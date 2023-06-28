ລາຍງານຂອງສະພາ ກ່າວວ່າ ອົງການ FBI ແລະ ກະຊວງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພພາຍໃນ ບໍ່ສົນໃຈຕໍ່ຂໍ້ມູນສືບລັບ 'ຈໍານວນຫຼາຍ' ກ່ອນເຫດການວັນທີ 6 ມັງກອນ

ບົດລາຍງານໂດຍເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສ່ວນຫຼາຍຂອງຄະນະກໍາມະການກ່າວວ່າ ປະຊາ ຄົມສືບລັບບໍ່ໄດ້ມີການປັບປ່ຽນ ເພື່ອແນເປົ້າໝາຍໃສ່ໄພຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່ພາຍໃນ, ຫຼາຍກວ່າການກໍ່ການຮ້າຍລະດັບສາກົນ.

ໃນບົດລາຍງານກ່າວວ່າ ບັນດາຫົວໜ້າອົງການສືບລັບ “ບໍ່ສາມາດເຂົ້າໃຈໄດ້” ວ່າ ຫໍລັດຖະສະພາ ຈະຖືກໂຈມ​ຕີ. ອົງການ FBI ແລະກະຊວງ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພພາຍໃນກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໄດ້ດໍາເນີນການປ່ຽນແປງແລ້ວ.



WASHINGTON (AP) — A Senate committee's report says the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security downplayed or ignored "a massive amount of intelligence information" before the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S Capitol. The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee report released Tuesday says the agencies failed to warn of violence as some of then-President Donald Trump's supporters openly planned the siege online. The report by the panel's majority staff says the intelligence community has not entirely recalibrated to focus on the threats of domestic, rather than international, terrorism. It says government intelligence leaders "could not conceive" the Capitol would be overrun. The FBI and Homeland Security say they've implemented changes.