5 ຄົນ ຖືກຂ້າຕາຍ ຂະນະທີ່ ພວກປະທ້ວງ ຫຼາຍພັນຄົນ ຮຽກຮ້ອງ ໃຫ້ມີການປົກຄອງ ໂດຍພົນລະເຮືອນ

ບັນດາທ່ານໝໍຊາວຊູດານກຸ່ມນຶ່ງ ກ່າວວ່າ 5 ຄົນໄດ້ຖືກຂ້າຕາຍ ແລະອີກຫຼາຍຄົນ

ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບສາຫັດ ໃນວັນຂອງການເດີນຂະບວນປະທ້ວງ ຕໍ່ຕ້ານການປົກຄອງ

ຂອງທະຫານທີ່ສືບຕໍ່ມາ ຢູ່ໃນຊູດານ.

ພວກປະທ້ວງຫຼາຍສິບພັນຄົນ ໄດ້ພາກັນໂຮມຊຸມນຸມ ຢູ່ທົ່ວປະເທດ ໃນວັນອາທິດ

ວານນີ້ ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ມີລັດຖະບານຂອງພົນລະເຮືອນ ເກືອບວ່າ 3 ເດືອນຜ່ານມາ

ຫຼັງຈາກ ກອງກຳລັງທະຫານ ໄດ້ຂັບໄລ່ ທ່ານໂອມາຣ ອາລ-ບາເຊຍ ຈອມຜະເດັດ

ການ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ປົກຄອງປະເທດມາເປັນເວລາຍາວນານ ອອກຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງ.

ພວກເດີນຂະບວນປະທ້ວງ ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ພວກນາຍພົນທັງຫຼາຍ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ເຂົ້າກຳ

ອຳນາດ ຈາກທ່ານ ອາລ-ບາເຊຍ ຈົ່ງຫລີກທາງໃຫ້ແກ່ພວກພົນລະເຮືອນ.

ພວກປະທ້ວງ ຊຶ່ງບາງຄົນພາກັນແກວ່ງທຸງຊູດານໄປມາ ພາກັນຮ້ອງໂຮ ຄຳຂວັນວ່າ

“ການປົກຄອງຂອງພົນລະເຮືອນ! ການປົກຄອງຂອງພົນລະເຮືອນ!” ແລະ “ສະພາ

ຂອງເບີຮານ ຈົ່ງຕົກໄປ.” ເປົ້າໝາຍຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ກໍຄືແນໃສ່ ນາຍພົນອັບແດລ

ຟາຕາ ເບີຮານ ຫົວໜ້າສະພາທະຫານ. ກຳລັງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພໄດ້ຍິງແກັສ

ນໍ້າຕາໃສ່ພວກປະທ້ວງ.

ຜູ້ປະທ້ວງຄົນນຶ່ງຮ້ອງຂຶ້ນວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາເບື່ອໜ່າຍພວກທະຫານ. ເປັນເວລາຫລາຍ

ທົດສະວັດມາແລ້ວທີ່ປະເທດນີ້ ໄດ້ຖືກປົກຄອງໂດຍທະຫານ. ມັນບໍ່ໄດ້ຜົນ ແລະກໍ

ຈະບໍ່ໄດ້ຜົນ.”

ການປະທ້ວງໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ເປັນເທື່ອທຳອິດນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ວັນທີ 3 ມິຖຸນາເປັນ

ຕົ້ນມາ ເວລາກຳລັງຮັກສາຄວາປອດໄພໄດ້ທັບມ້າງຢ່າງຮຸນແຮງ ສູນຂອງພວກ

ປະທ້ວງທີ່ກາຕູມ. ພວກຝ່າຍຄ້ານເວົ້າວ່າ ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍໄດ້ມີຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດ 128 ຄົນ

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ລັດຖະບານເວົ້າວ່າ ມີຄົນຕາຍທັງໝົດແຕ່ພຽງ 61 ຄົນ.

ສະຫະພາບຢູໂຣບແລະພວກປະເທດຕາເວັນຕົກທັງຫລາຍໄດ້ພາກັນຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້

ພວກນາຍພົນຕ່າງໆຈົ່ງລະເວັ້ນຈາກການນອງເລືອດ.

ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ຕື່ມ ເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ

A Sudanese doctors group says five people have been killed and several seriously wounded in a day of demonstrations against continued military rule in Sudan.



Tens of thousands of protesters rallied across the country Sunday calling for a civilian government nearly three months after the army forced out the long-ruling autocrat Omar al-Bashir.



Marchers demand the generals who took over power from al-Bashir make way for civilians.



The protesters, some of them waving Sudanese flags, chanted "Civilian rule! Civilian rule!" and "Burhan's council, just fall," targeting General Abdel-Fattah Burhan, the head of the military council. Security forces fired tear gas at the demonstrators.



"We're fed up with the military. For decades, this country has been ruled by the military. It didn't work and it will not work," one demonstrator said.



Sunday's protests were the first since June 3 when security forces violently broke up a protest camp in Khartoum. The opposition says at least 128 were killed while the government puts the death toll at 61.



"Despite what they did at the sit-in, despite the people they killed...the revolution will not die in the hearts of the youth," the demonstrator said.



General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, deputy head of the military council, said the generals want to reach an "urgent and comprehensive agreement with no exclusion. We in the military council are totally neutral. We are the guardians of the revolution. We do not want to be part of the dispute."



The European Union and several Western countries have called on the generals to avoid bloodshed.