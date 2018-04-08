ນຶ່ງຄົນເສຍຊີວິດ ໃນເຫດໄພໄໝ້ ຕຶກຊີ້ຟ້າ ຂອງທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໃນນະຄອນ ນິວຢອກ

ຜູ້ຊາຍຄົນນຶ່ງ ທີ່ພັກຢູ່ໃນ Trump Tower ຫຼື ຕຶກຊີ້ຟ້າທຣຳ ຊຶ່ງເປັນເຮືອນຢູ່ອາໄສ

ແລະ ສູນກາງຂອງອົງການຈັດຕັ້ງຕ່າງໆ ຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ ໃນນະຄອນ ນິວ

ຢອກ ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ແລະ ພວກນັກມອດໄຟສີ່ຄົນໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ ໃນວັນເສົາວານນີ້.

ທ່ານ ແດນຽນ ນິໂກຣ (Daniel Nigro) ຫົວໜ້າໜ່ວຍມອດໄຟ ໃນນະຄອນນິວຢອກ

ກ່າວວ່າ ໄຟໄດ້ໄໝ້ໄປທົ່ວໃນຫ້ອງແຖວຫ້ອງນຶ່ງ ຢູ່ຊັ້ນທີ 50 ຂອງຕຶກສູງ 58 ຊັ້ນດັ່ງ

ກ່າວ ເວລາພວກນັກດັບເພີງໄດ້ຮັບໂທລະສັບໃນເວລາປະມານ 5 ໂມງ 30 ໃນວັນ

ເສົາວານນີ້.

ທ່ານ ນິໂກຣ ໄດ້ຂຽນລົງໃນ ທວິຕເຕີ້ວ່າ “ອັກຄີໄຟຄັ້ງນີ້ ເປັນຄັ້ງທີ່ມອດຍາກ. ດັ່ງທີ່

ທ່ານໄດ້ວາດພາບເຫັນຫັ້ນແລ້ວວ່າ ຫ້ອງແຖວດັ່ງກ່າວ ແມ່ນໃຫຽ່ຫຼາຍ. ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງ

ຂຶ້ນໄປຫາຊັ້ນທີ 50. ຕຶກທັງໝົດແມ່ນປົກຄຸມໄປດ້ວຍຄວັນໄຟ.”

ທ່ານ ນິໂກຣ ກ່າວວ່າ ບໍ່ມີສະມາຊິກຜູ້ໃດ ໃນຄອບຄົວທຣຳ ຢູ່ໃນຕຶກດັ່ງກ່າວ ເວລາ

ເກີດໄຟໄໝ້. ທ່ານເວົ້າວ່າ ພວກນັກດັບເພີງປະມານ 200 ຄົນໄດ້ຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບອັກຄີໄພດັ່ງ

ກ່າວ.

ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ມອດໄຟ ບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ລາຍລະອຽດໃດໆ ກ່ຽວກັບສາເຫດຂອງຕົ້ນໄຟ.

ຍັງບໍ່ທັນຊາບຊື່ເທື່ອ ວ່າຜູ້ຊາຍທີ່ຕາຍນັ້ນ ແມ່ນໃຜ. ກົມດັບເພີງເວົ້າວ່າ ພວກນັກ

ມອດໄຟ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບນັ້ນ ບໍ່ຢູ່ໃນຂັ້ນອັນຕະລາຍ.

ໃນເວລາຕໍ່ມາ ທ່ານທຣຳໄດ້ຂຽນທວີດເຕີ້ລົງວ່າ ໄຟໄດ້ດັບລົງແລ້ວ. “ໄຟໄໝ້ ທຣຳ

ທາວເອີ້ ໄດ້ມອດແລ້ວ. ມັນເປັນຕຶກ ທີ່ສ້າງຂຶ້ນມາ ຢ່າງດີ. ພວກນັກດັບເພີງທັງຊາຍ

ແລະ ຍິງເຮັດໜ້າທີ່ຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າດີຫຼາຍ. ຂໍຂອບໃຈຫຼາຍໆ!”

One male resident died and four firefighters were injured after a fire erupted at Trump Tower in New York City on Saturday.



[[TAKE VIDEO:]]



A fire in an apartment on the 50th floor of the 58-story building was "virtually entirely on fire" when firefighters were called to the structure at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday.



At the time of the fire no members of the Trump family were in the building, where President Donald Trump's home residence and organization are headquartered, New York City Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said.



[[SOUNDBITE 3 - Daniel Nigro, New York City Fire Commissioner:]]



"We don't know the cause of the fire yet. Units went up with the Secret Service afterwards to check the President's residence. Some smoke reached the rest of the building, whether it's in the apartment, I don't know right now. But the floors above the fire, of course as they usually do, will have some kind of smoke."



[[CONTINUE VIDEO VO:]]



Nigro said about 200 firefighters battled the blaze.



The male resident who died has not been identified. The four firefighters' injuries were not life-threatening, the fire department said.



Trump later tweeted that the fire had been extinguished. "Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU!" he tweeted.