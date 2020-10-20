ເຫຼືອຢູ່ 15 ວັນ ກ່ອນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ສະຫະລັດ ທ. ໄບເດັນ ຍັງນຳໜ້າ ທ. ທຣຳ ເມື່ອຫຼາຍລ້ານຄົນ ໄດ້ປ່ອນບັດໄປແລ້ວ

ໂດຍທີ່ຍັງເຫຼືອຢູ່ 15 ວັນ ກ່ອນການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ຜູ້ທ້າຊິງຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ສືບຕໍ່ນຳໜ້າຄູ່ແຂ່ງ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໃນການຢັ່ງຫາງສຽງທົ່ວປະເທດ ແລະຊາວອາເມຣິກັນຫຼາຍລ້ານຄົນ ກຳລັງພາກັນອອກໄປປ່ອນບັດເລື້ອກຕັ້ງກ່ອນກຳນົດ.

ບັນດາຜູ້ລວບລວມຄະແນນສຽງສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ແລະເປັນຜູ້ທີ່ບົດບາດທາງການເມືອງສະຫະລັດມາຕະຫຼອດໄລບຍະເກືອບເຄິ່ງສັດຕະວັດນັ້ນ ມີຄະແນນນຳໜ້າທົ່ວປະເທດ 9 ຫາ 10 ເປີເຊັນ ແລະບາງທີ ເຄິ່ງນຶ່ງຂອງຄະແນນນຳໜ້ານັ້ນ ແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນລັດຕ່າງໆທີ່ສຳຄັນ ໃນການແຍ່ງຊີງເອົາຄະແນນສຽງ ຊຶ່ງຈະກຳນົດຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງນັ້ນ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ ແມ່ນຍັງມີຄວາມໝັ້ນໃຈວ່າ ທ່ານຈະຖືກເລືອກຄືນອີກ.

ໄດ້ມີການອອກມາໃຊ້ສິດໃນການປ່ອນບັດກ່ອນກຳນົດທີ່ບໍ່ເຄີຍມີມາກ່ອນໃນສະ ຫະລັດ ໂດຍປະຊາຊົນເກືອບ 28 ລ້ານຄົນ ທີ່ໄດ້ປ່ອນບັດໄປແລ້ວ ດ້ວຍຕົນເອງ ຫຼື ໂດຍທາງໄປສະນີ. ຕົວເລກແມ່ນເທົ່າກັບປະມານ 20 ເປີເຊັນ ຂອງຄະແນນສຽງທັງໝົດທີ່ນັບ ເມື່ອທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ແຊງໜ້າທ່ານນາງຮີລລາຣີ ຄລິນຕັນສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ປີ 2016 ແລະອີກ 30 ເປີເຊັນ ອາດຈະໄປປ່ອນບັດໃນວັນເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ເປັນທາງການ.

ພວກທີ່ມີສິດອອກສຽງບາງສ່ວນ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດາຜູ້ທຳການສຳພາດວ່າ ພວກເຂົາ ໄດ້ປ່ອນບັດກ່ອນກຳນົດ ເພື່ອຫລີກເວັ້ນການໄປຢູ່ປົນກັນກັບພວກຄົນອື່ນໆ ຢູ່ທີ່ໜ່ວຍເລືອກຕັ້ງ ໃນວັນທີ 3 ພະຈິກ ທ່າມກາງໂຣກລະບາດໄວຣັສໂຄໂລນາ ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ.

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ສະມາຊິກຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດບາງຄົນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ແຮງຈູງໃຈຂອງການປ່ອນບັດກ່ອນກຳນົດນັ້ນ ແມ່ນພາຍໃນກຸ່ມທີ່ເປັນຄົນທຳອິດທີ່ປ່ອນບັດເພື່ອຢາກໃຫ້ ທ່ານທຣຳ ອອກໄປ ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນພວກຢັ່ງຫາງສຽງກ່າວວ່າ ພວກນິຍົມພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ໄດ້ປະກາດວ່າ ພວກເຂົາມີເຈດຕະນາທີ່ຈະໄປປ່ອນບັດດ້ວຍຕົນເອງ ໃນວັນເລືອກຕັ້ງ ຕາມປະເພນີທີ່ມີມາໃນສະຫະລັດ.

ອິງຕາມໜ່ວຍເລືອກຕັ້ງ ອົງການຂ່າວບາງອົງການ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຄາດຄະເນອອກໄປແລ້ວວ່າ ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ຈະກາຍເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຄົນທີ 46 ຂອງປະເທດ ໃນວັນທີ 20 ມັງກອນ ຊຶ່ງເປັນວັນສາບານໂຕເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງ ແລະເປັນຜູ້ທີ່ມີອາຍຸແກ່ທີ່ສຸດ ຄື 78 ປີ. ການເສຍໄຊໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານທຣຳ ນັກລົງທຶນໃນອະສັງຫາລິມະຊັບ ແລະເປັນຜູ້ດຳເນີນລາຍການໂທລະພາບຊີວິດຈິງ ທີ່ໄດ້ຫັນປ່ຽນໄປເປັນນັກການເມືອງນັ້ນ ເປັນຜູ້ທີ່ດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານາທິ ບໍດີສະຫະລັດຄົນທີສາມ ໃນສີ່ທົດສະວັດຜ່ານມາ ທີ່ເສຍໄຊໃນການລົງແຂ່ງຂັນ ເພື່ອຖືກເລືອກຄືນອີກ ສະໄໝທີສອງໄລຍະສີ່ປີ.

ທ່ານທຣຳ ຍັງໄດ້ນຳຫລັງໃນການຢັ່ງຫາງສຽງທັງຫຼາຍ ທີ່ກຳລັງເຂົ້າສູ່ຊ່ວງສຸດທ້າຍຂອງການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ຫາກແຕ່ໃນເມື່ອກ່ອນ ໄດ້ທຳການພິກປິ້ນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ພາຍຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ໄດ້ທຳການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຢ່າງໜັກໃນຫຼາຍໆລັດທີ່ສຳຄັນໃນການແຍ່ງຊີງເອົາຄະແນນສຽງ ທີ່ປະກອບດ້ວຍ ລັດເພັນຊີລເວເນຍ ມິຊິແກັນ ແລະວິສຄອນຊິນ.

With 15 days remaining before the U.S. presidential election, Democratic challenger Joe Biden continues to lead in national polling against Republican President Donald Trump and millions of Americans are casting early ballots.

Poll aggregators show Biden, the former vice president and a fixture on the U.S. political scene for nearly a half century, with a 9- or 10-percentage point lead nationally and perhaps half that lead in key battleground states that will determine the outcome.

President Donald Trump arrives at a campaign rally, Oct. 19, 2020, in Prescott, Ariz.

Trump is still confident he will be reelected.

Already, there has been unprecedented early voting in the U.S., with nearly 28 million people having cast ballots, either in person or by mail. The figure equals about 20% of the total vote count when Trump edged Democrat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election and another 30% could vote by the official Election Day.

Some of the voters have told interviewers they voted early to avoid coming face-to-face with other people at polling stations on Nov. 3 amid the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.

Meanwhile, some Democrats have said their early voting motivation was to be among the first to vote to oust Trump, while pollsters say a majority of Republicans have declared their intention to vote in person on Election Day, as is traditional in the U.S.

Based on the polling, some news organizations are already predicting that Biden will become the country’s 46th president on the Jan. 20 inauguration day and its oldest at 78. An election loss would make Trump, a real estate entrepreneur and reality show host turned politician, the third incumbent U.S. president in the last four decades to lose his reelection contest for a second four-year term.

Trump also trailed in the polls heading into the last election, but then scored an upset following intense campaigning in key battleground states, including Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.