ການ​ປະທ້​ວງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ອິນ​ເດຍ ຕ້ານ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ສັນ​ຊາດ​ໃໝ່ ໄດ້​ອ້າ​ງ​ເອົາ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຫ້າ​ຄົນ​ໃນ​ວັນ

​ສຸກວານ​ນີ້ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ຫຼາຍ​ພັນ​ຄົນ​ທ້າ​ທາຍ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ຫ້າມ​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ເຕົ້າ​ໂຮມ​ກັນ

ແລະ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ທະ​ກັບ​ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ປິດ​ອິນ​ເຕີ​ແນັດລົງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​

ຫຼາຍໂຕ​ເມືອງ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ກັກ​ຂັງ​ຫຼາຍ​ຮ້ອຍ​ຄົນ.

ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ບັດ​ນີ້​ໄດ້​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ທີ​ສອ​ງ ໄດ້​ເອົາ​ຊີ​ວິດ 13 ຄົນ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະທີ່ຝູງ​ຊົນ

ໜາ​ແໜ້ນ​ບາງ​ເທື່ອ​ພາ​ກັນຫັນເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ.

ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກວານ​ນີ້ ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ​ໄດ້​ຍິງແກັ​ສ​ນ້ຳ​ຕາ ແລະ​ໃຊ້​ປືນ​ນ້ຳ​ເພື່ອ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ພວກ​ປະ​

ທ້ວງ​ທີ່​ໂກດ​ແຄ້ນ ຢູ່​ທາງ​ພາກ​ເໜືອ​ລອງ​ລັດ​ອຸ​ຕ​ຕາ​ຣ ປ​ຣາ​ແດັ​ສ ແລະ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​

ຫຼວງ​ນິວ​ເດ​ລີ.

ຫ້າ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ເສ​ຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ໃນ​ຄວາ​ມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ລົບ​ກວນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຫຼາ​ຍເມືອງຂອງ​ລັດ​ອຸ​ຕ​ຕາ​ຣ

ປ​ຣາ​ແດັ​ສ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ຝູງ​ຊົນ​ພາ​ກັນ​ແກວ່ງ​ກ້ອນ​ຫີນ​ປະ​ທ​ະ​ກັບ​ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ ແລະ​ຈູດ​ລົດ ແລະ

​ປ້ອມ​ຍາມ​ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ. ລັດ​ທີ່​ມີ​ປະ​ຊາ​ກອນຊາວ​ມຸ​ສ​ລິມຫຼວງ​ຫຼາຍ ເປັນ​ບ່ອນ​ເຫດ​ການທີ່​

ຕືງ​ຄຽດ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ຊາວ​ມຸ​ສ​ລິມ ແລະ​ຮິນ​ດູ.

ຢູ່​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງ​ນິວ​ເດ​ລີ ຫຼາຍ​ພັນ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ພາ​ກັນ​ເຕົ້າ​ໂຮມ​ກັນ​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ພວກສູດ​ມົນ​ພາ​

ກັນຢູ່​ຕາມ​ຮ່ອມ​ແຄບຖະ​ໜົນ ຢູ່ນອກວັດ​ໃຫຍ່​ຂອງ​ເມືອງ ຈາ​ມາ ມາ​ສ​ຈິດ (Jama

Masjid) ພາ​ກັນ​ຮ້ອງ​ໂຮ “ຍ້າຍ​ໂມດີ​ອອກ” ແລະ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ລົບ​ລ້າງ​

ກົດ​ໝາຍ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ ແລະ​ທະ​ຫານ​ບ້ານ​ພາ​ກັນ​ຢືນ​ເບິ່ງ.

ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ພາ​ກັນ​ໂບກ​ທຸງ​ອິນ​ເດຍ ແລະປ້າຍ​ທີ່​ຂຽນ​ວ່າ “ຮັກ​ສາ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ທຳ​ມະ​ນູນ”

ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ຄົນ​ອື່ນໆ​ພາ​ກັນ​ຖື​ປ້າຍ​ທີ່​ອ່ານ​ວ່າ “ຈະ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ ຈະ​ບໍ່​ມິດ​ງຽບ.”

ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່​ເປັນ​ການ​ເດີນ​ປະທ້ວງ​ທີ່​ສະ​ງົບ ເຖິງຢ່າງ​ໃດ​ກໍ​ດີ ໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ລົບ​ກວນ​ໃນ​

ຕອນ​ຄ່ຳ​ ເວ​ລາພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ພາ​ກັນ​ແກວ່ງ​ກ້ອນ​ຫີນ ແລະ​ຈູດ​ລົດ​ຢູ່

ນອກ​ຫ້ອງ​ການຕຳ​ຫຼວດ ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສີດ​ປືນ​ນ້ຳ​ໃສ່​ຝູງ​ຊົນ. ຫຼາຍ​ສິບ​ຄົນ​

ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ.

ຢູ່ນອກ​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ​ຈາ​ເມຍ ມິ​ລ​ເລຍ ອິ​ສ​ລາ​ເມຍ (Jamia Millia Islamia)

ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງ​ນິວ​ເດ​ລີ ພວກ​ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ພາ​ກັນ​ຮ້ອ​ງ​ໂຮ ເລີ້ມ​ໂຄ​ສະ​ນາ​ເກັບ​ກຳ​

ເອົາ​ລາຍ​ເຊັນ ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ລົບ​ລ້າງ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ.



Protests in India against a new citizenship law claimed five lives on Friday as thousands of people defied bans on public gatherings and clashed with police even as authorities blocked the internet in several towns and detained hundreds of people.



The protests, now in their second week, have taken 13 lives as crowds have sometimes turned violent.



On Friday, police fired tear gas and used water cannon to control angry protesters in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh and in the capital, New Delhi.



Five people were killed in violence that erupted in several towns of Uttar Pradesh where stone-pelting crowds clashed with police and set vehicles and a police post on fire. The state, with a large Muslim population, is a flashpoint for tensions between Muslims and Hindus.



In New Delhi, thousands gathered after prayers on a narrow street outside the city's main mosque, the Jama Masjid, chanting, "Remove Modi" and calling on the government to scrap the law as police and paramilitary stood by.



Some waved Indian flags and "Save the Constitution" banners, while others carried placards that read, "Not to be violent, not to be silent."



The largely peaceful march, however, was disrupted in the evening when some protesters pelted stones and torched a vehicle outside a police station, prompting officers to spray the crowd with water cannon. Dozens were injured.



Outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi, slogan-shouting students launched a signature campaign demanding that the law be scrapped.