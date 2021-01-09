ໃນການປະເຊີນກັບ ບັນຫາທາງເສດຖະກິດ, ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ຍອມຮັບຄວາມລົ້ມແຫຼວ

ເຖິງແມ່ນມີການວາງມາດຕະການຕໍ່ຕ້ານໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ທີ່ເຄັ່ງຄັດຢູ່, ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໄດ້ໄຂກອງປະ ຊຸມທາງການເມືອງຫຼາຍວັນ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ພຽງຢາງ.ຜູ້ນຳຂອງປະເທດ ທ່ານ ກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ ໄດ້ໃຊ້ກອງປະຊຸມດັ່ງກ່າວ ເພື່ອຮັບຮູ້ຄວາມລົ້ມແຫຼວທາງເສດຖະກິດເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້, ດັ່ງທີ່ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ບິລ ກາລໂລ (Bill Gallo) ລາຍງານ ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.



ໂຣກລະບາດໂຄວິດ-19 ອາດປ້ອງກັນການເຕົ້າໂຮມຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ, ແຕ່ເຈົ້າຈະບໍ່ຮູ້ຈັກວ່າມັນໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ພຽງຢາງ ເມື່ອວັນອັງຄານທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

ຜູ້ນຳເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ທ່ານ ກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ ໄດ້ກ່າວຄຳປາໄສຕໍ່ຝູງຄົນຫຼາຍພັນຄົນທີ່ແອອັດກັນຢູ່ໃນຫໍປະຊຸມແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ, ໂດຍປາສະຈາກການໃສ່ໜ້າກາກ ແລະ ການຢູ່ຫ່າງກັນໃນສັງຄົມ. ຂໍ້ຄວາມຂອງທ່ານແມ່ນບໍ່ສົດໃສ.

ທ່ານ ກິມ ໄດ້ຍອມຮັບວ່າປະເທດແມ່ນ “ບໍ່ໄດ້ບັນລຸເປົ້າໝາຍຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ“ ໃນເກືອບທຸກຂົງເຂດ ຂອງແຜນການເສດຖະກິດຫ້າປີ ເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້.”

ເສດຖະກິດຂອງ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ອາດໄດ້ຫົດຕົວໂດຍປະມານ 8 ເປີເຊັນໃນປີ 2020, ອີງຕາມການຄາດຄະເນບາງແຫ່ງ. ການຄ້າຂາຍກັບ ຈີນ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນເສັ້ນຊີວິດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້ານັ້ນ, ໄດ້ຫຼຸດລົງເກືອບ 80 ເປີເຊັນ.

ປະສົມມາດຕະການລົງໂທດສາກົນທີ່ກຳລັງດຳເນີນຢູ່ກັບໄພນໍ້າຖ້ວມຄັ້ງໃຫຍ່ເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້, ປີ 2020 ແມ່ນນຶ່ງໃນປີທີ່ຫຍຸ້ງຍາກທີ່ສຸດພາຍໃຕ້ການປົກຄອງຂອງທ່ານ ກິມ.

ໃນອາທິດນີ້, ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ແມ່ນຄາດວ່າ ຈະກຳນົດແຜນເສດຖະກິດໃໝ່. ແຕ່ ນັກວິເຄາະ ບັອງ ຢຸງ ຊິກ ເວົ້າວ່າມັນບໍ່ມີຫຼາຍຢ່າງທີ່ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ສາມາດເຮັດໄດ້ເພື່ອປັບປຸງສິ່ງຕ່າງໆໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້.

ທ່ານ ບັອງ ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນບໍ່ມີຢູ່ໃນສາຍຕາເລີຍເມື່ອເວົ້າວ່າ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ຈະເອົາຊະນະໂຣກລະ ບາດ COVID-19, ໂດຍສະເພາະເວລາທີ່ເຈົ້າພິຈາລະນາຄວາມສາມາດທາງການແພດ ແລະ ໃນແງ່ຂອງຢາວັກຊີນ. ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ແມ່ນຕາມຫຼັງປະເທດອື່ນໄກຫຼາຍທີ່ຈະຫລຸດພົ້ນຈາກໂຣກລະບາດ ຫາຍະນະນີ້.”

ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ຢືນຢັດວ່າ ບໍ່ມີແມ່ນແຕ່ຄົນດຽວໃນປະເທດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າທີ່ຖືກກວດເປັນຜົນບວກສຳລັບໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ເປັນການກ່າວອ້າງທີ່ຖືກໂຕ້ແຍ້ງໂດຍຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານຢ່າງກວ້າງຂວາງ.

ອີງຕາມລາຍງານສະບັບນຶ່ງໃນໜັງສືພິມລາຍວັນທີ່ມີຫ້ອງການຕັ້ງຢູ່ນະຄອນ ນິວຢອກ The Wall Street Journal ນັ້ນ, ເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໄດ້ສົ່ງໃບສະໝັກເພື່ອຮັບເອົາຢາວັກຊີນ COVID-19.

ມາດຕະການລົງໂທດກໍເຊັ່ນກັນ, ແມ່ນບັນຫາທີ່ໃຫຍ່ສຳລັບເສດຖະກິດຂອງ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ. ແຕ່ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ບໍ່ຍອມເຂົ້າຮ່ວມການເຈລະຈານິວເຄລຍກັບ ສະຫະລັດ ເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍເດືອນແລ້ວ.

ກົງກັນຂ້າມ, ນັກວິເຄາະຫຼາຍຄົນຄາດວ່າ ທ່ານ ກິມ ອາດທົດລອງລູກສອນໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດ ແລະ ອາວຸດອື່ນໆໃນໄວໆນີ້ ໃນໄລຍະເລີ່ມຕົ້ນຂອງລັດຖະບານ ປະທານາທິບໍດີທີ່ຖືກເລືອກໃໝ່ທ່ານ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ.

ມັນແມ່ນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງຄອບຄົວຂອງທ່ານ ກິມ ທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ “ການເພິ່ງພາອາໄສຕົນເອງ.” ເຊິ່ງອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງແມ່ນຫົວຂໍ້ໃນກອງປະຊຸມທີ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງ ພຽງຢາງ ໃນອາທິດນີ້.

ນັກວິເຄາະ ທ່ານ ບັອງ ກ່າວວ່າ ກອງປະຊຸມດັ່ງກ່າວຍັງເປັນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມ ໂດຍທ່ານ ກິມ ທີ່ຈະສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ທ່ານຍັງໄດ້ຮັບການສະໜັບສະໜູນຈາກສາທາລະນະຢູ່, ແມ່ນກະທັ້ງໃນລະຫວ່າງເວລາທີ່ມີຄວາມທ້າທາຍນີ້.

ທ່ານ ບັອງ ກ່າວວ່າ “ທ່ານ ກິມ ບໍ່ສາມາດທີ່ຈະຖ້າອີກຕໍ່ໄປ. ທ່ານຕ້ອງໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມສະມັກຄີ ແລະ ຄວາມຈົງຮັກພັກດີຂອງປະຊາກອນທົ່ວໄປຜ່ານກອງປະຊຸມພັກຄັ້ງທີ 8 ແລະ ກອງປະຊຸມໃຫຍ່ປະຊາຊົນທີ່ໃກ້ຈະມາເຖິງນີ້ ທີ່ຖືກເລື່ອນເວລາອອກໄປໜ້ອຍນຶ່ງ. ບໍ່ດັ່ງນັ້ນ, ການນຳພາທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງຕາມກົດໝາຍ ແລະ ການຄວບຄຸມຂອງຜູ້ນຳສູງສຸດຕໍ່ປະຊາຊົນທົ່ວໄປນັ້ນຈະຕົກຢູ່ໃນສະຖານະການທີ່ໜ້າເປັນຫ່ວງ.”

ໃນລະຫວ່າງການກ່າວຄຳປາໄສເປີດພິທີ ໃນວັນອັງຄານທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ທ່ານ ກິມ ບໍ່ໄດ້ກ່າວເຖິງ ສະຫະລັດ, ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ຫຼື ບັນຫານິວເຄລຍ. ງານດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນຄາດວ່າຈະດຳເນີນໄປຫຼາຍວັນ.

Even with tough anti-coronavirus measures in place, North Korea has opened a major, multi-day political gathering in the capital, Pyongyang. The country’s leader, Kim Jong Un, used the forum to acknowledge recent economic failures, as VOA’s Bill Gallo reports from Seoul.

A global pandemic may be preventing large gatherings worldwide, but you would not know that in Pyongyang Tuesday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un addressed a crowd of thousands tightly packed in an auditorium, with no masks and no social distancing. His message was not upbeat.

Kim admitted the country has “immensely underachieved” in almost all areas of a recent five-year economic plan.

North Korea’s economy may have contracted by at least eight percent in 2020, according to some estimates. Trade with China, its economic lifeline, plummeted nearly 80 percent.

Combined with continued international sanctions and recent massive floods, 2020 was one of the toughest years yet under Kim’s rule.

This week, North Korea is expected to set a new economic plan. But analyst Bong Young-shik says there may not be much the North can do to improve things right now.

“There is no end in sight when it comes to North Korea overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic, especially when you consider medical capacity and in terms of vaccines. North Korea is really far behind any other country to get out of this disastrous pandemic.”

North Korea insists not a single person in its country has tested positive for the coronavirus — a claim widely disputed by experts.

According to a report in the New York based daily newspaper The Wall Street Journal, North Korea recently submitted an application to receive COVID-19 virus vaccines.

Sanctions, too, are a major concern for North Korea’s economy. But North Korea has for months boycotted nuclear talks with the United States.

Instead, many analysts expect Kim could soon test a missile or other weapon at the onset of the administration of President-elect Joe Biden.

It is part of the Kim family’s message of so-called “self-reliance” -- which yet again is a theme at this week’s meeting in Pyongyang.

Analyst Bong says the meeting is also an attempt by Kim to show that he still has public support, even during challenging times.

“Kim Jong Un cannot afford to wait any longer. He has to show off the unity and loyalty of the general population through the eighth party congress and the upcoming supreme people’s assembly with a minimal amount of delay. Otherwise, the legitimacy and control of the supreme leadership over the general population would be in a critical situation.”



During his opening speech Tuesday, Kim did not mention the United States, South Korea, or nuclear issues. The event is expected to last for multiple days.