ອົງການ FBI ຈັບກຸມ ຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງໄສ ຄົນນຶ່ງ ທີ່ ວາງແຜນ ຈະຍິງລູກຈະຫຼວດ ໃສ່ ທຳນຽບຂາວ

ອົງການສັນຕິບານກາງ ຫຼື FBI ໄດ້ຈັບກຸມ ຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງໄສ ທີ່ເປັນໃຈກຸ່ມລັດອິສລາມ ຜູ້ທີ່

ຖືກກ່າວຫາວ່າ ໄດ້ວາງແຜນ ການໂຈມຕີ ທຳນຽບຂາວ ດ້ວຍລູກຈະຫຼວດຕໍ່ຕ້ານລົດຖັງ.

ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສືບລັບ ໄດ້ຈັບກຸມ ທ້າວ ຮາເຊີຣ ຈາລານ ທາເຮບ ອາຍຸ 21 ປີ ຂອງ

ເມືອງ ຄຳມິງ ຢູ່ໃກ້ໆກັບ ນະຄອນ ແອັດແລນຕາ ລັດຈໍເຈຍ ໃນວັນ ພຸດວານນີ້.

ຊາຍຜູ້ກ່ຽວ ຈະປະເຊີນກັບຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາທາງອາຍາຫຼາຍກະທົງຂອງການພະຍາຍາມເພື່ອ

ທຳລາຍ ຫຼືກໍ່ຄວາມເສຍຫາຍ ຕໍ່ຕຶກອາຄານ ທີ່ສະຫະລັດເປັນເຈົ້າຂອງ ໂດຍນຳໃຊ້ໄຟ

ຫຼື ວັດຖຸລະເບີດ.

ອົງການ FBI ໄດ້ຈັບກຸມຜູ້ກ່ຽວ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ລາວໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມ ແລກປ່ຽນລົດຂອງລາວ

ເອົາປືນຫຼາຍກະບອກ ແລະວັດຖຸລະເບີດຕ່າງໆ ກັບເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ຜູ້ທີ່ປອມໂຕເປັນສາຍລັບ.

ບັນດານັກສືບສວນ ກ່າວວ່າ ບໍ່ມີເຫດບົ່ງຊີ້ ໃຫ້ເຫັນໃນເວລານີ້ ວ່າ ທ້າວ ທາເຮບ ເປັນ

ສະມາຊິກ ຂອງກຸ່ມກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ.

ອີງຕາມສຳ​ນວນຟ້ອງຂອງລັດຖະບານ ບຸກຄົນຜູ້ນຶ່ງ ທີ່ຮູ້ຈັກ ທ້າວ ທາເຮບ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຂໍ້ມູນ

ຕໍ່ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕຳຫຼວດໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ເມື່ອປີກາຍນີ້ວ່າ ທ້າວ ທາເຮບ ໄດ້ຖືກຊັກຊວນໃຫ້

ກາຍເປັນຫົວຮຸນແຮງ ແລະ ໄດ້ວາງແຜນທີ່ຈະອອກເດີນທາງ.

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂອງທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ຈຶ່ງໄດ້ແຈ້ງໃຫ້ອົງການ FBI ຊາບ ແລະ ປາກົດວ່າ ທ້າວທາເຮບ

ໄດ້ກ່າວບອກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສາຍລັບ ວ່າ ລາວຢາກຈະຂາຍລົດຂອງລາວ ໃນການລະດົມຫາ

ທຶນເພື່ອໃຊ້ໃນການເດີນທາງໄປ ດິນແດນຂອງກຸ່ມລັດອິສລາມ.

ທ້າວທາເຮບ ຍັງໄດ້ຖືກກ່າວຫາວ່າ ລາວບອກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສາຍລັບວ່າ ລາວຢາກຈະໂຈມຕີ

ທຳນຽບຂາວ ຮູບປັ້ນເທພີເສລີພາບ ອານຸສາວະລີ ລິງຄອນ ແລະ ວັດສາສະໜາຢິວ ທີ່ບໍ່

ໄດ້ຖືກລະບຸຊື່ ໂດຍໃຊ້ປືນ ລູກລະເບີດ ລະເບີດປະດິດດ້ວຍຕົນເອງ ແລະ ອາວຸດອື່ນໆ

ເປັນຕົ້ນ.

ທ້າວ ທາເຮບ ຖືກກ່າວຫາວ່າ ໄດ້ວາງແຜນທີ່ຈະຈູ່ໂຈມທຳນຽບຂາວ ດ້ວຍການສ້າງ

ເລື້ອງເພື່ອບ່າຍບ່ຽງ ຢູ່ທ້ອງຖະໜົນ ດ້ານຫຼັງຂອງອາຄານດັ່ງກ່າວ ແລະ ໃນເວລາທີ່

ຕຳຫຼວດໄປສືບສວນ ລາວ ກໍຈະໃຊ້ລູກຈະຫຼວດ ເພື່ອຍິງຖະລົ່ມ ຜ່ານຝາກຳແພງ ແລະ

ສັງຫານຫຼາຍໆຄົນເທົ່າທີ່ຈະເຮັດໄດ້.

ອີງຕາມຄຳຟ້ອງຂອງລັດຖະບານ "ທ້າວ ທາເຮບ ໄດ້ຈົ່ມວ່າ ຈີຮາດ (jihad)ການຕໍ່ສູ້

ເພື່ອສາສະໜາ ນັ້ນ ແມ່ນເປັນພັນທະ ທີ່ລາວຢາກຈະເຮັດ ຫຼາຍເທົ່າກັບ ການສ້າງ

ຄວາມເສຍຫາຍ ເທົ່າທີ່ຈະເຮັດໄດ້ ແລະ ວ່າ ລາວ ຄາດວ່າຈະໄດ້ເປັນຍອມສະຫລະ

ຊີບເພື່ອສາສະໜາ."

ມັນບໍ່ທັນຈະແຈ້ງເທື່ອວ່າ ທ້າວ ທາເຮບ ມີທະນາຍຄວາມ ແລ້ວຫຼືຍັງ.

The FBI has arrested a suspected Islamic State sympathizer who allegedly planned to attack the White House with an anti-tank rocket.



Agents arrested 21 year-old Hasher Jallan Taheb of Cumming, Georgia, near Atlanta, Wednesday.



He is facing federal charges of attempting to destroy or damage a building owned by the U.S. by using fire or an explosive.



The FBI arrested him while he tried to trade his car to an undercover agent for guns and explosives.



Investigators say there is no indication at this time that Taheb belongs to a terrorist group.



According to the government's complaint, someone who knows Taheb tipped off local police last year that Taheb had become radicalized and planned to travel.



Police informed the FBI, and Taheb allegedly told an undercover agent he wanted to sell his car to raise money to go to Islamic State territory.



He also is accused of telling the agent he wanted to attack the White House, Statue of Liberty, Lincoln Memorial, and an unspecified synagogue, using guns, hand grenades, improvised bombs, and other weapons.



Taheb allegedly planned to strike the White House by creating a diversion on the road behind the building and when police went to investigate, he would use a rocket to blast through the walls and kill as many people as possible.



According to the government's complaint, "Taheb explained that jihad was an obligation, that he wanted to do as much damage as possible, and that he expected to be a martyr."



It is unclear if Taheb has a lawyer.