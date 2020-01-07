ບັນດານັກດັບເພີງໃນອອສເຕຣເລຍໄດ້ຖືເອົາໂອກາດທີ່ມີການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງດິນຟ້າອາກາດ ເພື່ອເພີ້ມການປ້ອງກັນໄຟໄໝ້ປ່າຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ທີ່ໄດ້ເຜົາຜານເນື້ອທີ່ຫລາຍລ້ານເຮັກຕາມາໄດ້ຫລາຍກວ່າ 3 ເດືອນແລ້ວນັ້ນ.
ມີພະຍາກອນອາກາດບອກວ່າ ຈະມີຝົນ ແລະອຸນຫະພູມເຢັນທີ່ຕ້ອງການຫລາຍທີ່ສຸດ ສຳລັບເຂດຕາເວັນອອກສຽງໃຕ້ຂອງອອສເຕຣເລຍ ໃນຕະຫລອດອາທິດ ນີ້, ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ໃຫ້ເວລາແກ່ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ດັບເພີງໄດ້ ເພີ້ມຖັນແຖວສະກັດກັ້ນໄຟໄໝ້ຂຶ້ນ, ຖາງເນື້ອທີ່ດິນທີ່ມີພືດ ແລະດຳເນີນການຈູດມັນ ທີ່ມີການຄວບຄຸມໄດ້. ແຕ່ວ່າຝົນທີ່ຕົກຢູ່ໃນປັດຈຸບັນ ແມ່ນບໍ່ພຽງພໍທີ່ຈະດັບແປວໄຟຫລາຍໆຮ້ອຍແປວ ທີ່ສືບຕໍ່ເຜົາຜານໄປທົ່ວລັດນິວຊາວເວລສ໌ (New South Wales), ວິກຕໍເຣຍ (Victoria), ອອສເຕຣເລຍໃຕ້ ແລະຄວີນສ໌ແລນ.
ຝົນຕົກຍັງເຮັດໃຫ້ພື້ນທີ່ປຽກໝື່ນເກີນໄປ ທີ່ຈະສົ່ງລົດດັບເພີງໄປດຳເນີນການຈູດເຜົານຳຫລັງທີ່ຄວບຄຸມໄດ້.
ແປວໄຟຕ່າງໆ ໄດ້ທຳລາຍທີ່ດິນຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 8 ລ້ານເຮັກຕາ ພ້ອມກັບເຮືອນ ຊານຫລາຍກວ່າ 2 ພັນ ຫລັງ ແລະໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 25 ຄົນ ເສຍຊີວິດ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ມັນໄດ້ເລີ້ມຕົ້ນໄໝ້ມາແຕ່ເດືອນກັນຍາເປັນຕົ້ນມາ. ສະພາດ້ານການປະກັນໄພຂອງອອສເຕຣເລຍກ່າວວ່າ ໄດ້ມີການຍື່ນຄຳຮ້ອງໃຫ້ທົດແທນຄ່າເສຍຫາຍທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບໄຟໄໝ້ ໃນມູນຄ່າສູງເຖິງ 485 ລ້ານ ໂດລາແລ້ວ.
ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ສະກອດ ມໍຣີສັນ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກຕຳໜິຢ່າງໜັກກ່ຽວກັບການຮັບມືຂອງທ່ານ ຕໍ່ເຫດໄຟໄໝ້ນີ້ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາ ຈະເອົາເງິນ 1.4 ຕື້ ໂດລາ ເຂົ້າໃສ່ໃນກອງທຶນເພື່ອຟື້ນຄືນຈາກເຫດໄຟໄໝ້ປ່າ ທີ່ຫາກໍ່ສ້າງຂຶ້ນມາ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍປະຊາຊົນທີ່ອາໄສໃນເຂດນັ້ນ, ທຸລະກິດ ແລະຊາວນາ ຊາວສວນ ຟື້ນຕົວຄືນໄດ້. ຢູ່ໃນການຕຳໜິ ທີ່ເພີ້ມຄວາມແຮງຂຶ້ນຕໍ່ທ່ານ ມໍຣີສັນ ແມ່ນລວມມີ ການເອົາຄອບຄົວຂອງທ່ານໄປພັກຜ່ອນຢູ່ເກາະຮາວາຍໃນຂະນະທີ່ມີເຫດສຸກເສີນຢູ່.
ໄຟປ່າທັງຫລາຍ ເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ມັກເກີດຂຶ້ນໂດຍທົ່ວໄປຢູ່ໃນເຂດໃຕ້ຂອງຊີກໂລກ ຢູ່ໃນລະດູແລ້ງ ແຕ່ວ່າ ເຫດໄຟໄໝ້ຢູ່ໃນລະດູການນີ້ ໄດ້ເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຂຶ້ນໄວກວ່າປົກກະຕິເປັນພິເສດ ຢູ່ໃນອອສເຕຣເລຍ. ພວກນັກວິທະຍສາດໄດ້ເວົ້າວ່າ ບໍ່ຕ້ອງມີຂໍ້ສົງໄສໃດໆເລີຍວ່າ ການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງດິນຟ້າອາກາດທີ່ເກີດມາຈາກການກະທຳຂອງມະນຸດ ໄດ້ປະກອບສ່ວນໃຫ້ມີໄຟໄໝ້ຢ່າງຮ້າຍແຮງໃນປີນີ້.
ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຢູ່ຂ້າງລຸ່ມນີ້
Exhausted firefighters in Australia are taking advantage of a change of weather shore up defenses against the massive bushfires that have burned millions of hectares for over three months.
Badly needed rainfall and cooler temperatures are forecast for southeastern Australia throughout the week, giving firefighters time to bolster containment lines, clear ground vegetation and conduct controlled burns. But the current rainfall is not close to being enough to extinguish the hundreds of fires that continue to burn across New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia and Queensland states.
The rain is also making it the ground too slippery to send fire trucks to conduct the controlled back-burning.
The fires have destroyed at least eight million hectares of land, along with more than 2,000 homes, and killed at least 25 people since the start of the disaster in September. The Insurance Council of Australia says as much as $485 million in claims related to the fires have already been filed.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who has faced fierce criticism for his response to the fires, has committed $1.4 billion to a newly created bushfire recovery fund to help residents, businesses and farmers rebound. Among the criticism leveled at Morrison includes taking a family vacation to Hawaii during the emergency.
Wildfires are common in the Southern Hemisphere during the summer, but fires this season in Australia began particularly early. Scientists have said there is no doubt that man-made climate change has contributed to the particularly devastating fires this year.