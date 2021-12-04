ການປູກປ່າທີ່ໄວຂຶ້ນ ດ້ວຍການໃຊ້ໂດຣນ ໃນການຫວ່ານແກ່ນພືດ ຫລັງຈາກເກີດໄຟໄໝ້

ຄວາມກັງວົນກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມເສຍຫາຍທີ່ເກີດຈາກການທໍາລາຍລ້າງຂອງໄຟປ່າ ຢູ່ທາງພາກຕາເວັນຕົກຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຊຸກຍູ້ໃຫ້ບໍລິສັດ ຊິອາເທີລ ເຊິ່ງເປັນບໍລິສັດທີ່ມີ​ສຳ​ນັກ​ງານໃຫຍ່ ​ຕັ້ງຢູ່​ໃນລັດໂອເຣກອນ, ສະແຫວງ ຫາການປູກປ່າໃຫ້ໄວຂຶ້ນ ໂດຍໃຊ້ໂດຣນ ຫລື ເຮືອບິນບໍ່ມີຄົນຂັບຊ່ວຍ. ແມັທ ດິບໂບລ (Matt Dibble) ມີລາຍງານ, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ຈະນໍາເອົາລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ອະນາຄົດຂອງປ່າໄມ້ ອາດຈະຂຶ້ນຢູ່ກັບຄວາມຊ່ວຍເຫລືອ​ ຈາກທາງເທິງນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານແກັຣນ ຄານາຣີ (Grant Canary) ຜູ້ບໍລິຫານໃຫຍ່ຂອງບໍລິສັດໂດຣນຊີດ ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງສະໄກປ໌ວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົານໍາໃຊ້ຝູງໂດຣນ ຍົກເຄື່ອງຂອງໜັກທັງຫລາຍເພື່ອປູກປ່າ ໂດຍການຫວ່ານທໍ່ແກ່ນເມັດພືດທັງຫລາຍ.”

ໃນປີ 2015, ທ່ານແກັຣນ ຄານາຣີ ໄດ້ກໍ່ຕັ້ງ ໂດຣນຊີດ ຂຶ້ນມາ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນບໍລິສັດທີ່ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ຈະເລັ່ງການດໍາເນີນການປູກປ່າຄືນໃໝ່ໂດຍໃຊ້ໂດຣນ.

ທ່ານແກັຣນ ຄານາຣີ, ຜູ້ບໍລິຫານໃຫຍ່ຂອງ ໂດຣນຊີດ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາ, ໃນວັນທີ່ດີທີ່ສຸດຂອງພວກເຮົາ, ແມ່ນໄວກ່ວາການນໍາໃຊ້ຄົນໃນການປູກປ່າເຖິງ 6 ເທົ່າ.”

ໂດຍທົ່ວໄປແລ້ວ, ການປູກປ່ານັ້ນ ແມ່ນດໍາເນີນໂດຍບຸກຄະລາກອນທີ່ບັນຈຸແກ່ນພືດໃສ່ຖົງໜັກໆ ຍ່າງໄປຕາມພື້ນທີ່ ທີ່ຍາກລໍາບາກ.

ເຊິ່ງ ທ່ານແກັຣນ ຄານາຣີ, ຜູ້ບໍລິຫານໃຫຍ່ຂອງໂດຣນຊີດກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຄົນຜູ້ທີ່ປະດິດມັນຂຶ້ນມາຄື ຊູເປີຮິໂຣ, ແຕ່ວ່າ ໃນຂອບເຂດທີ່ພວກເຮົາສາມາດຈັດຫາເຄື່ອງມືທີ່ດີກວ່າ ສໍາລັບຄົນດຽວກັນນັ້ນ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ສາມາດປູກປ່າໄດ້ໄວກວ່າ, ເປົ້າໝາຍຂອງພວກເຮົາແມ່ນຝູງໂດຣນເຫລົ່ານັ້ນ.”

ຄວາມໄວແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່ສໍາຄັນ ເພາະວ່າໃນບາງພື້ນທີ່ມັນເປັນບ່ອນສໍາລັບປູກຕົ້ນ ໄມ້ທັງຫລາຍ ກ່ອນທີ່ພືດສາຍພັນອື່ນໆຈະເຂົ້າມາແທນທີ່.

ແຕ່ວ່າ ການເອົາຊີວິດລອດເມື່ອແກ່ນຂອງພືດທັງຫລາຍ ໄດ້ຕົກລົງສູ່ພື້ນດິນແລ້ວ ມັນຍັງຄົງເປັນເລື້ອງທ້າທາຍ ແລະສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ກໍຈະບໍ່ງອກອອກມາເປັນເບ້ຍໄມ້ໄດ້.

ໂດຣນຊີດ ໄດ້ປັບປຸງໃຫ້ມີຄວາມໃຫ້ສົມບູນແບບ ຂອງລະບົບແກ່ນພືດ ເຊິ່ງຜະ ລິດຈາກເສັ້ນໄຍທີ່ຮັກສາຄວາມຊຸ່ມຊື່ນ. ພວກມັນຍັງປະກອບດ້ວຍສານອາຫານ ແລະແມ່ນແຕ່ພິກໄທຮ້ອນເພື່ອຂັດຂວາງການເຂົ້າມາທໍາລາຍຈາກສິ່ງມີຊີວິດທີ່ຫິວໂຫຍທັງຫລາຍ.

ໂດຣນ ໄດ້ຖືກຕັ້ງໂປຣແກຣມໃຫ້ຊອກຫາຕໍາແໜ່ງທີ່ດີທີ່ສຸດໃນການປູກແກ່ນພືດດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານແກັຣນ ຄານາຣີ, ຜູ້ບໍລິຫານໃຫຍ່ຂອງໂດຣນຊີດກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາບິນ ກັບເຮືອບິນທີ່ໃຊ້ LiDAR ແລະຖ່າຍພາບດ້ວຍຄວາມຖີ່ສູງ, ແລະພວກເຮົາໄດ້ສ້າງແຜນທີ່ຂອງພື້ນທີ່ບໍລິເວນນັ້ນເປັນແບບສາມມິຕິ. ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ກຽມໂປຣແກຣມສໍາລັບໂດຣນທີ່ຈະບິນທັງໝົດ, ດັ່ງນັ້ນ, ມັນຈຶ່ງໄປຕາມພື້ນທີ່ທີ່ກໍາໜົດ ແລະຫລີກລ້ຽງສິ່ງຂັດຂວາງຕ່າງໆໄດ້. ແຕ່ມັນກໍຍັງຊ່ວຍພວກເຮົາ ໃນການລະບຸສະຖານທີ່ ທີ່ຈະປູກແກ່ນພືດໄດ້ດີທີ່ສຸດອີກດ້ວຍ.”

ດ້ວຍສະພາບອາກາດທີ່ຮ້ອນ ແລະແຫ້ງແລ້ງຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກນັ້ນ ໄດ້ນໍາໄປສູ່ພາວະໄຟປ່າທີ່ກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດຄວາມເສຍຫາຍຫລາຍຂຶ້ນ. ທ່ານຄານາຣີ ກ່າວວ່າ: ພາລະກິດຂອງບໍລິສັດຂອງທ່ານນັ້ນ ແມ່ນຈະແຈ້ງຢູ່ແລ້ວ.

ທ່ານແກັຣນ ຄານາຣີ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນຜູ້ບໍລິຫານໃຫຍ່ຂອງ ໂດຣນຊີດກ່າວວ່າ:

“ການປູກປ່າຄືນໃໝ່ ເຮັດໃຫ້ປັບຂະໜາດເພື່ອຫລຸດຜົນກະທົບທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງນັ້ນ ຕໍ່ການປ່ຽນແປງທາງສະພາບອາກາດ.”

Concern over destructive wildfires in the western United States is driving a Seattle, Oregon-based company’s quest for faster reforesting by using drones. Matt Dibble reports.

The future of forests may depend on some help from above.

(Grant Canary, DroneSeed CEO)

“We utilize heavy-lift drone swarms to reforest by dropping seed vessels.”

In 2015, Grant Canary founded DroneSeed, a company he says will speed up the process of regenerating forests by using drones.

(Grant Canary, DroneSeed CEO)

“We are, on our best days, about six times faster than existing tree planters.”

Replanting has typically been done by crews carrying seedlings in heavy packs over difficult terrain.

(Grant Canary, DroneSeed CEO)

“The people who do it are superheroes, but to the extent that we're able to provide better tools ((Mandatory cg: DroneSeed))for those same folks to be able to reforest faster, that's our objective with the drone swarms.”

Speed is important because, in some areas,

it is a race to establish trees before competing species take over.

But survival once the seeds hit the ground is still a challenge and most will not grow into seedlings.

DroneSeed has been perfecting its vessels, which are made of fibers that retain moisture. They also contain nutrients and even hot pepper to deter hungry creatures.

The drones are programmed to locate the best planting locations.

(Grant Canary, DroneSeed CEO)

“We fly with an aircraft with LiDAR and multispectral imaging and we create a 3D terrain map of what the site looks like. We pre-program all those flights, so it follows the terrain and avoids the obstacles. But it also allows us to identify the places that seeds will establish the best.”

With warmer and drier conditions around the globe leading to more destructive wildfires

Canary says his company’s mission is clear.

(Grant Canary, DroneSeed CEO)

“Make reforestation scalable to mitigate the worst effects of climate change.”