ໄຟ​ໄດ້​ໄໝ້​ລາມ​ບ້ານ​ເຮືອນ​ທີ່​ທຸກ​ຍາກ 200 ຫຼັງ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ເຊົ້າ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ມື້​ນີ້ ຢູ່ທ່າ​ເຮືອ​

ຈິ​ດຕະກອງ, ປະ​ເທດ ​ບັງ​ກ​ລາ​ແດັ​ສ ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ຜູ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ​ແປດ​ຄົນ.

ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ດັບເພີງ ​ໄດ້ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ໜັງ​ສື​ພິມ ເດ​ລີ ສຕາ ວ່າ ​ຜູ້​ເຄາະ​ຮ້າຍ​ທັງ​ໝົດ​ໄດ້​ພາ​ກັນ

​ນອນ​ເວ​ລາ​ໄຟໄໝ້​ລາມ​ຜ່​ານ​ເຮືອນ​ທັງຫຼາຍ.

ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ດັບ​ເພີງ​ອີກ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໄດ້ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ ​ຣອຍ​ເຕີ​ວ່າ ໄຟ​ຟ້າ​ຊອດ​ໄດ້​ເປັນ​

ສາ​ເຫດ​ຂອງການ​ເກີດໄຟ​ໄໝ້.

ບັງ​ກ​ລາ​ແດັ​ສ ແມ່ນປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ທຸກ​ຍາກ, ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ເປັນນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດ

​ໂຮງ​ງາ​ນ​ຕັດ​ຫຍິບ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຂອງ​ໂລ​ກ​ກໍ່​ຕາມ.

ກົດ​ລະ​ບຽບ​ຄວາມປອດ​ໄພ​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ເອ​ເຊຍ​ໃຕ້ ນັ້ນ​ແມ່ນບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ຢ່າງ

ເຄັ່ງ​ຄັດ, ອີງ​ຕາມບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ສັງ​ເກດ​ການ ແລະ​ຫຼາຍ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ໃນ​ອຸ​ປະ​ຕິ​ເຫດ

​ແຕ່​ລະ​ປີ.

ໃນ​ປີ 2013 ບັນ​ດາ​ພະ​ນັກ​ງານ​ຕັດ​ຫຍິບຫຼາຍກວ່າ 1,100 ໄດ້ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຈາກ​ການ​

ພັງ​ລົງ​ຂອງຕຶກ ​ຣາ​ນາ ພ​ລາ​ຊາ ໃນ​ເມືອງ​ ຊາ​ວາ​ຣ.

ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ 111 ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຈາກ​ໄຟ​ໄໝ້​ຢູ່ໂຮງ​ງານ ​ແຟ​ຊັນ ​ທັ​ສ​ຣີນ ຢູ່ນອກ

​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງ ດາ​ກາ ໃນ​ປີ 2012.





A fire tore through 200 slum homes early Sunday in the Bangladesh port of Chittagong, killing at least eight people.



A fire official told the The Daily Star newspaper that all the victims were asleep when the fire raced through the homes.



Another fire official told the Reuters news agency thata short circuit might have been caused the fire.



Bangladesh is a poor country, despite being one of the world's major garment manufacturers.



Safety regulations in the South Asian country are not strictly adhered to, observers say, and scores of people die in accidents every year.



In 2013, more than 1,100 garment workers died in the collapse of the Rana Plaza in Savar.



At least 111 people died in a fire at the Tazreen Fashions factory outside the capital, Dhaka, in 2012.