ຕຳຫຼວດພົບເຫັນສົບຂອງຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍທຸກຄົນ ທີ່ຖືກກອບກູ້ ອອກຈາກ ຂົວທີ່ພັງລົງມາ

ຕຳຫຼວດໃນລັດ ຟລໍຣິດາ ຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ເຊື່ອວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຄົ້ນ ພົບສົບຂອງຜູ້

ເຄາະຮ້າຍທັງໝົດ ຈາກຊາກຫັກພັງຂອງຂົວຄົນຍ່າງ ທີ່ໄດ້ພັງລົງມາເມື່ອສັບປະດາ

ແລ້ວນີ້ ໃນທາງດ່ວນທີ່ມີລົດໜາແໜ້ນ. ສົບຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດ 5 ສົບໄດ້ຖືກກອບກູ້ອອກມາ

ຈາກຊາກຫັກພັງໃນວັນ ເສົາວານນີ້.

ທ່ານ ຮວນ ເປເຣສ ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການກົມຕຳຫຼວດ ໄມອາມີ-ເດດກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຈະ

ກວດເບິ່ງຄືນອິີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ ແລະ ຮັບປະກັນວ່າ ມັນ ຈະບໍ່ມີຄົນອື່ນອີກຢູ່ທາງລຸ່ມນັ້ນ, ແຕ່

ພວກເຮົາຂ້ອນຂ້າງຈະໝັ້ນໃຈແລ້ວວ່າ ບໍ່ມີໃຜເຫຼືອຢູ່ຫັ້ນອີກ.”

ຜູ້ຖືກເຄາະຮ້າຍອີກຄົນນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດຢູ່ໂຮງໝໍ ຫຼັງຈາກຂົວດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ພັງລົງ.

ຂົວທີ່ມີລາຄາ 14 ລ້ານ 2 ແສນໂດລາ, ເຊິ່ງມີກຳນົດທີ່ຈະເປີດໃຊ້ ໃນປີໜ້ານັ້ນ, ມີລວງ

ຍາວຂ້າມຖະໜົນ 8 ເລນ ແລະ ຄອງນໍ້ານຶ່ງຄອງ ເພື່ອສະໜອງການເດີນທາງຂ້າມທີ່

ງ່າຍດາຍໃຫ້ແກ່ບັນດານັກຮຽນຂອງ ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ສາກົນລັດ ຟລໍຣິດາ, ໄປສູ່ຊຸມ

ຊົນ ສວີດວໍເທີ "Sweetwater" ບ່ອນທີ່ນັກຮຽນສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ນັ້ນ ອາໄສຢູ່. ນັກຮຽນຄົນນຶ່ງ

ໄດ້ຖືກລົດຕຳເສຍຊີວິດເມື່ອປີກາຍນີ້ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ລາວ ກຳລັງຍ່າງຂ້າມທາງດ່ວນດັ່ງ

ກ່າວ.



Police in the U.S. state of Florida believe they have recovered all the bodies of victims from the wreckage of a pedestrian bridge that collapsed last week over a busy highway.

Five bodies were pulled from the wreckage Saturday.



Juan Perez, Miami-Dade Police Department director, said, "We're going to go once again and make sure that there's nobody else down there, but we're pretty confident that no one's left."



Another victim died in the hospital after the collapse.



The $14.2 million bridge, set to open next year, spanned eight lanes of traffic and a canal to give students of Florida International University an easy crossing to the community of Sweetwater, where many of them live. A student was struck by a vehicle and killed last year while walking across the highway.