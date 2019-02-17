ໄຟໄດ້ໄໝ້ລາມບ້ານເຮືອນທີ່ທຸກຍາກ 200 ຫຼັງໃນຕອນເຊົ້າວັນອາທິດມື້ນີ້ ຢູ່ທ່າເຮືອ
ຈິດຕະກອງ, ປະເທດ ບັງກລາແດັສ ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດຢ່າງໜ້ອຍແປດຄົນ.
ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ດັບເພີງ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ໜັງສືພິມ ເດລີ ສຕາ ວ່າ ຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍທັງໝົດໄດ້ພາກັນ
ນອນເວລາໄຟໄໝ້ລາມຜ່ານເຮືອນທັງຫຼາຍ.
ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ດັບເພີງອີກຄົນນຶ່ງໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ອົງການຂ່າວ ຣອຍເຕີວ່າ ໄຟຟ້າຊອດໄດ້ເປັນ
ສາເຫດຂອງການເກີດໄຟໄໝ້.
ບັງກລາແດັສ ແມ່ນປະເທດທີ່ທຸກຍາກ, ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າຈະເປັນນຶ່ງໃນບັນດາປະເທດ
ໂຮງງານຕັດຫຍິບທີ່ສຳຄັນຂອງໂລກກໍ່ຕາມ.
ກົດລະບຽບຄວາມປອດໄພໃນປະເທດເອເຊຍໃຕ້ ນັ້ນແມ່ນບໍ່ໄດ້ຖືກປະຕິບັດຢ່າງ
ເຄັ່ງຄັດ, ອີງຕາມບັນດາຜູ້ສັງເກດການ ແລະຫຼາຍຄົນໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດໃນອຸປະຕິເຫດ
ແຕ່ລະປີ.
ໃນປີ 2013 ບັນດາພະນັກງານຕັດຫຍິບຫຼາຍກວ່າ 1,100 ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດຈາກການ
ພັງລົງຂອງຕຶກ ຣານາ ພລາຊາ ໃນເມືອງ ຊາວາຣ.
ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 111 ຄົນໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດຈາກໄຟໄໝ້ຢູ່ໂຮງງານ ແຟຊັນ ທັສຣີນ ຢູ່ນອກ
ນະຄອນຫຼວງ ດາກາ ໃນປີ 2012.
A fire tore through 200 slum homes early Sunday in the Bangladesh port of Chittagong, killing at least eight people.
A fire official told the The Daily Star newspaper that all the victims were asleep when the fire raced through the homes.
Another fire official told the Reuters news agency thata short circuit might have been caused the fire.
Bangladesh is a poor country, despite being one of the world's major garment manufacturers.
Safety regulations in the South Asian country are not strictly adhered to, observers say, and scores of people die in accidents every year.
In 2013, more than 1,100 garment workers died in the collapse of the Rana Plaza in Savar.
At least 111 people died in a fire at the Tazreen Fashions factory outside the capital, Dhaka, in 2012.
ຄວາມເຫັນຂອງທ່ານ
ສະແດງຄວາມເຫັນໃຫ້ເບິ່ງ