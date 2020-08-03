ໄຟໄໝ້ປ່າ ຍັງດຳເນີນຢູ່ເຂດ ອາບຣຸສໂຊ ຂອງປະເທດ ອີຕາລີ

ບັນດານັກດັບເພີງ ອີຕາລີ, ອາສາສະໝັກປົກປ້ອງພົນລະເມືອງ ແລະກຳລັງອາລພາຍ

(Alpine) ກຳລັງປະຕິບັດງານຢູ່ຕະຫຼອດເວລາ ໃນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມ ທີ່ຈະມອດໄຟ

ທີ່ໄດ້ໄໝ້ປ່າໄມ້ຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍເຮັກຕາ ຢູ່ອ້ອມແອ້ມເມືອງ ລາກີຢາ (L’aquia) ຢູ່ພາກພື້ນ

ລາບຣູສໂຊ (Labruzzo) ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ກໍ້າຕາເວັນອອກຂອງ ປະເທດ.

ໄຟຍັງກຳລັງໄໝ້ເປັນມື້ທີສາມໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ຫຼັງຈາກເຂດດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ເຜົາໄໝ້ ຍ້ອນ

ການກະທຳລັກລອບວາງເພີງ.

ເຈົ້າເມືອງລາກີຢາ ໄດ້ເຜີຍແຜ່ຖະແຫຼງການສະບັບນຶ່ງຢູ່ໜ້າ ເຟສບຸກ ຂອງທ່ານ, ກ່າວວ່າ

ເຮືອບິນ Canadair, ເຮລິຄັອບເຕີສາມລໍາ ແລະຫຼາຍກວ່າ 150 ຄົນ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າ ຮ່ວມການ

ປະຕິບັດງານເພື່ອຄວບຄຸມໄຟໄໝ້ດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ພວກນັກດັບເພີງຍັງໄດ້ໃຊ້ໂດຣນ ທີ່ຕິດກ້ອງຖ່າຍຮູບກັນຄວາມຮ້ອນໃສ່ ເພື່ອຊອກຫາຕົ້ນ

ກຳເນີດຂອງໄຟທີ່ວ່ານັ້ນ.

Italian Firefighters, civil protection volunteers, and Alpine troops are working around the clock in trying to put out the fires that have engulfed the hundreds of hectares of woodland around the city of L'Aquila in the eastern region of Abruzzo.

The fires were still burning for the third day Sunday, after the area was set ablaze by an act of arson.

L'Aquila's Mayor posted a statement on his Facebook page, saying that four Canadair aircraft, three helicopters and more than 150 people were participating in an operation to put the flames under control.

Firefighters have also been using drones equipped with thermal imaging cameras to locate the origin of the fires.