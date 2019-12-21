ການປະທ້ວງຢູ່ໃນອິນເດຍ ຕ້ານກົດໝາຍສັນຊາດໃໝ່ ໄດ້ອ້າງເອົາຊີວິດຫ້າຄົນໃນວັນ
ສຸກວານນີ້ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຫຼາຍພັນຄົນທ້າທາຍຕໍ່ການຫ້າມບໍ່ໃຫ້ສາທາລະນະເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນ
ແລະໄດ້ປະທະກັບຕຳຫຼວດ ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໄດ້ປິດອິນເຕີແນັດລົງຢູ່ໃນ
ຫຼາຍໂຕເມືອງ ແລະໄດ້ກັກຂັງຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນ.
ການປະທ້ວງບັດນີ້ໄດ້ຢູ່ໃນອາທິດທີສອງ ໄດ້ເອົາຊີວິດ 13 ຄົນ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຝູງຊົນ
ໜາແໜ້ນບາງເທື່ອພາກັນຫັນເຂົ້າສູ່ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ.
ໃນວັນສຸກວານນີ້ ຕຳຫຼວດໄດ້ຍິງແກັສນ້ຳຕາ ແລະໃຊ້ປືນນ້ຳເພື່ອຄວບຄຸມພວກປະ
ທ້ວງທີ່ໂກດແຄ້ນ ຢູ່ທາງພາກເໜືອລອງລັດອຸຕຕາຣ ປຣາແດັສ ແລະຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນ
ຫຼວງນິວເດລີ.
ຫ້າຄົນໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດໃນຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ ທີ່ໄດ້ລົບກວນຢູ່ໃນຫຼາຍເມືອງຂອງລັດອຸຕຕາຣ
ປຣາແດັສ ບ່ອນທີ່ຝູງຊົນພາກັນແກວ່ງກ້ອນຫີນປະທະກັບຕຳຫຼວດ ແລະຈູດລົດ ແລະ
ປ້ອມຍາມຕຳຫຼວດ. ລັດທີ່ມີປະຊາກອນຊາວມຸສລິມຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ເປັນບ່ອນເຫດການທີ່
ຕືງຄຽດລະຫວ່າງຊາວມຸສລິມ ແລະຮິນດູ.
ຢູ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງນິວເດລີ ຫຼາຍພັນຄົນໄດ້ພາກັນເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນຫຼັງຈາກພວກສູດມົນພາ
ກັນຢູ່ຕາມຮ່ອມແຄບຖະໜົນ ຢູ່ນອກວັດໃຫຍ່ຂອງເມືອງ ຈາມາ ມາສຈິດ (Jama
Masjid) ພາກັນຮ້ອງໂຮ “ຍ້າຍໂມດີອອກ” ແລະຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ລັດຖະບານລົບລ້າງ
ກົດໝາຍ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຕຳຫຼວດ ແລະທະຫານບ້ານພາກັນຢືນເບິ່ງ.
ຈຳນວນນຶ່ງພາກັນໂບກທຸງອິນເດຍ ແລະປ້າຍທີ່ຂຽນວ່າ “ຮັກສາລັດຖະທຳມະນູນ”
ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຄົນອື່ນໆພາກັນຖືປ້າຍທີ່ອ່ານວ່າ “ຈະບໍ່ມີຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ ຈະບໍ່ມິດງຽບ.”
ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ເປັນການເດີນປະທ້ວງທີ່ສະງົບ ເຖິງຢ່າງໃດກໍດີ ໄດ້ມີການລົບກວນໃນ
ຕອນຄ່ຳ ເວລາພວກປະທ້ວງຈຳນວນນຶ່ງໄດ້ພາກັນແກວ່ງກ້ອນຫີນ ແລະຈູດລົດຢູ່
ນອກຫ້ອງການຕຳຫຼວດ ເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສີດປືນນ້ຳໃສ່ຝູງຊົນ. ຫຼາຍສິບຄົນ
ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ.
ຢູ່ນອກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລຈາເມຍ ມິລເລຍ ອິສລາເມຍ (Jamia Millia Islamia)
ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງນິວເດລີ ພວກນັກສຶກສາພາກັນຮ້ອງໂຮ ເລີ້ມໂຄສະນາເກັບກຳ
ເອົາລາຍເຊັນ ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ລົບລ້າງກົດໝາຍ.
Protests in India against a new citizenship law claimed five lives on Friday as thousands of people defied bans on public gatherings and clashed with police even as authorities blocked the internet in several towns and detained hundreds of people.
The protests, now in their second week, have taken 13 lives as crowds have sometimes turned violent.
On Friday, police fired tear gas and used water cannon to control angry protesters in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh and in the capital, New Delhi.
Five people were killed in violence that erupted in several towns of Uttar Pradesh where stone-pelting crowds clashed with police and set vehicles and a police post on fire. The state, with a large Muslim population, is a flashpoint for tensions between Muslims and Hindus.
In New Delhi, thousands gathered after prayers on a narrow street outside the city's main mosque, the Jama Masjid, chanting, "Remove Modi" and calling on the government to scrap the law as police and paramilitary stood by.
Some waved Indian flags and "Save the Constitution" banners, while others carried placards that read, "Not to be violent, not to be silent."
The largely peaceful march, however, was disrupted in the evening when some protesters pelted stones and torched a vehicle outside a police station, prompting officers to spray the crowd with water cannon. Dozens were injured.
Outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi, slogan-shouting students launched a signature campaign demanding that the law be scrapped.