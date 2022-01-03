ຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງໄສຖືກຈັບ ໃນການເຊື່ອມໂຍງ ກັບໄຟໄໝ້ ສະພາແຫ່ງຊາດ ອາຟຣິກາໃຕ້

ໄຟໄໝ້ຢູ່ສະພາແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງ ອາຟຣິກາໃຕ້ ໄດ້ກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດຄວາມເສຍຫາຍຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້, ເຮັດໃຫ້ຫຼັງຄາພັງລົງ ແລະ ໄໝ້ໝົດຊັ້ນນຶ່ງໃນຕຶກຫຼັງນຶ່ງຈົນກ້ຽງ. ຜູ້ຊາຍຄົນນຶ່ງທີ່ມີອາຍຸຫາສິບປີກວ່າໄດ້ຖືກຈັບໃນການເຊື່ອມ ໂຍງກັບໄຟໄໝ້ນັ້ນ.

ໄຟໄດ້ໄໝ້ຂຶ້ນໃນຕອນເຊົ້າ ແລະ ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ລະບົບສີດນໍ້າປາກົດວ່າໄດ້ຖືກດັດ ແປງ ແລະ ສະນັ້ນມັນຈຶ່ງບໍ່ເຮັດວຽກ. ເມື່ອຮອດຕອນບ່າຍ, ບັນດານັກດັບເພີງຍັງພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະຄວບຄຸມແປວໄຟຢູ່ໃນນຶ່ງ ຂອງຫຼາຍຕຶກ ທີ່ຢູ່ໃນເຂດສະພາແຫ່ງຊາດໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ເຄບ ທາວນ໌.

ຄົນນຶ່ງໄດ້ຖືກຈັບຢູ່ໃນສະພາແຫ່ງຊາດ, ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວຂອງລັດຖະມົນຕີໂຍ ທາທິການ ແລະ ພື້ນຖານໂຄງລ່າງ ທ່ານນາງ ປາທຣີເຊຍ ເດີ ລິລ໌, ໂດຍກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ, ກໍລະນີດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກມອບໃຫ້ໜ່ວຍຕໍາຫຼວດ ລະ ດັບສູງທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ ຮອກສ໌ (Hawks).

ທ່ານນາງ ເດີ ລິລ໌ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນແມ່ນບົດບາດຂອງຕຳຫຼວດ ຮອກສ໌ ທີ່ຈະສືບສວນສອບສວນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ທຸກໆການໂຈມຕີຕໍ່ສະຖາບັນການເມືອງ.”

ມັນບໍ່ມີລາຍງານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການບາດເຈັບໃດໆ.

ສາເຫດຂອງໄຟໄໝ້ແມ່ນບໍ່ເປັນທີ່ຮູ້ຈັກເທື່ອ ແຕ່ທ່ານນາງ ເດີ ລິລ໌ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານທີ່ທ່ານນາງໄດ້ຮັບນັ້ນ, ການຊ້ອມໄຟໄໝ້ຕາມມາດຕະຖານແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກດຳເນີນຂຶ້ນບໍ່ດົນກ່ອນທີ່ສະພາແຫ່ງຊາດໄດ້ປິດສຳລັບວັນພັກບຸນ ຄຣິສມາສ ແລະ ປີໃໝ່ ລວມທັງລະບົບສີດນໍ້າແມ່ນໃຊ້ໄດ້.

ທ່ານນາງ ເດີ ລິລ໌ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ສິ່ງທີ່ຖືກຄົ້ນພົບໃນຕອນເຊົ້ານີ້ກໍແມ່ນວ່າ ມີຄົນໄດ້ໄປປິດກັອກນໍ້າ ແລະ ສະນັ້ນມັນຈຶ່ງບໍ່ມີນໍ້າໄປກະຕຸ້ນນລະບົບສີດນໍ້າອັດຕະ ໂນມັດ,” ທ່ານນາງກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ ພາບວິດີໂອກ້ອງວົງຈອນປິດໄດ້ຢືນຢັນວ່າມີຄົນຢູ່ໃນຕຶກໃນຕອນເຊົ້າໆຂອງມື້ນັ້ນ.

A fire at the South African parliament caused extensive damage on Sunday, collapsing the roof and gutting an entire floor in one building. A man in his 50s was arrested in connection with the blaze.

The fire broke out in the early morning and authorities said the sprinkler system appeared to have been tampered with and so did not work. By afternoon, firefighters were still trying to contain the blaze in one of the several buildings that make up the parliament complex in the legislative capital, Cape Town.

A person was arrested inside parliament, Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia De Lille told reporters, adding that the case had been handed over to an elite police unit called the Hawks.

"It's the role of the Hawks to investigate any attack on political institutions," De Lille said.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the blaze was not yet known but De Lille said that according to a report that she received, a standard maintenance fire drill had been conducted just before parliament closed for the Christmas and New Year holidays and everything including the sprinklers was working.

"What was discovered this morning is that somebody has closed one of the valves and so then there was no water to trigger that automatic sprinkler system coming on," De Lille said, adding that CCTV footage confirmed that somebody was in the building from the early hours of the morning.