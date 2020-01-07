ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ດັບ​ເພີງ​ໃນ​ອອ​ສເ​ຕ​ຣ​ເລຍໄດ້​ຖື​ເອົາ​ໂອ​ກາດ​ທີ່​ມີ​ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ຂອງ​ດິນ​ຟ້າອາ​ກາດ ເພື່ອເພີ້ມ​ການ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນໄຟ​ໄໝ້​ປ່າ​ຂະ​ໜາດ​ໃຫຍ່​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເຜົາ​ຜານ​ເນື້ອ​ທີ່​ຫລາຍ​ລ້ານ​ເຮັກ​ຕາ​ມາ​ໄດ້ຫລາຍກວ່າ 3 ເດືອນແລ້ວ​ນັ້ນ.



ມີ​ພະ​ຍາ​ກອນອາ​ກາດບອກ​ວ່າ ຈະ​ມີຝົນ ແລະ​ອຸນ​ຫະ​ພູມ​ເຢັນທີ່​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ຫລາຍ​ທີ່​ສຸດ ສຳ​ລັບ​ເຂດ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ສຽງ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງອອ​ສ​ເຕ​ຣ​ເລຍ ໃນ​ຕະ​ຫລອດ​ອາ​ທິດ ນີ້, ຊຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ເວ​ລາ​ແກ່​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ດັບ​ເພີງ​ໄດ້ ເພີ້ມຖັນ​ແຖວ​ສະ​ກັດ​ກັ້ນ​ໄຟ​ໄໝ້ຂຶ້ນ, ຖາງ​ເນື້ອ​ທີ່​ດິນ​ທີ່​ມີ​ພືດ​ ແລະ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ການ​ຈູດ​ມັນ ​ທີ່​ມີ​ການ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ໄດ້. ແຕ່​ວ່າຝົນ​ທີ່​ຕົກ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ ແມ່ນບໍ່​ພຽງ​ພໍ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ດັບ​ແປວໄຟ​ຫລາຍ​ໆຮ້ອຍ​ແປວ ທີ່​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ເຜົາຜານ​ໄປ​ທົ່ວ​ລັດນິວ​ຊາວເວ​ລ​ສ໌ (New South Wales), ວິກ​ຕໍ​ເຣຍ (Victoria), ​ອອ​ສ​ເຕ​ຣ​ເລຍໃຕ້ ແລະຄວີນ​ສ໌​ແລນ.



ຝົນ​ຕົກ​ຍັງ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ພື້ນ​ທີ່​ປຽກໝື່ນ​ເກີນ​ໄປ ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ສົ່ງ​ລົດ​ດັບ​ເພີງ​ໄປ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ການ​ຈູດ​ເຜົານຳ​ຫລັງທີ່​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ໄດ້.

ແປວໄຟ​ຕ່າງໆ ໄດ້​ທຳ​ລາຍທີ່​ດິນ​ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ 8 ລ້ານ​ເຮັກ​ຕາ ພ້​ອມ​ກັບ​ເຮືອນ ຊານ​ຫລາຍກວ່າ 2 ພັນ ​ຫລັງ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ 25 ຄົນ ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ມັນ​ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມ​ຕົ້ນ​ໄໝ້​ມາ​ແຕ່​ເດືອນ​ກັນ​ຍາ​ເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ​ມາ. ສະ​ພາ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ປະ​ກັນ​ໄພ​ຂອງອອ​ສ​ເຕ​ຣ​ເລຍ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ຍື່ນຄຳ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ທົດ​ແທນ​ຄ່າ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍ​ທີ່ກ່ຽວ​ຂ້ອງ​ກັບ​ໄຟ​ໄໝ້​ ໃນ​ມູນ​ຄ່າ​ສູງ​ເຖິງ 485 ລ້ານ ​ໂດ​ລາ​ແລ້ວ.

ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ ສະກອດ​ ມໍ​ຣີ​ສັນ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຕຳ​ໜິ​ຢ່າງ​ໜັກ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ຮັບ​ມື​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ​ຕໍ່​ເຫດ​ໄຟ​ໄໝ້ນີ້ ໄດ້ໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ໝັ້ນ​ສັນ​ຍາ​ ຈະ​ເອົາ​ເງິນ 1.4 ຕື້​ ໂດ​ລາ ເຂົ້າ​ໃສ່​ໃນ​ກອງ​ທຶນ​ເພື່ອຟື້ນ​ຄືນ​ຈາກເຫດ​ໄຟ​ໄໝ້​ປ່າ ​ທີ່​ຫາກໍ່​ສ້າງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ມາ ເພື່ອ​ຊ່ວຍ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນທີ່​ອາ​ໄສ​ໃນ​ເຂດນັ້ນ, ທຸ​ລະ​ກິດ ແລະ​ຊາວ​ນາ ຊາວ​ສວນ ຟື້ນ​ຕົວ​ຄືນໄດ້. ຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​ຕຳ​ໜິ​ ທີ່​ເພີ້ມ​ຄວາມ​ແຮງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຕໍ່​ທ່ານ ມໍ​ຣີ​ສັນ ແມ່ນ​ລວມ​ມີ ການ​ເອົາ​ຄອບ​ຄົວ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ໄປ​ພັກ​ຜ່ອນ​ຢູ່​ເກາະ​ຮາ​ວາຍ​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ມີ​ເຫດ​ສຸກ​ເສີນ​ຢູ່.

ໄຟ​ປ່າທັງ​ຫ​ລາຍ ເປັນ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ມັກ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໂດຍ​ທົ່ວ​ໄປ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງຊີກໂລກ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລະ​ດູ​ແລ້ງ ແຕ່​ວ່າ ເຫດ​ໄຟ​ໄໝ້​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລະ​ດູ​ການນີ້ ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມ​ຕົ້ນ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໄວ​ກວ່າ​ປົກ​ກະ​ຕິເປັນ​ພິ​ເສດ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ອອ​ສ​ເຕ​ຣ​ເລຍ. ພວກ​ນັກ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍ​ສາດ​ໄດ້​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ບໍ່​ຕ້ອງ​ມີ​ຂໍ້​ສົງ​ໄສ​ໃດໆ​ເລີຍ​ວ່າ ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ຂອງ​ດິນ​ຟ້າ​ອາ​ກາດ​ທີ່​ເກີດ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ການ​ກະ​ທຳ​ຂອງ​ມະ​ນຸດ ໄດ້​ປະ​ກອບ​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ໄຟ​ໄໝ້​ຢ່າງຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ໃນ​ປີນີ້.

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດຢູ່​ຂ້າງ​ລຸ່ມນີ້

Exhausted firefighters in Australia are taking advantage of a change of weather shore up defenses against the massive bushfires that have burned millions of hectares for over three months.



Badly needed rainfall and cooler temperatures are forecast for southeastern Australia throughout the week, giving firefighters time to bolster containment lines, clear ground vegetation and conduct controlled burns. But the current rainfall is not close to being enough to extinguish the hundreds of fires that continue to burn across New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia and Queensland states.



The rain is also making it the ground too slippery to send fire trucks to conduct the controlled back-burning.



The fires have destroyed at least eight million hectares of land, along with more than 2,000 homes, and killed at least 25 people since the start of the disaster in September. The Insurance Council of Australia says as much as $485 million in claims related to the fires have already been filed.



Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who has faced fierce criticism for his response to the fires, has committed $1.4 billion to a newly created bushfire recovery fund to help residents, businesses and farmers rebound. Among the criticism leveled at Morrison includes taking a family vacation to Hawaii during the emergency.



Wildfires are common in the Southern Hemisphere during the summer, but fires this season in Australia began particularly early. Scientists have said there is no doubt that man-made climate change has contributed to the particularly devastating fires this year.





