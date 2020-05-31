ການທົດລອງຢາ ທີ່ອາດເປັນວັກຊີນ COVID-19 ກຳລັງຖືກທົດລອງ ກັບມະນຸດ ເປັນຄັ້ງທຳອິດໃນປະເທດ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ

ປະເທດ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ຊີກໂລກຕອນໃຕ້ນັ້ນໄດ້ເລີ່ມການທົດລອງ ກ່ຽວ ກັບ ຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ ສຳລັບຢາວັກຊີນໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ໃສ່ມະນຸດເປັນຄັ້ງທຳ ອິດ. ປະຊາຊົນ 131 ຄົນອາຍຸລະ ຫວ່າງ 18 ຫາ 59 ປີ ແມ່ນໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນ ໂຄງການດັ່ງກ່າວທີ່ນະຄອນ ແມລເບິນ ແລະ ບຣິສເບັນ, ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ຟິລ ເມີເຊີ ມີລາຍງານຈາກນະຄອນ ຊິດນີ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.



ຢາວັກຊີນທີ່ອາດມີຄວາມ ເປັນໄປໄດ້ຊື່ວ່າ NVX-CoV2373, ແມ່ນກຳລັງຖືກ ພັດທະນາຂຶ້ນໂດຍບໍລິສັດຊີວະເທັກໂນໂລຈີ Novavax. ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ເລີ່ມເຮັດ ວຽກ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຢາດັ່ງກ່າວໃນເດືອນມັງກອນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ເມື່ອການລະບາດຂອງ ໂຄວິດ-19 ໄດ້ເລີ່ມຂຶ້ນໃນປະເທດ ຈີນ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າມີເປົ້າໝາຍທີ່ຈະຂະຫຍາຍ ການຕອບໂຕ້ ຂອງພູມຄຸ້ມກັນຮ່າງກາຍ ແລະ ກະຕຸ້ນສານຕ້ານເຊື້ອໃນລະ ດັບສູງ.

ຖ້າຢາວັກຊີນດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ຜົນ, ບັນດານັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າຫວັງວ່າຈະຜະລິດຢາວັກຊີນ ດັ່ງກ່າວໃຫ້ໄດ້ 100 ລ້ານອັນພາຍໃນທ້າຍປີນີ້ ແລະ ນຶ່ງພັນຫ້າຮ້ອຍລ້ານອັນ ໃນປີໜ້າ.

ບັນດານັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າເວົ້າວ່າ “ຢາວັກຊີນຕ່າງໆແມ່ນປະຕິຫານ ແລະ ມີທາງທີ່ດີຫຼາຍໃນການປົກ ປ້ອງປະຊາຊົນຈາກເຊື້ອໂຣກທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງນີ້.”

ດຣ. ພອລ ກຣິຟຟິນ ແມ່ນນັກຊ່ຽວຊານ ດ້ານໂຣກຕິດຕໍ່ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນ ການທົດລອງ ໂຄວິດ -19 ຂອງ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ. ທ່ານຫວັງວ່າຢາດັ່ງກ່າວຈະ ໂຈມຕີໄວຣັສນັ້ນດ້ວຍຄວາມສຳເລັດ ແລະ ມີຄວາມພ້ອມ ສຳລັບການນຳໃຊ້ ພາຍໃນສອງສາມເດືອນຂ້າງໜ້າ.

ດຣ. ພອລ ກຣິຟຟິນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຊອກຫາສານຕ້ານເຊື້ອ ແລະ ຊະນິດ ແລະ ຈຳນວນຂອງສານຕ້ານເຊື້ອ, ແລ້ວພວກເຮົາ ຈະເອົາສິ່ງໃດສິ່ງນຶ່ງອອກ ຈາກວັດຖຸຕ່າງໆຜ່ານການກວດເລືອດນັ້ນ ແລະ ທຳການວິໄຈໃນຫ້ອງທົດລອງ ຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ເພື່ອສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າມັນຕໍ່ຕ້ານໄວຣັສທີ່ວ່ານັ້ນ. ບໍລິສັດແມ່ນ ໄດ້ເລີ່ມຂະບວນການຂະຫຍາຍ ການຜະລິດຢາທີ່ວ່ານັ້ນແລ້ວ, ສະນັ້ນເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຜະລິດຢາວັກຊີນນີ້ຫຼາຍອັນແລ້ວ. ສະນັ້ນຖ້າພວກເຮົາສາມາດພິສູດໃຫ້ ເຫັນວ່າມັນປອດໄພ ແລະ ມີປະສິດທິຜົນແລ້ວ, ມັນກໍມີຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ວ່າ, ໃນ ທ້າຍປີນີ້ມັນຈະມີຢາວັກຊີນຈຳນວນຫຼວງຫຼາຍຖືກຜະລິດອອກມາ.”

ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ເວົ້າວ່າການທົດລອງດັ່ງກ່າວ ແມ່ນບາດກ້າງທີ່ ສຳຄັນໃນການແຂ່ງຂັນເພື່ອຢາວັກຊີນໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາໃນທົ່ວໂລກ. ຜູ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ ບາງຄົນແມ່ນຈະໄດ້ຮັບຢາຫຼອກ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຄົນອື່ນໆຈະຖືກດຳເນີນການດ້ວຍ ຢາຂອງ Novavax.

ຜົນທີ່ອອກມາລ່ວງໜ້າແມ່ນຄາດວ່າຈະມີໃນເດືອນກໍລະກົດ, ແລະ ບັນດານັກ ວິທະຍາສາດຄາດ ວ່າ “ຈະມີຜົນສະຫຼຸບບາງອັນໃນທ້າຍປີນີ້.” ການທົດລອງຂັ້ນ ທີສອງຈະດຳເນີນຂຶ້ນດ້ວຍອາສາສະ ໝັກຫຼາຍຄົນໃນຫຼາຍປະເທດ. ອາສາສະ ໝັກແມ່ນຍັງມີຄວາມຕ້ອງການ ແລະ ກຸ່ມນັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າໄດ້ກ່າວຢໍ້າວ່າ ບໍ່ມີໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາທີ່ມີຊີວິດໄດ້ຖືກໃຊ້ທົດລອງໃນປະຊາຊົນ.

ບໍລິສັດ Novavax ໄດ້ຮັບເງິນ 388 ລ້ານໂດລາຈາກພັນທະມິດ ເພື່ອນະວັດ ຕະກຳການກຽມພ້ອມສຳລັບໂຣກລະບາດ ທີ່ມີຫ້ອງການຕັ້ງຢູ່ປະເທດ ນໍເວ. ມັນ ມີຢາວັກຊີນໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາທີ່ມີໂອ ກາດ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 100 ຊະນິດ ທີ່ກຳລັງຢູ່ ໃນຂັ້ນຕອນການພັດທະນາ, ແລະ ປະມານ 10 ກວ່າຊະ ນິດແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກໃຊ້ໃນ ຂັ້ນຕອນທົດລອງກັບມະນຸດ.

ມັນແມ່ນການແຂ່ງຂັນທີ່ອາດມີຄ່າຫຼາຍພັນລ້ານໂດລາ ຕໍ່ຜູ້ທີ່ສາມາດຄົ້ນພົບ ການປິ່ນປົວທີ່ປອດໄພ ແລະ ໜ້າເຊື່ອຖືໄດ້ສຳລັບໄວຣັສທີ່ໄດ້ສັງຫານເກືອບ 350,000 ຄົນໃນທົ່ວໂລກ.

The southern hemisphere's first human trials of a potential coronavirus vaccine have started in Australia. 131 people aged between 18-59 are involved in the program in Melbourne and Brisbane. From Sydney, Phil Mercer reports.]]

The potential vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, is being developed by the American biotech company Novavax. It started working on the drug in January when the COVID-19 outbreak began in China. It aims to boost the body’s immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies.

If the vaccine works, researchers hope 100 million doses can be made by the end of this year and 1.5 billion next year.

Researchers say that “vaccines are miracles and have a great way of protecting populations against these severe diseases.”

Dr Paul Griffin is an infectious diseases expert who is involved in the Australian COVID 19 trial. He hopes the drug will successfully attack the virus and be ready for use within months.

“We look for antibodies and the type and number of antibodies, and then we take some things out of the subjects through those blood tests and do a lot of laboratory experiments to show that it neutralizes the virus. The company manufacturing the vaccine have already started that scaling-up process, so they are already making a lot of doses of this vaccine. So if we can prove it is safe and effective then, potentially, by the end of the year there will be significant number of doses available.”

Australian authorities say the trial is a significant step forward in the global race for a coronavirus vaccine. Some participants will receive a placebo while others will be administered Novavax’s drug.

Early results are expected in July, and scientists expect “some conclusive results by the end of this year”. Phase two trials would take place with thousands of volunteers in several countries. Volunteers are still needed, and the research team has stressed that no live coronavirus is used in experiments on people.

Novavax has received $388 million from the Norway-based Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations. There are more than 100 potential coronavirus vaccines in development, and about a dozen have made it to the human trial stage.

It is a global race potentially worth billions of dollars to those who can find a safe and reliable treatment for a virus that has killed almost 350,000 people around the world.