in Sweetwater, a small city east of downtown Miami.
The final 950-ton section that completed the bridge was assembled at a site along the highway and installed in just one day last Saturday to avoid disrupting traffic.
The bridge was set to be open for pedestrians next year.
School officials and the company that built the bridge, Munilla Construction Management, hailed the project as a major achievement.
MCM said on Twitter it is "devastated" and will conduct a full investigation as well as cooperate with other investigators, including the National Transportation Safety Board.
Florida International University is closed for spring break. The timing of the holiday may have prevented an even bigger tragedy.
WATCH: Rescue workers probe debris for victims
WATCH: Aerial view of Florida pedestrian bridge collapse
