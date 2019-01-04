ລົມ​ພາ​ຍຸ​ລະເຂດຮ້ອນ ປາບຶກ ໄດ້ພັດ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ໜ້າ​ດິນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກມື້ນີ້ ຢູ່​ທາງ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ໄທ

ໂດຍ​ໄດ້​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ຝົ​ນ​ຕົກ​ໜັກ​ ແລະ​ລົມ​ແຮງພ້ອ​ມ​ທັງ​ຟອງ​ຄື້ນ​ທະ​ເລແຮງ​ເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ນຳ ຊຶ່ງ​

ຄາດ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ເປັນສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ​ລົມ​ພາ​ຍຸທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ທີ່​ສຸດທີ່​ກະ​ທົບ​ໃສ່ ປະ​ເທດ​ໃນ​ເຂດ​

ເອ​ເຊຍຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ສຽງ​ໃຕ້​ແຫ່ງນັ້ນ ໃນ​ຮອບ 30 ປີ.

ພາ​ຍຸ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ໄດ້​ພັດ​ຖະ​ຫລົ່ມຈັງຫວັດ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ສີ​ທຳ​ມະ​ຣາດ ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ກາງ​ຄືນ 12 ໂມງ 45 ນາ​ທີ ຕາມ​ເວ​ລາ​ໃນ​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ, ອີງ​ຕາມ​ກົມ​ອຸ​ຕຸ​ນິ​ຍົມ​ຂອງ​ໄທ.

ຝົນ​ໄດ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ມາ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ອ່າວ​ໄທ​ຢູ່​ແລ້ວ ແລະ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຂອງ​ໄທ​ໄດ້​ງົດ​ການ​ໃຫ້​ບໍ​ລິ​ການ​ຂອງ​ເຮືອ​ແພ​ຂົນ​ສົ່ງ ແລະ​ຍົກ​ຍ້າຍ​ເອົາ​ຄົນ​ໃນ​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ​ ແລະ​ນັກ​ທ່ອງ​ທ່ຽວອອກ​ໄປ ໂດຍ​ຄາດ​ວ່າພາ​ຍຸອາດຈະ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄປ​ທົ່ວ​ເຂດ​ທີ່​ພັກ​ຕາກ​ອາ​ກາດ ຕາມ​ແຄມຫາດ​ຊາຍ​ທີ່​ໂດ່ງ​ດັງຕ່າງ​ໆ ໃນ​ລະ​ດູ​ທີ່​ມີ​ນັກ​ທ່ອງ​ທ່ຽວ​ໄປ​ຫລາຍ​ທີ່​ສຸດນີ້.

ພວກ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ເຕືອນ​ໃຫ້​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ອາ​ໄສ​ຢູ່​ເຂດນັ້ນ ແລະ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ທ່ອງ​ທ່ຽວ ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ອອກ​ເຮືອນ​ໄປ​ໃສ ຫລັງ 14 ໂມງ ຫລື ບ່າຍ 2 ໂມງ​ຂອງວັນ​ສຸກມື້ນີ້ ຈົນ​ຮອດ ເຊົ້າ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ມື້​ອື່ນ.

ມີ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ກັນ​ວ່າ ພາ​ບຸ​ປາ​ບຶກ ຈະ​ເປັນ ລົມ​ພາ​ຍຸທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ທີ່​ສຸດທີ່​ກະ​ທົບ​ໃສ່​ປະ​ເທດ​ໄທ ນັບ​ແຕ່ ປີ 1989 ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່ມີ​ລົມ​ໄຕ້​ຝຸ່ນ ເກ ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຫລາຍກວ່າ 400 ຄົນ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ ນັ້ນ ເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ​ມາ.

Tropical storm Pabuk made landfall Friday in southern Thailand with torrential downpours, strong winds and rough seas, in what is expected to be the worst storm to pound the Southeast Asian country in 30 years.



The storm hit the province of Nakhon Si Thammarat at 12:45 a.m. local time, the Thai Meteorological Department announced.



Rain was already falling around the Gulf of Thailand and Thai authorities suspended ferry services and evacuated locals and tourists in anticipation of the storm, which is expected to move across popular southern beach resorts during a peak tourism season.



Authorities advised residents and tourists to stay indoors after 14:00 p.m. Friday until Saturday morning.



There are concerns that Pabuk will be the worst storm to hit Thailand since 1989, when Typhoon Gay left more than 400 people dead.



A tropical storm in 1962 killed more than 900 people in the south.