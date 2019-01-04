ລົມພາຍຸລະເຂດຮ້ອນ ປາບຶກ ໄດ້ພັດເຂົ້າສູ່ໜ້າດິນໃນວັນສຸກມື້ນີ້ ຢູ່ທາງພາກໃຕ້ຂອງໄທ
ໂດຍໄດ້ນຳເອົາຝົນຕົກໜັກ ແລະລົມແຮງພ້ອມທັງຟອງຄື້ນທະເລແຮງເຂົ້າມານຳ ຊຶ່ງ
ຄາດວ່າຈະເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າລົມພາຍຸທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງທີ່ສຸດທີ່ກະທົບໃສ່ ປະເທດໃນເຂດ
ເອເຊຍຕາເວັນອອກສຽງໃຕ້ແຫ່ງນັ້ນ ໃນຮອບ 30 ປີ.
ພາຍຸດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ພັດຖະຫລົ່ມຈັງຫວັດນະຄອນສີທຳມະຣາດ ໃນເວລາກາງຄືນ 12 ໂມງ 45 ນາທີ ຕາມເວລາໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ, ອີງຕາມກົມອຸຕຸນິຍົມຂອງໄທ.
ຝົນໄດ້ຕົກລົງມາຢູ່ໃນເຂດອ່າວໄທຢູ່ແລ້ວ ແລະເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂອງໄທໄດ້ງົດການໃຫ້ບໍລິການຂອງເຮືອແພຂົນສົ່ງ ແລະຍົກຍ້າຍເອົາຄົນໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ແລະນັກທ່ອງທ່ຽວອອກໄປ ໂດຍຄາດວ່າພາຍຸອາດຈະເຄື່ອນໄປທົ່ວເຂດທີ່ພັກຕາກອາກາດ ຕາມແຄມຫາດຊາຍທີ່ໂດ່ງດັງຕ່າງໆ ໃນລະດູທີ່ມີນັກທ່ອງທ່ຽວໄປຫລາຍທີ່ສຸດນີ້.
ພວກໜ້າທີ່ເຕືອນໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນອາໄສຢູ່ເຂດນັ້ນ ແລະພວກນັກທ່ອງທ່ຽວ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ອອກເຮືອນໄປໃສ ຫລັງ 14 ໂມງ ຫລື ບ່າຍ 2 ໂມງຂອງວັນສຸກມື້ນີ້ ຈົນຮອດ ເຊົ້າວັນເສົາມື້ອື່ນ.
ມີຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງກັນວ່າ ພາບຸປາບຶກ ຈະເປັນ ລົມພາຍຸທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງທີ່ສຸດທີ່ກະທົບໃສ່ປະເທດໄທ ນັບແຕ່ ປີ 1989 ເວລາທີ່ມີລົມໄຕ້ຝຸ່ນ ເກ ເຮັດໃຫ້ຫລາຍກວ່າ 400 ຄົນເສຍຊີວິດ ນັ້ນ ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ.
Tropical storm Pabuk made landfall Friday in southern Thailand with torrential downpours, strong winds and rough seas, in what is expected to be the worst storm to pound the Southeast Asian country in 30 years.
The storm hit the province of Nakhon Si Thammarat at 12:45 a.m. local time, the Thai Meteorological Department announced.
Rain was already falling around the Gulf of Thailand and Thai authorities suspended ferry services and evacuated locals and tourists in anticipation of the storm, which is expected to move across popular southern beach resorts during a peak tourism season.
Authorities advised residents and tourists to stay indoors after 14:00 p.m. Friday until Saturday morning.
There are concerns that Pabuk will be the worst storm to hit Thailand since 1989, when Typhoon Gay left more than 400 people dead.
A tropical storm in 1962 killed more than 900 people in the south.
