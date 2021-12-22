ເສັ້ນທາງການເດີນສວນສະໜາມ ບຸນ ມາດີ ກຣາ ຖືກຕັດສັ້ນລົງ ຍ້ອນບໍ່ມີເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕຳຫຼວດ ແລະ ແພດພຽງພໍ

ນະຄອນ ນິວ ອໍລີນສ໌ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຕັດເສັ້ນທາງການເດີນສວນສະໜາມໃຫ້ສັ້ນລົງສຳລັບລະດູການສະ ຫຼອງ ບຸນມາດີ ກຣາ (Mardi Gras) ຍ້ອນວ່າມັນບໍ່ມີເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕຳຫຼວດ, ແພດ ແລະ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຜູ້ຮັບ​ມື​ກັບເຫດການສຸກເສີນກ່ອນໝູ່ພຽງພໍ ເພື່ອຮັບມືກັບຝູງຄົນ, ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້.

ເມືອງດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ຍົກເລີກການເດີນສວນສະໜາມບຸນ ມາດີ ກຣາ ໃນເດືອນກຸມພາທີ່ຜ່ານມາຍ້ອນໂຣກລະບາດ COVID-19, ແລະ ຝູງຄົນໃນການເດີນສວນສະໜາມປີ 2020 ໄດ້ຖືກພິຈາລະນາວ່າເປັນເຫດຜົນທີ່ສຳຄັນທີ່ເມືອງ ນິວ ອໍລີນສ໌ ໄດ້ເປັນຈຸດສູນກາງຂອງໂຣກລະບາດໃນຕອນຕົ້ນໆ.

ເຈົ້າເມືອງທ່ານ ລາໂທຢາ ແຄນແທຣລ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ່າວໃຫຍ່ ແລະ ຂ່າວດີທີ່ສຸດກໍແມ່ນວ່າບຸນ ມາດີ ກຣາ ແມ່ນໄດ້ກັບຄືນມາຫາເມືອງ ນິວ ອໍລີນສ໌ ແລະ ມາສູ່ໂລກອີກໃນປີ 2022.”

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂອງເມືອງ ໄດ້ປະກາດແຜນການບຸນເທດສະການຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້ານັ້ນ, ຜູ້ປົກຄອງລັດ ທ່ານ ຈອນ ແບລ ເອັດເຫວີດສ໌ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ຕໍ່ເວລາພາວະສຸກເສີນດ້ານສາທາລະນະສຸກຂອງລັດ ຫຼຸຍຊຽນນາ ອອກໄປອີກ, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ຖືກໃຊ້ທຳອິດໂດຍຜູ້ປົກຄອງລັດສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ໃນເດືອນມີນາ 2020 ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

ທ່ານໄດ້ດັດແປງມັນຫຼາຍຄັ້ນນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ນັ້ນມາ, ແລະ ສະບັນຫຼ້າສຸດປະກອບມີການຫ້າມສອງສາມອັດສຳລັບທຸລະກິດຕ່າງໆ ແລະ ບໍ່ມີຂໍ້ບັງຄັບໃສ່ໜ້າກາກທົ່ວລັດ.

ແຕ່ທ່ານ ເອັດເຫວີດສ໌ ໄດ້ປະກາດວ່າ ອົງການຕ່າງໆທີ່ນຳພາໂດຍບັນດາເລຂາທິການຫ້ອງການຂອງທ່ານ ຈະເລີ່ມຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ພະນັກງານ ແລະ ຜູ້ຢ້ຽມຢາມໃສ່ໜ້າກາກໃນຫ້ອງການຂອງເຂົາ ເຈົ້າອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ, ລວມທັງຢູ່ສະຖານທີ່ຂອງຫ້ອງການໂຍທາທິການທົ່ວລັດ.

ທ່ານ ເອັດເຫວີດສ໌ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນຖະແຫຼງການສະບັບນຶ່ງວ່າ “ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຢາວັກຊີນ ແລະ ຢາເພີ່ມ ບູສເຕີ ແມ່ນເຄື່ອງມືທີ່ແຂງແກ່ນທີ່ສຸດທີ່ພວກເຮົາມີໃນການຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບ COVID ນັ້ນ, ບັນດາຜູ້ຊ່ຽວ ຊານດ້ານສາທາລະນະສຸກຍັງໄດ້ເຫັນພ້ອມກັນວ່າ ໜ້າກາກແມ່ນວິທີທີ່ສຳຄັນເພື່ອຫຼຸດຜ່ອນການແຜ່ລາມຂອງໄວຣັສສາຍພັນ ໂອໄມຄຣອນໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້. ນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າເຈົ້າຄວນໃສ່ໜ້າກາກຢູ່ໃນຮົ່ມ ບ່ອນທີ່ບໍ່ມີຄົນໃນຄອບຄົວຂອງເຈົ້າຢູ່ອ້ອມຮອບ.”

New Orleans is shortening parade routes for the upcoming Mardi Gras season because there are fewer police officers, medics and other first responders to handle the crowds, officials said Tuesday.

The city canceled Mardi Gras parades this past February because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and 2020 parade crowds are considered a big reason that New Orleans was an early pandemic hot spot.

"The big news and the best news is that Mardi Gras is returning to the city of New Orleans and to the world in 2022," Mayor LaToya Cantrell said.

As city officials announced their Carnival plans, Governor John Bel Edwards said Tuesday that he's again extended Louisiana's public health emergency, which was first enacted by the Democratic governor in March 2020.

He's modified it several times since then, and the latest version contains few restrictions for businesses and no statewide mask mandate.

But Edwards announced that agencies led by his Cabinet secretaries will again start requiring employees and visitors to wear masks inside their offices, including at Office of Motor Vehicle locations around the state.

"While vaccines and booster doses are the strongest tools we have in the fight against COVID, public health experts also agree that masks are an important way to slow the spread of the omicron variant now. This means you should be masking indoors around people who aren't in your household," Edwards said in a statement.