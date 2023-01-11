ລັດຖະບານກາງ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າແຊກແຊງເພື່ອລະງັບການກໍ່ຈະລາຈົນຢູ່ໃນ ບຣາຊີລ

ກອງກໍາລັງຮັກສາຄວາມ​ສະ​ຫງົບແຫ່ງຊາດ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າແຊກແຊງເພື່ອຟື້ນຟູຄວາມເປັນລະບຽບຮຽບຮ້ອຍ ຢູ່ໃນບຣາຊີລ ລຸນຫຼັງຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜຸນ ອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຂອງບຣາຊີລ ທ່ານຈາ​ແອ ໂບລໂຊນາໂລ ປະມານ 4,000 ຄົນ, ທີ່ບໍ່ຍອມຮັບຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງໃນເດືອນຕຸລາທີ່ຜ່ານມາໄດ້ພາກັນບຸກເຂົ້າໄປຢຶດ ແລະທໍາລາຍຫໍລັດຖະສະພາ, ສານສູງ​ສຸດ ແລະທໍານຽບປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງບຣາຊີເລຍ, ປະເທດບຣາຊີລ. ແອດກາຣ ມາຊຽວລ໌ (Edgar Maciel) ມີລາຍງານຈາກນະຄອນຊາວ ປາວໂລ, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະ ອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ໃນລະຫວ່າງມື້ທໍາອິດ ຂອງປີ ຢູ່ໃນບຣາຊີລ, ຝູງຊົນຈໍານວນຫຼວງຫຼາຍຢູ່ໃນຖະ ໜົນຂອງນະຄອນຫຼວງບຣາຊີເລຍ ພາກັນອອກມາເບິ່ງພິທີເຂົ້າຮັບຕໍາແໜ່ງຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທ່ານລູອິສ ອິນາຊິໂອ ລູລາ ດາ ຊີລວາ (Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva) ໃນຖານະປະທານາທິບໍດີຄົນໃໝ່ຂອງປະເທດ.

ນຶ່ງອາທິດຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນ ໄດ້ເຫັນຝູງຊົນຈໍານວນຫຼາຍຢູ່ໃນເຫດການທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງກັນ ໃນຖະໜົນເສັ້ນດຽວກັນ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມເພື່ອກໍ່ລັດຖະປະຫານ.

ຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜຸນອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຈາ​ແອ ໂບລໂຊນາໂຣ ປະມານ 4,000 ຄົນ ໄດ້ພາກັນບຸກເຂົ້າໄປຕຶກຫໍລັດຖະສະພາ, ສານສູງສຸດ ແລະຕືກພລານາລໂຕ (Planalto), ເຊິ່ງເປັນທຳ​ນຽບ​ທີ່ເຮັດວຽກຢ່າງເປັນທາງການຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ.

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕໍາຫຼວດທີ່ມີຈໍານວນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດຄົນຢູ່ໃນທີ່ນັ້ນ ເຊິ່ງມີໜ້າທີ່ຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພ ໄດ້ຖືກຂັບໄລ່ໃຫ້ໜີອອກໄປ.

ໃນນັ້ນ, ຜູ້ກໍ່ຈະລາຈົນທັງຫຼາຍພາກັນທັບມ້າງທໍາລາຍປະຕູປ່ອງຢ້ຽມ, ຂວໍ້າໂຕະ ຂວໍ້າຕັ່ງ, ແລະທັບມ້າງອາຄານປະ​ຫວັດ​ສາດຕ່າງໆ.

ບັນດາຜູ້ປະທ້ວງໄດ້ພາກັນບັນທຶກພາບການທໍາລາຍເຄື່ອງຂອງຕ່າງໆເ ພື່ອເຜີຍແຜ່ເຫດການ ໃນລະຫວ່າງການໂຈມຕີບ່ອນຢູ່ອາໄສຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ, ບຸກລຸກເຂົ້າໄປສະພາສູງ, ທໍາລາຍວຽກງານສິລະປະຕ່າງໆ ແລະຈູດໄຟເຜົາສະພາຕໍ່າ.

ປະຕູທາງເຂົ້າໃຫຍ່ຢູ່ອາຄານສານສູງສຸດຂອງປະເທດບຣາຊີລໄດ້ຖືກທໍາລາຍ.

ພວກກໍ່ຈະລາຈົນຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນຖືກຈັບ, ແຕ່ລຸນຫຼັງການເຊັນລົງນາມໃນກົດຂໍ້ບັງຄັບຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີລູລາ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ກອງກໍາລັງຂອງລັດຖະບານເຂົ້າໄປແຊກແຊງເທົ່ານັ້ນ.

ຢູ່ໃນວີດີໂອທີ່ໄດ້ໂພສລົງໃນສື່ສັງຄົມອອນລາຍ ໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ຕໍາຫຼວດພາກັນຍ່າງ ແລະຂັບລົດອ້ອມຮອບບໍລິເວນຂອບເຂດທີ່ຜູ້ປະທ້ວງເຂົ້າໄປໂຈມຕີ.

ຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້, ເບິ່ງຄືວ່າເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕໍາຫຼວດພາກັນຢືນຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ ລຸນຫຼັງກຸ່ມຜູ້ກໍ່ຈະລາຈົນ ຈໍານວນຫຼາຍ ພາກັນເຂົ້າໄປໃນອາຄານຕ່າງໆ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີລູລາ, ເຊິ່ງບໍ່ໄດ້ຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງບຣາຊີເລຍໃນເວລາເກີດເຫດ ໄດ້ຈັດຕັ້ງຄະນະກໍາມະການຮັບ​ມື​ກັບວິກິດການຂຶ້ນມາ ແລະກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານຈະສອບສວນ ແລະຈັບໂຕບຸກຄົນເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງ.

ທ່ານລູອິສ ອິນາຊິໂອ ລູລາ ດາ ຊີລວາ (Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva), ປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງບຣາຊີລກ່າວເປັນພາສາປອກຕຸຍການວ່າ:

“ພວກເຂົາຄືຟາຊິສ, ເຮັດທຸກໆຢ່າງທີ່ຊົ່ວຮ້າຍເປັນຕາໜ່າຍ, ພວກເຂົາຄືຄົນທີ່ປ່າເຖື່ອນຢ່າງແທ້ຈິງ ພວກເຂົາທໍາລາຍທຸກໆສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຂົາພົບຕໍ່ໜ້າພວກເຂົາ. ໝົດທຸກຄົນທີ່ເຮັດໃນສິ່ງດັ່ງກ່າວມານັ້ນ ຈະຕ້ອງຖືກຕາມຫາ ແລະມາຮັບການລົງໂທດ. ລະບອບປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ຮັບປະກັນຕໍ່ສິດທິແລະອິດສະຫຼະພາບ, ແຕ່ລະບອບປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ກໍຕ້ອງການໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນເຄົາລົບຕໍ່ສະຖາບັນຕ່າງໆເຊັ່ນກັນ.”

ທ່ານໂບລໂຊນາໂຣ ໄດ້ເດີນ​ທາງ​ໄປລັດຟລໍຣິດາຂອງສະຫະລັດ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ທ່ານອອກຈາກອໍານາດມາ. ເຊິ່ງທ່ານໄດ້​ວາງ​ໂຕ​ຫ່າງຈາກການໂຈມຕີທາງສື່ສັງຄົມອອນລາຍ.

ທ່ານຂຽນວ່າ, “ການປະທ້ວງໂດຍສັນຕິວິທີແມ່ນໄດ້ຮັບອະນຸຍາດໂດຍກົດໝາຍ ເຊິ່ງເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງລະບອບປະຊາທິປະໄຕ. ຢ່າງໃດກໍຕາມ, ການໂຈມຕີ ແລະການຮຸກຮານເຂົ້າໄປໃນຕຶກອາຄານຂອງລັດຖະບານ ຄືດັ່ງທີ່ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນມື້ນີ້, ເຊັ່ນດຽວກັບສິ່ງທີ່ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນປີ 2013 ແລະປີ 2017 ແມ່ນການທ້າທາຍຕໍ່ກົດລະບຽບຂອງກົດໝາຍ.”

ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ລັດຖະບານໄດ້ເຊື່ອມໂຍງທ່ານໃສ່ກຸ່ມພວກກໍ່ຈະລາຈົນໂດຍບໍ່ມີຫຼັກຖານ.

ແຕ່ບັນດານັກວິເຄາະກ່າວວ່າ ອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ອາດຈະຖືກດໍາເນີນການສອບສວນເຊັ່ນກັນ.

ທ່ານວິນີຊຽສ ວີອີຣາ (Vinicius Vieira), ນັກວິເຄາະທາງດ້ານການເມືອງ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາປອກຕຸຍການຜ່ານທາງສໄກປ໌ວ່າ:

“ທ່ານຈາ​ແອ ເມສຊີເອສ ໂບລໂຊນາໂລ ເປັນນຶ່ງໃນຜູ້ຮັບຜິດຊອບຕໍ່ເຫດການໂຈມຕີໃນຄັ້ງນີ້. ທ່ານໄດ້ຖືກເບິ່ງວ່າ ເປັນທີ່ປຶກສາທີ່ມີສະຕິປັນຍາສະຫຼາດຫຼັກ ແຫຼມ ເນື່ອງຈາກທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວແນະນໍາກ່ຽວກັບການກະທໍາໃນລັກສະນະດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ຫຼາຍສິບຄັ້ງໃນລະຫວ່າງທີ່ທ່ານຍັງດໍາລົງຕໍາແໜ່ງ, ທ່ານບໍ່ໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມມິດງຽບ, ທ່ານບໍ່ຍອມຮັບການເສຍໄຊຈາກການເລືອກຕັ້ງ. ມັນເປັນການຜັກດັນໃຫ້ຜູ້ທີ່ສະໜັບສະໜຸນທ່ານທັງຫຼາຍຮູ້ສຶກວ່າ ຕ້ອງມີການກໍ່ລັດຖະປະຫານ.”

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕໍາຫຼວດ ແລະກອງທັບແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງບຣາຊີລ ໄດ້ຮັບຄໍາສັ່ງໃຫ້ເອົາ ໃຈໃສ່ຕໍ່ຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງບຣາຊີເລຍ ຈົນເຖິງທ້າຍເດືອນນີ້. ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຫໍລັດຖະສະພາ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນຊ່ວງທີ່ຢຸດ​ພັກຢູ່​ນັ້ນ ກໍໄດ້ມີການຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ມີປະຊຸມສຸກເສີນຂຶ້ນ ໃນວັນຈັນແລ້ວນີ້.

National security forces have intervened to restore order in Brazil after an estimated four thousand supporters of Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro who do not accept the results of the October elections took over and vandalized the Congress, the Supreme Court and President’s Palace, in the Brazilian capital, Brasilia. Edgar Maciel in Sao Paulo reports.

During Brazil’s first day of the year, a crowd in the streets of Brasilia came out to see Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva inaugurated as the country’s new president.

One week later, crowds witnessed a different scene on the same street, an attempted coup.

An estimated four thousand supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro invaded the Congress building, the Supreme Court and Planalto Palace, the president’s official workplace.

The few police officers who were supposed to provide security were chased away.

Rioters smashed windows, overturned furniture, and broke into historic buildings.

The anti-Lula demonstrators filmed the destruction as it unfolded, while attacking the president’s residence, invading the Senate, breaking works of art, and setting fire to the Chamber of Deputies.

The main entrance of Brazil’s Supreme Court building was destroyed.

Hundreds of rioters were arrested but only after President Lula signed a decree for federal forces to intervene.

Video posted on social media show police officers walking and driving around the line of demonstrators toward the attack site.

Here, police appear to be standing by after a large crowd of rioters entered the buildings.

President Lula, who was not in Brasilia at the time, set up a crisis committee and said he will investigate and arrest those involved.

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President of Brazil, Male in Portuguese

“They are fascists, representing everything abominable. They are true vandals, who destroyed everything they found in front of them. All the people who did this will be found and punished. Democracy guarantees the right to freedom, but it also demands that people respect the institutions.”

Bolsonaro, who has been in the U.S. state of Florida since he left power, distanced himself from the attacks on social media.

He wrote, “Peaceful demonstrations, as allowed by law, are part of democracy. However, attacks on and invasions of public buildings as occurred today, as well as those practiced by the left in 2013 and 2017, defy the rule of law.

Bolsonaro said the government has linked him to the riots without evidence.

Commentators say the former president could come under investigation.

Vinicius Vieira, Political Analyst, Male in Portuguese, Skype

“Jair Messias Bolsonaro is one of those responsible for this attack. He is seen as an intellectual mentor because dozens of times he suggested this type of action during his tenure. Not to mention the silence, not admitting defeat after the elections. It fueled in its supporters a feeling that the coup was possible.”

National police forces and the Brazilian Army have assumed command of Brasilia’s security until the end of the month. The Brazilian congress, which was in recess, called an emergency meeting on Monday.